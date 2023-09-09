The Goat's Beard - Wayne
Sunday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Our highly talented chefs serve inventive, fresh plates rooted in traditional American cuisine. Doing so allows them to keep our food familiar and approachable while remaining bold, exciting and different. We are passionate about our food being clean, fresh and responsibly sourced. We communicate with all of our purveyors often, seeking advice on locally grown products that allow us to change our menu seasonally and offer the best ingredients out there.
103 North Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
