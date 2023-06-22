Restaurant header imageView gallery

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

459 Reviews

$$$

217 W Main St

Abingdon, VA 24210

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro Pita

$10.99

Seasoned lamb gyro, thinly sliced and wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, and topped with our Greek potato salad. Served with our Greek Dressing.

Greek Chicken Pita

Greek Chicken Pita

$9.99

Seasoned chicken wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.

Food

Pita Party Pack

In partnership with Barter Theatre, we've created a picnic-perfect pita pack! It's great for when your family goes to a show at The Moonlite Drive-in. Check out bartertheatre.com for more information about all the upcoming shows at Barter Theatre.

Pita Party Pack

$34.99

Make your Super Bowl Super Easy with our Super Bowl Pita Pack! Three regular pitas are cut in half to make 6 sandwiches. Share 14 oz of hummus and plenty of fried pita bread and pepperoncini peppers.

Family Platter

Feed your family of 4-6 easily. Lamb gyro, Greek chicken, seasoned rice, Greek salad, 2 falafel, 2 dolmades, tzatziki, humus and pita bread.
Family Platter/Meal Deal

Family Platter/Meal Deal

$39.99

Feed your family of 4-6 easily. Lamb gyro, Greek chicken, seasoned rice, Greek salad, 2 falafel, 2 dolmades, tzatziki, hummus and pita bread.

Appetizers

Greek Nachos

Greek Nachos

$8.99

Fried pita triangles topped with tomato, onion, olives, jalapeno peppers, feta, and melted mozzarella, drizzled with our housemade tzatziki Try it with lamb gyro or Greek Chicken

Giant Greek Beans

$7.99

A traditional dish made of 'giant' beans baked in a tomato sauce with seasoning and olive oil. Served with pita bread.

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$6.99

Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil

Tzatziki with Pita

$6.99

Made-from-scratch yogurt dip with freshly grated cucumber, fresh dill, garlic, and Mediterranean herbs

Falafel - Appetizer

$6.99

Deep-fried chickpeas and fava bean patty. Great to dip in our made-from-scratch tzatziki.

Dolmades - Appetizer

$6.99

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, and herbs with a lemon garnish

Spanikopita - Appetizer

Spanikopita - Appetizer

$7.99

Flaky phyllo dough stuffed with a creamy mixture of 5 kinds of cheeses and spinach. Made-from-scratch in our kitchen. Served with a side of tzatziki You can also choose spanakopita with a salad under Large Platters.

Feisty Feta Dip with Pita

Feisty Feta Dip with Pita

$7.99

The perfect mixture of crumbled feta cheese blended with tomato, green onions and spices

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99

Hummus, tzatziki, falafel, dolmades, and pita triangles.

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$16.99

All three of our dips in one place! Hummus, Tzatziki, and Feisty Feta. Includes plenty of pita bread. Add a side of fries for a special treat.

Pitas

Lamb Gyro Pita

$10.99

Seasoned lamb gyro, thinly sliced and wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.

Greek Chicken Pita

Greek Chicken Pita

$9.99

Seasoned chicken wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.

Mixed Pita

$11.99

Lamb gyro & Greek chicken, wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki

Falafel Pita

$9.99

Deep-fried patties of seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans, wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Shrimp Pita

$11.99

Seasoned shrimp grilled with butter, wrapped in a warm pita, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$10.99

Seasoned chicken breast (skewered and charcoal grilled) wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki

Salmon Souvlaki Pita

$13.99

Salmon (skewered/charcoal-grilled) wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato onion, and garlic mayo.

Keftedes Pita

$11.99

Ground beef mixed with onions, parsley & spices, cooked in tomato sauce, wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki

Veggie Pita

$7.99

Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese wrapped on a warm pita with a side of Greek dressing

Giant Pitas

GIANT Cheese Pita

$9.99

It's a pita filled with American, mozzarella, Parmesan, and feta with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo, plus fries (on the sandwich).

GIANT Falafel Pita

$11.99

ALL your favorite things wrapped into one. It's our traditional pita (falafel with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki) piled high with EXTRA falafel, plus fries (yes, on the pita!), feta & hummus.

