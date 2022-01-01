Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Exeter restaurants you'll love

Exeter restaurants
  Exeter

Exeter's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Bakeries
Must-try Exeter restaurants

Happy Ice Cream Wholesale image

 

Happy Ice Cream Wholesale

17871 Avenue 280 Unit B, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosati Cry Baby Sour Cherry$12.99
12 Pcs
BB Sonic$23.29
18 Pcs
Chamoysito Nachito$7.49
12 Pcs
More about Happy Ice Cream Wholesale
Hometown Emporium- image

 

Hometown Emporium-

145 E Pine Street, Exeter

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Breakfast Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, shredded potatoes, cheese, ortega chilies, bacon or sausage, and country style gravy on a garlic herb tortilla
Half Sandwich$9.25
High School Lunch$6.25
More about Hometown Emporium-
Consumer pic

 

Tacos La carreta

30737 Sierra Dr., Exeter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Asada$2.50
meat, onion, cilantro, lime, raddish, grilled jalapeños and onions
Wet Burrito Supreme$9.50
meat, red sauce,rice and beans, lettuce and sour cream
Taco Chicken$2.50
meat, onion, cilantro, lime, raddish, grilled jalapeños and onions
More about Tacos La carreta
The Sweetery image

 

The Sweetery

271 E. Pine St., Exeter

No reviews yet
More about The Sweetery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Exeter

Tacos

Cookies

Nachos

Burritos

Map

Map

