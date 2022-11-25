Girl in the Park imageView gallery
Girl in the Park

No reviews yet

11265 w 159th street

Orland park, IL 60467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Philly
The OG Burger
The Dirty South

Appetizers

Beer Bacon Cheese Dip

$13.00

Nitrate-Free Bacon, Soft Bavarian Pretzel Sticks. Garnished with Bacon Bits

Brie & Fig Puff Pastry

$15.00

Flaky Puff Pastry, Bre Cheese, Sweet-Tart Fig Jam, Served with Fresh Fruit, Walmuts, & Crostini

Caramelized Candied Bacon

$14.00

Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon (GF)

Cheese Curds

$12.50

Mixture of Cheddar & White Cheddar Cheeses, Served with a Side of Ranch Dressing

Dip Around The Park

$16.00

Beer Bacon Cheese, Queso Blanco, & Jalapeno Popper Cheese Dip, Served with Pretzel Balls, Tortilla Chips, & Naan

Elote Dip

$12.00

Refreshing Mexican Sweet Corn Dip Served with Hot Chips

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Nana's Red Sauce

Nacho Bowl

$11.50

GF - Fresh-Fried Tortilla Chips, Queso Blanco, Cilantro, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, & Queso Fresco, Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream(On The Side)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip served with Fried Wonton Chips.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.50

Battered & Deep Fried Cauliflower, served with a Buffalo Ranch Drizzle

Warm Goat Cheese

$11.00

Warm Goat Cheese topped with red sauce & sliced almonds served w/ Toasted Bread

Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

This Dip is a blend of three types of cheese, artichoke hearts & spinach. Baked to perfection, served with fresh toasted toscano Bread

Sliders

"Opa" Slider

$17.00

Hand Pressed lamb patty, housemade tzatziki sauce, thinly sliced red onions and feta cheese

Park Slider

$16.00

Hand pressed patty, sauteed onion, pickle chips & American Cheese

Blackened Chicken Slider

$13.00

Blackened Chicken served with american cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion

Small Bites

Nana's Meatballs

$13.00

3 Housemade Meatballs in Nana's Red Sauce, Sprinkling of Parmesan Cheese

Pickle Spears

$9.00

Lightly Battered with Housemade Ranch

Stuffed Mushroom

$11.00

Mushroom Caps Stuffed with a House Cheese Blend, Topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Baked to Perfection.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.50

Dates Wrapped in Nitrate-Free Bacon & Stuffed with House Cheese Blend

Crabby Balls

$16.00

East Coast Style Crab Cake Balls. Hand Rolled Filled with Wild Caught White & Blue Crab Meat.Fresh Herbs & Spices, Served with a House Made Remoulade Sauce.

Fugazy Eggrolls

$13.00

Italian Style Egg Rolls-2 Cheese Blend, Pepporoni, Cappciola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoncini, Served with Nana's Red Sauce

Ahi Tuna Bites

$18.00

Wild Caught Poke Tuna, served over fried wonton & garnished with avocado, tomato, sesame seeds & sesame vinaigrette

Bruschetta

$12.00

Fresh tomato, basil, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, EVOO, Balsamic Reduction, served with Fresh Crostini

Blackened Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$15.00

Girl & The Wings

Wings served with celery, carrots, & choice of Sauce & Dipper Sauce

8 Bone-In Jumbo Wings

$17.00

8 Bone-In Jumbo Wings Served with Celery, Carrots & Choice of Dipper (1 sauce per order)

8 Boneless Breaded & Fried Jumbo Wings

$14.00

8 Boneless Breaded & Fried Jumbo Wings Served with Celery, Carrots, & Choice of Dipper

Get Your Green On

Beet It Up

$14.00

Fresh Greens, Beets, Fresh Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Chives, & Housemade Shallot Vinaigrette

Spinach Blueberry Salad

$16.00

Spinach, Chicken, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Green Onion, & White Peach Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Girl's Southwestern

$16.00

Fresh Greens, Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Fresh- Fried Tortilla Strips, & Queso Fresco, Choice Of Dressing

Keto Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fresh Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Tomatoes, Nitrate-Free Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing

Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Shaved Brussel Sprout, Fresh Apple, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds with Parmesan, Served with a Maple Dejon Dressing

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Heirloom Grape Tomato, mesclun greens, fresh mozzarella, basil, topped with EVOO & Balsamic Reductions

Sammies

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Custom 4- Cheese, Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon, Ham, Fresh Tomato Served On Toasted Sourdough With a Side of Nana's Red Sauce

Nana's Meatballs Sandwich

$17.00

Housemade Meatballs & Mozzarella, Baked On a Fresh Sub Roll, Served with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce

Pulled Pork

$15.50

Southern Style Slow- Roasted Pulled Pork, Topped with BBQ Sauce, Housemade Coleslaw, & pickle Chips, Served on a Pretzel Bun with a Side of Coleslaw & White Mac & Cheese

The Angry Ginger

$15.50

Nashville Hot Deep-Fried Chicken, cheddar cheese and coleslaw topped with sweet pickles and served on a Brioche Bun

The Park Reuben

$16.50

Housemade Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Sauerkraut Served on Marbled Rye with a Side of 1000 Island

The Philly

$18.00

Thin Tender Sliced FILET, Sauteed with Onion and Green Pepper, on a Blanket of White American Cheese & Served on a Butter Roll

Traditional Pressed Cuban

$15.50

Shredded Mojo Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Sliced Pickles, Served Warm

Ultimate Chicken Parm

$15.50

Lightly Sauced & Breaded Chicken Breast, Two Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Served on Cheesy Garlic Bread with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce & White Mac & Cheese

Plain Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Panini

$14.00

Blackened Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, White American Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Served with Habanero Sauce and Lettuce on the Side

The Park BLT

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Bacon served with Fries

Caprese Chicken Panini

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, fresh house made pesto sauce, balsamic Reduction, tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese served in ciabatta bread (This dish contains nuts in the pesto)

Burgers

Bacon & Blu

$18.00

Melted Blue Cheese, Sauted Onion, Bacon Jam, & Balsamic Mayo

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$16.50

Burger topped with a Cheesy Jalapeno Spread, Red Onion and Fresh Jalapenos

Mackin' on My Bun

$18.00

House-made Fried Mac N Cheese Wheel, Mozzarella, & Nitrate-Free Bacon, Served On a Pretzel Bun

Stuffed Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Portobello Mushroom Cap, Stuffed with Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese, with a Chipotle Drizzle Served with a Pretzel Bun (Vegan)

Sweet N' Sassy Bourbon Burger

$19.00

House-made Bacon Jam, Sautéed Onions and Mozzarella Cheese

Teriyaki Turkey Burger

$14.00

Fresh-Ground, Hand-Pressed Turkey Breast Patty(Minced Red & Yellow Peppers, Red onion), with Grilled Pineapple, Avocado, Grilled Red Onion, & Teriyaki Sauce

The "Je Ne Sais Kobe"

$22.00

The Girl's Premium Burger, Our Kobe Beef is an Incredibly Succulent Cut of Meat Fried Shallouts, Melted Brie Cheese, & Fig Compote to Round out This Mouthwatering Treat

The Beyond Burger

$14.00

100 % Plant-Based 4oz Patty, Cheese Upon Request Served Bun-Less, In True Vegan Fashion

The Dirty South

$18.00

Onion Straws, Nitrate-Free Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese

The Girl's Signature Truffle Burger

$18.00

The Difinition of Decadence, Over-Easy Cage - Free Egg, Shredded Parmesan, & Truffle Oil, Served with Truffle Fries or Truffle Tots

The OG Burger

$14.50

An American Classic, Served with American Cheese

The Shroomie

$15.50

Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese

The Sunrise

$17.00

Over easy free range egg, bacon, and cheddar. Served with fries and a pickle. Lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. All beef is 28 day aged Midwestern custom 2 blend beef.

