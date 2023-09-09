STARTERS

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.50

lardons | pretzel crumbs | shaved parmesan| mustard vinaigrette | chili oil

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

chicken breast | cream cheese & cheddar| blue cheese | pickled red onions | garlic crostini

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

sesame | snap peas | red bell peppersscallions | sesame glaze | gochujang aioli

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.50

house made | american cheese | caramelized onion | spicy ketchup

Curry Mussels

Curry Mussels

$18.00

Massaman curry base | snap peas| pearl onions | butter | crostini

Gnocchi Mac & Cheese

Gnocchi Mac & Cheese

$12.00

gnocchi | 3 cheese bechamel | pretzel bread crumbs

Herb Fries

Herb Fries

$7.50

house cut | salt & pepper | seasonal herbs

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$14.00

red pepper | chipotle | feta | paprika | cilantro | crudité

Mushroom Crostini

Mushroom Crostini

$13.00

cabernet goat cheese | portobello | cremini | shiitakearugula | balsamic glaze

Pork Tacos al Pastor

Pork Tacos al Pastor

$15.00

avocado mash | mango BBQ | cilantro | corn tortilla

TGB Nuggets

TGB Nuggets

$12.00

free range chicken | sriracha lime | blue cheese crumbles | herbs

Trippy Mussels

Trippy Mussels

$18.00

Alpha Acid Trip IPA | cherry tomatoes| corn crema | jalapenos | butter | crostini

SALADS

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

romaine | shaved brussels | cured egg yolksparmesan cheese | focaccia breadcrumbs | caesar dressing

Harvest

Harvest

$15.00

spring mix | arugula | raspberries | cherry tomatoes| cucumbers | feta | grapefruit | lemon vinaigrette

Melon & Burrata

Melon & Burrata

$16.00

spring mix | arugula | watermelon | honeydew| cherry tomatoes | cucumbers | red onion | burrata | mint| almonds | white balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame

Sesame

$15.00

spring mix | cabbage | carrots | red onion| bok choy | pickled ginger | cashews | sesame seeds| fried wonton skins | sesame dressing

Wedge

Wedge

$15.00

iceberg | cherry tomatoes | blue cheese | bacon lardons| focaccia croutons | chives | ranch dressing

MAINS

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$35.00

house rub | mango BBQ | loaded baked potato | corn crema | cucumber & tomato relish

Chicken Sambo

Chicken Sambo

$18.00

marinated chicken breast | basil mayo | arugula | mozzarella | roasted red peppers | balsamic glaze | brioche bun | fries

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$24.00

open face | free range chicken | sriracha lime | hot honey | ranch | coleslaw | sourdough | dill pickles | chives

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$24.00

red pepper pesto | broccoli | zucchini | yellow squash | pearl onions | burrata cheese

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$26.00

skin on salmon | red bliss potatoes | zucchini | yellow squash | Japanese eggplant | cucumber greek yogurt | dill

Steak Mac & Cheese

Steak Mac & Cheese

$27.00

grass fed sirloin | potato gnocchi | 3 cheese bechamel | pretzel crumbs | steak jus

Tandoori Half Chicken

Tandoori Half Chicken

$26.00

48 hour brine | tandoori marinated | yellow rice | tzatziki | cucumber & tomato relish | herb oil

TGB Smash Burger

TGB Smash Burger

$18.50

two 4oz. patties | cheddar | charred onions | house pickles | special sauce | brioche | fries

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$19.00

house roasted turkey | avocado mash | bacon | chipotle aioli | arugula | tomatoes | sourdough | fries

Vegetable Curry

Vegetable Curry

$19.00

red curry | snap peas | pearl onions | bok choy | potatoes | Japanese eggplant | yellow rice

DETROIT STYLE PIZZA

SMALL PIZZA 8x10

SMALL PIZZA 8x10

Our Detroit Style Pizza is made in a “Square” steel blue automotive parts pan. It’s similar to a Sicilian dough but the center is very light & airy with crisp, cheesy sides created by the pan it’s cooked in.

LARGE PIZZA 10x14

LARGE PIZZA 10x14

$10.00

Our Detroit Style Pizza is made in a “Square” steel blue automotive parts pan. It’s similar to a Sicilian dough but the center is very light & airy with crisp, cheesy sides created by the pan it’s cooked in.

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$2.00

Our Detroit Style Pizza is made in a “Square” steel blue automotive parts pan. It’s similar to a Sicilian dough but the center is very light & airy with crisp, cheesy sides created by the pan it’s cooked in.

DESSERTS

Brookie

Brookie

$12.00

house made | chocolate chip cookie pieces vanilla ice cream | caramel sauce

Goat Tracks Ice Cream

$8.00

coffee ice cream base | bourbon caramel | mocha hot fudge | cashew pralines

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$11.00

house lemon custard | lemon scented crustlimoncello raspberries | mint

Strawberry "Shortcake"

Strawberry "Shortcake"

$12.00

brown butter cake | strawberry moussealmond streusel | lemon strawberry sauce

Vanilla Scoop

$2.00

KIDS

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$11.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Nuggets

$10.00

Kids Pasta & Red Sauce

$10.00

SIDES

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Extra Crudite

$2.50

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Quart Pizza Sauce

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Yellow Rice

$6.50

Toasted Sourdough

$1.00

SPECIALS

Melted Brie

$16.00