GIANT Lamb & Chicken Pita

$12.99

ALL your favorite things wrapped into one. It's our traditional pita (lamb gyro & Greek chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki) piled high with EXTRA meat, plus fries (yes, on the pita!), feta & hummus.

GIANT Shrimp & Salmon Pita

$15.99

Extra Salmon and Shrimp with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo plus fries (yes, on the pita) and feta cheese.

Wraps

Lamb Wrap

$11.99

Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo

Greek Chicken Wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and hummus

Keftedes Meatball Wrap

$12.99

Keftedes (Greek meatballs). Comes in a torilla wrap with tomatoes, onion, pickles, and hummus

Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo

Burgers

Burger

$9.99

Freshly ground, black Angus beef with a Mediterranean blend of seasonings. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and garlic mayo

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Freshly ground, black Angus beef with a Mediterranean blend of seasonings. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and garlic mayo

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$12.99

It's the same freshly ground, black Angus beef with a Mediterranean blend of seasonings but we've added lamb gyro, hummus feta, and mozzarella

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.99

Our made-from-scratch tomato sauce is unlike anything you've ever tasted. Includes a garden salad and pita bread.

Baked Spaghetti w/ Lebanese Moussaka

$13.99

Oven-baked eggplant in a tomato-based stew with peppers and onion garlic and chickpeas topped with melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti. Includes a garden salad and pita bread.

Baked Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

A local favorite! Breaded chicken cutlets baked and topped with Greeko’s tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a bed of spaghetti.

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$14.99
Greeko’s Moussaka

Greeko’s Moussaka

$14.99

Oven-baked eggplant, potatoes & meat sauce topped with a béchamel sauce, baked with feta & mozzarella cheese, garnished with parmesan cheese

Soup

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.99+

Housemade Greek lemon chicken soup with carrot, garlic, onions, celery, orzo, and egg

Fasolada

Fasolada

$5.99+Out of stock

Housemade tomato base white bean soup with apple, celery, carrots, onion and garlic

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99+

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and Kalamata olives

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, and topped with our Greek potato salad. Served with our Greek Dressing.

Greeko's Signature Salad

$7.99+

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, topped with a scoop of Greek potato salad, and includes dolmades, pita bread, and Tzatziki.

Village Salad

$8.99+

Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, olives, and feta cheese, topped with a scoop of Greek potato salad, sprinkled with oregano, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil (no lettuce)

Spinach Cranberry Salad

$7.99+

Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, sliced toasted almonds, cranberries, and drizzled in Blood Orange-infused olive oil and Cranberry Pear Balsamic Vinegar from Abingdon Olive Oil Company

Platters

GIANT Mixed Platter

GIANT Mixed Platter

$17.49

Lamb and Greek Chicken, 1 Falafel, 1 dolmade, 1 Keftedes Meatball over rice with a Greek Salad, Comes with hummus, tzatziki, and pita bread.

Lamb Platter

$13.99

Seasoned lamb gyro thinly sliced, served with Greeko’s seasoned rice and a side of tzatziki

Greek Chicken Platter

$12.99

Seasoned chicken, grilled on a flat top grill, served on Greeko's seasoned rice with pita triangles and a side of tzatziki.

Falafel Platter

$12.99

Deep-fried patties of seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans served on Greeko's seasoned rice with pita and a side of tzatziki.

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with Greeko's tomato sauce, served with Greeko’s rice.

Salmon Souvlaki Platter

$16.99

Seasoned salmon skewered and charcoal-grilled, served with Greeko’s rice.

Keftedes Meatballs Platter

$14.99

Ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, and spices, cooked in tomato sauce, served with seasoned white rice.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$14.99

Seasoned chicken breast (skewered and charcoal grilled) served on a bed of Greeko's seasoned rice with a side of tzatziki

Lebanese Moussaka Platter

Lebanese Moussaka Platter

$13.99

We have two Moussakas: Greeko's and Lebanese. The Lebanese Moussaka is oven-baked eggplant in a tomato-based stew with peppers and onion garlic and chickpeas topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with Greeko's seasoned rice.

Mixed Platter/Choose two kinds of meat

$14.99

Mixed Platter/Choose three kinds of meat

$16.99

A LA CARTE

Feisty Feta - 2oz

$2.00

A perfect mixture of crumbled Feta cheese blended with tomatoes, green peppers and spices. Great to add to a platter for your pita bread.

