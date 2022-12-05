Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ground Control

2,029 Reviews

$$

4860 N Litchfield Rd

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Order Again

Kids

Grilled Cheese On Sourdough W/ Fries

$5.95

Peanut Butter and Jelly W/ Fries

$5.95

Cheeseburger W/ Fries

$7.95

Hamburger W/ Fries

$6.95

Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$7.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets W/fries

$6.95

OTHER MEAD POURS

4oz Golden Crowned Sparrow

$12.00

4oz Pale Eyed Blackbird

$12.00

4oz Red Tailed Hawk

$12.00

4oz Western Blue Bird

$12.00

6oz Knight Owl

$8.00

6oz Professor Plum-Age

$10.00

2oz Smile of Fortune

$12.00

2oz Amelia

$12.00

4oz Ginger

$8.00

2oz Michigan Apple

$9.00

4oz The Statement

$12.00

4oz Statement (Lutowka)

$12.00

4oz Valentine

$12.00

2oz Sunna's Nectar Braggot

$10.00

SUPERSTITION BOTTLE POURS

4oz Marion

$10.00

4oz Tahitian Honeymoon

$8.00

4oz PB J Crime

$10.00

8oz Blueberry Spaceship Box

$8.00

Blueberry Hex 4oz

$10.00

War Honey 4oz

$8.00

4oz Strawberry Sunrise

$12.00

4oz Juicius Caesar

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$2.45

Iced Green Tea

$2.45

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Red Bull

$2.75

French Press Coffee

$2.75+

WINE - RED WINE

HOUSE RED

$11.99

BARRIQUE PINOT NOIR

$17.99

HIGH ON THE HOG RED

$19.99

PAVETTE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$20.99

POUND FOR POUND ZINFANDEL

$20.99

MAIPE MALBEC

$16.99

Turley Petite Syrah

$81.99

Peter Michale Les Pavots

$199.99

WINE - WHITE WINE

HOUSE WHITE

$11.99

VENETO PINOT GRIGIO

$16.99

LOOSEN RIESLING

$16.99

ANT MOORE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$14.99

PAVETTE CHARDONNAY

$15.99

WINE - SWEET AND SPARKLING

WYCLIFF SPARKLING

$10.99

MONCALVINA MOSCATO D'ASTI

$16.99

STELA ROSA

$14.99

MOET AND CHANDON BRUT

$61.99

BELSTAR PROSECCO

$17.99

BEER - IPA

El Segundo Clear AF

$3.79Out of stock

Hop Concept Jolly and Joyful

$3.99

Kings Brewing Beer With Kings WCIPA

$5.99Out of stock

Kings Brewing Wesley Hazy Triple

$6.99Out of stock

Lake Pleasant Galaxy Quest

$5.29

North Park DDH Art is Hard

$5.99Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$2.29Out of stock

Simple Machine Gorilla Juice

$4.79Out of stock

Throne Munsons Revenge

$3.49

TRIPPING ANIMALS When Friends Are Home

$5.39

BEER - LIGHT AND WHEAT

Burgeon Clever Kiwi

$3.79Out of stock

Cold Snacks

$2.00

Definitive Contee

$3.69

Kulbacher Kapuziner Weisse

$4.49

Tirrito Farms Helles

$2.19

Tripping Animals Player #12

$3.39

BEER - SOUR BEER

3F Cuvée Miel

$44.99

3F Golden Blend

$49.99

3F Langste NachtKriekeb en Kruiden

$54.99

3F Rabarber/Kriek

$44.99

Barrel Culture Boy Howdy

$23.99

Barrel Culture Full Mookie

$23.99

Barrel Culture Nilla Flowers

$23.99

Barrel Culture Tropical Fluff

$23.99

Beachwood Blendery Hive Vibe

$14.99

Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek 375ml

$16.99

Drie Fonteinen A&G 375ml

$17.99

Drie Fonteinen A&G 750ml

$31.99

Drie Fonteinen Intense Red 375ml

$24.99

Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek 750ml

$34.99

Equilibrium In Keeping Memories

$13.49

Kings IHOP Frose

$6.99

Kings Maui Waui Frose

$6.99

Pohjala Vikerkaar

$4.99

Ritterguts Gose

$6.99

Rowley Terrapin Transit

$24.49

Tilquin Pinot Noir Lambic

$33.49

TRIPPING ANIMALS EMMANUEL DONT BREW IT

$5.90

Tripping Animals Nectar Collector

$5.90

TRIPPING ANIMALS Tranquilo Y Tropical 2.0

$5.90

Tripping Animals Triple Tropical Popsicle

$5.39

Tripping Animals Trippin Zombies

$5.39

Varietal BlackBerry Sabbath

$12.99

White Rooster Harmonie

$15.59

BEER - STOUT AND BARLEYWINE

Ad Astra GC 15 Years

$18.00

Imperial Pastry Stout with Coconut, Coffee, Cocoa Nubs, and Macadamia Nut

Alesmith BA Vietnamese Speedway Stout

$8.99

Bottle Logic Interdiction Field

$28.99Out of stock

Bottle Logic Leche Mole

$10.99Out of stock

Bottle Logic Technical Challenge

$28.99

Bottle Logic Time Bending

$29.99

Fate Candy Bar Stout

$5.49Out of stock

Oddside Rye Hipster Brunch Stout

$6.99

Pohjala BA Pime Oo Islay

$11.99

Pohjala Forest Banger

$6.89

Prairie Basic Rebecca

$15.99

Smog City Is Ticking Clock

$16.49Out of stock

St Bernardus Christmas

$4.99Out of stock

Struise T.W.O.

$30.99

Bourbon County 2022

$13.99

CIDERS AND SELTZERS

Blake's Tropicolada

$2.49

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$2.79

Shacksbury Lo Ball BA Cider

$3.29

Shacksbury Rose Cider

$3.19

Shacksbury Yuzu

$3.19Out of stock

Superstition Blueberry Spaceship Box

$18.99

Superstition Canicula Cider

$19.99

Cider Corps POG

$4.19

MEAD TO GO

Artivem Golden Crowned Sparrow

$23.99

Artivem Pale Eyed Blackbird

$23.99

Artivem Red Tailed Hawk

$23.99

Artivem Western Bluebird

$23.99

Scale and Feather Professor Plum-age

$17.99

Plum Mead with Ground Control Roasted Coffee.

Schramm's Michigan Apple

$36.49Out of stock

SunUp Sunnas Nectar Braggot

$67.99Out of stock

Supersti Blueb Hex

$39.99

Supersti Lagrimas De Oro To Go

$32.99

Superstition Bee Lini

$5.49Out of stock

Superstition BeeMosa CAN

$5.49Out of stock

Superstition BlackBerry Hex

$39.99

Superstition Marion

$39.99

Superstition PB J Crime

$39.99

Superstition Peach Creature

$37.99

Superstition Strawberry Sunrise

$57.99

Superstition Tahitian Honeymoon

$29.99

Superstion Chocolate Srawberry Sunrise

$49.99Out of stock

Superstition Meadery Safeword To Go

$36.49

Anniversary Merchandise

15 Year Glassware

$8.00+

15 Year T Shirt

$25.00+

15 Year Tank Top

$25.00+

Medium T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Tank

$25.00

XS T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Red White Brew Shirts

$25.00

Coffee Retail

16oz Cold Brew Can

$5.00Out of stock

After Burner Coffee Bag

$15.95Out of stock

Beans From The Crypt

$24.99Out of stock

Brazil Coffee Bag

$17.95

Colombian Coffee Bag

$16.95
Dark Sky Barrel Aged Bali Blue Mountain Beans

Dark Sky Barrel Aged Bali Blue Mountain Beans

$29.99Out of stock

Dark Sky Barrel Aged Guatamalan Beans

$24.99Out of stock

Ethiopian Coffee Bag

$24.99

Eureka Coffee Bag

$15.95Out of stock

Guatamalan Coffee Bag

$15.95

Sonrisa Coffee Bag

$14.99Out of stock

Tiger Spice Chai Bag

$27.99

Tiger Spice Chain Can

$9.99

Food Retail

Nashville Hot Seasoning

$14.99

Merchandise

Arizona Beer Book

$30.00Out of stock

GC 13th Anniversary Tank Top

$25.00

GC 13th Anniversary TShirt

$20.00Out of stock

GC Hoodie Backpack

$50.00

Qmulative Pocket Tee

$35.00

New 64oz Growler

$10.00

New 32oz Growler

$6.00

Sticker - Mrs Beer Guy

$1.00

Mrs Beer Guy Tshirt

$25.00+
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned | In-house roasted coffee | Wood-fired pizzas #groundcontrollitchfield

Website

Location

4860 N Litchfield Rd, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Directions

