Rendezvous international cafe

review star

No reviews yet

211 West Main Street

Abingdon, VA 24210

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Crepe
Breakfast Sandwich
veggie omelet Sandwich

Hot coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Hot Greek Frappe

$4.00+

Hot Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Matcha latte

$4.50+

Hot Chai latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Macchiato

$3.00+

Greek coffee

$4.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50+

S'mores Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Carmel macchiato

$5.00+

Organic Hot Tea

Hot cinnamon spice

$3.00

Chamomile

$3.00

Mint verbena

$3.00

Decaffeinated ceylon

$3.00

Earl grey supreme

$3.00

Japanese sencha

$3.00

Rooibos chai

$3.00

Egyptian chamomile

$3.00

Red raspberry

$3.00

English breakfast

$3.00

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Iced Spanish latte

$5.00+

Popping Boba Tea

Strawberry Boba Tea

$4.00+

Mixed Berry Boba Tea

$4.00+

Rendezvous boba tea

$4.00+

Peach Boba Tea

$4.00+

Mango Boba Tea

$4.00+

Kiwi Boba Tea

$4.00+

Blueberry Boba Tea

$4.00+

Thai Crystal Boba Tea

$4.00+

Suger cookie crystal boba tea

$5.00+

Caramel apple crystal boba tea

$5.00+

Fresh squeezed juice

Rendezvou juice

$7.00+

Mix and match juice

$7.00+

Frappes

Greek frappe

$6.00+

Mocha frappe

$6.00+

white mocha frappe

$6.00+

Carmel frappe

$6.00+

Nutella frappe

$7.00+

Smoothies

Honey banana & greek yogurt smoothie

$7.00+

Mixed berry & greek yogurt smoothie

$7.00+

Strawberry apple smoothie

$7.00+

Pineapple mango & orange smoothie

$7.00+

Mixed fruit smoothie

$7.00+

Milkshakes

Vanilla milkshake milkshake

$4.00+

Chocolate milkshake

$4.00+

Strawberry milkshake

$5.00+

OREO milkshake

$5.00+

peanut butter milkshake

$5.00+

Nutella milkshake

$6.00+

Pina colada milkshake

$6.00+

Organic Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

Original lemonade

$3.00+

Mint lemonade

$4.00+

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00+

Soft drinks

Small Soda

$2.50

Sparkling water

$1.99

Water

$1.00

Large Soda

$3.50

Oatmeal

Power oats

$7.00

Fruit oats

$7.00

Apple cinnamon oats

$7.00

Greek yogurt

Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Apple Pie Parfait

$7.00

Chia Power Parfait

$7.00

Fruits

Fruit salad

$6.00

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.99

Breakfast

2 eggs

$2.99

3 slices of bacon

$3.99

2 Sausage

$3.99

2 eggs bacon & sausage with toast bagel

$9.99

Omelettes Platter

Ham & Cheese Omelette Platter

$10.00

Bacon and Italian sausage omelet Platter

$11.00

chicken & spinach omelet Platter

$11.00

Greek Omelette Platter

$11.00

The Santa Fe omelet Platter

$11.00

Veggie omelet Platter

$11.00

Omelet sandwich

mixed cheese omelet Sandwich

$5.00+

ham and cheese omelet Sandwich

$6.00+

Turkey and Cheese omelet Sandwich

$7.00+

bacon and sausage omelet Sandwich

$7.00+

chicken and spinach omelet Sandwich

$7.00+

greek omelet Sandwich

$7.00+

the Santa Fe omelet Sandwich

$7.00+

veggie omelet Sandwich

$7.00+

Sweet

Classic Crepe

$7.00

Romeo & Juliette

$9.00

Crunchy Strawberry Crepe

$9.00

Apple pie crepe

$9.00

PB Nutella or Honey Crepe

$9.00

Mixed Berry Crepe

$9.00

S'Mores Crepe

$9.00

Savory

Breakfast crepe

$9.00

Italian crepe

$9.00

Mediterranean cheesy

$8.00

Rendezvous Chicken Crepe

$12.00

Margarita crepe

$9.00

Greek Crepe

$9.00

Philly steak Crepe

$10.00

Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.00

Mixed Berry Salad

$8.00

Soup

Lobster Bisque Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken

$5.00

specialty

MInt oreo IRoll

$8.00

Strawberry cheesecake IRoll

$8.00

Romeo&Juliet IRoll

$8.00

Latte IRoll

$8.00

S'mores IRoll

$8.00

Custom roll

Ice cream Roll

$8.00

Muffins

Chocolate Muffin

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin cream cheese Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cake

$2.99

Macaroons

Macaroons

$2.50

5 macarons +1 free

$12.50

Baklava

Baklava

$2.99

Nut roll

$3.50

Pistachio

$2.99

Cashew

$2.99

Cakes

Carrot cake

$4.99

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry cheesecake

$5.99

Pumpkin roll

$3.99

Scones

Sweet Italy scone

$2.99

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.99

Danishes

Cream cheese danish

$3.99

Raspberry danish

$3.99

Merchandise

Chocolate marshmallow bar

$2.99

LAVAZZA Travel Cup

$15.00

Resturant week T-shirt

$15.00

LAVAZZA Coffe Bag

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving sweet and savory crepes, omelet sandwiches, bubble tea, made-from-scratch pastries and desserts, and Lavazza brand coffees and espresso.

Website

Location

211 West Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Directions

