Garage Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
755 Main St South
pine city, MN 55063
Popular Items
Appetizer
3 on the tree platter
Bacon cheddar nuggets
Cheesy nuggets with bacon served with ranch
Broccoli bacon cheese bites
Cheese curds
served with ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken quesadilla
side of shredded lettuce tomato and jalapeno
Chips and queso
Dip sticks
Your choice of maranara or alfredo sauce
Jalapeno poppers
Mac and cheese bites
Manifold mini tacos
Nacho platter
Your choice of chicken beef or pork topped with shredded lettuce black olives diced tomato red onion jalapenos and queso
Oil spill fries
A basket of fries topped with everyones favorite pulled pork, our homeade ranch and BBQ sauce
Piston rings
Served with a side of mexi-ranch
Portabella mushroom fries
Portabella mushrooms in a crunchy bread crumb batter served with queso
Potato slicks
Revved up wings
Start your engine platter
Jalapeno Cheddar sausages, pork belly tossed in bourbon, single bone ribs tossed in dry rub, pretzel sticks with beer cheese, pickled onions and pickles
Pickle Basket Special
Chips And Salsa
Pretzel Stix
Beverages
Broasted chicken
2 piece broasted chicken
Your choice of white or dark meat, choice of potato, corn and coleslaw
4 Piece broasted chicken
Your Choice of White dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw
8 Piece broasted chicken
Your Choice of White dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw (2x sides)
16 piece broasted chicken
Your choice of white dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw (4x the sides)
Burgers
BYO Burger
Hand Pressed patty on a bakery bun
Junkyard
Hand Pressed patty topped with pulled pork bacon queso and jalapenos on a pretzel bun
Kick down
Three Hand pressed patties topped with fried onions bacon swiss, american and pepperjack cheese
Mustang
Hand pressed patty topped with bacon swiss and american cheese topped with onion rings and BBQ
Patty wagon
Hand pressed patty on rye bread with fried onions and swiss cheese
Dinners
Chicken finger dinner
Chicken Strips with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast
Fettuccine alfredo
Your Choice of chicken or shrimp topped with parmesean cheese
Fish N chips
Cod filets with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast
Hot beef dinner
Roast beef on white bread with mashed potatos and topped with gravy
Ribeye steak
12 oz ribeye with your choice of potato corn and soup or salad
Shrimp dinner
Shrimp served with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast
Kids menu
Salads
Backfired buffalo chicken salad
Grilled or Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with tomatoes cheese onion and croutons, Served with a breadstick
Chef salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onion and a hard boiled egg on a bed of romaine served with a breadstick
Fiesta salad
Pulled pork, fried peppers and onions corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine and a bread stick
Full Garage salad
Romaine lettuce bacon cauliflower and parm cheese tossed in our house dressing
Grilled BLT salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a bed or romaine with bacon cheese tomatoes and croutons, served with a bread stick
Side dinner salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Croutons
Side Garage salad
Romaine Lettuce, Cauliflower, Bacon and Parm Cheese tossed in our house dressing
Souped up salads
Turbo taco salad
Your choice of beef chicken or pork in a fried shell on a bed of shredded lettuce with tomato, onion, cheese, black olives, and cilantro
Sandwiches
BLT
Your choice of white wheat or rye
Car club
Ham turkey bacon lettuce tomato onion on your choice of white wheat or rye
Chicken bacon ham and swiss
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon ham and swiss cheese
Chicken tender melt
Chicken strips on your choice of white wheat or Rye with bacon pepperjack and american cheese
Fender bender fish sandwich
Cod filet on a hoagie bun with lettuce tomato and a side of sriracha
Firebird sandwich
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken topped with sriracha, lettuce tomato and onion
Hot ham N cheese
Ham and melted swiss on a pretzel bun
Low rider reuben
Sliced corned beef swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye
Pharaoh sandwich
Your choice of chicken or roast beef with fried onions and peppers on a hoagie bun
Pulled pork
Topped with an onion ring served with coleslaw and BBQ
Turkey avocado bacon melt
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss and american cheese on your choice of white wheat or rye
French Dip
Sides
Side baked poato
Side double meat
Side guacamole
Side mashed potato
Mashed Potatoes and Beef Gravy
Side of au gratin potato
Side of bacon (2 slices)
Side of coleslaw
Side of potato wedges
Side of sweet potato fries
Side reg fries
Side seasoned sour cream
Side tater tots
Side waffle fries
Side of Queso
Side of one bread stick
Onion Rings
Side Onion Rings
Weekly specials
Burger special
Gyro special
Prime rib sandwich special
Prime rib special
Salad special
Sandwich special
Shrimp poppers special
Tacos special
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Bread Bowl Special
Gyro
Wrap special
Meatball Sub
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Spaghetti With Meatballs
French Dip Special
Breakfast Quesadilla
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs Toast Hash Meat
Wraps
Avocado club wrap
Turkey, Ham, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado,and diced tomato in a tomato basil wrap
Backfired buffalo chicken wrap
your choice of grilled or crispy chicken buffalo sauce shredded cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap
CBR wrap
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with bacon cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap
Flat tire fajita wrap
Your choice of chicken or pulled pork with fried onions and peppers and queso cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sports bar atmosphere with a seasonal outdoor patio
755 Main St South, pine city, MN 55063