Largos - Cartersville 214 East Cherokee Avenue
No reviews yet
214 East Cherokee Avenue
Cartersville, GA 30120
Starters
Shrimp And Crab Fritters
Diced Shrimp, Jalapeno, Citrus Lime Remoulade
Marinated Skirt Steak
5oz Marinated Skir t Steak Sliced Thin, Herb Stone Ground Mustard Aioli, Truffle Oil, Crispy Scallion
Shrimp Cocktail
Yuzu Cocktail Sauce, Cucumber, Avocado, Herb Oil
Small Charcuterie
A Variety of Imported and Local Meats and Cheeses: Peppered Salami, Prociutto, Bacon of the Day, Sharp Cheddar, Brie and Smoked Gouda.
Large Charcuterie
A Variety of Imported and Local Meats and Cheeses: Peppered Salami, Prociutto, Bacon of the Day, Sharp Cheddar, Brie and Smoked Gouda.
Soup + Salads
Golden Beet And Burrata
Kale Cream Sauce, Rambo Beet Micro Greens
Steak And Ready Blue Cheese Salad
Local Blue Cheese Crumble, Charred Heirloom Tomato, Boiled Duck Egg, Croutons, Chive, Red Pepper Blue Cheese Dressing
Salmon Arugula Salad
Pistachio, Feta, Prosciutto, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Harvest Garden Salad
Soup Of The Day
Prepared Fresh Daily
Mains
Crab Stuffed Grouper
Lemon Caper Beurre Blanc, Herb Roasted Potato, Spinach
Pan Seared Seabass
Tapenade Crusted, Cherr y Tomato, Fennel, Faro, Capers, Pernod Butter Sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Candied Pecans, Lardons, Sage Butter Cream Sauce
Maple Chicken And Carrots
Roasted Potato, Cranberries, Cinnamon, Pistachio
Salmon And Shrimp Bowl
Charred Brussels, Barley, Spinach, Garlic Dijon Cream Sauce
Burger
Steaks + Chops
Braised Beef Short Rib
Herb Roasted Potato and Braised Carrots, Balsamic Glaze
Grilled 8 Oz Filet
Asparagus Risotto, Spinach Saute’, Cabernet Reduction Drizzle
Spicy Kumquat Glazed Pork Chop
Chipotle and Kumquat Glazed Pork Chop, Toasted Barley, Pimento Peppers, S weet Chilis, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds
Grilled 18oz Ribeye
Sides
Largos Favorites
Winter Cocktails
Cardi 214
Whiskey Sour Crafted with Buffalo Trace, Lemon Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Ground Cardamom, Touch of Agave
Blood Orange Margarita
Fall Twist on a Margarita Accompanied with Blood Orange Puree, Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Thyme Simple Syrup, Grand Marnier
Caramel Apple Mule
Our Most Popular Mule with Tito’s Vodka, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, Caramel, Gosling Ginger Beer, Served with a Caramel Apple Slice
Pomskie
Back by Popular Request. Cantine Maschio Prosecco, Pomegranate Juice
A Rosie Cran
New! Spritzer made with Titos Vodka, St. Germaine, Rose’s Lime, Thyme Simple Syrup, Cranberry Juice
The East End
The Perfect Way to Enjoy a Negroni! Hendricks Gin, Campari, Plum Puree, Sweet Vermouth, Soda Water
Largos Red Sangria
Donati Cabernet, Campari, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Pomegranate and Fresh Fruit
After Dinner Drinks
Blueberry Espresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
Organic Crop Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Liquor, Five Farms Irish Cream, Cocoa Powder
Cream And Coffee
Five Farms Irish Cream, Kahlua, Espresso
Grahams 10 Year
Grahams 30 Year
Grand Marnier
Irish Coffee
Nonino Grappa
Sarpa di Poli Grappa
Pumpkin White Russian
Vodka, House Made Pumpkin Cream Mix, Kahlua, Five Farms Irish Cream
Sarpa Di Poli
Your Song Strawberry Malt
Espresso martini
Other Cocktails
Blue Largorita
Cran Margarita
Cucumber Kiwi Gimlet
Georgia Thyme Whiskey Sour
Ginger Top Sour
Gourmet Bloody Mary
Grey Seal Martini
House Paloma
Isn't She Lovely Paloma
Largos Rum Punch
Largos White Sangria
Long Island Iced Tea
Mozart Mule
Passionfruit Mule
Pink Penley
Pumpkin White Russian
Rosie Cran
Smokey Pom Old Fashion
Spicy Mango Margarita
St. Germaine Spritz
The Annalysa
Margarita
Manhattan
Beer
Glass Whites
Cantine Maschio
Prosecco-Vineyards of Treviso, Italy
Glass Mason Cellars “Pomelo”
Sauvignon Blanc-California
Glass Babich
Sauvignon Blanc-New Zealand
Glass Groth
Sauvignon Blanc-Napa, California
Glass Hess Select
Chardonnay-Monterey County, California
Glass Mer Soleil Silver
Chardonnay-No Oak- Monterey County, California
Glass Santa Margherita
Pinot Grigio-Italy
Glass St. Urbans
Riesling-Hof Mosel, Germany
Glass Rodney Strong
Rose-Healdsburg, California
Red Glasses
Glass Benton Lane
Pinot Noir-Oregon
Glass Cherry Pie “Three Vineyards”
Pinot Noir-California
Glass Cline Cashmere
Glass Bacon “Field Blend”
Red Blend-Central Coast California
Glass Hedges “CMS"
Red Blend-Columbia Valley, Washington
Glass Donati Family Vineyard
Cabernet Sauvignon-San Benito, California
Glass Justin Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon-Paso Robles, California
Glass Faust Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon-Napa, California
Corkage
Sparkling + Rose Bottles
White Bottles
Bottle Mason Cellars “Pomelo”
Sauvignon Blanc-California
Bottle Babich
Sauvignon Blanc-New Zealand
Bottle Groth
Sauvignon Blanc-Napa, California
Bottle Hess Select
Chardonnay-Monterey County, California
Bottle Mer Soleil Silver
Chardonnay-No Oak- Monterey County, California
Bottle Santa Margherita
Pinot Grigio-Italy
Bottle St. Urbans
Riesling-Hof Mosel, Germany
Red Bottles
Bottle Benton Lane
Pinot Noir-Oregon
Bottle Cherry Pie “Three Vineyards”
Pinot Noir-California
Bottle Cline Cashmere
Bottle Bacon “Field Blend”
Red Blend-Central Coast California
Bottle Hedges “CMS"
Red Blend-Columbia Valley, Washington
Bottle Donati Family Vineyard
Cabernet Sauvignon-San Benito, California
Bottle Justin Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon-Paso Robles, California
Bottle Faust Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon-Napa, California
Bottle Vinyard 29 "CRU"
Napa, California
Bottle Cade "Howell Mountain"
Napa, California
Coffee
N/A Beverage
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Barrell Whiskey
Blade & Bow
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Jefferson's Ocean
Jeffersons Ocean 22
Pikesville Rye
Redemption Rye
Tullamore Dew
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Barrell Whiskey
DBL Blade & Bow
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jefferson's Ocean
DBL Jeffersons Ocean 22
DBL Pikesville Rye
DBL Redemption Rye
DBL Tullamore Dew
Scotch
Cordials
Dolce (Copy)
Key Lime Cheesecake
Creamy, tart, sweet and delicious!
Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding
Streusel Topping, Whipped Cream, White Chocolate Sauce.
Mile High Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake Layered with Whipped Cream Cheese and Walnuts.
Chocolate Raspberry Torte
Devils Food Cake, Raspberry Mousse, Dark Chocolate Ganache with White Chocolate Drizzle
Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
