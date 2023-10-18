Harvest Moon Cafe & Catering
234 Broad St
Rome, GA 30161
Regular Food Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Appetizers
Hand-cut chips, with warm creamy bacon Gorgonzola dip
Goat cheese, candied jalapeños, and chipotle ranch
Our famous pimento cheese served with warm, homemade tortilla chips
Candied jalapeños, creamy shrimp sauce, and grilled crostini
Sautéed collard greens, hickory smoked bacon, onions, apples, crispy wonton wrapper, and honey chipotle sauce
Corn salsa and avocado crema
Goat cheese, toasted pita and crostini
(2 pieces) bacon jam, (2 pieces) capers, (2 pieces) wicked pimina cheese & candied jalapeño
Salads & Soups
Spring mix, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons
Lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons
Spring mix, fried or grilled chicken, egg, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, cornbread croutons, and honey chipotle dressing
Grain mix, craisins, pumpkin seeds, garbanzo beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, boiled egg, spring mix, cucumbers, and citrus yogurt dressing
Our Favorites
Fresh cut filet, grilled to order, honey chipotle glaze, grilled asparagus, and sweet potato souffle
Sautéed large shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and Riverview Farm cheese grits
Boneless braised chicken, red peppers, carrots, zucchini, spiced Thai curry broth, and jasmine rice
Thick hand-cut certified Angus ribeye grilled to order, seasonal veggies & garlic mashed potatoes
100% lobster meat, light lemon aioli, buttered bun, coleslaw, and sweet potato chips
Burgers & Sandwiches
1/2 lb Berry Farms' black Angus beef, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun
Grilled chicken, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun
Famous wicked pimina cheese, sliced certified Angus ribeye and tenderloin, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and hoagie roll
1/2 lb turkey, smokey spice blend, smoked Gouda, sweet peppadew peppers, chipotle mayo, spring mix, and poppyseed bun
Melted provolone, fresh avocado, honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and poppyseed bun
Double decker smoked bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, red tomato, chipotle mayo, and country white toast
Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread
Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread
Freshly roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, and Cuban bread
Harvest Meat & 2
Harvest Meat & 3
ALA Side Items
Kids Menu
Desserts
A Florida native. Smooth, tart filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream. Still a favorite and absolutely addictive
New York housemade cheesecake with delicious crushed Oreo cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache
A light moist chocolate cake layered and covered with a silky mocha buttercream. Three layers high and enough to share
Rich and creamy peanut butter filling in a chocolate cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache and crunchy peanuts. A peanut butter lovers dream come true!
An old fashion favorite is back! Delicious warm and moist, filled with apple chunks and pecans. Drizzled with housemade caramel sauce
Alcoholic Drinks
Elixirs
A delicious and refreshing blend of red wine, brandy, Peach Schnapps, a splash of soda water and fresh fruits
This strawberry lemonade will get you rockin' in your chair Tito's vodka, strawberry purée, and house-made lemonade
Bourbon and maple syrup aged in a sherry barrel
A peachy martini made with house-infused peach vodka, orange, cranberry & cherry juices
A floral gin and tonic made with Elderflower and award winning dingle gin, voted "World's best gin" at the World Gin Awards in 2019!
"Soon to be famous" mule made with house-infused cucumber jalapeño tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice
A smokey margarita made with Casamigos Mezcal, orange & lime juices, and simple syrup
A smokey spin on a Moscow mule, Montelobos Mezcal, ginger beer, and lime juice
Enjoy the beaches of the moon with two trusted rums Captain Morgan spiced & Malibu coconut rums, orange, pineapple & lime juices, and grenadine
A creamy piña colada on the rocks, Papa's Pilar rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple
A classic old fashioned infused with cherry wood smoke
Maker's Mark, coffee liqueur, and orange bitters
Craft Beer Pkg/Can
Domestics Bottle/Can
Imports Bottle/Can
Wine by the Glass
Per person. Fresh orange juice, Triple Sec, champagne, and all you can drink
Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla
Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean
Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear
Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle
Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest
Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals
Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity
White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright
Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking
Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth
Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper
Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender
Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied
This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries
Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate
Wine by the Bottle
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Southern influenced classics and unique signature dishes inspired by our travels. Large historic downtown building with three on premise bars including a rooftop bar. Dog friendly and ample outdoor seating options. We are open lunch and dinner 7 days a week with a huge Sunday Brunch.
234 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161