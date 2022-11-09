Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

Ande Charles Slider Bistro

No reviews yet

4491 Cheshire Station Plaza

Unit 2188

Dale City, VA 22193

Order Again

Thanksgiving Family Meals

Family Meal

$150.00

Additional Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (1/2 pan)

$30.00

Homestyle Mashed Potatoes (1/2 pan)

$30.00

Sweet Potato Casserole (1/2 pan)

$30.00

Sauteed Green Beans (1/2 pan)

$25.00

Collard Greens (1/2 pan)

$25.00

Cornbread Stuffing (1/2 pan)

$25.00

Roasted Herb Potatoes (1/2 pan)

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Mobile Food Truck Providing you with the BEST Gourmet Sliders and Sides in the DMV.

4491 Cheshire Station Plaza, Unit 2188, Dale City, VA 22193

