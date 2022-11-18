Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

1,082 Reviews

$$

14970 W Indian School Rd

Goodyear, AZ 85395

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fried Egg Rolls
Yellow Curry

APPETIZERS

Fried wanton with cream cheese filling. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Egg Rolls

Fried Egg Rolls

$5.99

Fried egg rolls with mixed vegetables. Served with sweet & sour sauce. (3)

Fried Wontons

Fried Wontons

$6.99

Fried wontons with cream cheese filling. Served with sweet & sour sauce. (6)

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$7.99

Imitation crab meat and cream cheese, seasoned and wrapped in wontons. Served with sweet and sour sauce. (6)

Fresh Vegetables Rolls

$7.99

Fresh vegetables in a fresh spring roll wrap. Served with house sweet sauce and crushed peanuts.

Fresh Shrimp Rolls

Fresh Shrimp Rolls

$9.99

Fresh vegetables and shrimp in a fresh spring roll wrap. Served with house sweet sauce and crushed peanuts.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.99

Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce & crushed peanuts. (8)

Chicken Potstickers

Chicken Potstickers

$8.99

Chicken and vegetables dumplings. Your choice of fried, grilled or steamed. (6)

Vegetables Tempura

$7.99

Broccoli, eggplants, mushrooms and sweet potatoes fried in a seasoned tempura batter. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.99

Marinated in yellow curry powder and barbecued on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.

Shrimp Blanket Rolls

Shrimp Blanket Rolls

$9.99

Fried shrimp rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Toast

$9.99

Deep-fried sliced bread with seasoned ground pork. Served with cucumber sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$15.99

Shrimp, broccoli, whole mushrooms & sweet potatoes deep fried in a seasoned tempura batter. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Thai BBQ Sausages

Thai BBQ Sausages

$13.99

Served with cucumber slices, cabbages, red onions, peanuts, and ginger.

SALADS

Fresh Vegetable Salad

$7.99

Mixed vegetables served with your choice of dressing. (Choice of Salad Dressing include Ranch, Venegar & Oil or Peanut dressing)

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed vegetables with steamed chicken served with your choice of dressing. (Choice of Salad Dressing include Ranch, Vinegar & Oil or Peanut dressing)

Yum Woon Sen

$16.99

Glass noodles with shrimp, ground pork, onions, celery, green onions, tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cilantro. Seasoned with spicy sauce & lemon juice.

Yum Neau (Beef Salad)

$16.99

Grilled beef seasoned with chili powder, lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, roasted rice powder, and shredded carrots. Served with cabbage and cucumber.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.99

Green papaya, tomatoes, shredded carrots, green beans, peanuts, fresh chilis, and lemon juice.

Larb

Larb

Choice of ground beef, chicken, or pork. Seasoned with Thai herbs, shredded carrots, roasted rice powder in hot and spicy sauce and lemon juice

Moo Nam Tok

$15.99

Grilled pork slices, red onions, basil leaves, roasted rice powder and shreded carrots, seasoned with chili powder and lemon juice.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Grilled shrimp, onions, shredded cabbage, celery and tomatoes, seasoned with sweet and spicy chili and lemon juice.

Crispy Fish Salad

$18.99

Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels, crab sticks, & fish with onions, celery, shredded carrots, cabbages, and tomatoes, seasoned with sweet & spicy chili and lemon juice. Served with cucumber slices.

Seafood Salad

$20.99

Shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels and fish with onions, celery and tomatoes, seasoned with sweet and spicy chili and lemon juice. Served with cabbage and cucumbers.

Nam Sod Pork Salad

$15.99

Minced lean pork marinated in lime juice, mixed with red onions, ginger, shredded carrots, dried chilis, and peanuts. Served with cabbages and cucumber slices.

SOUPS

Clear Noodles Soup

Clear noodles and vegetable soup, with your choice of protein.

Tofu Soup

Tofu and vegetable soup, with your choice of protein.

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable soup with your choice of protein.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Hot and sour soup with lemon grass, onions, tomatoes ,cilantro, lime, fresh mushrooms, and homemade chili paste, with your choice of protein.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

Hot and sour soup with chicken, Thai herbs, lemon grass, onions, cilantro, lime and fresh sliced mushrooms in a coconut milk broth.

Tom Kha Goong

$19.99

Hot and sour soup with shrimp , Thai herbs, lemon grass, onions, cilantro, lime and fresh sliced mushrooms in a coconut milk broth.

Wonton Soup

$15.99

Ground pork wontons, vegetables and BBQ pork.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$18.99

Shrimp wontons, vegetables and BBQ pork.

CURRY

Served with steamed rice. Substitute with Brown Rice, Sticky Rice or Steamed Noodles add $2.00
Green Curry

Green Curry

Green chili paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, basil leaves and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.

Red Curry

Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, basil leaves and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onions, carrots and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.

Pa- Nang Curry

Pa-nang paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, peanut sauce and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.

Thai Pumpkin Curry

Red curry paste in coconut milk, pumpkin, bell peppers, carrots, basil leaves and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.

Mus- Sa- Mun Curry

Choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, Mas-sa-mun curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts. Served with steamed rice.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

Choice of protein with red curry paste in coconut milk, pineapple, bell peppers, carrots and basil leaves. Served with steamed rice

Salmon Curry

$20.99

Salmon with red curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, kaffir leaves and basil leaves. Served with steamed rice.

STIR-FRIED NOODLES

Pad Thai

Stir fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, house Pad Thai sauce and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts.

Pad-See-Ew

Stir fried flat noodles, broccoli, carrot and egg in a black sweet sauce with your choice of protein.

Pad Woon Sen

Stir fried clear noodles, onions, carrots, celery, egg, mixed vegetables, bean sprouts and green onions with your choice of protein.

Rad Nha

Stir fried flat noodles, broccoli and carrots in gravy sauce with your choice of protein.

Rad Nha Mee Grob

Your choice of stir fried protein with broccoli and carrots in gravy sauce on a bed of crispy egg noodles.

Spicy Noodles

Spicy Noodles

Stir fried flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves and chili garlic paste with your choice of protein.

Pad Mee

Out of stock

Stir fried egg noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of protein.

Chow Mein

Stir fried chow mien noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of protein.

Chicken Noodles

$15.99

Flat noodles stir fried with chicken, egg, bean sprouts and green onions in our house special sauce.

Pad Thai Chicken & Shrimp

Pad Thai Chicken & Shrimp

$17.99

Stir fried rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, house Pad Thai sauce and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts.

NOODLES SOUPS

Rice Noodle Soup

$15.99

Rice noodles with bean sprouts and your choice of chicken or pork, pork meatballs Topped with green onions, cilantro and dried garlic.

Egg Noodle Soup

$15.99Out of stock

Egg noodles soup with slices of BBQ pork and vegetables, topped with green onions, cilantro and garlic.

Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.99Out of stock

Egg noodles soup with shrimp wontons, vegetables and slices of BBQ pork. Topped with green onions and cilantro.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$16.99

Rice noodles soup with beef, beef meatballs, vegetables and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions, cilantro and garlic.

ENTRÉES

Served with steamed rice. Substitute with Brown Rice, Sticky Rice or Steamed Noodles add $2.00

Stir-Fried Vegetables

Mixed vegetables stir-fried in oyster sauce with your choice of protein.

Namman Hoi (Oyster Sauce)

Your choice of protein stir-fried with onions, carrots, celery, and bell peppers.

Pad Noh Mai (Bamboo)

Stir-fried bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, and onions with your choice of protein.

Sweet & Sour

Your choice of protein deep fried and topped with sweet and sour sauce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, bell peppers, and pineapple. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Nam Phrik Phao

Your choice of protein stir fried in our house chili paste, celery, onion, and green onion. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Kathiam Phrik Thai

Your choice of protein stir fried in garlic sauce (Thai Style). Served with cucumber then topped with cilantro. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Kaprow

Your choice of protein stir fried with chili paste, onions, bamboo shoots, carrots, green beans, bell peppers, and basil leaves. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Phrik Sod

Your choice of protein stir fried with bell peppers, and onions. Served with steamed rice.

Pepper Entrée

Pepper Entrée

Your choice of protein stir fried with pineapple, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots and bell peppers in gravy. Served with steamed rice.

Cashew Entrée

Chicken stir fried with bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms , green onion, cashew nuts, and celery. Served with steamed rice.

Broccoli Entrée

Your choice of protein stir fried with broccoli, and carrots in oyster sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Khing Sod

Pad Khing Sod

Your choice of protein stir fried with ginger, onions, bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and green onion. Served with steamed rice.

Pad Phrik Khing

Your choice of protein stir fried in phrik khing curry with green beans, carrots, and bell peppers. Served with steamed rice.

Eggplant Entrée

Your choice of protein stir fried with eggplant, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and basil leave. Served with steamed rice.

Snow Peas

Your choice of protein stir fried with snow peas, carrots, and onions. Served with steamed rice.

Teriyaki

Your choice of protein stir fried with teriyaki sauce. Served with sliced cucumbers and rice. Topped with sesame seeds and cilantro.

Orange Entrée

Orange Entrée

Deep fried chicken stir fried with house orange sauce, onion, cashew nuts, and green onion. Served with steamed rice.

Omelet

$16.99

Thai style omelet stuffed with ground pork, onions, carrots, mushrooms, black pepper, tomatoes, cilantro and sliced tomatoes and cucumbers on the side. Served with steamed rice.

BBQ Pork

$15.99

Thai style BBQ pork over fresh lettuces. Served with cucumber slices.

Spicy Seafood

$20.99

Seafood stir fried with bell peppers, onions, bamboo, chili paste and basil leaves. Served with steamed rice.

Kaprow Fish

Kaprow Fish

$18.99

Fried fish fillet topped with chili paste, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves. Served with steamed rice.

RICE DISHES

Fried Rice

Rice stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, carrots, onions and broccoli. Topped with cilantro.

Spicy Fried Rice

Rice stir fried with your choice of protein, chili paste, bell peppers, onions and basil leaves.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Rice stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple and cashews. Topped with cilantro. Served with sliced cucumbers.

SIDE ORDERS

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Cucumber Sauce

$2.00

Sweet And Sour Sauce

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Egg Fried Rice (Sm)

$5.50

Beverages

Water

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai Coffee (No Ice)

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea (No Ice)

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Regular Iced Tea

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Sweet Rice with Thai Custard

$7.99
Sweet Rice with Mango

Sweet Rice with Mango

$7.99Out of stock
Fried Banana

Fried Banana

$6.99

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$8.99

Sweet Rice with Coconut Ice Cream

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant established in Goodyear for nearly 9 years. We enjoy making our favorite food for patrons who enjoy true authentic Thai Cuisine. Just minutes west of Litchfield Road, Royal Jasmine sits comfortably at the intersection of Wigwam Blvd and Indian School Road. We will certainly make you feel special from the moment you walk in the door with a friendly greeting, prompt and courteous service and some of the most fabulous Thai dishes in the valley.

Website

Location

14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Directions

