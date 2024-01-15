Framingham Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stop in and enjoy a fantastic Brazilian Rodizio Style meal while taking in the surroundings in our beautifully restored Historic Railroad Station. Connecting People Since 1885
Location
417 Waverly St, Framingham, MA 01702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Framingham
More near Framingham