Hanoi House

review star

No reviews yet

119 St. Marks Pl.

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Pho - TWO
Chicken Pho
Crispy Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Papaya & Pig Ear Salad

$16.00

Green papaya, watercress, crispy pig ear, herbs, peanuts, sweet soy dressing

Pork Summer Rolls

$12.00

Fresh rice paper wrapped around housemade pork sausage, cucumber, lettuce, mint, thai basil & crispy wonton with peanut-hoisin sauce.

Tofu Summer Rolls

$11.00

Fresh rice paper wrapped around garlic-marinated tofu, cucumber, lettuce, mint, thai basil & crispy wonton with peanut-hoisin sauce. (Vegan)

Summer Roll Combo

$11.50

One Pork Sausage Summer Roll and One Garlic Tofu Summer Roll with peanut-hoisin sauce.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$11.00

Crab & pork spring rolls with classic nuoc cham and herbs

Lamb Meatballs

$19.00

Lemongrass lamb meatballs served with banh hoi noodle bundles, lettuce and herbs (contains peanuts).

Morning Glory

$11.00

(aka Water Spinach) Sauteed with garlic & fish sauce

Cauliflower

$12.00

Chili butter, fish sauce, lime

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

With cabbage, kumquat, Thai chili, candied cashews & coconut-lime dressing

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

With shrimp salt & lime

Sauteed Clams

$19.00

Cockles, tomato, anchovy, garlic, rau ram & a crispy breadstick

GF Summer Roll Combo

$11.50

Veg Papaya Salad

$12.00

Green papaya, watercress, cucumber, herbs, peanuts, sweet soy dressing (Vegan)

Entrees

Beef Pho - TWO

$18.00

Aromatic 30-hr black Angus beef broth served with banh pho rice noodles and topped with cilantro, scallion, and red onion. Pickled garlic and our housemade chili sauce are served on the side.

Beef Pho - THREE

$21.00

Aromatic 30-hr black Angus beef broth served with banh pho rice noodles and topped with cilantro, scallion, and red onion. Pickled garlic and our housemade chili sauce are served on the side.

Pho Dac Biet

$26.00

The works! Classic beef pho with rare filet mignon, brisket, oxtail, roasted bone marrow and a crispy breadstick.

Chicken Pho

$17.00

Homestyle chicken & ginger broth with banh pho rice noodles, cilantro and scallion. Served with chili sauce & ginger fish sauce on the side.

Vegetarian Pho

$17.00

Mushroom & ginger broth with banh pho rice noodles, leafy greens, cauliflower, mixed mushrooms and puffed tofu. Topped with cilantro, scallion & red onion. Pickled garlic & our housemade chili sauce are served on the side. (Vegan)

Shaking Beef

$34.00

Seared filet mignon with soy-butter sauce, roasted bone marrow, watercress salad & steamed rice

Bun Cha

$24.00

Pork shoulder, betel-wrapped pork meatballs, crab spring rolls, pickled green papaya, rice vermicelli, smoky sweet broth

Oxtail Banh Mi

$18.00

Quay Breadstick

$2.00

Daily Rice

$19.00

Grilled lemongrass pork over rice with a small papaya salad and a cup of chicken broth. Contains peanuts.

Brisket Banh Mi

$18.00Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Shrimp Chips

$1.75

Quay Breadstick

$2.00

Small Rice

$2.50

Large Rice

$4.00

Small Pho Broth

$6.00

Large Pho Broth

$11.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$8.00

Side Oxtail

$4.50

Side Tendon

$4.50

Side Brisket

$4.50

Side Filet

$4.50

Side Pig Ear

$5.00

Side Bun Noodles

$2.00

Cocktails

Four rums with falernum and grapefruit

Queenie

$15.00

Bamboozled

$14.00

Tay Son Pirate

$15.00

Concrete Jungle

$17.00

Longan 4 Good Time

$16.00

Whiskey Spiked Coffee

$12.00

Rum Spiked Coffee

$12.00

Spiked EGG Coffee

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

NE Style DIPA

Five Boroughs Pilsner Can

$8.00

OEC Black Lager Can

$12.00Out of stock

Collective Arts Guava Gose Can

$10.00

Finback Zero Point Coconut Gose

$13.00

Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy Can

$8.00

Equilibrium Laboratory Dynamics

$13.00

Brooklyn Cider House Kinda Dry Can

$9.00

BTL Plan Bee Barn Beer

$19.00

GRIMM Imperial Stout

$23.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Cornillac Beaujolais Nouveau

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Poppy PN

$52.00

BTL Syrah

$48.00

BTL Cornillac Beaujolais Nouveau

$40.00

BTL Poppy Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Villard Syrah

$48.00

BTL Little Red Riding Wolf

$65.00

BTL Thomas Fogarty PN

$75.00

BTL Leah Jorgensen 'Tour Rain'

$64.00

BTL Hardin Cabernet

$68.00

BTL Le Petit Enclos Pomerol

$75.00Out of stock

BTL DBL MAGNUM Beaujolais L’Ancien - $215.00

$215.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL Deep Down Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BTL Albarino

$52.00

BTL Harm Gruner Veltliner

$49.00

BTL Fiou Sancerre ‘Le Grand Roc’

$78.00

BTL Tokaji Furmint

$54.00

BTL Pinon Vouvray ‘Trois Argiles’

$64.00

BTL Domaine de Pouvray 1990

$94.00

BTL Thomas Fogarty Chardonnay

$80.00

Rose Wine Bottles

BTL Rose Provence

$44.00

BTL Viña Gonzalez Naranjo

$60.00

Champagne Bottles

BTL Champagne

$37.00

BTL Cremant de Limoux, Domaine Collin Cuvee

$44.00

BTL Hoch Kalkspitz

$53.00

BTL Piñon Rose Pet Nat

$60.00

BTL Champagne Baron-Fuente NV Half Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Champagne Baron-Fuente NV

$68.00

BTL Paris Rocchi Vernacchia Nera

$46.00

BTL Fuchs & Hase Pet Nat

$65.00

NA Beverages

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Egg Coffee

$8.00

Cold Egg Coffee

$8.00

Salted Lime Soda

$7.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Delivery Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Delicious Vietnamese food in a cozy, tropical bistro setting.

119 St. Marks Pl., New York, NY 10009

