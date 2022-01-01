Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Phlavz - Orland Park

201 Reviews

$$

24 Orland Square Dr

Orland Park, IL 60462

Jerk Chicken Alfredo
Jerk Chicken Rolls
Fried Chicken Wings w/ Friez

Starter Kit

Fried Chicken Wings w/ Friez

Fried Chicken Wings w/ Friez

$15.00
Naked Jerk Wings w/ Friez

Naked Jerk Wings w/ Friez

$15.00
Jerk Chicken Nachoz

Jerk Chicken Nachoz

$12.50

(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce)

Fresh Cut Friez

$4.50
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

$12.50

(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce

Lobster Friez

Lobster Friez

$27.00

Cheesy Sauce, Lobster Meat, Parmesaean Cheese

Smack Yo Mama Friez(Jerk Alfredo Friez)

Smack Yo Mama Friez(Jerk Alfredo Friez)

$15.00

Cheesy Sauce, Jerk Sauce, Parmesaean Cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Salmon Bites

$16.00

Saladz

Lobster Caesar Salad

Lobster Caesar Salad

$23.50
Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00
Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.50

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sammiches

Jerk Chicken Sammich w/ Friez

Jerk Chicken Sammich w/ Friez

$14.50

(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)

Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez

Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez

$14.95

(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)

Jerk Salmon Burger w Friez

$16.00

(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)

Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez

$14.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Philly

$16.50

Rollz

Salmon Rolls

Salmon Rolls

$15.00

(Contains Spinach and Dairy)

Jerk Chicken Rolls

Jerk Chicken Rolls

$14.00

(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro

Apple Pie Rolls

Apple Pie Rolls

$12.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Rolls

$12.50

Buffalo Empanada

$14.00

Phlavz Vibez

Jerk Chicken Tacoz

Jerk Chicken Tacoz

$12.50

(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce

Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez

Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez

$18.50

(Topped with Cilantro)

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$20.00
Salmon Alfredo

Salmon Alfredo

$22.50
Lobster Alfredo

Lobster Alfredo

$35.00
Lamb Chops w/ Friez

Lamb Chops w/ Friez

$40.00

Salmon Tips w Friez

$19.00

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Extra

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Jerk Sauce Cup

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Jerk Mayo

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$12.00

Extra Chicken

$8.00

Extra Salmon

$12.00

Extra Lobster

$15.00

Spinach

$3.00

FOR PIZZA ONLY

Mushrooms

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Onions

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Giardiniera Peppers

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Pizza Cheese

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Olives

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Pineapple Blend

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Fresh Garlic

$3.00

FOR PIZZAS ONLY

Cheese Cake

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$12.00

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$12.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Jamaican Tingz

$3.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Life Water

$3.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Jerk Chicken Pizza

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$12.50
Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.00
Holly Berry Lobster Pizza

Holly Berry Lobster Pizza

$35.00
Lobster Alfredo Pizza

Lobster Alfredo Pizza

$18.00
Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza

Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Pan of Rolls

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$137.50

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Salmon Egg Rolls

$150.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Half Half Jerk & Salmon Rolls

$144.00

Pan of Tips

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Tips without sauce

$230.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Tips with sauce

$250.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Wings

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Naked Jerk Wings without sauce

$200.00

Naked Jerk Wings with sauce

$225.00

Breaded Wings without sauce

$200.00

Breaded Wings with sauce

$225.00

Pan of Alfredo

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$265.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Salmon Alfredo

$295.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Lobster Alfredo

$360.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Lamb Chops

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Lamb Chops

$350.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Sauce

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$14.00

$10 Jerk Turkey Burger w/ Friez

$10 Jerk Turkey Burger w/ friez

$10.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

24 Orland Square Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462

Phlavz - Orland Park image
Phlavz - Orland Park image
Phlavz - Orland Park image

