Bars & Lounges

Garage Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

755 Main St South

pine city, MN 55063

Order Again

Popular Items

Chef salad
Car club
Kids chicken strips

Appetizer

3 on the tree platter

$17.00

Bacon cheddar nuggets

$11.00

Cheesy nuggets with bacon served with ranch

Broccoli bacon cheese bites

$11.00

Cheese curds

$12.50

served with ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken quesadilla

$16.50

side of shredded lettuce tomato and jalapeno

Chips and queso

$8.50

Dip sticks

$6.50+

Your choice of maranara or alfredo sauce

Jalapeno poppers

$10.00

Mac and cheese bites

$11.00

Manifold mini tacos

$11.00

Nacho platter

$20.00

Your choice of chicken beef or pork topped with shredded lettuce black olives diced tomato red onion jalapenos and queso

Oil spill fries

$10.00

A basket of fries topped with everyones favorite pulled pork, our homeade ranch and BBQ sauce

Piston rings

$10.00

Served with a side of mexi-ranch

Portabella mushroom fries

$12.50

Portabella mushrooms in a crunchy bread crumb batter served with queso

Potato slicks

$10.00

Revved up wings

$16.00

Start your engine platter

$28.00

Jalapeno Cheddar sausages, pork belly tossed in bourbon, single bone ribs tossed in dry rub, pretzel sticks with beer cheese, pickled onions and pickles

Pickle Basket Special

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Pretzel Stix

$8.99Out of stock

Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

no refills

Hot Apple Cider

$2.00

Ice tea

$3.50

Juice

$2.50

no refills

Lemonade

$3.50

Liquid ice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

no refills

Pop

$3.50

Free refills

Powerade

$3.50

Red bull

$5.00

Water

Kids Pop

$2.50

Broasted chicken

2 piece broasted chicken

$10.50Out of stock

Your choice of white or dark meat, choice of potato, corn and coleslaw

4 Piece broasted chicken

$14.50Out of stock

Your Choice of White dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw

8 Piece broasted chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Your Choice of White dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw (2x sides)

16 piece broasted chicken

$43.00Out of stock

Your choice of white dark or mixed, choice of potato corn and coleslaw (4x the sides)

Burgers

BYO Burger

$10.50

Hand Pressed patty on a bakery bun

Junkyard

$16.50

Hand Pressed patty topped with pulled pork bacon queso and jalapenos on a pretzel bun

Kick down

$15.00

Three Hand pressed patties topped with fried onions bacon swiss, american and pepperjack cheese

Mustang

$15.00

Hand pressed patty topped with bacon swiss and american cheese topped with onion rings and BBQ

Patty wagon

$13.00

Hand pressed patty on rye bread with fried onions and swiss cheese

Dinners

Chicken finger dinner

$14.00

Chicken Strips with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast

Fettuccine alfredo

$17.00

Your Choice of chicken or shrimp topped with parmesean cheese

Fish N chips

$15.00

Cod filets with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast

Hot beef dinner

$12.00+

Roast beef on white bread with mashed potatos and topped with gravy

Ribeye steak

$27.00

12 oz ribeye with your choice of potato corn and soup or salad

Shrimp dinner

$15.00

Shrimp served with your choice of potato coleslaw and toast

Kids menu

Kids cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids chicken strips

$8.00

Kids grilled cheese

$7.00

Kids mac bites

$7.00

Kids macaroni and cheese

$7.00

Kids mini corn dogs

$7.00

Salads

Backfired buffalo chicken salad

$11.50

Grilled or Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with tomatoes cheese onion and croutons, Served with a breadstick

Chef salad

$14.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onion and a hard boiled egg on a bed of romaine served with a breadstick

Fiesta salad

$15.00

Pulled pork, fried peppers and onions corn, shredded cheese and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine and a bread stick

Full Garage salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce bacon cauliflower and parm cheese tossed in our house dressing

Grilled BLT salad

$12.50

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a bed or romaine with bacon cheese tomatoes and croutons, served with a bread stick

Side dinner salad

$4.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Croutons

Side Garage salad

$4.50

Romaine Lettuce, Cauliflower, Bacon and Parm Cheese tossed in our house dressing

Souped up salads

$8.50+

Turbo taco salad

$15.00

Your choice of beef chicken or pork in a fried shell on a bed of shredded lettuce with tomato, onion, cheese, black olives, and cilantro

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Your choice of white wheat or rye

Car club

$14.00

Ham turkey bacon lettuce tomato onion on your choice of white wheat or rye

Chicken bacon ham and swiss

$15.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with bacon ham and swiss cheese

Chicken tender melt

$14.00

Chicken strips on your choice of white wheat or Rye with bacon pepperjack and american cheese

Fender bender fish sandwich

$15.00

Cod filet on a hoagie bun with lettuce tomato and a side of sriracha

Firebird sandwich

$14.00

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken topped with sriracha, lettuce tomato and onion

Hot ham N cheese

$11.00

Ham and melted swiss on a pretzel bun

Low rider reuben

$14.00

Sliced corned beef swiss and sauerkraut on grilled rye

Pharaoh sandwich

$17.00

Your choice of chicken or roast beef with fried onions and peppers on a hoagie bun

Pulled pork

$14.00

Topped with an onion ring served with coleslaw and BBQ

Turkey avocado bacon melt

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss and american cheese on your choice of white wheat or rye

French Dip

$17.00

Sides

Side baked poato

$4.00

Side double meat

$4.00

Side guacamole

$2.00

Side mashed potato

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes and Beef Gravy

Side of au gratin potato

$4.50

Side of bacon (2 slices)

$2.25

Side of coleslaw

$3.00

Side of potato wedges

$4.00

Side of sweet potato fries

$4.00

Side reg fries

$4.00

Side seasoned sour cream

$2.00

Side tater tots

$4.00

Side waffle fries

$4.00

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of one bread stick

$0.80

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Soups

Chili

$4.00+

Soup

$4.00+

Weekly specials

Burger special

$13.00

Gyro special

$10.00

Prime rib sandwich special

$16.00Out of stock

Prime rib special

$29.00+

Salad special

$10.00

Sandwich special

$13.00

Shrimp poppers special

$10.00

Tacos special

$4.00+

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Bread Bowl Special

$10.00

Gyro

$10.00

Wrap special

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$12.00

French Dip Special

$16.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs Toast Hash Meat

$10.00

Wraps

Avocado club wrap

$14.00

Turkey, Ham, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, avocado,and diced tomato in a tomato basil wrap

Backfired buffalo chicken wrap

$12.50

your choice of grilled or crispy chicken buffalo sauce shredded cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap

CBR wrap

$12.50

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with bacon cheese tomato and shredded lettuce in a tomato basil wrap

Flat tire fajita wrap

$14.00

Your choice of chicken or pulled pork with fried onions and peppers and queso cheese with a side of lettuce and tomato

Shirts

Black T-shirt

$18.00

Mechanic shirt

$45.00

Tank top

$23.00

Employee tank top

$20.00

Flannel

$50.00

Can coolers

Can cooler

$3.00

Beer Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sports bar atmosphere with a seasonal outdoor patio

Location

755 Main St South, pine city, MN 55063

Directions

