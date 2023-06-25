Garden on Main 409 S. Main Street

Main picView gallery

Beverages

Coffees

Latte

$4.25+

Americano

$3.90+

Mocha

$4.65+

White Mocha

$4.65+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Honney Cinnamon Latte

$4.50+

Cubano Latte

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Cafe au Lait

$2.90+

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Non Coffee Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Lavender Lemonade

$3.00+

Ice Water

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.25+

Shots

Cubano

$3.95

Espresso

$2.25

Doppio

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

Garden Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Beet Carpaccio

$11.00

Pierogi w/ Meat

$12.00

Pierogi w/ Cheese & Potato

$12.00

Zapiekanka

$12.00

Breakfast Crepes

Egg & Bacon Crepe

$14.00

Egg & Ham Crepe

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$15.00

Spinach & Azure Cheese Crepe

$15.00

Sausage & Onion Crepe

$12.00

Dinner Crepes

Prosciutto Caprese

$17.00

Beef Crepe

$24.00

Shrimp Crepe

$24.00

Veggie Crepe

$16.00

Chicken Crepe

$18.00

Pork Crepe

$19.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Beets & Feta Salad

$14.00

Roast Duck Salad

$19.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Dessert Crepes

Nutella, Strawberry & Banana Crepe

$11.00

Fruit jam Crepe

$11.00

Apple & Philly Cheese Crepe

$12.00

Peach Mascarpone Crepe

$12.00

Display Case

Pastry

PASTRY

$6.99

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Breakfast Croissant

$6.99

Coke

$2.00

Ice cream

$3.00+

Garden Signature Sundae

$12.99

Affogato

$3.75+

Daily Specials

Food Specials

Misc. 0.99

$0.99

Misc. 1.99

$1.99

Misc. 2.99

$2.99

Misc. 3.99

$3.99

Misc. 4.99

$4.99

Misc. 5.99

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 S. Main Street, Algonquin, IL 60102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

