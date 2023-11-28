Fork to Fit Kitchen - S McAllen S McAllen
No reviews yet
1424 East Ridge Road
McAllen, TX 78504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Active Bowls
- Spicy Teriyaki Chicken$9.95
480 Calories, 45g Protein, 37g Carbs, 16g Fat Chicken Thigh, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli, Shredded Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, Cayenne, Teriyaki Sauce, Soy Sauce, Brown Sugar, Red Crushed Pepper, Fresh Ginger, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, and Cilantro.
- BBQ Beef$9.95
430 Calories, 46g Protein, 42g Carbs, 12g Fat Ground Beef, Corn, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro.
- Chicken Pico Bowl$9.95
320 Calories, 35g Protein, 33g Carbs, 4g Fat Chicken Breast, Cilantro Rice, Serrano, Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Pinto Beans, Yellow Corn, Red Salsa, Cilantro, Light Butter, Lemon Pepper.
Breakfast
- Berry Almond Overnight Oats$6.99
320 Calories, 13g Protein, 46g Carbs, 8g Fat Oats, Chia Seeds, Granola, Sliced Almonds, Green Apple, Strawberries & Blueberries.
- Bluberry Protein Pancakes$7.55
210 CALS | 14P, 37C, 2F Four Blueberry Protein Pancakes and Sugar Free Syrup.
- Cheesy Potato Bacon Omelette$8.25
500 CALS | 36P, 44C, 20F Egg Whites, Egg, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, American Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Red Salsa, Red Potato.
- Chocolate Almond Butter Oats$6.99
400 CALS | 11P, 52.6C, 19.2F Oats, Almonds, Almond Butter, Pecans, Chia Seeds, Banana, Chocolate Chips and Strawberries.
- Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes$8.00
340 CALS | 16P, 51C, 10F Four Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes and sugar-free syrup.
- Egg whites, Turkey bacon, & Red Potatoes$8.00
190 CALS | 20P, 17C, 5F Egg Whites, Turkey Bacon and Red Potatoes.
- Fit Griddle - Turkey Sausage$7.25
400 CALS | 30P, 31C, 19F Pancakes, Sausage Patty, American Cheese, and Sugar Free Syrup
- Potato Hash & Poached Eggs$8.55Out of stock
280 CALS | 24P, 25C, 16F Diced Potatoes, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Cayenne and Poached Eggs.
- The All American Breakfast$8.55Out of stock
230 CALS | 23P, 21C, 6F 2 Protein Pancakes, Egg Whites, and Turkey Bacon.
- Turkey Sausage English Muffin$6.55Out of stock
380 CALS | 25P, 33C, 16F English Muffin, American Cheese, Egg, and Turkey Patty.
Clean & Lean
- Grilled Chicken & Cauli Rice$9.55
240 CALS | 34P, 6C, 4F Chicken, Cauliflower rice, Red Bell Pepper, and Onions.
- Lemon Pepper Salmon$13.00Out of stock
256 CALS | 25P, 7C, 16F Salmon, Zucchini Squash, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, and Lemon Juice.
- Sauteed Shrimp & Mixed Veggies$9.95Out of stock
348 CALS | 31P, 16C, 20F Shrimp, Zucchini Squash, Cajun Spice, and Bell Pepper.
- Savory Mushroom Chicken$10.25Out of stock
349 CALS | 47P, 7C, 16F Chicken Breast, Cauliflower Rice, Red Bell Pepper, and Mushrooms.
Low Carb
- Crispy Almond Chicken$8.55
400 CALS | 28P, 12C, 28F Chicken Thigh, Almond Flour, Flour, Spring mix, Sesame Seeds, Red crushed pepper, Broccoli
- Lemon Pepper Tilapia$8.55
207 CALS | 31P, 2C, 8F Tilapia, Lemon Pepper, Asparagus, and Lemon Slices.
- Orange Chicken$9.25
310 CALS | 39P, 10C, 11F Chicken, Sesame Seeds, Broccoli, and Sauce.
- Pizza Chicken$9.55Out of stock
260 CALS | 36P, 12C, 6F Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Turkey Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Broccoli.
- Salsa Burger Patties$8.55Out of stock
530 CALS | 40P, 9C, 26F Ground beef, American Cheese, Spinach, Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots, and Cherry Tomatoes.
Red Meat
- Angel Hair Steak Stir-Fry$10.55
470 CALLS | 53P, 47C, 8F Sirloin Steak, Soy Sauce, Angel Hair Pasta, Green Onion, and Red Bell Pepper.
- Beefy Enchiladas$9.95
330 CALS | 29P, 35C, 7F Ground Beef, Corn Tortillas, and Red Enchilada Sauce.
- Beefy Spaghetti$9.00Out of stock
510 Cals | 43P, 44C, 17F Ground beef, Spaghetti Noodles, and Marinara Sauce.
- Broccoli Beef$9.55Out of stock
410 Cals | 38P, 41C, 10F Beef, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds and Soy Sauce
- Ground Beef Cheese Pasta$9.55
410 Cals | 33P, 25C, 20F Ground beef, Cavatappi pasta and Parmesan.
- Korean BBQ$10.55Out of stock
350 Cals | 26P, 32C 12F Marinated Skirt Steak, White Rice, Green Onion, and Sesame Seeds.
- Muscle Burgers$9.95
560 CALS | 45P, 52C, 19F Ground Beef, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.
- Slim Steak$11.55
370 CALS | 34P, 25C, 15F Flank Steak, Broccoli, and Red Potatoes.
- Steak Quesadilla W/ Salsa$9.55
290 CALS | 27P, 23C, 15F Whole Wheat Tortilla, Philly Beef Steak Sirloin, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce.
Salads & Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
490 CALS | 52P, 11C, 24F Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Salad.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$10.55
480 CALS | 46P, 57C, 12F Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Yellow Corn, Cheddar, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Tasty Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
340 CALS | 25P, 38C, 9F Shredded Chicken Breast, Greek Yogurt, Light Mayo, Celery, Grapes, and Whole Wheat Bread.
- The Club Sandwich$9.25
349 CALS | 47P, 7C, 16F Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, and Monterrey Jack Cheese on 9-Grain Wheat Bread.
Seafood
- Cajun Tropical Fish Tacos$9.00Out of stock
300 CALS | 33P, 34C, 4F Corn Tortilla and Tilapia Tropical Pico de Gallo.
- Salmon Pesto Pasta$14.00
510 CALS | 36P, 36C, 23F Grilled Salmon, Pesto, and Rigatoni Pasta.
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$9.55
400 CALS | 28P, 40C, 9F Shrimp, Spaghetti noodles, Alfredo Sauce, and Green Onions.
- Slim Salmon$13.25Out of stock
450 CALS | 34P, 42C, 16F Grilled Salmon, Steamed Jasmine Rice, and Steamed Broccoli.
Poultry
- BBQ Chicken & Yam Fries$9.00
310 CALS | 29P, 39C, 2F Grilled Chicken Breast, Green Beans, and Yam Fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Pasta$10.00
420 CALS | 33P, 27C, 20F Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Cream Cavatappi, and Cayenne Red Peppers.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$10.95
500 CALS | 40P, 50C, 11F Chicken, Penne Pasta, Parmesan, and Alfredo Sauce.
- Chicken Enchiladas$9.95
420CALS | 36P, 33C, 14F Chicken, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Corn Tortillas, Cheese, Poblano Pepper, and Caldo de Pollo.
- Chicken Fajita Bowl$8.55
340 CALS | 33P, 23C, 13F Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Bell Pepper (Green, Red, Yellow), Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Lime.
- Chicken Marinara Pasta$9.95
390 CALS | 40P, 40C, 4F Chicken, Rigatoni, and Marinara Sauce.
- Chicken Parmesan$10.55
540 CALS | 40P, 46C, 19F Chicken Breast, Spaghetti, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan.
- Chicken Quesadilla W/ Salsa$9.00
270 CALS | 29P, 23C, 10F Whole Wheat Tortilla, Chicken, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce.
- Chicken Tacos$9.00
520 CALS | 45P, 32C, 19F Chicken, Red Cabbage, and Corn Tortilla.
- Cilantro Lime Chicken$8.55
490 CALS | 40P, 19C, 28F Chicken Thigh, Cilantro Lime Rice, Lime Wedge, Cilantro, Lime Juice, and Crushed Red Pepper.
- Creamy Chicken Spaghetti$9.75
520 Cals, 39g P, 49g C, 18g F Spaghetti Noodles, Alfredo sauce, Chicken Breast, Brussel Sprouts, Honey, Parmesan, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Parsley.
- Creamy Mushroom Chicken$9.95Out of stock
520 CALS | 47P, 17C, 10F Chicken Breast, Broccoli, Potatoes, and Cream of Mushroom.
- Honey Sriracha$9.95Out of stock
540 CALS | 42P, 29C, 27F Chicken Breast, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli, Butter, Almond Flour, Sriracha Hot Sauce, Low Sodium Soy Sauce, Honey, Crushed Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sesame Seeds.
- Slim Chicken$9.00
310 CALS | 30P, 37C, 2F Grilled Chicken Breast, Steamed Jasmine Rice, and Green Beans.
- Stir-Fry Chicken Bowl$9.95
540 CALS | 45P, 37C, 23F Chicken, Paprika, Bell, Pepper, Mushroom, Soy Sauce ,and Rice.
Protein Shakes
- Aloha!$9.15
356 Cals | 25P, 28C, 16F Vanilla Whey Protein, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Berry Strong$9.75
269 Cals | 26P, 34C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave 5, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Coconutty$9.75
556 Cals | 31P, 39C, 32F Chocolate Whey Protein, Almonds, Coconut Flakes, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Honey Oat$10.05
535 Cals | 32P, 76C, 14F Vanilla Whey Protein, Honey, Oats, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup$9.75
436 Cals | 32P, 47C, 17F Chocolate Whey Protein, Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Cookies & Cream$10.05
681 Cals | 26P, 52C, 45F Casein Protein, Oreo Cookie Crumbles, Banana, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Keto Berry$10.75
330 Cals | 30P, 19C, 15F Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave 5, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Sliced Almonds, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- PB&J$9.55
346 Cals | 29P, 31C, 13F Vanilla Whey Protein, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Strawberries N Cream$9.55
442 Cals | 25P, 15C, 36F Vanilla Whey Protein, Stevia, Strawberries, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- The Express$9.15
498 Cals | 31P, 45C, 26F Vanilla Whey Protein, Oats, Pineapple, Banana, Pecans, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Tropical Green$9.75
279 Cals | 26P 28C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocobomb$8.85
236 Cals | 25P, 25C, 4F Chocolate Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup and Sugar Free Whip.
- Roasted Hazelnut$8.85
223 Cals | 25P, 22C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Sugar Free Hazelnut Syrup, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Salted Caramel Cream$8.85
223 Cals | 25P, 25C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Sugar Free Caramel Syrup, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Vanilla Dream$8.85
235 Cals | 25P, 22C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Vanilla Extract, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Holiday Campfire$9.75
309 Cal | 26P, 37C, 5F Vanilla Whey Protein, Sugar Free Smore's Syrup, Granola, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk & Sugar Free Whip
- The Rudolph$9.75
566 Cal | 28P, 42C, 38F Chocolate Whey Protein, Oats, Cocoa Powder, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup, Banana, Heavy Whip, Chocolate Almond Milk Topped with Sugar Free Whip, Red & White Sprinkles!
Procafe
- Pro Café Original$5.55
94 Cals | 8P, 10C, 2F 20oz of delicious, protein coffee! With your choice of flavor!
- Straight Up Iced Coffee$3.95
100 Cals | 1P, 16C, 4F 20oz chilled coffee w/ almond creamer! (no protein). Choose flavoring if you'd like.
- Black Coffee$2.00
Iced - 20oz Hot - 16oz Zero calories, Zero Protein, Zero Carbs, Zero Fat. Just, the deepest, darkest, coffee loaded with radiant levels of caffeine. Only $2 for a brave soul.
- Holiday Campfire Coffee$5.65
130 Cal | 1P, 20C, 6F A twist on our straight up coffee it includes: Sugar Free Smore's Syrup, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup & topped with Sugar Free Whip
Acai Bowls
- Acai Bowl$9.75
220 Cals | 10P, 38C, 5F 8oz Blended Acai in a 16oz bowl topped with your choice of 3 toppings. Acai Base contains Vanilla Whey Protein.
- Snack Size Acai Bowl$7.05
138 calories, 7p, 24c, 2f (grams) 5oz serving of frozen Acai blend in a 9oz snack cup with your choice of 3 toppings. (contains whey protein)
Refreshments
- Coco Mango$4.85
88 Cals | 20 oz Mango blended with coconut water and sweetened with Stevia. Poured over ice.
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.55
35 Cals | 20oz Fresh squeezed lemonade, sweetened with Stevia. Poured over ice with strawberries.
- Twister$4.25
12 Cals | 0P, 4C, 0F A twist on our lemonade and zero cal sweet tea, with your choice of flavor.
- Zero Calorie Sweet Tea$3.05
0 Cals | 20oz Black Tea sweetened with Stevia and flavored with Sugar Free Syrup.
- Fork Fuel$6.95
18 Calories. 20oz Iced beverage consisting of sugar free red bull poured over ice, flavored with your choice of sugar free syrup, and garnished with 3 gummy candies! The perfect pre-work out drink or mid day energy boost!
Healthy Snacks
- Muscle Yogurt$5.75
157 Cals | 24p, 14C, 1F Vanilla Greek Yogurt with added Vanilla whey Protein with your choice of 3 toppings.
- Chia Pudding$4.75
187 Cals | 4P, 22C, 10F Chia Pudding (Chia Seeds, Agave Nectar, and Vanilla Almond Milk) with your choice of 3 toppings.
- Fruit Cup$4.00
Build your own 9oz fruit cup! Select specifications from the list below!
- PB Balls$5.49
110 Cals | 3P, 11C, 7F 5 Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Balls. (contains oats, coconut flakes, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract and salt)
Protein Snacks
- FTF Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
180 Cals | 23P, 15C, 4.5F (Contains gluten and dairy)
- FTF Protein Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.65
277 Cals | 8P, 32C, 14F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips.
- FTF Protein Cookie - Blueberry Lemon$3.65
258 Cals | 6P, 32C, 12F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, White Chocolate Chips, Lemon Extract and Blueberries.
- FTF Protein Cookie - White Chocolate Macadamia$3.65
421 Cals | 9P, 52C, 9F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, White Chocolate Chips and Macadamia Nuts.
Juice Blends
- The Amazon$8.55
244 Cals | 2P, 60C, 1F Acai, Mango, Pineapple, Banana and Coconut Water.
- Keep It Kale$8.55
197 Cals | 2P, 50C, 1F Kale, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple and Coconut water
- Purple Please$8.85
227 Cals | 2P, 56C, 1F Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Apple and Coconut Water.
- Green Goddess$8.85
220 Cal | 8P, 48C, 3F Kale, Spinach, Apple, Mango, Banana, Lemon, and Coconut Water.
- Acai Burst$8.55
219 Cal | 2P, 66C, 3F Acai, Raspberry, Banana, Agave Nectar, and Coconut Water.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1424 East Ridge Road, McAllen, TX 78504