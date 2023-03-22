Sauce on the Side
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sauce on the Side is a smoked BBQ mobile catering business for private orders, special events and festivals. We pride ourselves in using the freshest seasonal ingredients to create award winning BBQ, with the "sauce on the side" where you can find that the flavor is in the meat! We use our smoked meats to create a variety of menu items to create foods that everyone loves!! Make your belly happy and come on over to the FRESH side with Sauce on the Side!
Location
19 Spring Meadows Ln Nw, Cartersville, GA 30120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sidelines Grille - Cartersville - Sidelines Cartersville
No Reviews
289 Marketplace Boulevard Cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurant
The Original Steak and Rib House - 305 market place blvd
No Reviews
305 market place blvd cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurant
Largos - Cartersville - 214 East Cherokee Avenue
No Reviews
214 East Cherokee Avenue Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurant