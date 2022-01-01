- Home
Front Porch Grill
1,354 Reviews
$$
106 Deatsville Hwy
Millbrook, AL 36054
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
7 FGT served with Ranch dipping sauce!
Fried Pickles
A Basket of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with Ranch dipping sauce!
Mozzarella Sticks
7 Mozzarella chz sticks served with marinara cup!
Belly Rubbin' Loaded Cheese Fries
A half pound of fries loaded up with melted chz bacon crumbles and jalapenos!
Fried Mushrooms
6 to 8 breaded mushrooms golden fried served with ranch dipping sauce!
Hot Texas Toothpicks
A basket of spicey breaded onion and jalapeno straws served with ranch dipping sauce!
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Our Bacon sandwich you customize it your way
Country Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Our Country Ham sandwich you customize it your way
Sausage Link Breakfast Sandwich
Our Conecuh Sausage Link sandwich you customize it your way
Sausage Patty Breakfast Sandwich
OurPatty sausage sandwich you customize it your way
Sugar Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Our Sugar Ham sandwich you customize it your way
Bologna Sandwich
Our Bologna sandwich you customize it your way
Chicken Sandwich
Our Grilled or Fried Chicken sandwich you customize it your way
Egg Sandwich
Our Egg sandwich you customize it your way
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich (Copy)
Our Bacon sandwich you customize it your way
Dinner Stuff
Chicken Tender Platter
5 tender fried chicken fingers with your choice of 2 sides. plz put your dipping sauce in notes.
Country Fried Steak
A tender pc of Beef cubed steak breaded and fried smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides.
Fried Catfish Fillets
2 Catfish filets fried golden and served with your choice of 2 sides and a hushpuppy.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
8 Golden fried shrimp seved with 2 sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Our 6oz grilled chicken breast served juicy and tender, served with 2 sides
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
8 Perfectly grilled shrimp served with 2 sides.
Hamburger Steak
Our huge 10 to 12oz fresh hamburger steak grilled then smothered in sauteed onions and mushrooms and rich brown gravy, served with 2 sides.
Monterey Chicken
Our juicy grilled chicken breast smothered with sauteed onions,mushrooms and tomatoes covered with white american chz, served with 2 sides.
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
A southern staple popcorn shrimp served with 2 sides.
Southwestern Chicken
Our juicy grilled chicken breast covered with sauteed onions,tomatoes BBQ sauce and bacon smothered with white American chz served with 2 sides
Steaks
Side Items
Side Coleslaw
Side Corn Nuggets
Side French Fries
Side Fried Okra
Side Green Beans
Side Loaded Potato
Side Mac 'N' Cheese Bites
Side Onion Rings
Side Mustard Potato Salad
Side Salad
Mash Pot
Mash Pot Brwn Gravy
Mash Pot White Gravy
Baked Potato
Side Baked Potato Salad
Side Sliced Tomatoe
Senior Dinners
Kids
Kids Dinners
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast available 7am to 10am. Come in and enjoy! We are what was your typical mom an pop restaurant, country cooking, home town atmosphere, where everybody is family when you walk in the door!
106 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook, AL 36054