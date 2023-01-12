Gryffs Pub - Eugene
No reviews yet
2101 Bailey Hill Road
Eugene, OR 97405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BREAKFAST
BRIAN GRIFFIN
our killer pork belly eggs benedict with chipolte garlic hollandaise and potatoes
PLUTO
classic breakfast with eggs, toast, potatoes, & choice of: bacon, sausage/patty or veggie patty ***upgrade to pork belly***
SANTAS LITTLE HELPER
chicken fried steak with chipolte sausage gravy, egss, toast, & potatoes
SCOOBY DOO
scrabled eggs with cheese, homefries, mushrooms, onions, pico de gallo, toped with slice pork belly, & a cilantro-lime sour cream drizzle
PORK CHOP
loaded breakfast burrito with eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, potatoes, & your choice of meat, smothered in queso with a cilantro -lime sour cream drizzle and a side of pico de gallo
SPIKE
Home fries, topped with chipotle, sausage biscuits, and gravy, smothered with eggs, cheese, more gravy, and green onion
PONGO BREAKFAST SLIDERS
Two fluffy biscuit sandwiches, topped with choice of bacon, sausage, patty, or veggie sausage, patty, poached, eggs, & cheese with potatoes
ODIE
breakfast sandwich, siracha mayo, eggs, cheese ,avocado, onion, your choice of meat, with homefries or hashbrowns
DINO
French toast with butter and syrup (embrace the purple dinosaur and try it with Barry drizzle $.75)
ASTRO
Stack of three fluffy pancakes (add Barry drizzle for $.75)
CHARLIE B' BARKIN
fluffy biscuits, smothered in chipotle sausage gravy
STUFFED HASHBROWNS
hash browns, with bacon, cream cheese, jack cheese, & green onion
1/2 STUFFED HASH
half order of hash browns with bacon, cream cheese, jack cheese, & green onion
BREAKFAST SIDES
Kids Breakfast
Eggs & Bacon Kids
scrambled eggs with bacon, toast and hash-browns
Egg & Cheese Burrito
eggs and cheese burrito with side of hash-browns and sour cream
Kids B&G
small b&g with classic sausage gravy
Pancake Kids
one giant fluffy pancake
French Toast Kids
one fluffy piece of french toast
NA Beverages
20oz Bottled Soda
Apple Cider
Arnold Palmer
Blackberry Basil Smash
Botanical Bubbly
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cucumber Lime-Ade
Death By Liquid
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Emp. Red Bull
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Hot Water
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Liquid Death
Mango-Jito
Milk
Orange Soda
Red Bull
REFILLS
Root Beer
Shirly Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Virgin Pina Coloada
Water
WYLD CBD
Beer
Cocktails
Air Bud
Alabama Slammer
AMF
Aperol Spritz
Are You Afraid Of The Dark Rum
B-52
Bad Santa Bramble
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Bellini
BFK
Bikini Bottom
Black Opal
Black Russian
Blackberry Whiskey Cider
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Kamikaze
Boozy Bobby Brown
Breakfast Shot
Bride of Chucky
Britney Spears
BSB Buttered Beer
BSB Buttered Rum
Buddys Egg Nog Martini
Buttery Nipple
Cadillac Margarita
Camp Crystal Lake
Capri Sun
Caribou Lou
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Club Lisa Frank
Coffee Nudge
Cousin Eddys Cocoa
Cranberry Cookie
Dirty Cowgirl
Duck Fart
Fat Elvis
Flaming Dr Pepper
Frenchie Tini
Gibson
Gimlet
Gizmos Toddy
Goodest Boy
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Hurricane
Ill Never Let Go Jack
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jack Skellington Sangria
Jagerbomb
Jell-O-Shot
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Ketel Greyhound
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mad Dog
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Manmosa
Margarita
Margarita Mimosa
Martini
McCallister Mule
MIB
Mimosa
Mojito
Nicke-Loaded
Old Fashioned
Paloma Mimosa
Pawfectly PawMegranate Mule
Peach Pecan Toddy
Peanut Butter Mocha
Pennywise Paloma
Pina Colada
Pink Pussy
Poodle Press
Pop-Culture
Power Puff Girls
Ralphies Buttered Rum
Reyka Salty Dog
Reyka Screwdriver
Rooster Tail
Scooby Snack
Screw Driver
Scrooged Smash
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
SHOT SKI
Silver Bullet
Sloe Gin Fizz
Snake Bite
Spanish Coffee
Super Nintendo
Sweet Tart
Tennessee Honey Toddy
Tequila Sunrise
Tic Tac
TITOS SUNRISE
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Top Shelf AMF
Top Shelf Li
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Red Bull
Voodoo
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
WooWoo
Godfather
Cumber Mint Mary
BSB Bloody Mary
Jalapeno Bloody Mary
Hot Blackberry Whiskey Cider
Jumbo Mimosa
Appetizer
2oz Queso
2oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso
4oz Queso
4oz portion of our creamy jalapeno queso
Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower
Cheese Curds
beer battered squeaky cheese, served with marinara
Chicken Wings
wings with choice of dipping sauce
Chips & Salsa
**option to add beef or chicken**
Elote Shrimp
Mexican Street Corn Shrimp served with Avocado Poblano Sauce
Fried Mac&Cheese
beer battered mac and cheese
Fried Mushrooms
deep fried mushrooms
Fried Pickle Chips
fried pickle chips, served with ranch
Fries
Skinny, skin-on fry basket
Garlic Roasted Cambozola
Roasted Garlic Cloves, with wedge of Cambozola Brie Cheese, and sliced italian baguette- we like to call it crack dip
Hummus Platter
Garlic Hummus with Mama Lil's Peppers, cucumber, tomato, carrot, celery, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, goat cheese, and toasted baguettes
Loaded Fries
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion
Loaded Pork Rinds
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion
Loaded Sweet Potato
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion
Loaded Tots
topped with cheese, bacon, cajun seasoning, jalapeno queso, green onion
Mini Corndogs
Mini Corn Dog Bites
Nachos
warm tortilla chips, topped with jalapeno queso, shredded jack cheese, pico, jalapenos, green onion, cilantro lime sour cream drizzle, and sides of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
Onion Rings
onion rings with coyote sauce
Pig Skins
deep fried chicharrons
Poppers
deep fried jalapeno poppers served with sweet chili
Queso Dip
creamy jalapeno queso, warm tortilla chips, salsa and guacamole
Sliders
3 Sliders with burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Tots
basket of crispy, golden tots
Baskets
Burgers
Bobs Burger
mayo, burger sauce, lettuce, tomato onion and cheese
Ren & Stimpy Burger
bacon, blue cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Mojo Jojo Burger
teriyaki mayo, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
Rick & Morty Burger
bacon, pickles, sautéed onion, and mayo with our house peanut butter sauce
Shredder Burger
guacamole, salsa, crunchy tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese, and lettuce
Animaniac Burger
siracha mayo, tomato, onion, sautéed mushroom, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, and an over medium egg
Toad
grilled mushrooms with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Wile E. Coyote
Double bacon, onion rings, coyote sauce, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
BYOB Build your own Burger
Get Wild, Get Crazy, tell me what you want, what you really, really want!
Solo Black Bean Patty
Solo Chicken Breast
Solo Burger Patty
Salads/Sides
Cobb Salad
tomato, onion, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, and chicken, with your choice of dressing on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons and chicken
Side Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side
Side Caesar Salad
romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing and topped with grated parmesan, croutons
Cup Soup
cup of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini
Bowl Soup
bowl of our soup of the day served with italian baguette crostini
Cup Fruit
cup of our fruit of the day
COTTAGE CHEESE
COLESLAW
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
served on our house bun, crispy bacon, siracha mayo, lettuce and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Parmesan crusted bread with pepper jack and cheddar cheese
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Korean BBQ or Buffalo Chicken with lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, onion, bacon, and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese
Kids
Dinosaur Dunkers
6 dinosaur chicken dunkers with choice of side
Piglets
6 mini corndogs with choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese
toasted white bread with american cheese and choice of side
Kids Sliders
2 slider burgers with cheese and choice of side
Kids Mac & Cheese
6 bite sized fried mac and cheese with choice of side
PB&J
peanut butter and jelly on white bread with choice of side
Dessert
Pizza
Rufus
Pesto Pizza topped with crumbled goat cheese & prosciutto-finished with fresh pear slices and a balsamic drizzle **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Pikachu
Chipotle garlic hollandaise sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pork belly, mushroom, tomato, and egg (egg temp cannot be modified), --finished with avocado, green onion and cajun seasoning. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Rocko
BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pork belly, red onion, jalapeno, and pineapple—finished with sweet chili sauce drizzle.**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Pinky & The Brain
Pesto sauce topped with spinach, mushroom, black olive, artichoke heart, and red onion—finished with a white sauce drizzle.**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Hey Arnold
Buffalo Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pork belly, red onion, and celery—finished with a ranch drizzle and green onion.**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Cornholio
Red Sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, pickles, red onion and dill-finished with a BBQ sauce drizzle. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Cat-Dog
White sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach, chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and roasted garlic—finish with balsamic drizzle. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Rocket Power
Seasoned olive oil, topped with cheese, taco beef, jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, and tortilla chips—finished with cilantro lime sour cream drizzle and cilantro. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Cartman
Red Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami, and mama lil’s red peppers—finished with a hot honey drizzle. **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Looney Toon
Classic cheese pizza with red sauce and copious amounts of mozzarella cheese! **Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
7" Ninja Turtle BYOP
BYOP: Create your own pizza with any of our signature crusts, sauce bases, cheese, and toppings!**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
12" Ninja Turtle BYOP
BYOP: Create your own pizza with any of our signature crusts, sauce bases, cheese, and toppings!**Modifications apply to whole pizza-no half & half**
Sauces
1000 island
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
Avocado Plabano
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Burger Sauce
Cilantro Lime Sour Cream
Cocktail Sauce
Coyote Sauce
Fry Sauce
Garlic Parm Sauce
Guacamole
Hollandaise Side
Honey Mustard
Korean BBQ
Marinara
Peanut Butter Creamy
Peanut Butter Sauce
Ranch
Salsa
Sour Cream
Sweet Chilli
Tartar
Teriyaki Sauce
Pico De Gallo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Slinging killer cocktails 🍹grilling up grub 🍔 and letting the PNW beers 🍻flow! Get it at Gryffs, your favorite local pub!
2101 Bailey Hill Road, Eugene, OR 97405