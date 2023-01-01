Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pine City restaurants you'll love

Go
Pine City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pine City

Pine City's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Pine City restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Garage Bar & Grill

755 Main St South, pine city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled BLT salad$13.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken on a bed or romaine with bacon cheese tomatoes and croutons, served with a bread stick
Garage salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce bacon cauliflower and parm cheese tossed in our house dressing
Turkey avocado bacon melt$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss and american cheese on your choice of white wheat or rye
More about Garage Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

American Legion Post 51 - 525 main st n

525 main st n, Pine city

No reviews yet
More about American Legion Post 51 - 525 main st n
Banner pic

 

Wings North - 19379 Homestead Rd

19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Wings North - 19379 Homestead Rd
Map

More near Pine City to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1283 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston