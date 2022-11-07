Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gator's Bar & Grill 3535 Gulf Freeway

3535 Gulf Freeway

Dickinson, TX 77539

Classic Burger
Cowboy Burger
Charcuterie Board

Starters

Fried Gator Bites

$15.95

House breaded and brined, tender alligator fillets served on a bed of Texas Toothpicks with a zesty remoulade sauce

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Chunks of Mozzarella Cheese lightly battered and fried served with a side of marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Lightly battered pickle chips fried and served with house made ranch.

Pickled Asparagus Fries

$13.95

Asparagus spears, pickled in house, battered in Panko and fried, served with housemade ranch

Loaded Bayou Fries

$14.95

Fries topped with fried gator bits, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, spicy andouille cream sauce, green onions, and remoulade drizzle

Loaded Chicken 'n Beer Cheese Fries

$14.95

Fries topped with boneless chicken wings. Shiner beer cheese, bacon, green onions, and housemade ranch drizzle

Boiled Shrimp

$8.95+

Peel & Eat seasoned boiled shrimp served cold with lemon and cocktail sauce

Pizza Eggrolls

$14.95

Choose from either classic (pepperoni), or Supreme (pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, and black olives) Served with marinara

Birrira Eggrolls

$14.95

Tender cuts of chili-adobo stewed beef and shredded mozzarella cheese rolled in wonton wrappers. Served with a side of warm beef consomme.

Charcuterie Board

$21.95

Specially curated meat and cheese board featuring sliced prosciutto, pepperoni, salami rolled mozzarella, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, aged white cheddar and an Espresso Bellavitano cheese. Accompanied by assorted nuts, honey, fruits, olives and crackers. *No substitutions please.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95+

Spinach and artichokes blended in a cheesy creamy dip

Pretzel Bites

$10.95+

Fresh, fluffy bite sized pretzels served with a housemade beer cheese dipping sauce

Wings

$8.95+

Choose either bone-in or boneless. Fried and tossed in your favorite choice of wet or dry seasoning.

Sampler Platter

$16.95+

All your favorites to share with the family on one platter. Featuring fried pickles, cheese curds, bone in buffalo wings, pizza eggrolls, onion rings, Texas toothpicks.

Pasta & Plates

Grilled shrimp and andouille sausage atop a bed of cheesy, spicy penne pasta..

Lunch Bayou Pasta

$10.95

Grilled shrimp & andouille sausage atop a bed of cheesy, spicy penne pasta

Sandwiches & Burgers

Lunch BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on Texas Toast

Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Crispy buttermilk breaded chicken topped with coleslaw, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun

Lunch Gator Po'Boy

$11.95

Half Po'Boy with fried gator, tomatoes, coleslaw, and zesty remoulade

Lunch Andouille Chili Dog

$10.95

Angus patty with cheese cooked medium with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a side of pickles

Lunch The Classic Burger

$11.95

1/2Ib USDA Choice beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, a side of pickles and served with fries.

Lunch Chicken Pot Pie

$11.95

A comfort classic made in house daily! Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and corn in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky puff pastry crust and served with a side house salad

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Three buffalo tossed chicken strips topped with provolone cheese on Texas Toast and served with fries.

Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, walnuts, celery and grapes served on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato and red onion

Lunch Kickin' Chicken

$10.95

Grilled chicken, Kickin' Bourbon BBQ, and Homemade Mac & Cheese

Lunch Chicken Tender Plate

$10.95

4 Breaded chicken strips served with fries and a remoulade dipping sauce. Tossed in sauce +.$.50

Soups & Salads

Lunch Caesar

$10.50

Grilled chicken romaine lettuce salad with parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Lunch House

$9.95

Romaine blend salad with onion, cucumber. croutons. and grilled chicken.

Soup & Salad

$7.95

Your choice of a side salad and cup of soup

Lunch Strawberry Walnut

$10.95

Fresh strawberries, walnuts. red onion, blue cheese, avocado and grilled chicken, served on a bed of spinach mix with a side of balsamic dressing.

Lunch Apple Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, celery and grapes served over a bed of romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber and your choice of dressing

Tomato Basil Bisque

$3.95+

Tomato Basil Bisque-Add a classic grilled cheese on Texas toast for $3.95

Lunch Baked Potato Soup

$3.95+

Hearty Potato Soup, loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives

Chili

$4.50+

Hearty beef and pinto bean chili made in house served with cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Cilantro Beef Soup

$4.50+

A hearty potato soup loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives. Cup 3.95 Bowl 7

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$12.95
Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Juicy Agnus patty topped, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, Texas toothpicks (fried onions & jalapeños), and BBQ sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled or blackened chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy buttermilk, breaded chicken topped with coleslaw, mayo, a remoulade drizzle and pickles on a brioche bun

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo on Texas Toast

Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Gator, Crawfish tails or Shrimp on French Bread with tomatoes, coleslaw and a zesty remoulade sauce

Gator 'Tator

$15.95

Baked Potato stuffed with cheese and topped with bayou sauce, fried alligator filet and green onions and is not served with any sides

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

1/2Ib USDA Choice beef patty with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and a side of pickles

Entrees

Bayou Pasta

$19.95

Grilled shrimp and andouille sausage atop a bed of cheesy, spicy penne pasta. Served by itself or with a side salad.

Bayou Redfish

$22.95

Redfish filet blackened and topped with a spicy andouille cream sauce and two jumbo shrimp over a bed of rice

Brochette 6

$17.95

Six jumbo shrimp stuffed with jalapeno, mozzarella and wrapped in bacon

Catfish

$11.95

Catfish served with fries, coleslaw, jalapeño hushpuppies and cornbread

Chicken Florentine

$14.95

Blackened chicken breast smothered in creamy spinach and topped with melted Provolone cheese

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.95

A comfort classic made in house daily! Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and corn in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky puff pastry crust and served with a side house salad

Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast

$13.95

Seasoned white meat chicken breast grilled to perfection

Grilled or Blackened Salmon

$22.95

Wild caught salmon filet served on a bed of rice

Shrimp Entree

$17.95+

Juicy jumbo shrimp prepared to your liking

Thick Cut Pork Chop

$15.95

Flame grilled pork chop with house glaze on a bed of grilled onions. This item is a 20 min. cook time

Soups & Salads

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$12.95

Fresh strawberries, walnuts. red onion, bleu cheese, avocado served on a bed of spinach mix with a side of balsamic dressing.

Smashburger Salad

$12.95

Romaine salad with sliced tomatoes, red onion, and pickles. Topped with a 1/2Ib USDA Choice beef patty, shredded cheddar and chopped bacon, served with remoulade and homemade ranch dressing.

Apple Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad with crisp red apple, walnuts, celery and grapes served over a bed of romaine with red onion, tomato, cucumber and your choice of dressing

House Salad

$10.95

Romaine blend salad with onion, cucumber, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken romaine lettuce salad with parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.95

A blend of tomato and basil with a touch of cream and Parmesan cheese

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$6.95

A blend of tomato and basil with a touch of cream and Parmesan cheese

Cup Baked Potato Soup

$3.95

Hearty Potato Soup, loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives

Bowl Baked Potato Soup

$7.95

Hearty Potato Soup, loaded with bacon, cheese, and chives

Cup Chili

$4.50

Ground beef and pinto bean chili made in house served with cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Bowl Chili

$8.95

Ground beef and pinto bean chili made in house served with cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Cup Cilantro Beef

$3.95

Bowl Cilantro Beef

$7.95

Frito Pie

$11.50

Steaks

6 oz Center Cut Filet

$24.95

USDA CHOICE Certified Angus Beef Fresh cut, never frozen and shipped directly from Buckhead Packing

14 oz New York Strip

$28.95

USDA CHOICE Certified Angus Beef Fresh cut, never frozen and shipped directly from Buckhead Packing

18 oz Bone In Ribeye

$38.95

USDA CHOICE Certified Angus Beef Fresh cut, never frozen and shipped directly from Buckhead Packing

14 oz Boneless Ribeye

$34.95

Kids Menu Items

Kid Homemade Mac & Cheese

$6.95+

Kid Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.95+

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.95+

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.95+

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95+

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.95+

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95+

Non Alcoholic Bev

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Kids Drink

Kids Drink No Food Item

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95