Maine Lobster Roll
$21.00

100% lobster meat, light lemon aioli, buttered bun, coleslaw, and sweet potato chips

Regular Food Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Water
Gingerale
$2.50
Pellegrino
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Apple Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Kid Drink
$0.99
Moon Juice
$2.50
Red Bull
$4.00
Abita Root Beer
$3.50

Appetizers

*Sweet Potato Chips
$8.00

Hand-cut chips, with warm creamy bacon Gorgonzola dip

*Fried Green Tomatos
$10.00

Goat cheese, candied jalapeños, and chipotle ranch

*Wicked Pimina Cheese
$8.00

Our famous pimento cheese served with warm, homemade tortilla chips

*Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
$12.00

Candied jalapeños, creamy shrimp sauce, and grilled crostini

*Soul Rolls
$8.00

Sautéed collard greens, hickory smoked bacon, onions, apples, crispy wonton wrapper, and honey chipotle sauce

Spicy Chicken Spring Roll
$12.00

Corn salsa and avocado crema

Hummus and Olive Tapenade
$12.00

Goat cheese, toasted pita and crostini

Deviled Egg Trio
$8.00

(2 pieces) bacon jam, (2 pieces) capers, (2 pieces) wicked pimina cheese & candied jalapeño

*Crab Cake Appetizer
$18.00

Salads & Soups

Full House Salad
$10.00

Spring mix, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons

*Small House Salad
$8.00

Lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans, feta, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons

Southern Cobb
$13.00

Spring mix, fried or grilled chicken, egg, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, Gorgonzola, cornbread croutons, and honey chipotle dressing

Grain Bowl
$13.00

Grain mix, craisins, pumpkin seeds, garbanzo beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jalapeños, boiled egg, spring mix, cucumbers, and citrus yogurt dressing

Side Salad
$4.50

Our Favorites

Grilled Salmon
$22.00

Fresh cut filet, grilled to order, honey chipotle glaze, grilled asparagus, and sweet potato souffle

Shrimp & Grits
$22.00

Sautéed large shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and Riverview Farm cheese grits

Thai Chicken
$18.00

Boneless braised chicken, red peppers, carrots, zucchini, spiced Thai curry broth, and jasmine rice

Butchers Cut Ribeye
$32.00

Thick hand-cut certified Angus ribeye grilled to order, seasonal veggies & garlic mashed potatoes

Maine Lobster Roll
$21.00

100% lobster meat, light lemon aioli, buttered bun, coleslaw, and sweet potato chips

Burgers & Sandwiches

*BYO Burger
$11.00
*Red Headed Stranger
$16.00

1/2 lb Berry Farms' black Angus beef, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun

*Red Headed Yardbird
$16.00

Grilled chicken, wicked pimina cheese, candied jalapeños, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and poppyseed bun

*Wicked Cheese Steak
$17.00

Famous wicked pimina cheese, sliced certified Angus ribeye and tenderloin, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and hoagie roll

*Turkey Burger
$13.00

1/2 lb turkey, smokey spice blend, smoked Gouda, sweet peppadew peppers, chipotle mayo, spring mix, and poppyseed bun

*Black Bean Burger
$13.00

Melted provolone, fresh avocado, honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and poppyseed bun

*OMG BLT
$14.00

Double decker smoked bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, red tomato, chipotle mayo, and country white toast

*Corned Beef Reuben
$11.00

Grilled corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread

*Turkey Reuben
$11.00

Grilled turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and molasses rye bread

*Cuban
$13.00

Freshly roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, and Cuban bread

Harvest Meat & 2

*Smothered Grilled Chicken
$12.00
*Creole Bourbon Ketchup Angus Meatloaf
$14.00
*Fried Catfish
$18.00
*Fried Chicken Tenders
$10.00
*Fresh Salmon Patties
$12.00
*Hamburger Patty
$14.00

Harvest Meat & 3

Smothered Grilled Chicken
$14.00
Creole Bourbon Ketchup Angus Meatloaf
$16.00
Fried Catfish
$20.00
Fried Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Fresh Salmon Patties
$14.00
Hamburger Patty
$16.00
4 Veggie Plate
$11.00
3 Veggie Plate
$8.50

