Giorgio's Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4394 Kevin Walker Drive

Dumfries, VA 22025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro

Weekend Special Apps

Bacon Cheddar Tots Poutine

$11.99

Weekend Special Entrees

The Hot Italian

$13.99

Lobster Ravioli

$22.99

Chicken Margarita

$22.99

Jerk Spiced London Broil

$23.99

Soft Drinks

Pellegrino Small

$3.99

Pellegrino Big

$6.99

Appetizers

Dip Single

$8.99

Hummus, Tzatziki, Kafteri (Spicy Feta), Pita (2)

Dip Trio

$12.99

Hummus, Tzatziki, Kafteri (Spidy Feta), Pita (2)

Fried Calamari

$13.99

with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Ranch

French Fries

$4.99

Crispy potatoes

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Honey Mustard

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$14.99

Honey Mustard

Shrimp Agli Olio Appetizer

$16.99

sauteed jumbo shrimp (5) with garlic and olive oil. Served with 2 ciabatta rolls

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$16.99

Portobello Crabcake

$17.99

pesto, marinara

Greek Island Fries

$12.99

with gyro, feta, mozzarella, onions, olives, green peppers, tomato and tzatziki

Greek Sampler

$12.99

Dodonis Feta, Kalamata olives, tzatziki, olive oil, oregano, pita (2)

Spanakopita

$11.99

baked spinach and feta pie wrapped in phyllo pastry

Baked Feta

$13.99

spiced honey, sesame, pita (2)

Grilled Octopus

$16.99

tzatziki, ladolemono

Grilled Greek Wings

$13.99

ladolemono, tzatziki

Saganaki

$14.99

Kaseri cheese dipped in egg, sauteed and flambeed (inside only)

Pita Bread (Single)

$3.29

Pita Bread (Double)

$4.39

Pita and Tzatziki

$4.99

1 pita & 4oz tzastiki

Garlic Bread

$3.99

3pcs

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99

3pcs with melted mozzarella

Bread Roll (1)

$0.80

Ciabatta Roll and butter

Bread Basket (4)

$2.99

Ciabatta Rolls (4) and butter

Bread Roll (12)

$10.00

Ciabatta Roll and butter

Salad and Soup

Avgolemono Bowl

$6.29

traditional Greek chicken, rice, egg and lemon soup

House Salad

$6.29

choice of dressing, ciabatta roll

Small Caeser

$6.29

choice of dressing, ciabatta roll

Caeser Salad

$8.99

parmesan, croutons, pita (1)

Greek Salad

$8.99

iceberg, cucumber, tomato, olives, peppers, onions, pepperoncini, egg, feta, house dressing, pita (1)

Mykonos Salad

$14.99

Greek salad with chicken (2pc) , house dressing, pita (1)

Kalymnos Salad

$14.99

Greek salad with gyro, house dressing, pita (1)

Telendos Salad

$20.99

Greek salad with salmon, house dressing, pita (1)

Aegean Seafood Salad

$20.99

sauteed shrimp, scallops, calamari, romaine, olives, tomato, onion, feta balsamic dressing. with pita (1)

Naked Aegean Seafood Salad

$18.99

Aegean Salad without Lettuce, pita (1)

Pasta

Pomodoro

$15.99

Linguini or Penne with a fresh tomato sauce, parmesan

Alfredo

$17.99

Linguini or Penne with a parmesan cream sauce

Bolognese

$17.99

Linguini or Penne with a fresh meat sauce, parmesan

Meatballs

$17.99

Linguini or Penne with meatballs (3 all beef) and tomato sauce, parmesan

Cheese Tortellini with Chicken

$22.49

cream sauce, chicken, mushrooms, garlic, parmesan

Mediterranean Pasta

$19.99

penne, chicken, peppers, tomato, zucchini, squash, garlic, onions, parmesan

Diavola

$19.99

spicy tomato sauce, italian sausage, bell peppers, zucchini, squash, garlic, onions, parmesan

Seafood Linguini

$26.99

sauteed shrimp, scallops, calamari, in a red, white or rose sauce

Linguini with Clams

$22.99

in a red, white or rose sauce

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$23.99

Shrimp Agli Olio Entree

$23.99

6 Shrimp, white wine, cream, garlic, fresh tomato.

Entree

Athenian Chicken

$18.99

grilled tenderloins (3), topped with ladolemono (a Greek finishing sauce) with rice and vegetables

Chicken Francaise

$19.99

chicken breast cutlets dipped in egg and sauteed in a light white wine butter sauce. Served with rice.

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

breaded and fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. With Linguini

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

breaded and fried sliced eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. With Linguini

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

marsala wine, mushrooms, garlic. with Linguini

Chicken Picatta

$19.99

artichokes, mushrooms, capers, white wine, cream, parmesan. With Linguini

Chicken Savoia

$21.99

dipped in egg, sauteed and topped with ham and mozzarella in a light white wine and butter sauce. With rice.

Shrimp Picatta

$23.99

artichokes, mushrooms, capers, white wine, cream, parmesan. With Linguini

Salmon Filet

$23.99

pan seared and topped with a lemon dill buerre blanc. With rice and vegetables.

Greek Pork Chop (1)

$22.99

house cut grilled pork chop with ladolemono. With fries and vegetable

Greek Pork Chops (2)

$29.99

house cut grilled pork chops with ladolemono. With fries and vegetable

Crab Cakes

$32.99

two (4oz each) broiled jumbo lump crabcakes with rice and vegetables

Filet Mignon aux Champignons

$32.99

(8oz) house cut filet on a grilled marinated portobello mushroom topped with sauteed button mushrooms. With fries and vegetables.

Shrimp Agli Olio Entree

$23.99

6 Shrimp, white wine, cream, garlic, fresh tomato.

Sandwich

Burger

$12.99

1/12lb grilled patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo on brioche roll

Gyro

$12.99

shaved gyro meat (beef and lamb) wrapped in pita with tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Gyro Platter

$14.99

gyro meat (beef and lamb) served open faced on pita with fries, tzatsiki and a house salad on side

Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.99

thinly sliced ribeye steak with american cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.99

grilled marinated chicken breast wrapped in pita with tzatziki, feta, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$15.99

grilled marinated chicken breast served open faced on pita with fries, tzatsiki and a house salad on side

Reuben

$12.99

lean corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on rye

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

broiled (4oz) and served with lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche roll

Swiss Grill Chicken

$13.99

with swiss and bacon

Pizzette

Cheese Pizette

$11.99

thin crust (9"), pomodoro, mozzarella, parmesan

Pepperoni Pizzette

$13.99

thin crust (9"), pomodoro, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan

White Pizzette

$11.99

thin crust (9"), olive oil, garlic, parmesan, feta and mozzarella

French Pizzette

$13.99

thin crust (9"), olive oil, garlic, bleu cheese, bacon, onion, mozzarella

Little Italy Pizzette

$14.99

thin crust (9"), marinara, pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, mozzarella,

Greek Pizzette

$14.99

thin crust (9"), marinara, gyro, green peppers, onion, olives, feta, mozzarella

Crab Pizzette

$16.99

thin crust (9"), creamy garlic base, crabcake topping, mozzarella

Kids

Kids Penne

$7.99

plain, buttered, or marinara

Kids Linguini

$7.99

plain, buttered, or marinara

Kids Pita Pizza

$7.99

cheese

Kids Tenders Fried with Fries

$8.99

fried or grilled served with fries or vegetable

Kids Tenders Fried with Vegetables

$8.99

fried or grilled served with fries or vegetable

Kids Tenders Grilled with Vegetables

$8.99

fried or grilled served with fries or vegetable

Kids Tenders Grilled with Fries

$8.99

fried or grilled served with fries or vegetable

Dessert

Baklava

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Dulce de Leche

$6.99

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana Cheesecake

$6.99

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Your Family Restaurant Since 1999! Come in and enjoy!

Location

4394 Kevin Walker Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025

Directions

