Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Served with celery

12 Wings

12 Wings

$18.99

Served with celery

24 Wings

$35.99

Served with celery

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our creamy basil aioli wrapped in a spinach tortilla

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Slow roasted pork tossed in regular or spicy BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Blackened grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun

Burgers

Black and Blue Burger

$15.99

Blackened burger, blue cheese sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Texas Tavern Burger

$15.99

BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato with crispy onion rings

Mushroom Bacon and Swiss Burger

$14.99

Mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese, and mayo

Sixes Farm Burger

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and mayo topped with a fried egg

Buffalo Burger

$13.99

Pepper jack cheese, medium sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing

Chipotle Burger

$13.99

Fried breaded jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, and chipotle mayo

Tavern Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, and red onion topped with our creamy basil aioli

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, and red onion topped with creamy basil aioli

Steaks

Filet 8oz

$28.99

Filet served with mashed potatoes and side salad

Prime Rib 12oz

$27.99

Served after 5 pm. Herb roasted prime rib served with mashed potatoes, side salad, and au jus for dipping. Raw or creamy horseradish available upon request

Ribeye

$29.99

16 oz ribeye served with mashed potatoes and side salad

Entrees

Sixes Chicken

$17.99

Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts in regular or spicy teriyaki sauce served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$14.99

Beer battered cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Pollo Loco

$14.99

Blackened grilled chicken topped with queso, pico de gallo, chipolte sauce, roasted red peppers, and cilantro served on a bed of couscous

Tex Mex Pasta

$14.99

Fettuccine, fried chicken tenders, sautéed mushrooms, and peppers tossed in our seasoned cream sauce topped with green onions

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

12 oz of hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce or served plain served with sidewinder fries

Meatloaf

$13.99

Made fresh daily (contains pork) and served with mashed potatoes and green beans

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Southern fried boneless chicken breast served with green beans and mashed potatoes topped with corn gravy

Moko Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Orecchiette pasta, bacon, and diced fried chicken tossed in a medium spiced mac and cheese sauce

Sixes Bowl

$12.99

Chicken fingers over mashed potatoes with corn gravy topped with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, medium sauce, and green onions

Veggie Bowl

$12.99

Couscous with zucchini, squash, red onions, mushrooms, and roasted red pepper tossed in queso