Ye Olde Pancake House

Breakfast

Egg Batter Style Crepes

Swedish Style

$9.65

3 crepes Lingonberry butter on top

German Style

$9.65

3 crepes Lemon butter on top with 2 lemon wedges

Apple Pancakes

$9.85

3 crepes Layered with Apple Compote

French Style

$9.65

3 crepes Orange marmalade on top

Strawberry Blintz

$10.75

3 crepes filled w/ sweetned cottage cheese / sour cream with strawberry compote on sides

Blueberry Blintz

$10.95

3 crepes filled w/ sweetned cottage cheese / sour cream with blueberry compote on sides

Boysenberry Blintz

$10.95

3 crepes filled w/ sweetned cottage cheese / sour cream with boysenberry compote on sides

Olde Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes

Full Stack 4 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.75

4 Buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack 2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.15

2 Buttermilk pancakes

4 Strawberry Pancakes

$9.75

4 Buttermilk pancakes w/ strawberry compote on top

2 Strawberry Pancakes

$8.35

2 Buttermilk pancakes w/ strawberry compote on top

4 Blueberry Pancakes

$10.05

4 Buttermilk pancakes w/ blueberries inside + compote on side

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$8.65

2 Buttermilk pancakes w/ blueberries inside + compote on side

4 Boysenberry Pancakes

$9.75

4 Buttermilk pancakes w/ boysenberry compote on top

2 Boysenberry Pancakes

$8.35

2 Buttermilk pancakes w/ boysenberry compote on top

4 Banana Nut Pancakes

$10.05

4 Banana flavored pancakes with banana and walnuts on top

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.65

2 Banana flavored pancakes with banana and walnuts on top

Specialty Pancakes

4 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

4 Chocolate flavored pancakes with chocolate chips on top

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.35

2 Chocolate flavored pancakes with chocolate chips on top

4 Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.35

4 Pumpkin flavored pancakes

2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.25

2 Pumpkin flavored pancakes

4 Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.35

4 Buckwheat pancakes

2 Buckwheat Pancakes

$7.25

2 Buckwheat pancakes

4 Honey Wheat Pancakes

$8.35

4 Honey Whole Wheat pancakes

2 Honey Wheat Pancakes

$7.25

2 Honey Whole Wheat pancakes

4 Potato Pancakes

$9.15

4 Potato pancakes served with strawberry applesauce and sour cream on side

2 Potato Pancakes

$7.85

2 Potato pancakes served with strawberry applesauce and sour cream on side

Belgian Waffles

Plain Belgian Waffle

$8.45

1 Plain Belgian waffle

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$9.65

1 Belgian waffle w/ strawberry compote on top

Blueberry Belgian Waffle

$9.85

1 Belgian waffle w/ blueberry compote on top

Boysenberry Belgian Waffle

$9.65

1 Belgian waffle w/ boysenberry compote on top

Apple Belgian Waffle

$9.45

1 Belgian waffle w/ apple compote on top

Banana Nut Belgian Waffle

$9.85

1 Belgian waffle w/ bananas and walnuts on top

Biscuits + Gravy

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$7.45

2 Biscuits w/ country gravy on top

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy

$6.45

1 Biscuit w/ country gravy on top

Full Biscuits and Gravy w/ 2 Eggs

$9.45

2 Biscuits w/ country gravy on top 2 eggs on the side

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy w/ 2 Eggs

$8.45

1 Biscuit w/ country gravy on top 2 eggs on the side

Breakfast 1 2 3

#1 Breakfast No Meat w/ 2 Eggs

$9.55

2 eggs 2 Buttermilk pancakes

#2 Breakfast 2 Sausage Links w/ 2 Eggs

$10.25

2 eggs 2 Sausage links 2 buttermilk pancakes

#3 Breakfast 2 Bacon Strips w/ 2 Eggs

$10.75

2 eggs 2 Bacon 2 buttermilk pancakes

3 Eggs and Things

3 Eggs No Meat

$10.75

3 eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes

Ham and 3 Eggs

$11.05

3 eggs and Ham steak

4 Sausage and 3 Eggs

$12.25

3 eggs and 4 Sausage links

4 Bacon Strips and 3 Eggs

$12.75

3 eggs and 4 Bacon strips

2 Bacon + 2 Sausage and 3 Eggs

$12.75

Beef Patty and 3 Eggs

$11.75

3 eggs and 1 Beef patty

Diced Ham and 3 Eggs

$10.75

3 scrambled eggs and Diced ham inside

Corned Beef Hash and 3 Eggs

$11.55

3 eggs and Hash

Country Sausage and 3 Eggs

$12.25

3 eggs and 1 Patty sausage

Pork Chops and 3 Eggs

$13.55

3 eggs and 2 Pork chops

8 oz. New York Steak and 3 Eggs

$15.85

3 eggs and 8 oz. Steak

Chicken Fried Steak and 3 Eggs

$12.55

3 eggs 1 CFS w/ country gravy on top

Polish Sausage and 3 Eggs

$11.95

3 eggs 1 Polish sausage

Canadian Style Bacon and 3 Eggs

$11.55

3 eggs 3 Canadian style bacons

Ye Olde Specialties

Muffin Delight

$10.05

Grilled English muffin served open face, ham or sausage, American cheese and 1 egg overhard w/ hashbrowns on side

Egg Benedict

$12.25

Open faced English muffin with 2 basted eggs, Canadian bacon covered in hollandaise sauce w/ hashbrowns on the side

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.20

Two scrambled eggs, ham and American cheese on grilled sourdough w/ hashbrowns on side

Hamburger Ranchero

$13.00

3 eggs 1 beef patty covered with Ortega chili salsa and grated cheddar cheese

Viva French Toast

$11.95

3 Slices of French toast topped w/ 1 egg and 2 bacon or 2 sausage links

French Toast

$8.50

2 Slices French toast

Pigs in a Blanket (3)

$10.50

3 Buttermilk pancakes wrapped around 3 sausage links

Pigs in a Blanket Jr. (2)

$9.00

2 Buttermilk pancakes wrapped around 2 sausage links

Wet Breakfast Burrito

$10.20

Scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions and salsa on top w/ hashbrowns on the side

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions inside 1 flour tortilla w/ sour cream, salsa and hashbrowns on the side

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$10.25

3 egg Omelete w/ cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheese

$11.05

3 egg Omelete w/ ham and cheddar cheese

Bacon and Cheese

$13.00

3 egg Omelete w/ bacon and cheddar cheese

Sausauge and Cheese

$11.05

3 egg Omelete w/ sausage and cheddar cheese

Denver

$11.25

3 egg Omelete w/ ham, bell peppers, onions, slice on pineappple on top and cheddar cheese

Chile Relleno

$10.95

3 egg Omelete w/ anaheim peppers, ranchera sauce on top and jack cheese

Ye Olde Extra-Ordinary

$11.75

3 egg Omelete w/ ham, bell peppers, onions, salsa on top and cheddar cheese

Spicy Chile Relleno

$10.95

3 egg Omelete w/ anaheim peppers, ranchera sauce, red pepper flakes and ack cheese

Vegetarian

$10.95

3 egg Omelete w/ bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, canned mushrooms and cheddar cheese

Taco

$11.50

3 egg Omelete w/ taco meat, tomatoes, sour crema on top and cheddar cheese

Chili and Bean

$10.95

3 egg Omelete w/ chili beans and cheddar cheese

Chorizo and Jack Cheese

$11.05

3 egg Omelete w/ ground chorizo sausage and jack cheese

Mushroom and Cheese

$10.95

3 egg Omelete w/ canned mushrooms and cheddar cheese

Two Meats and Cheese Omelet

$15.50

Choice of two meats w/ cheddar cheese

Cereals and Fruit Cups

Oatmeal

$4.75

Bowl of oatmeal w/ brown sugar and milk on side

1/2 Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.89

1/2 bowl of oatmeal w/brown sugar and milk on side

Cream of Wheat

$4.75

Bowl of cream of wheat w/ brown sugar and milk on side

Bowl of Cereal

$4.05

Cold Cereal served w/ milk

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.25

Honeydew, cantaloupe, and watermelon

Cup of Strawberry Applesauce

$3.55

Cup of strawberry flavored applesauce

Cup of Banana

$3.45

Cup of sliced banana

Meat Sides

4 Bacon Strips

$6.05

4 Bacon strips

4 Sausage Links

$5.50

4 Sausage links

Large Country Sausage Patty

$5.50

1 Large patty sausage

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Corned beef with minced potatoes

2 Bacon Strips

$4.15

2 Bacon strips

2 Sausage Links

$3.60

2 Sausage links

Small Country Sausage Patty

$3.60

1 Small patty sausage

Ham

$5.50

1 Ham steak

1 Bacon Strip

$2.95

1 Bacon strip

1 Sausage Link

$2.55

1 Sausage link

Beef Patty

$5.50

1 Beef patty

Diced Ham

$3.60

Diced Ham

Chicken Fried Steak

$7.75

1 CFS w/ country gravy on top

2 Pork Chops

$10.25

2 pork chops

1 Pork Chop

$6.30

1 pork chop

8 oz. Steak

$11.55

1 8 oz. New York steak

Polish Sausage

$5.95

1 Polish sausage

Chorizo Meat

$5.50

Ground chorizo sausage

Taco Meat

$5.50

Ground taco meat beef

Breakfast Sides

Hash Browns

$5.25

Grilled shredded potatoes

Home Fries

$5.25

Cubed red potatoes w/ seasoning

Cup of Fruit

$4.25

2 Slices of Toast

$2.60

2 Slices of toast w/ butter

1 Slice of Toast

$1.95

1 Slice of toast w/ butter

English Muffin

$2.60

1 Toasted English muffin w/ butter

1 Biscuit

$2.85

1 Biscuit butter on side

1 Egg

$2.45

1 Egg any style

2 Eggs

$3.70

2 Eggs any style

3 Eggs

$4.64

3 Eggs any style

4 Eggs

$5.59

4 Eggs any style

1 Egg Beater

$2.50

1 Scrambled egg beater

1 Egg White only

$2.50

1 Scrambled egg white only

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.99

1 Heated flour tortilla

3 Corn Toritillas

$1.99

3 Heated corn tortillas

1 Scoop Cottage Cheese

$3.35

2 Scoops Cottage Cheese

$4.10

Cheese

$1.40

Portion cup shredded or 1 slice cheese

Chocolate Chips

$1.25

Portion cup of chocolate chips

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

1 Heated cinnamon roll w/ butter on side

Jalapenos

$0.99

Portion cup of jalapenos

Muffin

$3.50

1 Heated muffin w/ butter on side

Raisins

$0.89

Portion cup of raisins

Serrano Peppers

$0.99

3-4 small peppers or 2 big peppers grilled

Swedish Butter

$1.60

Portion cup of ligonberry butter

Tomato

$1.55

2 slices of tomatoes

Walnuts

$0.89

Portion cup of walnuts

Gravy, Sauce and Compote Sides

Country Gravy

$2.00

1 Boat country gravy

CUP CG

$4.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

1 Boat hollandaise sauce

Salsa

$1.75

1 Boat salsa

Taste Sour Cream

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.75

1 Portion cup of sour cream

Taste Mayo

Turkey Gravy

$2.00

1 Boat turkey gravy

Brown Gravy

$2.00

1 Boat beef gravy

Spicy Relleno Sauce

$1.75

1 Boat of spicy relleno sauce

Relleno Sauce

$1.75

1 Boat of relleno sauce

Blueberry Compote

$2.40

1 Boat of blueberry compote

Boysenberry Compote

$2.25

1 Boat of boysenberry compote

Strawberry Applesauce

$2.00

Portion cup of strawberry applesauce

Strawberry Compote

$2.55

1 Boat of strawberry compote

Lunch

Soup and Chili

Cup of Soup

$5.25

Cup of soup w/ crackers on side

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of soup w/ crackers on side

Cup of Chili

$5.25

Cup of chili w/ cheddar cheese and onion on request

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of chili w/ cheddar cheese and onion on request

Soup and Side Salad

$10.95

1 cup of soup and 1 side salad w/ crackers and dressing on side

Salads

Side Salad

$5.85

Crisp green lettuce w/ tomato, crackers and dressing on side

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.75

Crispy chicken, American and Swiss cheese, sliced tomatoes, 1 hard-boiled egg and pickles on crisp lettuce w/ crackers and dressing on side

Full Taco Salad

$11.50

Taco meat, cheddar cheese and tomatoes on crisp lettuce served on chips or crisp tortilla shell w/ sour cream and salsa on side

1/2 Taco Salad

$10.95

Taco meat, cheddar cheese and tomatoes on crisp lettuce served on chips w/ sour cream and salsa on side

Full Chef Salad

$11.75

Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles and 1 hard boiled egg w/ crackers and dressing on side

1/2 Chef Salad

$10.95

Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, pickles and 1 hard boiled egg w/ crackers and dressing on side

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Tuna salad, tomatoes, pickles, 1 hard boiled egg on crisp letttuce w/ crackers and dressing on side

Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Crispy chicken, Chinese noodles and shaved almonds tossed w/ crisp lettuce and honey mustard dressing

Lunch Specialities

Chicken Strips

$10.95

3 chicken strips w/ french fries 1 dip

French Dip

$11.55

Grilled hoagie and roast beef w/ au jus and french fries on side

Philly Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled hoagie, grilled onions and peppers, Swiss cheese and roast beef w/ french fries on side

Cod Fish and Chips

$10.95

3 pieces of cod fish and french fries w/ 1 lemon wedge and 1 portion cup of tartar sauce

Chicken Delight

$11.75

Malibu style chicken on grilled hoagie, ham, Swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, and mayo w/ french fries on side

Chicken Broil

$12.00

5 oz. chicken breast served on toasted bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles w/ french fries

Reuben Club

$11.75

Triple-decker w/ corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye w/ french fries

Hot Beef

$10.00

Open faced sandwich w/ roast beef and mashed potatoes covered in gravy

Hot Turkey

$10.00

Open faced sandwich w/ turkey and mashed potatoes covered in gravy cranberry sauce on side

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$12.00

Triple-decker w/ turkey breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries

Tuna Club

$10.95

Triple-decker w/ tuna salad, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries

Dagwood Club

$13.00

Triple-decker w/ ham, turkey, tomatoes, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries

Hamburger Club

$13.00

Triple-decker w/ beef patty, bacon, tomato, lettuce and mayo w/ french fries

Grilled Sandwiches

Super Turkey

$11.55

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough w/ french fries

Frisco Melt

$13.25

Beef patty, bacon, American cheese and tomato on grilled sourdough w/ french fries

Patty Melt

$11.95

Beef patty, grilled onions, American cheese on grilled rye w/ french fries

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Tuna salad and American cheese on grilled rye w/ french fries

Ham and Swiss Melt

$10.95

Sliced ham and Swiss cheese on grilled rye w/ french fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.65

American cheese on grilled white bread w/ french fries

Burgers

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$12.50

1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and American cheese w/ french fries

DOUBLE Cheeseburger

$14.95

2 1/3 lb. Angus beef patties on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and 2 slices of American cheese w/ french fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ bacon, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and American cheese w/ french fries

DOUBLE Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.20

2 1/3 lb. Angus beef patties on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ bacon, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and 2 slices of American cheese w/ french fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.75

1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame seed bun w/ grilled mushrooms, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and Swiss cheese w/ french fries

Chili Burger

$12.75

1/3 lb. Angus beef patty on a grilled sesame bun open faced with chili beans and cheddar cheese on top onions are optional w/ french fries

Wrapped Sandwiches

Turkey Wrap

$10.75

Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and turkey w/ french fries

Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and tuna salad w/ french fries

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and crispy chicken w/ french fries

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.75

Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo, turkey and bacon w/ french fries

Tuscan Wrap

$12.00

Tomato flavored tortilla wrapped up w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, bacon and grilled chicken w/ french fries

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey

$9.00

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato

Ham

$9.00

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato

Ham and Swiss

$9.10

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato

Tuna

$8.20

Corned Beef

$8.60

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato

Roast Beef

$8.60

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato

BLT

$9.10

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato

Egg Salad

$8.30

Choice of bread lettuce only

Light Eater's Delight

Cottage Cheese and Fruit

$8.80

2 scoops of cottage cheese and mixed melon w/ blueberries

Cottage Cheese and Fruit w/ Beef Patty

$10.95

2 scoops of cottage cheese, 1 beef patty and mixed melon w/ blueberries

Cottage Cheese and Fruit w/ Chicken Breast

$10.05

2 scoops of cottage cheese, 1 5 oz. chicken breast and mixed melon w/ blueberries

Lunch Sides

Regular Fries

$5.95

1 Basket

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

1 Basket

Onion Rings

$6.25

1 Basket

Side Mayo

$1.10

Extra Side of Dressing

$1.10

1 Portion cup

Dipping Sauce

$1.10

1 Portion cup

Cranberry Sauce

$1.45

1 Portion cup

1 Chicken Strip

$3.95

1 Chicken strip

1 Piece of Cod Fish

$3.55

1 Piece of cod fish

1 Scoop Cottage Cheese

$3.35

1 Slice of Garlic Texas Toast

$2.25

1 Slice texas toast w/ garlic seasoning

2 Scoops Cottage Cheese

$4.10

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

1 Half basket

Chicken Breast

$6.35

1 5 oz. chicken breast

Cup of Au Jus

$1.35

1 Soup cup

Mashed Potatoes NO Gravy

$4.60

1 Heap of mashed potatoes butter on side

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$5.60

1 Heap of mashed potatoes with choice of gravy

1 Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.00

1 Scoop Egg Salad

$4.00

Senior Menu

C. 1 Egg Hash browns and 1 Toast

$7.20

1 Egg 1/2 hashbrown w/ 1 slice of toast

W. 1 French Toast 1 Egg and 1 Bacon or Sausage

$7.75

1 Slice of franch toast w/ one egg and 1 bacon or 1 sausage link

X. 1 Blueberry Pancake and 2 Eggs

$7.50

2 Eggs 1 blueberry pancake w/ blueberry compote on side

Y. 2 Potato Pancakes and 2 Eggs

$7.75

2 Eggs 2 potato panckes w/ sour cream and strawberry applesauce on side

Z. 1 Buttermilk Pancake and 1 egg w/ 1 Bacon or 1 Sausage

$7.50

1 Buttermilk pancake 1 egg w/ 1 bacon or 1 sausage link

Senior 2 Egg Omelet

$10.25

Excludes 2 meat omelet all include cheese

Senior CFS w/ 2 Eggs

$10.75

2 Eggs CFS coutnry gravy on top w/ 1 pancake or hashrowns and 1 slice of toast

1/2 Hot Turkey

$8.15

1/2 Open faced hot sandwich w/ mashed potatoes and gravy

1/2 Hot Beef

$8.15

1/2 Open faced hot sandwich w/ mashed potatoes and gravy

1/2 Cold Sandwich

$8.15

Choice of bread mayo lettuce and tomato excludes BLT and Egg Salad

Kid's Menu

Kid's Meals

A. Cup of Oats or Cold Cereal 1 Toast

$7.50

Cup of cold cereal or oatmeal and 1 slice of toast w/ milk and brown sugar on side

B. 1 Egg 1 Meat 1 Pancake or 1 French Toast

$7.75

1 Egg, 1 buttermilk pancake and 1 bacon or 1 sausage link

C. 1 Egg Hashbrowns 1 Toast

$7.20

1 Egg, 1/2 hashbrown and 1 slice of toast

D. 2 Chocolate Chips Pancakes

$7.35

2 Chocolate flavored panckes with chocolate chips on top

E. Dollar Pancakes w/ 2 Meats

$7.50

4 Dollar sized buttermilk pancakes with 2 bacon or 2 sausage links

F. 1/2 Cold Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

1/2 Cold turkey sandwich w/ french fries and jello

H. Chicken Nuggets

$7.75

5 Chicken nuggest with french fries and jello

G. 1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

1/2 Grilled cheese on white with American cheese, french fries and jello

Kid's Jello

$1.75

Portion cup of jello

Kid's Milk or Chocolate Milk

kid's size free w/ kid's meal

Kid's Soda or Lemonade

kid's size free w/ kid's meal bottomless

Kid's Juice

$2.00

kid's size no refills

Beverages

Coffee

$2.65

bottomless

Hot Tea

$2.70

1 tea bag

Soda

$3.05

bottomless pepsi, cherry pepsi, diet pepsi, dr.pepper, sierra mist, rootbeer, and mt. dew

Orange Juice

$3.05

no refills

Apple

$2.85

Iced Tea

$3.05

bottomless

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

no refills

Small Milk

$2.85

no refills

Large Milk

$3.25

no refills

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.95

no refills

Large Choclolate Milk

$3.50

no refills

Tomato

$2.85

no refills

V8

$2.85

no refills

Grapefruit

$2.85

no refills

Grape

$2.85

no refills

Cranberry

$2.85

no refills

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

bottomless

Small Buttermilk

$2.95

no refills

Large Buttermilk

$3.50

no refills

Kid's Soda or Lemonade

$1.75

bottomless

Kid's Milk or Chocolate Milk

$1.75

no refills

Kid's Juice

$2.00

no refills

Extra Tea Bag

$0.99

1 tea bag

