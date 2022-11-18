Thai
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant
1,082 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant established in Goodyear for nearly 9 years. We enjoy making our favorite food for patrons who enjoy true authentic Thai Cuisine. Just minutes west of Litchfield Road, Royal Jasmine sits comfortably at the intersection of Wigwam Blvd and Indian School Road. We will certainly make you feel special from the moment you walk in the door with a friendly greeting, prompt and courteous service and some of the most fabulous Thai dishes in the valley.
Location
14970 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395
