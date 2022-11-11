Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto imageView gallery
Pizza

Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto

review star

No reviews yet

1211 N State St Suite C

San Jacinto, CA 92583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Large Pizzas
Hot Wings
Party Pizza Build your own

Utensils/Condiments

Must select if you want utensils & Condiments due to new CA Law

Utensils/Condiments

PIZZA

All of our pizza’s start with our classic hand tossed crust, spread with zesty homemade pizza sauce and plenty of mozzarella cheese with the exception of a few specialty pizzas.

Small build your own pizza

$10.00

10" 6 Slice

Small Specialty Pizza

$15.00

10" 6 Slice

Medium Build your own Pizza

$12.00

12" 8 Slice

Medium Specialty Pizza

$18.00

12" 8 Slice

Large Build your own Pizza

$14.00

14" 10 Slice

Large Specialty Pizza

$21.00

14" 10 slice

X Large Build your own pizza

$16.00

16" 12 Slice

X Large Specialty Pizza

$24.00

16" 12 Slice

Party Pizza Build your own

$28.00

Party Pizza Specialty

$36.00

Jumbo Pizza Slice (Cheese)

$3.25

Jumbo Pizza Slice (Pepperoni)

$3.25

Jumbo Specialty Slice

$3.25

Pizza Bowl

$6.99

Keto Friendly (Sauce, Cheese 3 Toppings)

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Appetizers

Beer Buddies

Beer Buddies

$5.00

Dough puffs w/ garlic butter & parm

Garlic Bread

$3.00

4 Pieces

Meatball w/ Meat Sauce

$2.50

Ea

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$9.00

Bone In

1/2lb BBQ Rib Tips

$7.00

Pork riblets

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

8 Pieces

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.00

Cream Cheese Filled/ 8 Pieces

Potato Wedges

$5.00

1/2 lb. (8 oz.)

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$11.00

Wedges, Poppers, & Mozzarella Sticks

TRIO Sampler

$9.00

Mac n cheese bites, cheese curds, Buffalo cauliflower bites

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan and Mozzarella

1/2 lb Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

1/2 lb Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$5.00
12 Piece Mac N Cheese Bites

12 Piece Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.00
12 Piece Cheese Curds

12 Piece Cheese Curds

$6.50

Pasta

Baked Zitti

$8.00

Meat Lasagna

$8.00

Meat only lasagna

Mostaccioli

$6.00

Tube shaped noodles with sauce

Ravioli

$7.00

Spaghetti & Ravioli

$7.00
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$6.00

Spaghetti Special Wednesday

$4.99Out of stock

Calzones

Calzone Build Your Own

$12.00

W/ Sauce , Cheese

Specialty Calzone

$18.00

Subs

Cold meat subs have mayo and dressing.

6" Pizza Bread

$7.00

W/ Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & 2 Toppings

Italian

$8.50

Cheese, Mortadella, Salami, Pepperoni

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$7.00

W/ Meat Sauce

Pastrami

$10.00

Mustard & Pickles

Single Meat Sub

$7.00
Super Sub

Super Sub

$8.50

Cheese, Ham, Turkey, Salami

Torpedo

$8.50

Cheese, Ham, Mortadella, Salami

Veggie Sub

$7.00

Cheese,Mushrooms, Olives, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Cashew

Salads

Small Dinner Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, tomato & croutons

Large Dinner Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cheese, olives, croutons, tomato

Small Antipasto Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, pepperoni, salami, tomato, pepperoncini, ham, cheese, olives & mushrooms

Large Antipasto Salad

Large Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, pepperoni, salami, tomato, pepperoncini, ham, cheese, olives & mushrooms

Small Chef Salad

$9.00

Large Chef Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens , olives, cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, salami, ham & turkey.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Ceasar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons tossed in Ceasar Dressing

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Includes Juice Pouch

Kids Mostacciolli

$5.99

Includes Juice Pouch

Kids Ravioli

$5.99

6 Pieces

Kids Pizza Bread

$5.99

6" Roll w/ Pizza Sauce, Cheese and 2 Toppings

Desserts

Sweet butter bars

Sweet butter bars

$5.00Out of stock
Sweet Buddies

Sweet Buddies

$5.00

Dough puffs with cinnamon, sugar, butter & Walnuts

Specials

2 Medium Pizzas

$28.00

3 Toppings on each

2 Large Pizzas

$30.00

3 Toppings on each pizza. Hand tossed dough, pizza sauce & cheese unless different options are picked.

2 X Large Pizzas

$32.00

3 Toppings on each

Family Meal #1

$25.00

Family Meal #2

$38.00

Senior Menu

$10.00

Serves salad and beverage. Pasta Dishes include garlic bread.

Lunch menu

$10.00
Rib Tip Dinner

Rib Tip Dinner

$13.00

1/2lb rib tips, 1/2 lb potato wedges with salad.

Side Orders

Meat Sauce

$0.69+

Marinara

$0.69+

Garlic Butter

$0.69

Pizza Sauce

$0.69

Dressing

$0.69

Veggies

$0.69

Dipping Sauces

$0.69

Bag of Chips

$0.50

Cheese

$0.99

Anchovies

$0.69

Extra Items

Medium dough ball

$2.50

Large dough ball

$3.00

Xlarge dough ball

$3.50

6” sub bread roll

$2.00

12” sub bread roll

$3.00

Beverages

20 oz Drink

$3.00

2 Liter

$3.49

Juice Pouch

$1.79

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1211 N State St Suite C, San Jacinto, CA 92583

Directions

Gallery
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Chalet & Johnnie's Broasted Chicken
orange star4.5 • 1,154
34299 Yucaipa Blvd Yucaipa, CA 92399
View restaurantnext
La Volata Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 480
1453 Ford St Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext
Jersey's Pizza - Murrieta - 40557 California Oaks Rd
orange star4.4 • 991
40557 California Oaks Rd Murrieta, CA 92562
View restaurantnext
Earth Bistro - Temecula
orange star4.3 • 477
40695 Winchester Rd Temecula, CA 92591
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1
orange starNo Reviews
41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1 Temecula, CA 92591
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bob's
orange starNo Reviews
32483 Temecula Pky Temecula, CA 92592
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jacinto

Stadium Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,262
701 W Esplanade Ave San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jacinto
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wildomar
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Murrieta
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston