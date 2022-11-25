- Home
Girl in the Park
11265 w 159th street
Orland park, IL 60467
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beer Bacon Cheese Dip
Nitrate-Free Bacon, Soft Bavarian Pretzel Sticks. Garnished with Bacon Bits
Brie & Fig Puff Pastry
Flaky Puff Pastry, Bre Cheese, Sweet-Tart Fig Jam, Served with Fresh Fruit, Walmuts, & Crostini
Caramelized Candied Bacon
Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon (GF)
Cheese Curds
Mixture of Cheddar & White Cheddar Cheeses, Served with a Side of Ranch Dressing
Dip Around The Park
Beer Bacon Cheese, Queso Blanco, & Jalapeno Popper Cheese Dip, Served with Pretzel Balls, Tortilla Chips, & Naan
Elote Dip
Refreshing Mexican Sweet Corn Dip Served with Hot Chips
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Nana's Red Sauce
Nacho Bowl
GF - Fresh-Fried Tortilla Chips, Queso Blanco, Cilantro, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, & Queso Fresco, Served with Jalapenos & Sour Cream(On The Side)
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip served with Fried Wonton Chips.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Battered & Deep Fried Cauliflower, served with a Buffalo Ranch Drizzle
Warm Goat Cheese
Warm Goat Cheese topped with red sauce & sliced almonds served w/ Toasted Bread
Baked Spinach & Artichoke Dip
This Dip is a blend of three types of cheese, artichoke hearts & spinach. Baked to perfection, served with fresh toasted toscano Bread
Sliders
"Opa" Slider
Hand Pressed lamb patty, housemade tzatziki sauce, thinly sliced red onions and feta cheese
Park Slider
Hand pressed patty, sauteed onion, pickle chips & American Cheese
Blackened Chicken Slider
Blackened Chicken served with american cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion
Small Bites
Nana's Meatballs
3 Housemade Meatballs in Nana's Red Sauce, Sprinkling of Parmesan Cheese
Pickle Spears
Lightly Battered with Housemade Ranch
Stuffed Mushroom
Mushroom Caps Stuffed with a House Cheese Blend, Topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Baked to Perfection.
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Dates Wrapped in Nitrate-Free Bacon & Stuffed with House Cheese Blend
Crabby Balls
East Coast Style Crab Cake Balls. Hand Rolled Filled with Wild Caught White & Blue Crab Meat.Fresh Herbs & Spices, Served with a House Made Remoulade Sauce.
Fugazy Eggrolls
Italian Style Egg Rolls-2 Cheese Blend, Pepporoni, Cappciola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoncini, Served with Nana's Red Sauce
Ahi Tuna Bites
Wild Caught Poke Tuna, served over fried wonton & garnished with avocado, tomato, sesame seeds & sesame vinaigrette
Bruschetta
Fresh tomato, basil, fresh Mozzarella Cheese, EVOO, Balsamic Reduction, served with Fresh Crostini
Blackened Shrimp Lettuce Wrap
Girl & The Wings
Get Your Green On
Beet It Up
Fresh Greens, Beets, Fresh Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Chives, & Housemade Shallot Vinaigrette
Spinach Blueberry Salad
Spinach, Chicken, Blueberries, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Green Onion, & White Peach Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Girl's Southwestern
Fresh Greens, Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Fresh- Fried Tortilla Strips, & Queso Fresco, Choice Of Dressing
Keto Cobb Salad
Fresh Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Tomatoes, Nitrate-Free Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing
Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad
Shaved Brussel Sprout, Fresh Apple, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds with Parmesan, Served with a Maple Dejon Dressing
Caprese Salad
Heirloom Grape Tomato, mesclun greens, fresh mozzarella, basil, topped with EVOO & Balsamic Reductions
Sammies
Big Kid Grilled Cheese
Custom 4- Cheese, Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon, Ham, Fresh Tomato Served On Toasted Sourdough With a Side of Nana's Red Sauce
Nana's Meatballs Sandwich
Housemade Meatballs & Mozzarella, Baked On a Fresh Sub Roll, Served with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce
Pulled Pork
Southern Style Slow- Roasted Pulled Pork, Topped with BBQ Sauce, Housemade Coleslaw, & pickle Chips, Served on a Pretzel Bun with a Side of Coleslaw & White Mac & Cheese
The Angry Ginger
Nashville Hot Deep-Fried Chicken, cheddar cheese and coleslaw topped with sweet pickles and served on a Brioche Bun
The Park Reuben
Housemade Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Sauerkraut Served on Marbled Rye with a Side of 1000 Island
The Philly
Thin Tender Sliced FILET, Sauteed with Onion and Green Pepper, on a Blanket of White American Cheese & Served on a Butter Roll
Traditional Pressed Cuban
Shredded Mojo Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Sliced Pickles, Served Warm
Ultimate Chicken Parm
Lightly Sauced & Breaded Chicken Breast, Two Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Served on Cheesy Garlic Bread with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce & White Mac & Cheese
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken Panini
Blackened Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, White American Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Served with Habanero Sauce and Lettuce on the Side
The Park BLT
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Bacon served with Fries
Caprese Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken, fresh house made pesto sauce, balsamic Reduction, tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese served in ciabatta bread (This dish contains nuts in the pesto)
Burgers
Bacon & Blu
Melted Blue Cheese, Sauted Onion, Bacon Jam, & Balsamic Mayo
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Burger topped with a Cheesy Jalapeno Spread, Red Onion and Fresh Jalapenos
Mackin' on My Bun
House-made Fried Mac N Cheese Wheel, Mozzarella, & Nitrate-Free Bacon, Served On a Pretzel Bun
Stuffed Mushroom Burger
Portobello Mushroom Cap, Stuffed with Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese, with a Chipotle Drizzle Served with a Pretzel Bun (Vegan)
Sweet N' Sassy Bourbon Burger
House-made Bacon Jam, Sautéed Onions and Mozzarella Cheese
Teriyaki Turkey Burger
Fresh-Ground, Hand-Pressed Turkey Breast Patty(Minced Red & Yellow Peppers, Red onion), with Grilled Pineapple, Avocado, Grilled Red Onion, & Teriyaki Sauce
The "Je Ne Sais Kobe"
The Girl's Premium Burger, Our Kobe Beef is an Incredibly Succulent Cut of Meat Fried Shallouts, Melted Brie Cheese, & Fig Compote to Round out This Mouthwatering Treat
The Beyond Burger
100 % Plant-Based 4oz Patty, Cheese Upon Request Served Bun-Less, In True Vegan Fashion
The Dirty South
Onion Straws, Nitrate-Free Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese
The Girl's Signature Truffle Burger
The Difinition of Decadence, Over-Easy Cage - Free Egg, Shredded Parmesan, & Truffle Oil, Served with Truffle Fries or Truffle Tots
The OG Burger
An American Classic, Served with American Cheese
The Shroomie
Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese
The Sunrise
Over easy free range egg, bacon, and cheddar. Served with fries and a pickle. Lettuce, tomato and onion on the side. All beef is 28 day aged Midwestern custom 2 blend beef.
Slamin Salmon Burger
Grilled Salmon Patty Topped with Creme Fraich and Mango Salsa
Entrees
Fall Off The Bone Ribs
Juicy Racks Of Baby Back Ribs Covered In Our House Dry Rub & BBQ Sauce, Served with a Side of Smashed Potatoes
Cedar Plank Salmon
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon Brushed with Our House Maple Bourbon Glaze & Grilled on a Fresh Cedar Plank Served with Smashed Potatoes & Seasonal Veggies
WOK It Out Bowl
Brown Rice, Carrots, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Water Chestnuts, Green Beans, Onions. (No Substitutions Except Onions)
Adult Chicken Tender
6 Piece of Chicken Tenders served with Fries
Charbroiled Chicken Kebobs
Marinated Chicken Breast Nuggets, skewered with, Fresh Pineapple, Red Onion, Pepper Medley, Served Over Seasoned Rice (No Substitutions)
Honey Dejon Roasted Pork Tenderloin
House Marinated Pork Tenderloin Served with Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Veggies
Chicken & Cheese Flautas
5 Deep Fried Flautas, served Over a Bed of Spanish Rice, topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Cilantro Creme Sauce
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Sauteed Chicken Over a Bed Of Cavatappi Pasta, Tossed in our house made Pesto Sauce served with Garlic Bread. (this dish contains nuts in the Pesto Sauce)
Sauces
Bacon Jam
4 oz. Large Beer Cheese Dip
2 oz. Small Beer Cheese Dip
4 oz. Large Salsa
2 oz. Small Salsa
4 oz. Large Pico
2 oz. Small Pico
2 oz. Asian Zing
2 oz. Buffalo
2 oz. Sweet BBQ
2 oz. Hot BBQ
2 oz. BBQ Sauce
2 oz. Soy Sauce
2 oz. Teriyaki Sauce
2 oz. Spicy Stir Fry Sauce
2 oz. Fancy Sauce
2 oz. Sour Cream
2 oz. Mayo
Ketchup
Mustard
4 oz. Side of Giardiniera
4 oz. Side of Red Sauce
4 oz .Large Queso Blanco Dip
2 oz . Small Queso Blanco Dip
2 oz. Side of Nutella
2 oz. Side of Caramel
2 oz. Side of Chocolate
2 oz. Side of Habanero Sauce
2 oz. Side of Remoulade Sauce
2 oz. Chipotle Mayo
2 oz. Balsamic Mayo
2 oz. Bourbon Maple Glaze
8 oz. Sausage Gravy
12 oz. Sausage Gravy
2 oz. Chipotle Aioli
Cilantro Cream Sauce
Soups
Sides
French Fries
Crispy French Fries
Truffle Fries
Crispy Truffle Fries
Tater Tots
Crispy Tater Tots
Truffle Tots
Crispy Truffle Tots
Smashed Potatoes
Side Salad
White Mac & Cheese
Brown Rice
Spanish Rice
2 oz. Small Beer Bacon Cheese Dip
4 oz. Large Beer Bacon Cheese Dip
2 oz. Small Queso Blanco Dip
4 oz. Large Queso Blanco Dip
Bacon
Chips and Salsa
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips served with a choice of House-made Salsa or Pico de Gallo
Wonton
Giardiniera
Celery & Carrots
Naan
Pretzal Sticks Qty. 2
Crostini
Tortilla Chips
Seasonal Veggie
Coleslaw
LIL Humans (12 & Under)
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
Kid's Slider
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
Kid's White Mac & Cheese
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
Kid's 1/2 Grilled Cheese
All Meals Come Fries or Tots, a Piece of Fresh Fruit, & Your Choice of Milk or Juice Box.
Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Mr. Pibb
Sprite
Root Beer
Lemonade
Fresh - Brewed Iced Tea
Decaf: Hot Coffee
Regular: Hot Coffee
Cold Brew
Hot Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
House Brewed Passion Fruit Papaya Tea
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Dessert
Dressing
Growlers (Alcohol)
White Wine Bottles (Alcohol)
Red Wine Bottles (Alcohol)
Craft Cocktails (Alcohol)
Old Fashioned v. 108
Premium Rye Whiskey, Cinnamon Clove Simple Syrup, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry
GITP Old Fashioned
Premium Rye Whiskey, Demerara Syrup, Bitters
Strawberry Basil Mule
House Infused Strawberry Basil Vodka, Sour, Strawberry Puree, Ginger Beer.
Puff Puff Peach
Delicate - Honeyed, Ciroc Peach, Aperol, Sour, CBD Edible
Bootylicious
House made seltzer
Crew Size (serves 4-6)
Not Your Kid's Koolaid White Sangria
Featured wine, absolute raspberry, fresh juice
Not Your Kid's Koolaid Red Sangria
Featured wine, absolute raspberry, fresh juice
The Sipapatamus Old Fashioned
Whistlepig piggy back, demerara, bitters, bacon
Warmest Regards
Premium rye whiskey, tempus fugit, creme de cacao, carpano antica
La Caipirinha Violeta
Cachaca, rosemary syrup, sour, violet liqueur
Mr. Banana Grabber
House infused banana rum, banana combier, lemon, demerara, bitters, egg whites
Drunken Starfish
Plantation 3 star rum, clemente rhum agricole, lime, giffard orgeat, amaro silano
Mermaid Mojito
House infused blueberry rum, blue berry simple syrup, lime
Little Lies
St. George pear brandy, ciroc cognac, strawberry puree, balsamic reduction, lime, simple syrup
Sally From the Valley
Rosemary grey goose, amaro, orgeat, egg whites, bitters
Easy Like Sunday Mornin
Gin, st. germain, biters, lime, simple syrup, tonic
Behave Yourself
Reposado tequila, peach combier, sour, demerara, egg whites
Angry Burro
Mezcal, blanco tequila, combier, sour, jalapenos, cinnamon simple syrup
Hanky Panky Mule
House infused brule pineapple vodka, pineapple liqueur, lime, orgeat, pineapple
Alcohol Free Strawberry "Gin" Smash Mocktail
Alternative gin, lavender simple syrup. strawberry puree, sour, sprite
Cocktails (Alcohol)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11265 w 159th street, Orland park, IL 60467