Rendezvous international cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving sweet and savory crepes, omelet sandwiches, bubble tea, made-from-scratch pastries and desserts, and Lavazza brand coffees and espresso.
Location
211 West Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
After 5 Pub & Grill - 33 West Henderson Circle
No Reviews
33 West Henderson Street Marion, NC 28752
View restaurant