Slamin Salmon Burger

$17.50

Grilled Salmon Patty Topped with Creme Fraich and Mango Salsa

Pizza

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.00

10" Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.00

3 Tacos Served with a Side of Spanish & Housemade Habanero Sauce

Entrees

Fall Off The Bone Ribs

$21.00+

Juicy Racks Of Baby Back Ribs Covered In Our House Dry Rub & BBQ Sauce, Served with a Side of Smashed Potatoes

Cedar Plank Salmon

$25.00

Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon Brushed with Our House Maple Bourbon Glaze & Grilled on a Fresh Cedar Plank Served with Smashed Potatoes & Seasonal Veggies

WOK It Out Bowl

$10.50

Brown Rice, Carrots, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Green Beans, Onions. (No Substitutions Except Onions)

Adult Chicken Tender

$14.00

6 Piece of Chicken Tenders served with Fries

Charbroiled Chicken Kebobs

$26.00

Marinated Chicken Breast Nuggets, skewered with, Fresh Pineapple, Red Onion, Pepper Medley, Served Over Seasoned Rice (No Substitutions)

Honey Dejon Roasted Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

House Marinated Pork Tenderloin Served with Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Veggies

Chicken & Cheese Flautas

$24.00

5 Deep Fried Flautas, served Over a Bed of Spanish Rice, topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Cilantro Creme Sauce

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$24.00

Sauteed Chicken Over a Bed Of Cavatappi Pasta, Tossed in our house made Pesto Sauce served with Garlic Bread. (this dish contains nuts in the Pesto Sauce)

Sauces

Bacon Jam

$2.00

4 oz. Large Beer Cheese Dip

$5.00

2 oz. Small Beer Cheese Dip

$2.50

4 oz. Large Salsa

$1.50

2 oz. Small Salsa

$0.75

4 oz. Large Pico

$3.00

2 oz. Small Pico

$1.50

2 oz. Asian Zing

$0.75

2 oz. Buffalo

$0.75

2 oz. Sweet BBQ

$0.75

2 oz. Hot BBQ

$0.75

2 oz. BBQ Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Soy Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Spicy Stir Fry Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Fancy Sauce

$0.50

2 oz. Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz. Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

Mustard

4 oz. Side of Giardiniera

$0.75

4 oz. Side of Red Sauce

$0.75

4 oz .Large Queso Blanco Dip

$3.50

2 oz . Small Queso Blanco Dip

$1.50

2 oz. Side of Nutella

$0.75

2 oz. Side of Caramel

$0.75

2 oz. Side of Chocolate

$0.75

2 oz. Side of Habanero Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Side of Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

2 oz. Balsamic Mayo

$0.75

2 oz. Bourbon Maple Glaze

$1.00

8 oz. Sausage Gravy

$6.00Out of stock

12 oz. Sausage Gravy

$8.50Out of stock

2 oz. Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Cilantro Cream Sauce

$0.75

Soups

Soups

Soup Of The Day

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Crispy French Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Crispy Truffle Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Crispy Tater Tots

$4.00

Truffle Tots

$5.00

Crispy Truffle Tots

$5.00

Smashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Salad

$4.00

White Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Spanish Rice

$3.50

2 oz. Small Beer Bacon Cheese Dip

$2.50

4 oz. Large Beer Bacon Cheese Dip

$5.00

2 oz. Small Queso Blanco Dip

$1.50

4 oz. Large Queso Blanco Dip

$3.50

Bacon

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips served with a choice of House-made Salsa or Pico de Gallo

Wonton

$2.00

Giardiniera

$0.50

Celery & Carrots

$1.50

Naan

$2.00

Pretzal Sticks Qty. 2

$4.00

Crostini

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Seasonal Veggie

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

LIL Humans (12 & Under)

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.

Kid's Slider

$7.50

All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.

Kid's White Mac & Cheese

$7.50

All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.

Kid's 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$7.50

All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh - Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Decaf: Hot Coffee

$4.00

Regular: Hot Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

House Brewed Passion Fruit Papaya Tea

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Dessert

Smores Dip

$10.00

Smores DIp served with Gram Crackers

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Seved with your Choice of Carmel or Nutella Drizzle

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookes served with Milk

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Comes Stuffed with Cheesecake Filling & Fresh Fruit

Brownie(GF)

$7.50

Dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Dressing

White Peach Balsamic

$0.50

Shallot Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Vinegar & oil

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.50

Maple Dejon

$0.50

Cups

GITP Pint Cup

$15.00

GITP Lagunitas Cup

$10.00

GITP Wine Cup

$20.00

Growlers (Alcohol)

Miller Lite Growler

$25.00

Blue Moon Growler

$30.00

Stella Growler

$30.00

Hamms Growler

$25.00

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder Growler

$30.00

Dogfish Heas Growler

$36.00

Three Floyds Gumball Head Growler

$36.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Growler

$32.00

Allagash White Growler

$32.00

Shandy tall Growler

$36.00

Sunking Grolwer

$32.00

White Wine Bottles (Alcohol)

BTL Bricco Moscato d'asti

$33.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Cline Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl Pacific Rim

$29.00

Btl Joe Chardonnay

$30.00

Red Wine Bottles (Alcohol)

Btl Stave Steel

$32.00

Btl Avalon

$30.00

Btl Louis

$29.00

Bytl J Vineyards

$29.00

Btl 7 Moons

$32.00

BTL Irony Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Stave and Steel Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Firesteed Pino Noir

$32.00

BTL Trapiche Broquet Malbec

$26.00

BTL 7 Moons Blend

$32.00

Craft Cocktails (Alcohol)

Old Fashioned v. 108

$15.50

Premium Rye Whiskey, Cinnamon Clove Simple Syrup, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

GITP Old Fashioned

$15.50

Premium Rye Whiskey, Demerara Syrup, Bitters

Strawberry Basil Mule

$13.50

House Infused Strawberry Basil Vodka, Sour, Strawberry Puree, Ginger Beer.

Puff Puff Peach

$14.50

Delicate - Honeyed, Ciroc Peach, Aperol, Sour, CBD Edible

Bootylicious

$11.50

House made seltzer

Crew Size (serves 4-6)

$54.00

Not Your Kid's Koolaid White Sangria

$13.50

Featured wine, absolute raspberry, fresh juice

Not Your Kid's Koolaid Red Sangria

$13.50

Featured wine, absolute raspberry, fresh juice

The Sipapatamus Old Fashioned

$17.50

Whistlepig piggy back, demerara, bitters, bacon

Warmest Regards

$15.50

Premium rye whiskey, tempus fugit, creme de cacao, carpano antica

La Caipirinha Violeta

$14.50

Cachaca, rosemary syrup, sour, violet liqueur

Mr. Banana Grabber

$14.50

House infused banana rum, banana combier, lemon, demerara, bitters, egg whites

Drunken Starfish

$14.50

Plantation 3 star rum, clemente rhum agricole, lime, giffard orgeat, amaro silano

Mermaid Mojito

$14.50

House infused blueberry rum, blue berry simple syrup, lime

Little Lies

$15.50

St. George pear brandy, ciroc cognac, strawberry puree, balsamic reduction, lime, simple syrup

Sally From the Valley

$14.50

Rosemary grey goose, amaro, orgeat, egg whites, bitters

Easy Like Sunday Mornin

$14.50

Gin, st. germain, biters, lime, simple syrup, tonic

Behave Yourself

$15.50

Reposado tequila, peach combier, sour, demerara, egg whites

Angry Burro

$15.50

Mezcal, blanco tequila, combier, sour, jalapenos, cinnamon simple syrup

Hanky Panky Mule

$13.50

House infused brule pineapple vodka, pineapple liqueur, lime, orgeat, pineapple

Alcohol Free Strawberry "Gin" Smash Mocktail

$11.50

Alternative gin, lavender simple syrup. strawberry puree, sour, sprite

Cocktails (Alcohol)

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.50

Loaded Bloody Mary

$22.00

Black Russian

$9.50

White Russian

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$12.50

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Strawberry Margarita

$13.50

Peach Margtarita

$13.50

Strawberry Basil Martini

$12.50

Hoodies

Small Black Hoodie

$25.00

Medium Black Hoodie

$25.00

Large Black Hoodie

$25.00

XL Black Hoodie

$25.00

2XL Black Hoodie

$25.00

3XL Black Hoodie

$30.00

Small Grey Hoodie

$30.00

Medium Grey Hoodie

$30.00

Large Grey Hoodie

$30.00

XL Grey Hoodie

$30.00

2XL Grey Hoodie

$30.00

3XL Grey Hoodie

$30.00

Crew T-Shirts

Small Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

Large Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

XL Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

2XL Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

3XL Crew T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball Tee

Small Baseball Tee

$20.00

Medium Baseball Tee

$20.00

Large Baseball Tee

$20.00

XL Baseball Tee

$20.00

2XL Baseball Tee

$20.00

3XL Baseball Tee

$20.00

Green T-Shirts

Small Green T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium Green T-Shirt

$15.00

Large Green T-Shirt

$15.00

XL Green T-Shirt

$15.00

2XL Green T-Shirt

$15.00

3XL Green T-Shirt

$15.00

Crop Top

Small Crop Top

$17.00

Medium Crop Top

$17.00

Large Crop Top

$17.00

XL Crop Top

$17.00

Zip Up Hoodies

Small Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

Medium Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

Large Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

XL Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

2XL Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

3XL Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

Tank Tops

Small Tank Top

$15.00

Medium Tank Top

$15.00

Large Tank Top

$15.00

XL Tank Top

$15.00

2XL Tank Top

$15.00

Off The Shoulder

Small Off The Shoulder

$30.00

Medium Off The Shoulder

$30.00

Large Off The Shoulder

$30.00

XL Off The Shoulder

$30.00

2XL Off The Shoulder

$30.00

V Neck T-Shirts

Small V Neck

$15.00

Medium V Neck

$15.00

Large V Neck

$15.00

XL V Neck

$15.00

2XL V Neck

$15.00

Hoodies

Small Black Hoodie

$50.00

Medium Black Hoodie

$50.00

Large Black Hoodie

$50.00

XL Black Hoodie

$50.00

2XL Black Hoodie

$50.00

3XL Black Hoodie

$50.00

Small Grey Hoodie

$55.00

Medium Grey Hoodie

$55.00

Large Grey Hoodie

$55.00

XL Grey Hoodie

$55.00

2XL Grey Hoodie

$55.00

3XL Grey Hoodie

$55.00

Crew T-Shirts

Small Crew T-Shirt

$30.00

Medium Crew T-Shirt

$30.00

Large Crew T-Shirt

$30.00

XL Crew T-Shirt

$30.00

2XL Crew T-Shirt

$30.00

3XL Crew T-Shirt

$30.00

Baseball Tee

Small Baseball Tee

$40.00

Medium Baseball Tee

$40.00

Large Baseball Tee

$40.00

XL Baseball Tee

$40.00

2XL Baseball Tee

$40.00

3XL Baseball Tee

$40.00

Green T-Shirts

Small Green T-Shirt

$30.00

Medium Green T-Shirt

$30.00

Large Green T-Shirt

$30.00

XL Green T-Shirt

$30.00

2XL Green T-Shirt

$30.00

3XL Green T-Shirt

$30.00

Crop Top

Small Crop Top

$34.00

Medium Crop Top

$34.00

Large Crop Top

$34.00

XL Crop Top

$34.00

Zip Up Hoodies

Small Zip Up Hoodie

$60.00

Medium Zip Up Hoodie

$60.00

Large Zip Up Hoodie

$60.00

XL Zip Up Hoodie

$60.00

2XL Zip Up Hoodie

$60.00

3XL Zip Up Hoodie

$60.00

Tank Tops

Small Tank Top

$30.00

Medium Tank Top

$30.00

Large Tank Top

$30.00

XL Tank Top

$30.00

2XL Tank Top

$30.00

Off The Shoulder

Small Off The Shoulder

$60.00

Medium Off The Shoulder

$60.00

Large Off The Shoulder

$60.00

XL Off The Shoulder

$60.00

2XL Off The Shoulder

$60.00

V Neck T-Shirts

Small V Neck

$30.00

Medium V Neck

$30.00

Large V Neck

$30.00

XL V Neck

$30.00

2XL V Neck

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11265 w 159th street, Orland park, IL 60467

Directions

Gallery
Girl in the Park image

More near Orland park
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
