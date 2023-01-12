Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gryffs Pub - Eugene

No reviews yet

2101 Bailey Hill Road

Eugene, OR 97405

Order Again

BREAKFAST

BRIAN GRIFFIN

$15.50

our killer pork belly eggs benedict with chipolte garlic hollandaise and potatoes

PLUTO

$12.00

classic breakfast with eggs, toast, potatoes, & choice of: bacon, sausage/patty or veggie patty ***upgrade to pork belly***

SANTAS LITTLE HELPER

$17.50

chicken fried steak with chipolte sausage gravy, egss, toast, & potatoes

SCOOBY DOO

$17.50

scrabled eggs with cheese, homefries, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, toped with slice pork belly, & a cilantro-lime sour cream drizzle

PORK CHOP

$15.00

loaded breakfast burrito with eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, potatoes, & your choice of meat, smothered in queso with a cilantro -lime sour cream drizzle and a side of pico de gallo

SPIKE

$13.50

Home fries, topped with chipotle, sausage biscuits, and gravy, smothered with eggs, cheese, more gravy, and green onion

PONGO BREAKFAST SLIDERS

$14.00

Two fluffy biscuit sandwiches, topped with choice of bacon, sausage, patty, or veggie sausage, patty, poached, eggs, & cheese with potatoes

ODIE

$14.00

breakfast sandwich, siracha mayo, eggs, cheese ,avocado, onion, your choice of meat, with homefries or hashbrowns

DINO

$11.00

French toast with butter and syrup (embrace the purple dinosaur and try it with Barry drizzle $.75)

ASTRO

$11.00

Stack of three fluffy pancakes (add Barry drizzle for $.75)

CHARLIE B' BARKIN

$10.00

fluffy biscuits, smothered in chipotle sausage gravy

STUFFED HASHBROWNS

$12.00

hash browns, with bacon, cream cheese, jack cheese, & green onion

1/2 STUFFED HASH

$6.50

half order of hash browns with bacon, cream cheese, jack cheese, & green onion

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF MEAT

$5.00

HOME FRIES

$4.50

HASHBROWNS

$4.50

SIDE GRAVY

$3.50

SIDE TOAST

$3.00

GUAC

$2.00

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

FRUIT

$3.50

SALSA

$0.75

EGG

$2.50

2 EGGS

$5.00

3 EGGS

$7.50

4 EGGS

$10.00

SOLO PANCAKE

$6.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SOLO FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

SM B&G

$6.00

Kids Breakfast

Eggs & Bacon Kids

$9.00

scrambled eggs with bacon, toast and hash-browns

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

eggs and cheese burrito with side of hash-browns and sour cream

Kids B&G

$6.00

small b&g with classic sausage gravy

Pancake Kids

$6.00

one giant fluffy pancake

French Toast Kids

$6.00

one fluffy piece of french toast

NA Beverages

20oz Bottled Soda

$3.75

Apple Cider

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Blackberry Basil Smash

$4.50

Botanical Bubbly

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cucumber Lime-Ade

$4.50

Death By Liquid

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Emp. Red Bull

$2.25

Fresca

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Liquid Death

$4.50

Mango-Jito

$4.50

Milk

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.50

REFILLS

Root Beer

$3.75

Shirly Temple

$3.75

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.75

Virgin Pina Coloada

$5.50

Water

WYLD CBD

$5.50

Beer

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Original

$4.50

Corona

$5.75

Crux NoMo NA Beer

$4.50

Mango White Claw

$4.50

Michelada

$6.00

Modelo

$5.75

ModeloNegra

$5.75

Montucky Cold Snack

$2.75

Pacifico

$5.75

PBR

$2.75

Ulta

$4.50

Brass Monkey

$4.00

Cocktails

Air Bud

$7.50

Alabama Slammer

$8.25

AMF

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Are You Afraid Of The Dark Rum

$9.75

B-52

$8.00

Bad Santa Bramble

$8.50

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Bellini

$7.50

BFK

$8.00

Bikini Bottom

$8.50

Black Opal

$11.00

Black Russian

$7.50

Blackberry Whiskey Cider

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.25

Blue Kamikaze

$7.50

Boozy Bobby Brown

$10.50

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Bride of Chucky

$11.00

Britney Spears

$8.00

BSB Buttered Beer

$8.00

BSB Buttered Rum

$8.00

Buddys Egg Nog Martini

$9.75

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.50

Camp Crystal Lake

$11.00

Capri Sun

$8.25

Caribou Lou

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.50

Club Lisa Frank

$9.25

Coffee Nudge

$7.75

Cousin Eddys Cocoa

$8.50

Cranberry Cookie

$7.00

Dirty Cowgirl

$7.50

Duck Fart

$8.00

Fat Elvis

$9.00

Flaming Dr Pepper

$8.00

Frenchie Tini

$7.50

Gibson

$7.50

Gimlet

$7.50

Gizmos Toddy

$9.00

Goodest Boy

$7.50

Green Tea Shot

$8.25

Greyhound

$6.50

Hurricane

$10.00

Ill Never Let Go Jack

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jack Skellington Sangria

$9.75

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Jell-O-Shot

$1.50

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Ketel Greyhound

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mad Dog

$7.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Manmosa

$11.00

Margarita

$8.50

Margarita Mimosa

$9.00

Martini

$8.50

McCallister Mule

$10.25

MIB

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Mojito

$8.50

Nicke-Loaded

$19.50

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Paloma Mimosa

$9.00

Pawfectly PawMegranate Mule

$7.50

Peach Pecan Toddy

$8.50

Peanut Butter Mocha

$9.00

Pennywise Paloma

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.50

Pink Pussy

$7.50

Poodle Press

$7.50

Pop-Culture

$9.75

Power Puff Girls

$9.00

Ralphies Buttered Rum

$8.50

Reyka Salty Dog

$7.75

Reyka Screwdriver

$7.75

Rooster Tail

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$8.25

Screw Driver

$6.50

Scrooged Smash

$8.25

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

SHOT SKI

$24.00

Silver Bullet

$7.50

Sloe Gin Fizz

$8.00

Snake Bite

$7.75

Spanish Coffee

$9.50

Super Nintendo

$8.75

Sweet Tart

$8.25

Tennessee Honey Toddy

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tic Tac

$9.00

TITOS SUNRISE

$7.75

Tokyo Tea

$10.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Top Shelf AMF

$16.00

Top Shelf Li

$16.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.50

Vodka Red Bull

$8.50

Voodoo

$7.50

Washington Apple

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$8.50

WooWoo

$7.50

Godfather

$35.00

Cumber Mint Mary

$10.75

BSB Bloody Mary

$10.00

Jalapeno Bloody Mary

$11.00

Hot Blackberry Whiskey Cider

$9.00

Jumbo Mimosa

$16.00

Wine

19 CRIMES Red Blend

$6.75

19 CRIMES Chardonnay

$6.75

Pinot Noir

$6.75

Pinot Gris

$6.75

Appetizer

2oz Queso

$2.25

2oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso

4oz Queso

$4.50

4oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso

Cauliflower

$10.00

Deep fried cauliflower

Cheese Curds

$10.50

beer battered squeaky cheese, served with marinara

Chicken Wings

$19.00

wings with choice of dipping sauce

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

**option to add beef or chicken**

Elote Shrimp

$12.50

Mexican Street Corn Shrimp served with Avocado Poblano Sauce

Fried Mac&Cheese

$11.00

beer battered mac and cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

deep fried mushrooms

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

fried pickle chips, served with ranch

Fries

$8.00

Skinny, skin-on fry basket

Garlic Roasted Cambozola

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Cloves, with wedge of Cambozola Brie Cheese, and sliced italian baguette- we like to call it crack dip

Hummus Platter

$14.50

Garlic Hummus with Mama Lil's Peppers, cucumber, tomato, carrot, celery, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, goat cheese, and toasted baguettes

Loaded Fries

$12.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion

Loaded Pork Rinds

$12.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion

Loaded Sweet Potato

$15.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion

Loaded Tots

$12.00

topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion

Mini Corndogs

$10.00

Mini Corn Dog Bites

Nachos

$15.50

warm tortilla chips, topped with jalapeno queso, shredded jack cheese, pico, jalapenos, green onion, cilantro lime sour cream drizzle, and sides of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream

Onion Rings

$10.50

onion rings with coyote sauce

Pig Skins

$8.00

deep fried chicharrons

Poppers

$11.00

deep fried jalapeno poppers served with sweet chili

Queso Dip

$12.00

creamy jalapeno queso, warm tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole

Sliders

$14.00

3 Sliders with burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Tots

$8.00

basket of crispy, golden tots

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$15.00

3 crispy chicken strips with your choice of side

Fish & Chips

$17.00Out of stock

4 hand battered pieces of cod with tartar sauce and cocktail sauce and coleslaw, served with your choice of side

Burgers

Bobs Burger

$15.00

mayo, burger sauce, lettuce, tomato onion and cheese

Ren & Stimpy Burger

$17.50

bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Mojo Jojo Burger

$15.75

teriyaki mayo, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato

Rick & Morty Burger

$15.75

bacon, pickles, sautéed onion, and mayo with our house peanut butter sauce

Shredder Burger

$15.75

guacamole, salsa, crunchy tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese, and lettuce

Animaniac Burger

$18.00

siracha mayo, tomato, onion, sautéed mushroom, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, and an over medium egg

Toad

$15.75

grilled mushrooms with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Wile E. Coyote

$18.00

Double bacon, onion rings, coyote sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

BYOB Build your own Burger

$12.75

Get Wild, Get Crazy, tell me what you want, what you really, really want!

Solo Black Bean Patty

$5.00

Solo Chicken Breast

$4.00

Solo Burger Patty

$5.00

Salads/Sides

Cobb Salad

$18.25

tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, and chicken, with your choice of dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.25

romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons and chicken

Side Salad

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$8.50

romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons

Cup Soup

$4.50

cup of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini

Bowl Soup

$6.50

bowl of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini

Cup Fruit

$3.50

cup of our fruit of the day

COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

COLESLAW

$3.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$13.50

served on our house bun, crispy bacon, siracha mayo, lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Parmesan crusted bread with pepper jack and cheddar cheese

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Korean BBQ or Buffalo Chicken with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, onion, bacon, and ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.75

grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese

Kids

Dinosaur Dunkers

$8.00

6 dinosaur chicken dunkers with choice of side

Piglets

$8.00

6 mini corndogs with choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

toasted white bread with american cheese and choice of side

Kids Sliders

$9.00

2 slider burgers with cheese and choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

6 bite sized fried mac and cheese with choice of side

PB&J

$8.00

peanut butter and jelly on white bread with choice of side

Dessert

White Chocolate Berry Cheesecake

$7.50

Snickers Cheesecake

$7.50

White Choc. Peppermint Cheesecake

$7.50

Pizza

Rufus

$12.50

Pesto Pizza topped with crumbled goat cheese & prosciutto-finished with fresh pear slices and a balsamic drizzle **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Pikachu

$12.50

Chipotle garlic hollandaise sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pork belly, mushroom, tomato, and egg (egg temp cannot be modified), --finished with avocado, green onion and cajun seasoning. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Rocko

$12.50

BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pork belly, red onion, jalapeno, and pineapple—finished with sweet chili sauce drizzle.**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Pinky & The Brain

$12.50

Pesto sauce topped with spinach, mushroom, black olive, artichoke heart, and red onion—finished with a white sauce drizzle.**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Hey Arnold

$12.50

Buffalo Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pork belly, red onion, and celery—finished with a ranch drizzle and green onion.**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Cornholio

$12.50

Red Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, pickles, red onion and dill-finished with a BBQ sauce drizzle. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Cat-Dog

$12.50

White sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and roasted garlic—finish with balsamic drizzle. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Rocket Power

$12.50

Seasoned olive oil, topped with cheese, taco beef, jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, and tortilla chips—finished with cilantro lime sour cream drizzle and cilantro. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Cartman

$12.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, and mama lil’s red peppers—finished with a hot honey drizzle. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Looney Toon

$9.00

Classic cheese pizza with red sauce and copious amounts of mozzarella cheese! **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

7" Ninja Turtle BYOP

$9.00

BYOP: Create your own pizza with any of our signature crusts, sauce bases, cheese, and toppings!**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

12" Ninja Turtle BYOP

$15.00

BYOP: Create your own pizza with any of our signature crusts, sauce bases, cheese, and toppings!**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**

Sauces

1000 island

$0.75

2oz Queso

$2.25

4oz Queso

$0.75

Avocado Plabano

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Burger Sauce

$0.75

Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Coyote Sauce

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Hollandaise Side

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Peanut Butter Creamy

$0.75

Peanut Butter Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet Chilli

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Slinging killer cocktails 🍹grilling up grub 🍔 and letting the PNW beers 🍻flow! Get it at Gryffs, your favorite local pub!

