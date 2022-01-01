Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Ice Cream Wholesale

review star

No reviews yet

17871 Avenue 280 Unit B

Exeter, CA 93221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

WN Snow Storm
BB Jolly Rancher Cup
BB Bombpop Watermelon

Blue Bunny

BB Powerpuff Girl

BB Powerpuff Girl

$24.79

18 Pcs

BB Tweety Bird

BB Tweety Bird

$24.79

18 Pcs

BB Sonic

BB Sonic

$24.79

18 Pcs

BB Teenage Ninja

BB Teenage Ninja

$24.79

18 Pcs

BB Batman

BB Batman

$24.79

18 Pcs

BB Cookies & Cream Sandwich

BB Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$38.49

24 Pcs

BB Chips Galore Sandwich

BB Chips Galore Sandwich

$38.49

24 Pcs

BB Big Vanilla Sandwich

BB Big Vanilla Sandwich

$25.79

24 Pcs

BB Big Neapolitan Sandwich

BB Big Neapolitan Sandwich

$25.79

24 Pcs

BB Mississippi Sandwich

BB Mississippi Sandwich

$25.79

24 Pcs

BB Strawberry Sandwich

BB Strawberry Sandwich

$25.79

24 Pcs

It's It Vanilla Sandwich

It's It Vanilla Sandwich

$27.79

24 Psc / 5 oz.

BB Looney Tunes Cup

BB Looney Tunes Cup

$18.99

12 Pcs

BB Lemonade Cup

BB Lemonade Cup

$20.99Out of stock

12 Pcs

BB Original Cup

BB Original Cup

$20.99

12 Pcs

BB Jolly Rancher Cup

BB Jolly Rancher Cup

$12.99

12 Pcs

BB Teen Titans Cup

BB Teen Titans Cup

$12.99

12 Pcs

BB Bombpop Watermelon

BB Bombpop Watermelon

$12.29

12 Pcs

BB Bombpop Jolly Rancher

BB Bombpop Jolly Rancher

$12.29

12 Pcs

BB Bombpop Banana Fudge

BB Bombpop Banana Fudge

$12.29

12 Pcs

BB Bombpop Crush

BB Bombpop Crush

$12.29

12 Pcs

BB Bombpop Warhead

BB Bombpop Warhead

$12.29

12 Pcs

BB Bombpop Original

BB Bombpop Original

$12.29

12 Pcs

Ice Tickles Frozen

Ice Tickles Frozen

$14.29

36 Pcs

BB Cool Tube Jolly Ranchers

BB Cool Tube Jolly Ranchers

$27.99

24 Pcs

BB Cool Tube Looney Toons

BB Cool Tube Looney Toons

$27.99

24 Pcs

BB Sour Power Blue/ Ras

BB Sour Power Blue/ Ras

$9.29

24 Pcs

BB Cookies&Cream Bar

BB Cookies&Cream Bar

$15.99

24 Pcs

BB Sundea Crunch Bar Vanilla

BB Sundea Crunch Bar Vanilla

$15.79

24 Pcs

BB Sundea Crunch Bar Choc.

BB Sundea Crunch Bar Choc.

$15.79

24 Pcs

BB Sundea Crunch Bar Strawberry

BB Sundea Crunch Bar Strawberry

$15.79

24 Pcs

BB Fudge Bar

BB Fudge Bar

$15.79

24 Pcs

BB Orange Dream Bar

BB Orange Dream Bar

$15.79

24 Pcs

BB Bubblegum Bar

BB Bubblegum Bar

$9.29

24 Pcs

BB Cotton Candy Bar

BB Cotton Candy Bar

$9.29

24 Pcs

BB Big Dipper Vanilla

BB Big Dipper Vanilla

$23.99

24 Pcs

BB Big Dipper Choclate

BB Big Dipper Choclate

$23.99

24 Pcs

BB Big Dipper Cookies&Cream

BB Big Dipper Cookies&Cream

$23.99

24 Pcs

BB Two-Ball Screwball Blue

BB Two-Ball Screwball Blue

$18.29

24 Pcs

BB Two-Ball Screwball Cherry

BB Two-Ball Screwball Cherry

$18.29

24 Pcs

Good Humor

GH Sponge Bob

GH Sponge Bob

$24.79

18 Pcs

GH Spider Man

GH Spider Man

$24.79

18 Pcs

GH Scribblers

GH Scribblers

$9.29Out of stock

9 Pcs

GH Big Stick Cherry Pineapple

GH Big Stick Cherry Pineapple

$23.99

24 Pcs

GH Rainbow Pop

GH Rainbow Pop

$11.99

12 Pcs

GH Lick A Color

GH Lick A Color

$23.99

24 Pcs

GH Choc. Chip Sandwich

GH Choc. Chip Sandwich

$36.99

24 Pcs

GH WWE Cookie Sandwich

GH WWE Cookie Sandwich

$19.99

24 Pcs

M&M Mars Breyers

Snickers Cup

Snickers Cup

$41.99

24 Pcs

Twix Cup

Twix Cup

$41.99

24 Pcs

M&M Cup

M&M Cup

$41.99

24 Pcs

MRS Snickers Ice Cream

MRS Snickers Ice Cream

$30.99

24 Pcs

MRS M&M Sandwich

MRS M&M Sandwich

$39.99

24 Pcs

Rich's

Rich's Cookies&Cream Bar

Rich's Cookies&Cream Bar

$13.99

24 Pcs

Rich's Fudge Franzy

Rich's Fudge Franzy

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Orange Cream Bar

Rich's Orange Cream Bar

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Cotton Candy Bar

Rich's Cotton Candy Bar

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Savagely Sour Cherry

Rich's Savagely Sour Cherry

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Savagely Sour Blue/ Ras

Rich's Savagely Sour Blue/ Ras

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Strawberry Short Cake

Rich's Strawberry Short Cake

$12.79

24 Pcs

Rich's Choclate Short Cake

Rich's Choclate Short Cake

$12.79

24 Pcs

Rich's Cool Watermelon

Rich's Cool Watermelon

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Frozen Fruit Panch

Rich's Frozen Fruit Panch

$10.29

24 Pcs

Rich's Rainbow Polar Pole

Rich's Rainbow Polar Pole

$10.99

24 Pcs

Frutifresca

FF Mangoneada con Palillo

FF Mangoneada con Palillo

$16.99

12 Pcs

FF Mangineada Regular

FF Mangineada Regular

$15.79

12 Pcs

FF Vaso Payaso

FF Vaso Payaso

$16.99

12 Pcs

FF Sour Apple Cup

FF Sour Apple Cup

$14.29

12 Pcs

FF Sour Watermelon Cup

FF Sour Watermelon Cup

$14.29

12 Pcs

FF Limoneada Bar

FF Limoneada Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Papino con Chille

FF Papino con Chille

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Pico de Gallo

FF Pico de Gallo

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Mangoneada Bar

FF Mangoneada Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

Lime Bar

Lime Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Bubble Gum Bar

FF Bubble Gum Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Watermelon Bar

FF Watermelon Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Pineapple Bar

FF Pineapple Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Tamarindo Bar

FF Tamarindo Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Jamaica Bar

FF Jamaica Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Nanche Bar

FF Nanche Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Guyaba Bar

FF Guyaba Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Garnada Bar

FF Garnada Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Strawberry Fruit Bar

FF Strawberry Fruit Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

Chamoysito Nachito

Chamoysito Nachito

$8.49

12 Pcs

Don Mangazo

Don Mangazo

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Luchas Tamarindo

FF Luchas Tamarindo

$8.49

12 Pcs

Melon

$8.49
FF Rampope Boli

FF Rampope Boli

$9.99

12 Pcs

FF Strawberry Boli

FF Strawberry Boli

$9.99

12 Pcs

FF Coco Boli

FF Coco Boli

$9.99

12 Pcs

FF Limon Boli

FF Limon Boli

$9.99

12 Pcs

FF Coconut Bar

FF Coconut Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Vanilla Bar

FF Vanilla Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Strawberry Milk Bar

FF Strawberry Milk Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Butter Pecan Bar

FF Butter Pecan Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Cookies Pop

FF Cookies Pop

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Mamey Bar

FF Mamey Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Rice Bar

FF Rice Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Mango Bar

FF Mango Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Capachino Bar

FF Capachino Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Rampope con Pasas Bar

FF Rampope con Pasas Bar

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Esquimales de Coco

FF Esquimales de Coco

$13.79

12 Pcs

FF Esquimales de Fresa

FF Esquimales de Fresa

$13.79

12 Pcs

FF Esquimales de Vanilla

FF Esquimales de Vanilla

$13.79

12 Pcs

FF Rice Big Stick

FF Rice Big Stick

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Chicle Big Stick

FF Chicle Big Stick

$8.49

12 Pcs

FF Cherry Pineapple Big Stick

FF Cherry Pineapple Big Stick

$8.49

12 Pcs

Toys

Plastic Bubbles

$7.50

12 Pcs

Fart Bag

Fart Bag

$8.50Out of stock

72 Bags

Snappers

Snappers

$10.50

50 Boxes

Water Baloones

Water Baloones

$7.00

12 Bags

Cap Guns

$7.00

12 Pcs

Cap Rings

$3.50

12 Caps

Rosati

Rosati Cry Baby Sour Cherry

Rosati Cry Baby Sour Cherry

$12.99

12 Pcs

Rosati Emoji

Rosati Emoji

$12.99

12 Pcs

Yellow Snow Cup

Yellow Snow Cup

$12.99

12 Pcs

Paleticas

De La Rosa

De La Rosa

$19.29

24 Pcs

Pulparindo Mango

Pulparindo Mango

$19.29

24 Pcs / 3 oz.

Pulparindo Watermelon

Pulparindo Watermelon

$19.29

24 Pcs / 3 oz.

Pulparindo Tamarindo

Pulparindo Tamarindo

$19.29

24 Pcs / 3 oz.

Wonder

WN Snow Storm

WN Snow Storm

$14.99

12 Pcs

WN Candy Blast

WN Candy Blast

$14.99

12 Pcs

WN Strawberry Shortcake Cup

WN Strawberry Shortcake Cup

$14.99

12 Pcs

WN Cookie Dough

WN Cookie Dough

$14.99

12 Pcs

WN Whoppers

WN Whoppers

$14.99

12 Pcs

WN Vanilla Malt

WN Vanilla Malt

$12.99

12Pcs

WN Sundea Cup Strawberry

WN Sundea Cup Strawberry

$8.29

12 Pcs

WN Sundea Cup Choc.

WN Sundea Cup Choc.

$8.29

12 Pcs

WN Snow Cone Bubble Gum

WN Snow Cone Bubble Gum

$9.99

12 Pcs

WN Snow Cone Tropical

WN Snow Cone Tropical

$9.99

12 Pcs

WN Dino Sour Push Up

WN Dino Sour Push Up

$12.99

24 Pcs

WN Whistle Pop Push Up

WN Whistle Pop Push Up

$14.99

24 Pcs

Candies

Vero Mango

Vero Mango

$4.50

24 Pcs

Vero Sandia

Vero Sandia

$4.50

24 Pcs

Baby Lucas Mango

Baby Lucas Mango

$2.50

10 Pcs

Baby Lucas Sandia

Baby Lucas Sandia

$2.50

10 Pcs

Baby Lucas Chamoy

Baby Lucas Chamoy

$2.50

10 Pcs

Limonazo

Limonazo

$2.50Out of stock

10 Pcs

Salsaghetti

Salsaghetti

$3.75

12 Pcs

Rocka Leta

Rocka Leta

$7.99

30 Pcs

Blow pop

Blow pop

$7.25

48 Pcs

Bubble Gum Cigratte

Bubble Gum Cigratte

$13.00

24 Pcs

Spray Candy

Spray Candy

$10.50

24 Pcs

Burger

Burger

$6.99

60 Pcs

Foot Rool ups

Foot Rool ups

$17.49

48 Pcs

Slime Licker Candy 12/ 2oz.

