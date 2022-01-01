Restaurant header imageView gallery

FRAMEbar

23839 John R Rd #2

Hazel Park, MI 48030

Flight

Spirit Of Mexico Flight

$22.00

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Pozole Verde

$12.00

Menudo

$12.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Street Tacos (3)

$12.00

Tamalitos Rojos

$14.00

6" Salsa Verde Pizza

$12.00

Pozole Verde

$12.00

Entrees

Mole Madre - Mole Negro

$28.00

Cochinita Pibil

$20.00

Suela Meunière

$28.00

Desserts

Huitlacoche Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Atole Ice Cream

$9.00

Sides

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Extra Chips

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Rotating Menus since 2017, FRAMEbar is currently not doing Carry-Out for this Residency.

23839 John R Rd #2, Hazel Park, MI 48030

FRAMEbar image

