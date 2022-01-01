Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Front Porch Grill

1,354 Reviews

$$

106 Deatsville Hwy

Millbrook, AL 36054

Hamburger Steak
Country Fried Steak
Front Porch Burger

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.18

Coffee

$1.81

Tea

$2.41

Soft Drinks/Coke Products

$2.41

Water

Kids Drink

$1.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.41

Milk

$2.41

32oz Drink

$3.62

Upsize Drink

$1.21

Gallon Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Gallon Flavored Tea

$4.49

Red Bull

$3.49

It Gives You Wiings

monster Energy Drinks

$2.25

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast available 7am to 10am. Come in and enjoy! We are what was your typical mom an pop restaurant, country cooking, home town atmosphere, where everybody is family when you walk in the door!

Website

Location

106 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook, AL 36054

Directions

Gallery
Front Porch Grill image
Front Porch Grill image
Front Porch Grill image
Front Porch Grill image

Map