Feta

$1.00

Fries

$2.99

Some of the best fries in Southwest Virginia. Deep-fried to perfection...

Greek Potato Salad

$2.99

It's Greek tradition to serve potato salad on top of a garden salad. But sometimes it's just good to get it on the side. Greeko's potato salad is always made fresh with potatoes, carrots, olive oil, garlic, and parsley. As our customer put it..."It's truly an unsung hero. There's no mayo so it's not gross and goopy like regular potato salad."

Hummus - 2oz

$1.50

Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil

Pita Bread

$1.50

Rice

$2.99

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Cranberry Dressing

$1.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Made-from-scratch Greek dressing

Side Oil and Lemon Juice

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce - 2oz

$1.50

Garlic mayo 20z

$1.00

Meat

3 falafel

$3.50

2 oz kalamata olives

$1.50

8 oz

$4.99

Drinks

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow yellow

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea and Lemonade

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle of water

$2.49

Hot tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Beer bottle

$4.00

Sparking water bottle

$3.00

Catering Options

A La Carte

1 lb Lamb Gyro Meat

$19.99

1 lb Greek Chicken

$19.99

1 lb Chicken Souvlaki

$20.99

1 lb Shrimp

$29.99Out of stock

1 lb Salmon Souvlaki

$34.99

1 lb of Greek Potato Salad

$14.99

1 lb Seasoned Rice

$14.99

5 Pitas (40 triangles)

$3.99

Appetizers

Falafel w/ Tzatziki

$14.99

12 pieces of deep-fried patties of seasoned ground chickpeas and fava beans

Dolmades w/ Tzatziki

$14.99

12 pieces of tender grape leaves stuffed and rolled with rice, tomato and herbs

Hummus w/ Pita Bread

$15.99

Fresh chickpea spread made with sesame sauce and topped with whole chickpeas and olive oil 16 oz

Tzatziki w/ Pita Bread

$15.99

Greeko’s own homemade creamy yogurt sauce made with freshly grated cucumber, garlic and Mediterranean herbs 16 oz

Feisty Feta w/ Pita Bread

$19.99

The perfect mixture of crumbled feta cheese blended with tomatoes, green onions & spices 16 oz

Spanikopita w/ Tzatziki

$22.99

Six triangles of flakey phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta cheese

Pitas

Pitas for 6

$49.99

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti W/ Greeko’s Tomato Sauce for 6

$49.99

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce for 6

$54.99

Spaghetti W/ Lebanese Moussaka for 6

$54.99

Spaghetti W/ Keftedes Meatballs for 6

$59.99

Baked Chicken Parmesan for 6

$59.99

Pastitsio for 6

$64.99

Greeko's Moussaka for 6

$64.99

Greek Dinners

Greek Chicken for 6

$59.99

Lamb Gyro for 6

$64.99

Falafel for 6

$59.99

Keftedes Meatballs for 6

$69.99

Chicken Souvlaki for 6

$69.99

Salmon Souvlaki for 6

$79.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$29.99

Caesar Salad

$29.99

Greek Salad

$34.99

Greeko's Signature Salad

$39.99

Dessert

Mix Baklava for 6 people

$17.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's

Kid's Greeko's Plate

Kid's Greeko's Plate

$7.99

Choose lamb, chicken or falafel on a bed of seasoned rice with fresh sliced grape tomatoes and cucumber, and pita bread. Pictured: Chicken

Kid's Pita

$7.99

Kid's Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$7.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Cup Of Avgolemono

$4.99

Kid's Cheese Pita Pizza

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

$2.99

Kataiffi

$2.99

Nut Roll

$3.49

Walnut Honey Cake

$3.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Mousse

$5.99

Napoleon

$5.99

Chef special cake

$6.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are an inviting restaurant with dishes for the whole family. We're known for our lamb gyro pitas and platters as well as our chicken and salmon souvlaki, shrimp, and even our burgers get rave reviews! We offer a wide selection of vegetarian options including veggie pita, plenty of salads, falafel, spinach pie (spanakopita) and hummus. Our customers love our creamy tzatziki, a cucumber sauce that makes everything better!"

Website

Location

217 W Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210

Directions

