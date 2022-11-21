Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Southway Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

721 Southway Avenue

Lewiston, ID 83501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

2 Liter Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.25
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.25
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.25
Orange

Orange

$3.25
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.25
7up

7up

$3.25

20oz Soda

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.50

Mountain Dew 20 oz

$2.50

7 Up 20 oz

$2.50

A&W Rootbeer 20 oz

$2.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Condiments/Sauce

Side Alfredo

Side Au Jus

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Chipotle

Side Garlic Butter

Side Horseradish

Side Marinara

Side Mayonnaise

Side Peanut Sauce

Side Sour Cream

Side Spicy Brown

Dressing

Asian Dressing

Balsamic Vinegar

Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar

Chop Chop Dressing

Greek Dressing

Italian

Olive Oil

Ranch Dressing

Thousand Island

Other

Side Egg

$0.89

Side Jalapenos

$0.89

Side Meat Sauce

$3.00

Side Meatball

$2.00

Side Munsterella

$1.50

Side Pasta Sauce

$2.50

Side Pepperoncini

$0.89

Side Pineapple

$0.89

Side Tomato

$0.89
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Southway Pizzeria & Deli is your go-to for the best pizza and sandwiches in Lewiston! We deliver throughout the LC Valley & have curbside to go available! We are dedicated to using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients so our customers have the best taste experience possible. Our pizza sauce is made from 100% premium Roma tomatoes, and block Muenster and whole-milk mozzarella are fresh-grated daily to create our signature MunsterRella™ cheese blend. Our made-from-scratch pizza dough is mixed, proofed, and rolled all day long. We hand-pick locally grown employees to give you the personal service you deserve. Join us for Family Nights, Vet's Day, monthly specials, and new takes on old favorites as you get to know our delicious menu. Founded in 2004, we promise to never stop bringing the flavor!

Website

Location

721 Southway Avenue, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

Gallery
Southway Pizzeria image
Southway Pizzeria image
Southway Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wooster's Pizzeria - 214 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
214 S Main St Moscow, ID 83843
View restaurantnext
Zany Graze
orange star5.0 • 326
2004 19th Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Tomato Brothers - Clarkston Washington
orange starNo Reviews
517 2ND ST Clarkston, WA 99403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lewiston

Main Street Grill
orange star4.5 • 502
625 Main Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Zany Graze
orange star5.0 • 326
2004 19th Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Main Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1342 Main St Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe
orange star4.5 • 162
631 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Bryden Ave
orange star4.5 • 162
607 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Thain Road
orange star4.5 • 162
527 Thain Road Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewiston
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston