Greeko's Grill & Cafe
459 Reviews
$$$
217 W Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Popular Items
Lamb Gyro Pita
Seasoned lamb gyro, thinly sliced and wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, and topped with our Greek potato salad. Served with our Greek Dressing.
Greek Chicken Pita
Seasoned chicken wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.
Food
Pita Party Pack
Family Platter
Appetizers
Greek Nachos
Fried pita triangles topped with tomato, onion, olives, jalapeno peppers, feta, and melted mozzarella, drizzled with our housemade tzatziki Try it with lamb gyro or Greek Chicken
Giant Greek Beans
A traditional dish made of 'giant' beans baked in a tomato sauce with seasoning and olive oil. Served with pita bread.
Hummus with Pita
Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil
Tzatziki with Pita
Made-from-scratch yogurt dip with freshly grated cucumber, fresh dill, garlic, and Mediterranean herbs
Falafel - Appetizer
Deep-fried chickpeas and fava bean patty. Great to dip in our made-from-scratch tzatziki.
Dolmades - Appetizer
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomato, and herbs with a lemon garnish
Spanikopita - Appetizer
Flaky phyllo dough stuffed with a creamy mixture of 5 kinds of cheeses and spinach. Made-from-scratch in our kitchen. Served with a side of tzatziki You can also choose spanakopita with a salad under Large Platters.
Feisty Feta Dip with Pita
The perfect mixture of crumbled feta cheese blended with tomato, green onions and spices
Appetizer Sampler
Hummus, tzatziki, falafel, dolmades, and pita triangles.
Dip Sampler
All three of our dips in one place! Hummus, Tzatziki, and Feisty Feta. Includes plenty of pita bread. Add a side of fries for a special treat.
Pitas
Mixed Pita
Lamb gyro & Greek chicken, wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki
Falafel Pita
Deep-fried patties of seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans, wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki
Shrimp Pita
Seasoned shrimp grilled with butter, wrapped in a warm pita, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Seasoned chicken breast (skewered and charcoal grilled) wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki
Salmon Souvlaki Pita
Salmon (skewered/charcoal-grilled) wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato onion, and garlic mayo.
Keftedes Pita
Ground beef mixed with onions, parsley & spices, cooked in tomato sauce, wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki
Veggie Pita
Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta cheese wrapped on a warm pita with a side of Greek dressing
Giant Pitas
GIANT Cheese Pita
It's a pita filled with American, mozzarella, Parmesan, and feta with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo, plus fries (on the sandwich).
GIANT Falafel Pita
ALL your favorite things wrapped into one. It's our traditional pita (falafel with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki) piled high with EXTRA falafel, plus fries (yes, on the pita!), feta & hummus.
GIANT Lamb & Chicken Pita
ALL your favorite things wrapped into one. It's our traditional pita (lamb gyro & Greek chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki) piled high with EXTRA meat, plus fries (yes, on the pita!), feta & hummus.
GIANT Shrimp & Salmon Pita
Extra Salmon and Shrimp with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo plus fries (yes, on the pita) and feta cheese.
Wraps
Lamb Wrap
Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo
Greek Chicken Wrap
Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo
Falafel Wrap
Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and hummus
Keftedes Meatball Wrap
Keftedes (Greek meatballs). Comes in a torilla wrap with tomatoes, onion, pickles, and hummus
Shrimp Wrap
Tomatoes, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo
Burgers
Burger
Freshly ground, black Angus beef with a Mediterranean blend of seasonings. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and garlic mayo
Cheeseburger
Freshly ground, black Angus beef with a Mediterranean blend of seasonings. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and garlic mayo
Greek Burger
It's the same freshly ground, black Angus beef with a Mediterranean blend of seasonings but we've added lamb gyro, hummus feta, and mozzarella
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo
Pasta
Spaghetti
Our made-from-scratch tomato sauce is unlike anything you've ever tasted. Includes a garden salad and pita bread.
Baked Spaghetti w/ Lebanese Moussaka
Oven-baked eggplant in a tomato-based stew with peppers and onion garlic and chickpeas topped with melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti. Includes a garden salad and pita bread.
Baked Chicken Parmesan
A local favorite! Breaded chicken cutlets baked and topped with Greeko’s tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a bed of spaghetti.
Pastitsio
Greeko’s Moussaka
Oven-baked eggplant, potatoes & meat sauce topped with a béchamel sauce, baked with feta & mozzarella cheese, garnished with parmesan cheese
Soup
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, and Kalamata olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Greeko's Signature Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, topped with a scoop of Greek potato salad, and includes dolmades, pita bread, and Tzatziki.
Village Salad
Grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, olives, and feta cheese, topped with a scoop of Greek potato salad, sprinkled with oregano, and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil (no lettuce)
Spinach Cranberry Salad
Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, red onions, sliced toasted almonds, cranberries, and drizzled in Blood Orange-infused olive oil and Cranberry Pear Balsamic Vinegar from Abingdon Olive Oil Company
Platters
GIANT Mixed Platter
Lamb and Greek Chicken, 1 Falafel, 1 dolmade, 1 Keftedes Meatball over rice with a Greek Salad, Comes with hummus, tzatziki, and pita bread.
Lamb Platter
Seasoned lamb gyro thinly sliced, served with Greeko’s seasoned rice and a side of tzatziki
Greek Chicken Platter
Seasoned chicken, grilled on a flat top grill, served on Greeko's seasoned rice with pita triangles and a side of tzatziki.
Falafel Platter
Deep-fried patties of seasoned ground chickpeas & fava beans served on Greeko's seasoned rice with pita and a side of tzatziki.
Shrimp Platter
Shrimp cooked with Greeko's tomato sauce, served with Greeko’s rice.
Salmon Souvlaki Platter
Seasoned salmon skewered and charcoal-grilled, served with Greeko’s rice.
Keftedes Meatballs Platter
Ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, and spices, cooked in tomato sauce, served with seasoned white rice.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Seasoned chicken breast (skewered and charcoal grilled) served on a bed of Greeko's seasoned rice with a side of tzatziki
Lebanese Moussaka Platter
We have two Moussakas: Greeko's and Lebanese. The Lebanese Moussaka is oven-baked eggplant in a tomato-based stew with peppers and onion garlic and chickpeas topped with melted mozzarella cheese served with Greeko's seasoned rice.
Mixed Platter/Choose two kinds of meat
Mixed Platter/Choose three kinds of meat
A LA CARTE
Feisty Feta - 2oz
A perfect mixture of crumbled Feta cheese blended with tomatoes, green peppers and spices. Great to add to a platter for your pita bread.
Feta
Fries
Some of the best fries in Southwest Virginia. Deep-fried to perfection...
Greek Potato Salad
It's Greek tradition to serve potato salad on top of a garden salad. But sometimes it's just good to get it on the side. Greeko's potato salad is always made fresh with potatoes, carrots, olive oil, garlic, and parsley. As our customer put it..."It's truly an unsung hero. There's no mayo so it's not gross and goopy like regular potato salad."
Hummus - 2oz
Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil
Pita Bread
Rice
Side Caesar
Side Cranberry Dressing
Side Greek Dressing
Made-from-scratch Greek dressing
Side Oil and Lemon Juice
Side Ranch
Tzatziki Sauce - 2oz
Garlic mayo 20z
Meat
3 falafel
2 oz kalamata olives
8 oz
Drinks
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Root Beer
Mr. Pibb
Lemonade
Mellow yellow
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Sweet Tea and Lemonade
Sprite
Bottle of water
Hot tea
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Beer bottle
Sparking water bottle
Catering Options
A La Carte
Appetizers
Falafel w/ Tzatziki
12 pieces of deep-fried patties of seasoned ground chickpeas and fava beans
Dolmades w/ Tzatziki
12 pieces of tender grape leaves stuffed and rolled with rice, tomato and herbs
Hummus w/ Pita Bread
Fresh chickpea spread made with sesame sauce and topped with whole chickpeas and olive oil 16 oz
Tzatziki w/ Pita Bread
Greeko’s own homemade creamy yogurt sauce made with freshly grated cucumber, garlic and Mediterranean herbs 16 oz
Feisty Feta w/ Pita Bread
The perfect mixture of crumbled feta cheese blended with tomatoes, green onions & spices 16 oz
Spanikopita w/ Tzatziki
Six triangles of flakey phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta cheese
Pitas
Pasta Dinners
Greek Dinners
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are an inviting restaurant with dishes for the whole family. We're known for our lamb gyro pitas and platters as well as our chicken and salmon souvlaki, shrimp, and even our burgers get rave reviews! We offer a wide selection of vegetarian options including veggie pita, plenty of salads, falafel, spinach pie (spanakopita) and hummus. Our customers love our creamy tzatziki, a cucumber sauce that makes everything better!"
217 W Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210