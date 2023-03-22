Restaurant info

Sauce on the Side is a smoked BBQ mobile catering business for private orders, special events and festivals. We pride ourselves in using the freshest seasonal ingredients to create award winning BBQ, with the "sauce on the side" where you can find that the flavor is in the meat! We use our smoked meats to create a variety of menu items to create foods that everyone loves!! Make your belly happy and come on over to the FRESH side with Sauce on the Side!