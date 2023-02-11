Main picView gallery

Largos - Cartersville 214 East Cherokee Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

214 East Cherokee Avenue

Cartersville, GA 30120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Starters

Shrimp And Crab Fritters

$14.00

Diced Shrimp, Jalapeno, Citrus Lime Remoulade

Marinated Skirt Steak

$16.00

5oz Marinated Skir t Steak Sliced Thin, Herb Stone Ground Mustard Aioli, Truffle Oil, Crispy Scallion

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Yuzu Cocktail Sauce, Cucumber, Avocado, Herb Oil

Small Charcuterie

$19.00

A Variety of Imported and Local Meats and Cheeses: Peppered Salami, Prociutto, Bacon of the Day, Sharp Cheddar, Brie and Smoked Gouda.

Large Charcuterie

$43.00

A Variety of Imported and Local Meats and Cheeses: Peppered Salami, Prociutto, Bacon of the Day, Sharp Cheddar, Brie and Smoked Gouda.

Soup + Salads

Golden Beet And Burrata

$13.00

Kale Cream Sauce, Rambo Beet Micro Greens

Steak And Ready Blue Cheese Salad

$18.00

Local Blue Cheese Crumble, Charred Heirloom Tomato, Boiled Duck Egg, Croutons, Chive, Red Pepper Blue Cheese Dressing

Salmon Arugula Salad

$19.00

Pistachio, Feta, Prosciutto, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Harvest Garden Salad

$5.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Prepared Fresh Daily

Mains

Crab Stuffed Grouper

$34.00

Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc, Herb Roasted Potato, Spinach

Pan Seared Seabass

$38.00

Tapenade Crusted, Cherr y Tomato, Fennel, Faro, Capers, Pernod Butter Sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

Candied Pecans, Lardons, Sage Butter Cream Sauce

Maple Chicken And Carrots

$28.00

Roasted Potato, Cranberries, Cinnamon, Pistachio

Salmon And Shrimp Bowl

$32.00

Charred Brussels, Barley, Spinach, Garlic Dijon Cream Sauce

Burger

$15.00

Steaks + Chops

Braised Beef Short Rib

$36.00

Herb Roasted Potato and Braised Carrots, Balsamic Glaze

Grilled 8 Oz Filet

$45.00

Asparagus Risotto, Spinach Saute’, Cabernet Reduction Drizzle

Spicy Kumquat Glazed Pork Chop

$35.00

Chipotle and Kumquat Glazed Pork Chop, Toasted Barley, Pimento Peppers, S weet Chilis, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds

Grilled 18oz Ribeye

$39.00

Sides

Charred Brussels With Lardon

$7.00

Charred Brussels with Lardon

Herbed New Potato

$6.00

Herbed New Potato

Hierloom Carrots

$7.00

Tricolor Maple Glazed Hierloom Carrots

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Asparagus

$7.00

Salmon Filet

$13.00

Largos Favorites

Maple Smoked Old Fashioned

$15.00

Redemption Rye, Angostura Bitters, Rosemary Simple Syrup, Orange Peel, Amarena Cherries

The Einstein

$15.00

Califino Blanco, Mint, Cucumber, Lime Juice, Soda Water

Impressionist

$14.00

Butterfly Pea Blossom Gin, Rose’s Lime Juice

Winter Cocktails

Cardi 214

$14.00

Whiskey Sour Crafted with Buffalo Trace, Lemon Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Ground Cardamom, Touch of Agave

Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

Fall Twist on a Margarita Accompanied with Blood Orange Puree, Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Thyme Simple Syrup, Grand Marnier

Caramel Apple Mule

$14.00

Our Most Popular Mule with Tito’s Vodka, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Caramel, Gosling Ginger Beer, Served with a Caramel Apple Slice

Pomskie

$13.00

Back by Popular Request. Cantine Maschio Prosecco, Pomegranate Juice

A Rosie Cran

$14.00

New! Spritzer made with Titos Vodka, St. Germaine, Rose’s Lime, Thyme Simple Syrup, Cranberry Juice

The East End

$14.00

The Perfect Way to Enjoy a Negroni! Hendricks Gin, Campari, Plum Puree, Sweet Vermouth, Soda Water

Largos Red Sangria

$15.00

Donati Cabernet, Campari, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Pomegranate and Fresh Fruit

After Dinner Drinks

Blueberry Espresso Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Organic Crop Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Liquor, Five Farms Irish Cream, Cocoa Powder

Cream And Coffee

$12.00

Five Farms Irish Cream, Kahlua, Espresso

Grahams 10 Year

$14.00

Grahams 30 Year

$39.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Nonino Grappa

$16.00

Sarpa di Poli Grappa

Pumpkin White Russian

$14.00

Vodka, House Made Pumpkin Cream Mix, Kahlua, Five Farms Irish Cream

Sarpa Di Poli

$16.00

Your Song Strawberry Malt

$13.00

Espresso martini

$14.00

Other Cocktails

Blue Largorita

$13.00

Cran Margarita

$14.00

Cucumber Kiwi Gimlet

$14.00

Georgia Thyme Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Ginger Top Sour

$14.00

Gourmet Bloody Mary

$13.00

Grey Seal Martini

$14.00

House Paloma

$13.00

Isn't She Lovely Paloma

$13.00

Largos Rum Punch

$16.00

Largos White Sangria

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mozart Mule

$13.00

Passionfruit Mule

$14.00

Pink Penley

$14.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$14.00

Rosie Cran

$14.00

Smokey Pom Old Fashion

$15.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.00

St. Germaine Spritz

$16.00

The Annalysa

$12.00

Margarita

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00

12oz Pour

Cosmik Debris Double IPA

$7.00

12oz Pour

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

12oz Pour

Michelobe Ultra

$5.00

12oz Pour

Glass Whites

Cantine Maschio

$10.00

Prosecco-Vineyards of Treviso, Italy

Glass Mason Cellars “Pomelo”

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc-California

Glass Babich

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc-New Zealand

Glass Groth

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc-Napa, California

Glass Hess Select

$9.00

Chardonnay-Monterey County, California

Glass Mer Soleil Silver

$12.00

Chardonnay-No Oak- Monterey County, California

Glass Santa Margherita

$15.00

Pinot Grigio-Italy

Glass St. Urbans

$13.00

Riesling-Hof Mosel, Germany

Glass Rodney Strong

$12.00

Rose-Healdsburg, California

Red Glasses

Glass Benton Lane

$13.00

Pinot Noir-Oregon

Glass Cherry Pie “Three Vineyards”

$14.00

Pinot Noir-California

Glass Cline Cashmere

$12.00

Glass Bacon “Field Blend”

$12.00

Red Blend-Central Coast California

Glass Hedges “CMS"

$15.00

Red Blend-Columbia Valley, Washington

Glass Donati Family Vineyard

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-San Benito, California

Glass Justin Cabernet

$19.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Paso Robles, California

Glass Faust Cabernet

$39.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Napa, California

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Sparkling + Rose Bottles

Bottle Jeio

$60.00

Bisol Prosecco-Italy

Bottle Vueve Cliquot "Yellow Label"

$145.00

Champagne, France

Bottle Rodney Strong

$45.00

Rose-Healdsburg, California

White Bottles

Bottle Mason Cellars “Pomelo”

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc-California

Bottle Babich

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc-New Zealand

Bottle Groth

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc-Napa, California

Bottle Hess Select

$35.00

Chardonnay-Monterey County, California

Bottle Mer Soleil Silver

$45.00

Chardonnay-No Oak- Monterey County, California

Bottle Santa Margherita

$64.00

Pinot Grigio-Italy

Bottle St. Urbans

$52.00

Riesling-Hof Mosel, Germany

Red Bottles

Bottle Benton Lane

$52.00

Pinot Noir-Oregon

Bottle Cherry Pie “Three Vineyards”

$56.00

Pinot Noir-California

Bottle Cline Cashmere

$48.00

Bottle Bacon “Field Blend”

$48.00

Red Blend-Central Coast California

Bottle Hedges “CMS"

$60.00

Red Blend-Columbia Valley, Washington

Bottle Donati Family Vineyard

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-San Benito, California

Bottle Justin Cabernet

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Paso Robles, California

Bottle Faust Cabernet

$145.00

Cabernet Sauvignon-Napa, California

Bottle Vinyard 29 "CRU"

$155.00

Napa, California

Bottle Cade "Howell Mountain"

$230.00

Napa, California

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Premium Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cream & Coffee

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Einstein Mocktail

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pelligrino

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Vodka

Crop

$9.00

Crop Cucumber

$9.00

Crop Lemon

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

DBL Crop

$18.00

DBL Crop Cucumber

$18.00

DBL Crop Lemon

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

DBL Ketel One

$22.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

Gin

Bombay

$9.00

Empress

$11.00

Grey Whale

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Bombay

$18.00

DBL Empress

$22.00

DBL Grey Whale

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

Rum

Plantation

$9.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00

DBL Plantation

$18.00

DBL Santa Teresa

$24.00

Tequila

Califino Alfino

$15.00

Califino Blanco

$11.00

Califino Extra Anejo

$28.00

Califino Reposado

$13.00

Casadragones

$20.00

Komos

$26.00

DBL Califino Alfino

$30.00

DBL Califino Blanco

$22.00

DBL Califino Extra Anejo

$56.00

DBL Califino Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casadragones

$40.00

DBL Komos

$32.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$19.00

Barrell Whiskey

$29.00

Blade & Bow

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$19.00

Jeffersons Ocean 22

$26.00

Pikesville Rye

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

DBL Angels Envy

$38.00

DBL Barrell Whiskey

$58.00

DBL Blade & Bow

$22.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$28.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean

$38.00

DBL Jeffersons Ocean 22

$52.00

DBL Pikesville Rye

$28.00

DBL Redemption Rye

$18.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$18.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Balvenie 14

$22.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$17.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 18

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Balvenie 12

$34.00

DBL Balvenie 14

$44.00

DBL Dalmore 12 Year

$34.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet 18

$44.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

Cordials

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Compari

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grappa

$15.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

St Germain

$12.00

Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

Dolce (Copy)

Key Lime Cheesecake

$11.00

Creamy, tart, sweet and delicious!

Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding

$10.00

Streusel Topping, Whipped Cream, White Chocolate Sauce.

Mile High Carrot Cake

$11.00

Carrot Cake Layered with Whipped Cream Cheese and Walnuts.

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$9.00

Devils Food Cake, Raspberry Mousse, Dark Chocolate Ganache with White Chocolate Drizzle

Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

214 East Cherokee Avenue, Cartersville, GA 30120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Marisqueria El Barro
orange starNo Reviews
212 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Reef's Fish & Chips
orange starNo Reviews
1131 N Tennessee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Tom’s Place - 461 Old Mill Place
orange starNo Reviews
461 Old Mill Place Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
The Original Steak and Rib House - 305 market place blvd
orange starNo Reviews
305 market place blvd cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Grille - Cartersville - Sidelines Cartersville
orange starNo Reviews
289 Marketplace Boulevard Cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cartersville

Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
5698 Highway 20, STE J Cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cartersville
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston