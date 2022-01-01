Main picView gallery

Gus pizza 582 South Street

582 South Street

Somerset, MA 02726

Popular Items

Large Pizza With Toppings
Large CHEESE pizza
Mozzarella Sticks

PIZZA/CALZONES

Small CHEESE Pizza

$6.00

CHEESE PIZZA

Small pizza With Toppings

$7.00

SM CHEESE CALZONE

$7.00

CHEESE CALZONE

Large CHEESE Calzone

$11.00

CHEESE CALZONE

Large CHEESE pizza

$9.00

CHEESE PIZZA

Large Pizza With Toppings

$11.00

SM SPEC. PIZZA/CALZONE

Small Greek Pizza

$13.00

no sauce- feta cheese, tomatoe, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom

Small Bbq Chicken Pizza

$10.00

BBQ chicken, cheese

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

buffalo chicken, cheese

Small Buffaq Chicken Pizza

$10.00

buffalo and BBQ sauces, cheese

Small Cheese Burger Pizza

$10.00

ketchup, mustard, hamburg, onion,pickles

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Small Chourico & Chip Pizza

$10.00

sliced chourico and french fries

Small Danger Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Secret sauce- not too spicy not too sweet

Small House Special Pizza

$13.00

pepperoni, chourico, sausage, hamburg, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

pepperoni, chourico, sausage, hamburg,bacon, ham

Small Steak Pizza

$12.00

Steak and cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$13.00

garlic, tomato, onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, olive

Small Aloha Pizza

$8.00

Small Aloha Pizza

$8.00

LG SPEC. PIZZA/CALZONE

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

BBQ chicken, cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

buffalo chicken, cheese

Large Buffaq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

buffalo and BBQ sauces, cheese

Large Cheese Burger Pizza

$16.00

ketchup, mustard, hamburg, onion,pickles

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Large Chourico & Chip Pizza

$16.00

sliced chourico and french fries

Large Danger Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Secret sauce- not too spicy not too sweet

Large Greek Pizza

$20.00

no sauce- feta cheese, tomatoe, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom

Large House Special Pizza

$20.00

pepperoni, chourico, sausage, hamburg, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

pepperoni, chourico, sausage, hamburg, bacon, ham

Large Steak Pizza

$18.00

Steak and cheese

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.00

garlic, tomato, onion, pepper, mushroom, broccoli, olive

Large Aloha Pizza

$14.00

PASTA

Pasta With Sauce

$7.00

penne or spaghetti with marinara sauce. served with garlic bread.

Pasta with butter

$7.00

GRINDERS

BLT Grinder

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Fried Grinder

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Grinder

$8.00

Cheese Burger Grinder

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$8.00

Chourico And Chips Grinder

$8.00

Chourico Grinder

$8.00

Eggplant Grinder Grinder

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Italian Grinder

$7.00

Meatball And Sausage Grinder

$8.00

Meatball Grinder

$7.00

Roast Beef Grinder

$8.00

Sausage Grinder

$8.00

Seafood Grinder

$7.00

Steak Grinder

$8.00

Tuna Grinder

$7.00

Turkey Grinder

$7.00

Veal Grinder

$8.00

Vegetarian Grinder

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper, banana pepper, olives, mushrooms,

Salami grinder

$7.00

SALAD

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepppers, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, genoa salami, cooked salami, ham, provalone cheese. served with pita bread and house dressing.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Chef Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepppers, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata olives, genoa salami, cooked salami, ham, provalone cheese, roast beef.served with pita bread and house dressing.

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Greek Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese. served with pita bread and house dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Seafood Salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumers, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing.

Tossed/house Salad

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Tuna Salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Turkey Salad

$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

GRILL/FRYER

American Dream Plate

$14.00

appetizer plate- served with french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, chourico chunks, wings

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$8.00

served with french fries

Cheeseburger

$7.50

served with french fries

Chicken Burger

$8.00

served with french fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

4 pieces served with french fries

Chicken Wings

$8.00

6 piece served with french fries

Chourico And Chip Plate

$9.50

chourico chunks and french fries served with an italian roll

Fish Burger

$8.00

served with french fries

Flavored Chicken Tenders

$9.00

4 pieces served with french fries

Flavored Chicken Wings

$9.00

6 pieces served with french fries

Hamburger

$6.50

served with french fries

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$3.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Cheesey Garlic Bread

$2.00

SEAFOOD

Calamari

$9.00

fried calamari served with banana peppers and marinara sauce

Fish And Chips

$12.00

haddock and french fries served with tartar sauce

DESSERT

Baklava

$2.99

greek specialty dessert nuts and honey

Brownies

$2.99

chocolate brownies

Cookies

$2.00

choice of chocolate chunk, peanut butter cup, smores, m&m

Chicken wings/ tenders

Tenders

$1.50

Wings

$1.25

Drinks

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Ginger Ale

$3.00

2L Mtn Dew

$3.00

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Gatorade Orange

$2.00

Gatorade Red

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Mtn Dew Baja Blast

$2.00

Mtn Dew Baja Gold

$2.00

Mtn Dew Code Red

$2.00

Mtn Dew Mango Gem

$2.00

Mtn Dew Voltage

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Lemon

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

CHIPS

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.00

Regular Chips

$2.00

LG Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.00

LG Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$3.00

LG Reg Potato Chips

$3.00

LG Ripple Chips

$3.00

LG BBQ Chips

$3.00

SIDE SAUCE

side BBQ

$0.75

side BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

side BUFFALO

$0.75

side CREAMY GREEK

$0.75

side DANGER

$0.75

side HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

side MARINARA

$0.75

side PIZZA sauce

$0.75

side RANCH

$0.75

side SWEET & SOUR

$0.75

sideBUFF-Q

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

16 Oz BBQ

$4.00

16 oz DANGER

$4.00

16oz RANCH

$4.00

16 oz BLEU CHEESE

$4.00

16 oz HONEY MUSTARD

$4.00

16 oz SWEET & SOUR

$4.00

16 oz BUFFALO

$4.00

16 oz MARINARA

$4.00

16 oz BUFF-Q

$4.00

16 oz CREAMY GREEK

$4.00

16 oz PIZZA SAUCE

$4.00

16 OzGarlic Parm

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
HELLO MY FRIEND!

Location

582 South Street, Somerset, MA 02726

Directions

