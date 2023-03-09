Ye Olde Pancake House
2421 W 11th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Breakfast
Egg Batter Style Crepes
Swedish Style
3 crepes Lingonberry butter on top
German Style
3 crepes Lemon butter on top with 2 lemon wedges
Apple Pancakes
3 crepes Layered with Apple Compote
French Style
3 crepes Orange marmalade on top
Strawberry Blintz
3 crepes filled w/ sweetned cottage cheese / sour cream with strawberry compote on sides
Blueberry Blintz
3 crepes filled w/ sweetned cottage cheese / sour cream with blueberry compote on sides
Boysenberry Blintz
3 crepes filled w/ sweetned cottage cheese / sour cream with boysenberry compote on sides
Olde Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes
Full Stack 4 Buttermilk Pancakes
4 Buttermilk pancakes
Short Stack 2 Buttermilk Pancakes
2 Buttermilk pancakes
4 Strawberry Pancakes
4 Buttermilk pancakes w/ strawberry compote on top
2 Strawberry Pancakes
2 Buttermilk pancakes w/ strawberry compote on top
4 Blueberry Pancakes
4 Buttermilk pancakes w/ blueberries inside + compote on side
2 Blueberry Pancakes
2 Buttermilk pancakes w/ blueberries inside + compote on side
4 Boysenberry Pancakes
4 Buttermilk pancakes w/ boysenberry compote on top
2 Boysenberry Pancakes
2 Buttermilk pancakes w/ boysenberry compote on top
4 Banana Nut Pancakes
4 Banana flavored pancakes with banana and walnuts on top
2 Banana Nut Pancakes
2 Banana flavored pancakes with banana and walnuts on top
Specialty Pancakes
4 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
4 Chocolate flavored pancakes with chocolate chips on top
2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 Chocolate flavored pancakes with chocolate chips on top
4 Pumpkin Pancakes
4 Pumpkin flavored pancakes
2 Pumpkin Pancakes
2 Pumpkin flavored pancakes
4 Buckwheat Pancakes
4 Buckwheat pancakes
2 Buckwheat Pancakes
2 Buckwheat pancakes
4 Honey Wheat Pancakes
4 Honey Whole Wheat pancakes
2 Honey Wheat Pancakes
2 Honey Whole Wheat pancakes
4 Potato Pancakes
4 Potato pancakes served with strawberry applesauce and sour cream on side
2 Potato Pancakes
2 Potato pancakes served with strawberry applesauce and sour cream on side
Belgian Waffles
Plain Belgian Waffle
1 Plain Belgian waffle
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
1 Belgian waffle w/ strawberry compote on top
Blueberry Belgian Waffle
1 Belgian waffle w/ blueberry compote on top
Boysenberry Belgian Waffle
1 Belgian waffle w/ boysenberry compote on top
Apple Belgian Waffle
1 Belgian waffle w/ apple compote on top
Banana Nut Belgian Waffle
1 Belgian waffle w/ bananas and walnuts on top
Biscuits + Gravy
Full Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits w/ country gravy on top
1/2 Biscuit and Gravy
1 Biscuit w/ country gravy on top
Full Biscuits and Gravy w/ 2 Eggs
2 Biscuits w/ country gravy on top 2 eggs on the side
1/2 Biscuit and Gravy w/ 2 Eggs
1 Biscuit w/ country gravy on top 2 eggs on the side
Breakfast 1 2 3
3 Eggs and Things
3 Eggs No Meat
3 eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes
Ham and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and Ham steak
4 Sausage and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and 4 Sausage links
4 Bacon Strips and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and 4 Bacon strips
2 Bacon + 2 Sausage and 3 Eggs
Beef Patty and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and 1 Beef patty
Diced Ham and 3 Eggs
3 scrambled eggs and Diced ham inside
Corned Beef Hash and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and Hash
Country Sausage and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and 1 Patty sausage
Pork Chops and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and 2 Pork chops
8 oz. New York Steak and 3 Eggs
3 eggs and 8 oz. Steak
Chicken Fried Steak and 3 Eggs
3 eggs 1 CFS w/ country gravy on top
Polish Sausage and 3 Eggs
3 eggs 1 Polish sausage
Canadian Style Bacon and 3 Eggs
3 eggs 3 Canadian style bacons
Ye Olde Specialties
Muffin Delight
Grilled English muffin served open face, ham or sausage, American cheese and 1 egg overhard w/ hashbrowns on side
Egg Benedict
Open faced English muffin with 2 basted eggs, Canadian bacon covered in hollandaise sauce w/ hashbrowns on the side
Breakfast Sandwich
Two scrambled eggs, ham and American cheese on grilled sourdough w/ hashbrowns on side
Hamburger Ranchero
3 eggs 1 beef patty covered with Ortega chili salsa and grated cheddar cheese
Viva French Toast
3 Slices of French toast topped w/ 1 egg and 2 bacon or 2 sausage links
French Toast
2 Slices French toast
Pigs in a Blanket (3)
3 Buttermilk pancakes wrapped around 3 sausage links
Pigs in a Blanket Jr. (2)
2 Buttermilk pancakes wrapped around 2 sausage links
Wet Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions and salsa on top w/ hashbrowns on the side
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions inside 1 flour tortilla w/ sour cream, salsa and hashbrowns on the side
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
3 egg Omelete w/ cheddar cheese
Ham and Cheese
3 egg Omelete w/ ham and cheddar cheese
Bacon and Cheese
3 egg Omelete w/ bacon and cheddar cheese
Sausauge and Cheese
3 egg Omelete w/ sausage and cheddar cheese
Denver
3 egg Omelete w/ ham, bell peppers, onions, slice on pineappple on top and cheddar cheese
Chile Relleno
3 egg Omelete w/ anaheim peppers, ranchera sauce on top and jack cheese
Ye Olde Extra-Ordinary
3 egg Omelete w/ ham, bell peppers, onions, salsa on top and cheddar cheese
Spicy Chile Relleno
3 egg Omelete w/ anaheim peppers, ranchera sauce, red pepper flakes and ack cheese
Vegetarian
3 egg Omelete w/ bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, canned mushrooms and cheddar cheese
Taco
3 egg Omelete w/ taco meat, tomatoes, sour crema on top and cheddar cheese
Chili and Bean
3 egg Omelete w/ chili beans and cheddar cheese
Chorizo and Jack Cheese
3 egg Omelete w/ ground chorizo sausage and jack cheese
Mushroom and Cheese
3 egg Omelete w/ canned mushrooms and cheddar cheese
Two Meats and Cheese Omelet
Choice of two meats w/ cheddar cheese
Cereals and Fruit Cups
Oatmeal
Bowl of oatmeal w/ brown sugar and milk on side
1/2 Bowl of Oatmeal
1/2 bowl of oatmeal w/brown sugar and milk on side
Cream of Wheat
Bowl of cream of wheat w/ brown sugar and milk on side
Bowl of Cereal
Cold Cereal served w/ milk
Mixed Fruit Cup
Honeydew, cantaloupe, and watermelon
Cup of Strawberry Applesauce
Cup of strawberry flavored applesauce
Cup of Banana
Cup of sliced banana
Meat Sides
4 Bacon Strips
4 Bacon strips
4 Sausage Links
4 Sausage links
Large Country Sausage Patty
1 Large patty sausage
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef with minced potatoes
2 Bacon Strips
2 Bacon strips
2 Sausage Links
2 Sausage links
Small Country Sausage Patty
1 Small patty sausage
Ham
1 Ham steak
1 Bacon Strip
1 Bacon strip
1 Sausage Link
1 Sausage link
Beef Patty
1 Beef patty
Diced Ham
Diced Ham
Chicken Fried Steak
1 CFS w/ country gravy on top
2 Pork Chops
2 pork chops
1 Pork Chop
1 pork chop
8 oz. Steak
1 8 oz. New York steak
Polish Sausage
1 Polish sausage
Chorizo Meat
Ground chorizo sausage
Taco Meat
Ground taco meat beef
Breakfast Sides
Hash Browns
Grilled shredded potatoes
Home Fries
Cubed red potatoes w/ seasoning
Cup of Fruit
2 Slices of Toast
2 Slices of toast w/ butter
1 Slice of Toast
1 Slice of toast w/ butter
English Muffin
1 Toasted English muffin w/ butter
1 Biscuit
1 Biscuit butter on side
1 Egg
1 Egg any style
2 Eggs
2 Eggs any style
3 Eggs
3 Eggs any style
4 Eggs
4 Eggs any style
1 Egg Beater
1 Scrambled egg beater
1 Egg White only
1 Scrambled egg white only
1 Flour Tortilla
1 Heated flour tortilla
3 Corn Toritillas
3 Heated corn tortillas
1 Scoop Cottage Cheese
2 Scoops Cottage Cheese
Cheese
Portion cup shredded or 1 slice cheese
Chocolate Chips
Portion cup of chocolate chips
Cinnamon Roll
1 Heated cinnamon roll w/ butter on side
Jalapenos
Portion cup of jalapenos
Muffin
1 Heated muffin w/ butter on side
Raisins
Portion cup of raisins
Serrano Peppers
3-4 small peppers or 2 big peppers grilled
Swedish Butter
Portion cup of ligonberry butter
Tomato
2 slices of tomatoes
Walnuts
Portion cup of walnuts
Gravy, Sauce and Compote Sides
Country Gravy
1 Boat country gravy
CUP CG
Hollandaise Sauce
1 Boat hollandaise sauce
Salsa
1 Boat salsa
Taste Sour Cream
Sour Cream
1 Portion cup of sour cream
Taste Mayo
Turkey Gravy
1 Boat turkey gravy
Brown Gravy
1 Boat beef gravy
Spicy Relleno Sauce
1 Boat of spicy relleno sauce
Relleno Sauce
1 Boat of relleno sauce
Blueberry Compote
1 Boat of blueberry compote
Boysenberry Compote
1 Boat of boysenberry compote
Strawberry Applesauce
Portion cup of strawberry applesauce
Strawberry Compote
1 Boat of strawberry compote
Lunch
Soup and Chili
Cup of Soup
Cup of soup w/ crackers on side
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of soup w/ crackers on side
Cup of Chili
Cup of chili w/ cheddar cheese and onion on request
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of chili w/ cheddar cheese and onion on request
Soup and Side Salad
1 cup of soup and 1 side salad w/ crackers and dressing on side
Salads
Side Salad
Crisp green lettuce w/ tomato, crackers and dressing on side
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, American and Swiss cheese, sliced tomatoes, 1 hard-boiled egg and pickles on crisp lettuce w/ crackers and dressing on side
Full Taco Salad
Taco meat, cheddar cheese and tomatoes on crisp lettuce served on chips or crisp tortilla shell w/ sour cream and salsa on side
1/2 Taco Salad
Taco meat, cheddar cheese and tomatoes on crisp lettuce served on chips w/ sour cream and salsa on side
Full Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles and 1 hard boiled egg w/ crackers and dressing on side
1/2 Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles and 1 hard boiled egg w/ crackers and dressing on side
Tuna Salad
Tuna salad, tomatoes, pickles, 1 hard boiled egg on crisp letttuce w/ crackers and dressing on side
Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, Chinese noodles and shaved almonds tossed w/ crisp lettuce and honey mustard dressing
Lunch Specialities
Chicken Strips
3 chicken strips w/ french fries 1 dip
French Dip
Grilled hoagie and roast beef w/ au jus and french fries on side
Philly Sandwich
Grilled hoagie, grilled onions and peppers, Swiss cheese and roast beef w/ french fries on side
Cod Fish and Chips
3 pieces of cod fish and french fries w/ 1 lemon wedge and 1 portion cup of tartar sauce
Chicken Delight
Malibu style chicken on grilled hoagie, ham, Swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo w/ french fries on side
Chicken Broil
5 oz. chicken breast served on toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles w/ french fries
Reuben Club
Triple-decker w/ corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye w/ french fries
Hot Beef
Open faced sandwich w/ roast beef and mashed potatoes covered in gravy
Hot Turkey
Open faced sandwich w/ turkey and mashed potatoes covered in gravy cranberry sauce on side
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Triple-decker w/ turkey breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries
Tuna Club
Triple-decker w/ tuna salad, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries
Dagwood Club
Triple-decker w/ ham, turkey, tomatoes, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries
Hamburger Club
Triple-decker w/ beef patty, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries
Grilled Sandwiches
Super Turkey
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough w/ french fries
Frisco Melt
Beef patty, bacon, American cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough w/ french fries
Patty Melt
Beef patty, grilled onions, American cheese on grilled rye w/ french fries
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad and American cheese on grilled rye w/ french fries
Ham and Swiss Melt
Sliced ham and Swiss cheese on grilled rye w/ french fries
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread w/ french fries
Burgers
Deluxe Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and American cheese w/ french fries
DOUBLE Cheeseburger
2 1/3 lb. Angus beef patties on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and 2 slices of American cheese w/ french fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ bacon, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and American cheese w/ french fries
DOUBLE Bacon Cheeseburger
2 1/3 lb. Angus beef patties on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ bacon, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American cheese w/ french fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ grilled mushrooms, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Swiss cheese w/ french fries
Chili Burger
1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame bun open faced with chili beans and cheddar cheese on top onions are optional w/ french fries
Wrapped Sandwiches
Turkey Wrap
Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and turkey w/ french fries
Tuna Wrap
Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and tuna salad w/ french fries
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and crispy chicken w/ french fries
Turkey Club Wrap
Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, turkey and bacon w/ french fries
Tuscan Wrap
Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, bacon and grilled chicken w/ french fries
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato
Ham
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato
Ham and Swiss
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato
Tuna
Corned Beef
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato
Roast Beef
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato
BLT
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato
Egg Salad
Choice of bread lettuce only
Light Eater's Delight
Cottage Cheese and Fruit
2 scoops of cottage cheese and mixed melon w/ blueberries
Cottage Cheese and Fruit w/ Beef Patty
2 scoops of cottage cheese, 1 beef patty and mixed melon w/ blueberries
Cottage Cheese and Fruit w/ Chicken Breast
2 scoops of cottage cheese, 1 5 oz. chicken breast and mixed melon w/ blueberries
Lunch Sides
Regular Fries
1 Basket
Seasoned Fries
1 Basket
Onion Rings
1 Basket
Taste of Mayo
1 Small portion
Side Mayo
Extra Side of Dressing
1 Portion cup
Dipping Sauce
1 Portion cup
Cranberry Sauce
1 Portion cup
Pickles
1 Chicken Strip
1 Chicken strip
1 Piece of Cod Fish
1 Piece of cod fish
1 Scoop Cottage Cheese
1 Slice of Garlic Texas Toast
1 Slice texas toast w/ garlic seasoning
2 Scoops Cottage Cheese
Basket of Tortilla Chips
1 Half basket
Chicken Breast
1 5 oz. chicken breast
Cup of Au Jus
1 Soup cup
Mashed Potatoes NO Gravy
1 Heap of mashed potatoes butter on side
Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
1 Heap of mashed potatoes with choice of gravy
1 Scoop Tuna Salad
1 Scoop Egg Salad
Senior Menu
C. 1 Egg Hash browns and 1 Toast
1 Egg 1/2 hashbrown w/ 1 slice of toast
W. 1 French Toast 1 Egg and 1 Bacon or Sausage
1 Slice of franch toast w/ one egg and 1 bacon or 1 sausage link
X. 1 Blueberry Pancake and 2 Eggs
2 Eggs 1 blueberry pancake w/ blueberry compote on side
Y. 2 Potato Pancakes and 2 Eggs
2 Eggs 2 potato panckes w/ sour cream and strawberry applesauce on side
Z. 1 Buttermilk Pancake and 1 egg w/ 1 Bacon or 1 Sausage
1 Buttermilk pancake 1 egg w/ 1 bacon or 1 sausage link
Senior 2 Egg Omelet
Excludes 2 meat omelet all include cheese
Senior CFS w/ 2 Eggs
2 Eggs CFS coutnry gravy on top w/ 1 pancake or hashrowns and 1 slice of toast
1/2 Hot Turkey
1/2 Open faced hot sandwich w/ mashed potatoes and gravy
1/2 Hot Beef
1/2 Open faced hot sandwich w/ mashed potatoes and gravy
1/2 Cold Sandwich
Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato excludes BLT and Egg Salad
Kid's Menu
Kid's Meals
A. Cup of Oats or Cold Cereal 1 Toast
Cup of cold cereal or oatmeal and 1 slice of toast w/ milk and brown sugar on side
B. 1 Egg 1 Meat 1 Pancake or 1 French Toast
1 Egg, 1 buttermilk pancake and 1 bacon or 1 sausage link
C. 1 Egg Hashbrowns 1 Toast
1 Egg, 1/2 hashbrown and 1 slice of toast
D. 2 Chocolate Chips Pancakes
2 Chocolate flavored panckes with chocolate chips on top
E. Dollar Pancakes w/ 2 Meats
4 Dollar sized buttermilk pancakes with 2 bacon or 2 sausage links
F. 1/2 Cold Turkey Sandwich
1/2 Cold turkey sandwich w/ french fries and jello
H. Chicken Nuggets
5 Chicken nuggest with french fries and jello
G. 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
1/2 Grilled cheese on white with American cheese, french fries and jello
Kid's Jello
Portion cup of jello
Kid's Milk or Chocolate Milk
kid's size free w/ kid's meal
Kid's Soda or Lemonade
kid's size free w/ kid's meal bottomless
Kid's Juice
kid's size no refills
Beverages
Coffee
bottomless
Hot Tea
1 tea bag
Soda
bottomless pepsi, cherry pepsi, diet pepsi, dr.pepper, sierra mist, rootbeer, and mt. dew
Orange Juice
no refills
Apple
Iced Tea
bottomless
Hot Chocolate
no refills
Small Milk
no refills
Large Milk
no refills
Small Chocolate Milk
no refills
Large Choclolate Milk
no refills
Tomato
no refills
V8
no refills
Grapefruit
no refills
Grape
no refills
Cranberry
no refills
Strawberry Lemonade
bottomless
Small Buttermilk
no refills
Large Buttermilk
no refills
Kid's Soda or Lemonade
bottomless
Kid's Milk or Chocolate Milk
no refills
Kid's Juice
no refills
Extra Tea Bag
1 tea bag
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
A Locally Owned Family Business Serving Breakfast and Lunch All Day Comfort Food in a Family Friendly Atmosphere
2421 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402