Slime Licker Candy 12/ 2oz.

$38.99Out of stock

12/2oz.

Hotdog

Hotdog

$6.99

60 Pcs

J&J

Icee Cherry

Icee Cherry

$19.50

24 Pcs

Icee Blue/ Ras

Icee Blue/ Ras

$19.50

24 Pcs

Chips

25 Bags
Popcorn

Popcorn

$14.59

24 Bags

LSS Cheetos Limon 2 Oz.

LSS Cheetos Limon 2 Oz.

$41.99

64 Bags

LSS Cheetos Hot 2 Oz.

LSS Cheetos Hot 2 Oz.

$41.99

64 Bags

Takis 4oz.

Takis 4oz.

$33.99

20 Bags

XVL Big Cheetos Hot 2.75 oz.

XVL Big Cheetos Hot 2.75 oz.

$37.99

32 Pcs

Doritos Cool Ranch 24/ 2.5oz.

Doritos Cool Ranch 24/ 2.5oz.

$28.99

25 Bags

XVL Hot Fries 28 Pcs 2.62 Oz.

XVL Hot Fries 28 Pcs 2.62 Oz.

$33.75

28 Pcs 74.4 g

XVL Crunchy Hot Limon 32 Pcs 2.75 oz.

XVL Crunchy Hot Limon 32 Pcs 2.75 oz.

$37.99

32 Pcs

XVL Turbo 34 Pcs 3.50 oz.

XVL Turbo 34 Pcs 3.50 oz.

$40.29

34/Case 3.50 oz.

XVL Tostitos 28/74g

XVL Tostitos 28/74g

$33.75
XVL Puffcorn Hot 20/2oz

XVL Puffcorn Hot 20/2oz

$23.99

20/ 2Oz.

XVL Funyuns24/ 1.87 oz.

XVL Funyuns24/ 1.87 oz.

$28.99

24/ 1.875 Oz.

XVL Dinamita Chile/Lem 32/ 3.5 Oz.

XVL Dinamita Chile/Lem 32/ 3.5 Oz.

$37.99

32/ 3.5 Oz.

XVL Ruffles Sour &Cream

XVL Ruffles Sour &Cream

$28.99
XVL Cheetos Puff 24/2.12oz.

XVL Cheetos Puff 24/2.12oz.

$28.99
XVL Dorritos Nacho 24/2.5oz.

XVL Dorritos Nacho 24/2.5oz.

$28.99
XVL Crunchy XXTRA Hot 32 Pcs 2.75 oz.

XVL Crunchy XXTRA Hot 32 Pcs 2.75 oz.

$37.99Out of stock

32 Pcs

Takis Blue Heat 4oz.

Takis Blue Heat 4oz.

$33.99

20 Pcs

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Ice Cream trucks are a booming business. We distribute the best quality of ice cream. Start your own ice cream truck business, we are here to help you!

Location

17871 Avenue 280 Unit B, Exeter, CA 93221

Directions

Gallery
Happy Ice Cream Wholesale image
Happy Ice Cream Wholesale image
Happy Ice Cream Wholesale image
Happy Ice Cream Wholesale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hometown Emporium-
orange starNo Reviews
145 E Pine Street Exeter, CA 93221
View restaurantnext
The Planing Mill
orange star4.4 • 3,027
778 E Center Ave Visalia, CA 93292
View restaurantnext
Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St. - Downtown Visalia
orange starNo Reviews
531 E. Main St. Visalia, CA 93292
View restaurantnext
Component Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
514 E. Main St #A Visalia, CA 93292
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis - Visalia
orange starNo Reviews
127 W Main St Visalia, CA 93291
View restaurantnext
Sequoia Brewing Company Visalia - 124 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
124 W Main St Visalia, CA 93291
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Exeter
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Fresno
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston