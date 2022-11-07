Gator's Bar & Grill 3535 Gulf Freeway
Dickinson, TX 77539
Starters
Fried Gator Bites
House breaded and brined, tender alligator fillets served on a bed of Texas Toothpicks with a zesty remoulade sauce
Cheese Curds
Chunks of Mozzarella Cheese lightly battered and fried served with a side of marinara
Fried Pickles
Lightly battered pickle chips fried and served with house made ranch.
Pickled Asparagus Fries
Asparagus spears, pickled in house, battered in Panko and fried, served with housemade ranch
Loaded Bayou Fries
Fries topped with fried gator bits, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, spicy andouille cream sauce, green onions, and remoulade drizzle
Loaded Chicken 'n Beer Cheese Fries
Fries topped with boneless chicken wings. Shiner beer cheese, bacon, green onions, and housemade ranch drizzle
Boiled Shrimp
Peel & Eat seasoned boiled shrimp served cold with lemon and cocktail sauce
Pizza Eggrolls
Choose from either classic (pepperoni), or Supreme (pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, and black olives) Served with marinara
Birrira Eggrolls
Tender cuts of chili-adobo stewed beef and shredded mozzarella cheese rolled in wonton wrappers. Served with a side of warm beef consomme.
Charcuterie Board
Specially curated meat and cheese board featuring sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, salami rolled mozzarella, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, aged white cheddar and an Espresso Bellavitano cheese. Accompanied by assorted nuts, honey, fruits, olives and crackers. *No substitutions please.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichokes blended in a cheesy creamy dip
Pretzel Bites
Fresh, fluffy bite sized pretzels served with a housemade beer cheese dipping sauce
Wings
Choose either bone-in or boneless. Fried and tossed in your favorite choice of wet or dry seasoning.
Sampler Platter
All your favorites to share with the family on one platter. Featuring fried pickles, cheese curds, bone in buffalo wings, pizza eggrolls, onion rings, Texas toothpicks.
Pasta & Plates
Sandwiches & Burgers
Lunch BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on Texas Toast
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk breaded chicken topped with coleslaw, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun
Lunch Gator Po'Boy
Half Po'Boy with fried gator, tomatoes, coleslaw, and zesty remoulade
Lunch Andouille Chili Dog
Angus patty with cheese cooked medium with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of pickles
Lunch The Classic Burger
1/2Ib USDA Choice beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, a side of pickles and served with fries.
Lunch Chicken Pot Pie
A comfort classic made in house daily! Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and corn in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky puff pastry crust and served with a side house salad
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Three buffalo tossed chicken strips topped with provolone cheese on Texas Toast and served with fries.
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, walnuts, celery and grapes served on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato and red onion
Lunch Kickin' Chicken
Grilled chicken, Kickin' Bourbon BBQ, and Homemade Mac & Cheese
Lunch Chicken Tender Plate
4 Breaded chicken strips served with fries and a remoulade dipping sauce. Tossed in sauce +.$.50
Soups & Salads
Lunch Caesar
Grilled chicken romaine lettuce salad with parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Lunch House
Romaine blend salad with onion, cucumber. croutons. and grilled chicken.
Soup & Salad
Your choice of a side salad and cup of soup
Lunch Strawberry Walnut
Fresh strawberries, walnuts. red onion, blue cheese, avocado and grilled chicken, served on a bed of spinach mix with a side of balsamic dressing.
Lunch Apple Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, celery and grapes served over a bed of romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber and your choice of dressing
Tomato Basil Bisque
Tomato Basil Bisque-Add a classic grilled cheese on Texas toast for $3.95
Lunch Baked Potato Soup
Hearty Potato Soup, loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives
Chili
Hearty beef and pinto bean chili made in house served with cheese, sour cream and green onions.
Cilantro Beef Soup
A hearty potato soup loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives. Cup 3.95 Bowl 7
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Cowboy Burger
Juicy Agnus patty topped, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Texas toothpicks (fried onions & jalapeños), and BBQ sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk, breaded chicken topped with coleslaw, mayo, a remoulade drizzle and pickles on a brioche bun
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on Texas Toast
Po-Boy
Fried Gator, Crawfish tails or Shrimp on French Bread with tomatoes, coleslaw and a zesty remoulade sauce
Gator 'Tator
Baked Potato stuffed with cheese and topped with bayou sauce, fried alligator filet and green onions and is not served with any sides
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2Ib USDA Choice beef patty with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and a side of pickles
Entrees
Bayou Pasta
Grilled shrimp and andouille sausage atop a bed of cheesy, spicy penne pasta. Served by itself or with a side salad.
Bayou Redfish
Redfish filet blackened and topped with a spicy andouille cream sauce and two jumbo shrimp over a bed of rice
Brochette 6
Six jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeno, mozzarella and wrapped in bacon
Catfish
Catfish served with fries, coleslaw, jalapeño hushpuppies and cornbread
Chicken Florentine
Blackened chicken breast smothered in creamy spinach and topped with melted Provolone cheese
Chicken Pot Pie
A comfort classic made in house daily! Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and corn in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky puff pastry crust and served with a side house salad
Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast
Seasoned white meat chicken breast grilled to perfection
Grilled or Blackened Salmon
Wild caught salmon filet served on a bed of rice
Shrimp Entree
Juicy jumbo shrimp prepared to your liking
Thick Cut Pork Chop
Flame grilled pork chop with house glaze on a bed of grilled onions. This item is a 20 min. cook time
Soups & Salads
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Fresh strawberries, walnuts. red onion, bleu cheese, avocado served on a bed of spinach mix with a side of balsamic dressing.
Smashburger Salad
Romaine salad with sliced tomatoes, red onion, and pickles. Topped with a 1/2Ib USDA Choice beef patty, shredded cheddar and chopped bacon, served with remoulade and homemade ranch dressing.
Apple Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, walnuts, celery and grapes served over a bed of romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber and your choice of dressing
House Salad
Romaine blend salad with onion, cucumber, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken romaine lettuce salad with parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Cup Tomato Bisque
A blend of tomato and basil with a touch of cream and Parmesan cheese
Bowl Tomato Bisque
A blend of tomato and basil with a touch of cream and Parmesan cheese
Cup Baked Potato Soup
Hearty Potato Soup, loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives
Bowl Baked Potato Soup
Hearty Potato Soup, loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives
Cup Chili
Ground beef and pinto bean chili made in house served with cheese, sour cream and green onions.
Bowl Chili
Ground beef and pinto bean chili made in house served with cheese, sour cream and green onions.
Cup Cilantro Beef
Bowl Cilantro Beef
Frito Pie
Steaks
6 oz Center Cut Filet
USDA CHOICE Certified Angus Beef Fresh cut, never frozen and shipped directly from Buckhead Packing
14 oz New York Strip
USDA CHOICE Certified Angus Beef Fresh cut, never frozen and shipped directly from Buckhead Packing
18 oz Bone In Ribeye
USDA CHOICE Certified Angus Beef Fresh cut, never frozen and shipped directly from Buckhead Packing