ALA Side Items

*ALA Gorg Dip
$4.50
*ALA Pimp COLD
$4.50
*ALA Pimp HOT
$4.50
*ALA Asparagus
$5.00
*ALA Black Eyed Pea Salad
$5.00
*ALA Cheese Grits
$5.00
*ALA Coleslaw
$5.00
*ALA Collards
$5.00
*ALA Creamy Mac & Cheese
$5.00
*ALA French Fries
$5.00
*ALA Fried Okra
$5.00
*ALA Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
*ALA Green Beans
$5.00
*ALA Seasonal Veggies
$5.00
*ALA Side Bread
$3.00
*ALA Side Corn Bread
$3.00
*ALA Side FGT
$5.00
*Side White Bread
$3.00
*ALA Sweet Potato Chips*
$5.00
*ALA Sweet Potato Souffle'
$5.00
*ALA Tortilla Chips
$5.00
*Side Rice
$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger No Cheese
$10.00
Kid Cheese Burger
$10.00
Kid Chicken Tender
$10.00
Kid Fish Fingers
$10.00
Kid PB&J
$10.00
Kid Grilled Cheese
$10.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie
$8.00

A Florida native. Smooth, tart filling in a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream. Still a favorite and absolutely addictive

Oreo Cookie Cheesecake
$10.00

New York housemade cheesecake with delicious crushed Oreo cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache

Chocolate Cake with Mocha Buttercream
$10.00

A light moist chocolate cake layered and covered with a silky mocha buttercream. Three layers high and enough to share

Peanut Butter Pie
$8.00

Rich and creamy peanut butter filling in a chocolate cookie crust, topped with chocolate ganache and crunchy peanuts. A peanut butter lovers dream come true!

Caramel Apple Cake
$8.00

An old fashion favorite is back! Delicious warm and moist, filled with apple chunks and pecans. Drizzled with housemade caramel sauce

Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Elixirs

Auntie B's Signature Sangria
$6.35

A delicious and refreshing blend of red wine, brandy, Peach Schnapps, a splash of soda water and fresh fruits

Back Porch Lemonade
$8.17

This strawberry lemonade will get you rockin' in your chair Tito's vodka, strawberry purée, and house-made lemonade

Barrel Aged Maple Old Fashioned
$10.90

Bourbon and maple syrup aged in a sherry barrel

Blue Mother Fucker
$8.00
Georgia Peach Martini
$8.50

A peachy martini made with house-infused peach vodka, orange, cranberry & cherry juices

Gin Dingle
$9.00

A floral gin and tonic made with Elderflower and award winning dingle gin, voted "World's best gin" at the World Gin Awards in 2019!

Irish Coffee
$7.00
Jaslico Mule
$9.00

"Soon to be famous" mule made with house-infused cucumber jalapeño tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice

Liquid Marijuana
$8.50
Long Island Call
$10.00
Long Island Top
$12.00
Long Island Well
$8.00
Mezcal Margarita
$9.00

A smokey margarita made with Casamigos Mezcal, orange & lime juices, and simple syrup

Mezcal Mule
$9.00

A smokey spin on a Moscow mule, Montelobos Mezcal, ginger beer, and lime juice

Moon Runner
$8.17

Enjoy the beaches of the moon with two trusted rums Captain Morgan spiced & Malibu coconut rums, orange, pineapple & lime juices, and grenadine

New Moon Rising
$8.00
Papa's Colada
$9.00

A creamy piña colada on the rocks, Papa's Pilar rum, cream of coconut, and pineapple

Scooby Snack
$8.50
Shoot The Moon
$9.08
Smoked Old Fashioned
$10.90

A classic old fashioned infused with cherry wood smoke

The Revolver
$9.00

Maker's Mark, coffee liqueur, and orange bitters

Craft Beer Pkg/Can

Ace Cider Pineapple
$7.00
Ace Cider Space Blood Orange
$7.00
Allagash River Trip
$7.00
Atlanta Honey Bee
$6.00
Avery Electric Sunshine
$7.50
Bell's Oberon
$7.00
Bell's Two Hearted
$7.00
Cigar City Jai Alai
$8.00
Creature Comforts Automatic
$7.50
Creature Comforts BIBO
$7.50
Creature Comforts Bigger Dreams
$7.50
Creature Comforts Classic City
$7.50
Creature Comforts Koko Buni
$7.50
Creature Comforts Tropicalla
$7.50
Founders Breakfast Stout
$7.50
Founders Porter
$7.50
Kona Big Wave
$6.25
Monday Night Blind Pirate
$6.00
Monday Night Death Raptor
$8.00
Monday Night Dr Robot
$7.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$7.00
New Realm Hazy Like a Fox
$7.00
Sam Adams Just the Haze
$5.00
Scofflaw Double Jeopardy
$7.50
Scofflaw Hooligan
$6.75
Scofflaw POG Basement
$6.75
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$5.00
Sweetwater 420
$6.00
Sweetwater Blue
$6.00
Sweetwater Coastal
$6.00
Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y.
$6.00
Terrapin Hopsecutioner
$6.00
Three Taverns A Night on Ponce
$7.50
Three Taverns La Madrina
$7.50
Three Taverns Lord Grey
$7.50
Three Taverns Prince of Pilsen
$7.50
Three Taverns Rapturous
$7.50
Three Taverns Saporous
$7.50
Treehorn Cider
$7.00
Victory Sour Monkey
$7.48
Wicked Weed Pernicious
$5.50

Domestics Bottle/Can

Blue Moon Bottle
$4.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.00
Budweiser Bottle
$4.00
Coors Light Bottle
$4.00
Mich Ultra Bottle
$4.00
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.00
PBR
$2.80
Yuengling Bottle
$4.00
Newcastle Bottle
$4.00
Leinenkugel Shandy
$4.00
Coors Banquet Bottle
$4.00

Imports Bottle/Can

Corona Extra
$5.00
Corona Premier
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00
New Castle
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
XX Lager
$5.00
Guinness Can
$5.00

Wine by the Glass

Mimosa
$7.00
Bottomless Mimosa
$15.00Out of stock

Per person. Fresh orange juice, Triple Sec, champagne, and all you can drink

Glass House Chard
$7.50
Glass House Pinot Grigio
$7.50
Glass House Cabernet
$7.50
Glass House Merlot
$7.50
Glass House Pinot Noir
$7.50
Glass Rombauer Chardonnay
$14.00

Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla

Glass Sean Minor Chardonnay
$12.00

Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean

Glass Hahn Chardonnay
$11.00

Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear

Glass Martin Ray Chardonnay
$11.00

Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle

Glass Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00

Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest

Glass Vinho Verdé
$9.00

Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals

Glass Zenato Pinot Grigio
$8.00

Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity

Glass Stella Moscato
$7.50

White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright

Glass Figuiere Rose
$9.00

Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking

Glass Blue Rock Baby Blue
$14.00

Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth

Glass Rombauer Zinfandel
$14.00

Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper

Glass Catena Malbec
$13.00

Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender

Glass Martin Ray Cabernet
$11.00

Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied

Glass Ghost Runner
$9.00

This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries

Glass Montinore Pinot Noir
$9.00

Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate

Glass Pizzolato Prosecco
$9.00

Glass

Glass Louis Perdrier Brut Rose
$8.00

Glass

Glass Montmartre Brut
$7.00

Glass

Wine by the Bottle

Bottle House Chardonnay
$30.00
Bottle House Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Bottle House Cabernet
$30.00
Bottle House Merlot
$30.00
Bottle House Pinot Noir
$30.00
Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay
$56.00

Sharp & woodsy, medium-bodied, tropical fruits, and vanilla

Bottle Sean Minor Chardonnay
$48.00

Crisp fruit layers of pear, apple, grilled pineapple and notes of vanilla bean

Bottle Hahn Chardonnay
$44.00

Light and mellow aromas of lemon blossom and yellow pear

Bottle Martin Ray Chardonnay
$44.00

Elegant, golden apples, coconut cream pie, and honeysuckle

Bottle Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00

Soft, crisp, light bodied, peach, passion fruit, and lime zest

Bottle Vinho Verdé
$36.00

Light, fresh, green apples, citrus, and minerals

Bottle Zenato Pinot Grigio
$32.00

Light-bodied, delicate & subtle bouquet, zesty, and fruity

Bottle Stella Moscato
$30.00

White peaches, flowers, tropical fruit, pineapple, light, and bright

Bottle Figuiere Rose
$36.00

Light, peach, orange peel, white flowers, and easy-drinking

Bottle Blue Rock Baby Blue
$56.00

Medium-full bodied, blackberries, blueberries, velvety, and smooth

Bottle Rombauer Zinfandel
$56.00

Dark purple-ruby, aromas of blackberry and raspberry, clove and spice,lush flavors of raspberry, blackberry jam, plums, vanilla and followed by white pepper

Bottle Catena Malbec
$52.00

Rich, deep, dark fruit, violet, and lavender

Bottle Martin Ray Cabernet
$44.00

Fruit-driven, wild blackberry, caramel, and medium bodied

Bottle Ghost Runner
$36.00

This bold red blend includes Syrah, petite Sirah, and Zinfandel. It shows a dark ruby color with an aroma that's rich in mixed berries

Bottle Montinore Pinot Noir
$36.00

Medium bodied, ripe Bing cherries, plum and chocolate

Bottle Pizzolato Prosecco
$36.00
Bottle Louis Perdrier Brut Rose
$32.00
Bottle Montmartre
$28.00