Breakfast

French Toast

$7.99

Three thick slices of Texas toast, grilled with cinnamon and vanilla, topped with powdered sugar. Add blueberry compote or fruit

Homemade Waffle

$7.00

Large waffle, with powdered sugar. Add whipped cream, any fruit, or blueberry compote

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Four stack of pancakes, with powdered sugar. Add bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, or blueberry compote

The Norman

$8.99

Two Johnny cakes, two sausage links, and two eggs any style

2 by 2

$5.99

Two eggs any style & choice of toast

Full Breakfast

$9.99

Three eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, or hash. Choice of toast, and home fries

Full Breakfast No Meat

$7.00

Hash Breakfast Wrap

$9.99

Our homemade corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, and home fries

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled English muffin with a fried egg and American cheese. Add choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with home fries

Breakfast Sandwich No Meat

$7.00

Benedicts

$12.99

Classic, Irish, or Florentine served on grilled English muffin with home fries

Skillets

The Classic

$13.99

Corned beef hash, potatoes, caramelized onions, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast

The Fire

$13.99

Grilled chourico, red roasted peppers, and caramelized onions, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast

The Sweet

$12.99

Roasted sweet potatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes, shredded Cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast

The Smokey

$12.99

Sausage, bacon, tomatoes, and shredded Cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast

The Garden

$12.99

Red roasted peppers, caramelized onions, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast

The Works

$15.99

Chourico, sausage, bacon, diced ham, corned beef hash, caramelized onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese, topped with two sunny side eggs, and your choice of toast

Omelettes

The Traditional

$8.99

Simple cheese omelette. Your choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar

The Western

$10.99

Diced ham, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and American cheese

The Veggie

$9.99

Caramelized onions, red roasted peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and American cheese

The Butcher

$14.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, caramelized onions, red roasted peppers, and American cheese

The Custom

$8.99

Custom omelette. Choice of American, Cheddar or Swiss. Add any vegetable or any meat

Sides

Bacon

$5.50

Egg

$0.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.75

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Ham

$5.50

Home Fries

$3.50

Homemade Corned-Beef Hash

$6.00

Johnny Cake

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Sausage

$5.50

Toast

$1.50

Lunch

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, mushrooms, caramelized onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and our homemade BBQ glaze

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Spicy grilled chicken breast, American cheese, bacon, chopped lettuce, with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing

Clubs

Cheeseburger Club

$14.99

Tuna Club

$14.99

Turkey Club

$14.99

Chicken With Roasted Garlic Mayo Club

$14.99

Rhode Island Favorites

RI Weiner All the Way

$2.75

Classic NY system Weiner served in a steamed bun with mustard, traditional housemade meat sauce, diced onions, and celery salt

Hash Bourbon Slider

$2.99

Grilled smashed mini burger topped with Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sliced pickle, and our signature bourbon glaze

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, ranch, honey mustard, or buffalo, served house cut French fries. Substitute with sweet potato fries, onion rings, or house made chips

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

$13.50

Our homemade corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing, on grilled marble rye

B.L.T

$10.99

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, on toasted white bread

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Fresh tuna salad with melted American cheese, and tomato on grilled wheat bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Thin shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, American cheese, on a torpedo roll

Italian Grinder

$13.99

Deli sliced Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and hot pepper rings, onions a torpedo roll, topped with house made vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Classic grilled American cheese served on white toast

Burgers

Farmhouse Burger

$12.99

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, topped with a fried egg on a grilled brioche bun

Custom Burger

$7.99

Build your own burger!

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Crispy romaine lettuce, with Parmesan cheese, garlic toasted croutons, and creamy Caesar dressing

Spin Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, sautéed mushrooms, bacon bits, shredded cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.95

Potato Chips

$5.25

Soup

Cup of soup

$3.00

Bowl of soup

$6.00

Bowl

Acai Bowl

$10.99

Acai sorbet topped with strawberries, blueberries, granola & oats, sliced almonds, peanut butter, honey drizzle, chocolate chips, and coconut

Bakery

Fresh Hot Donuts

$2.75

Made to order, and served warm! Choice of strawberry, chocolate, cinnamon, old fashion'd, or daily special

Muffins

$3.50

Baked fresh, cut and grilled with butter, choice of blueberry, corn, or daily muffin

Giant Cinnamon Roll

$8.99

Sliced, grilled, and drizzled with sweet glaze icing

Drinks

Downeast Cold Brew

$3.75

Downeast Nitro Brew

$4.75

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$1.50+

Coffee Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Small Juice

$2.00

Large Juice

$4.00

Fountain Soda - Diet Coke

$2.50

Fountain Soda - Coke

$2.50

Fountain Soda - Sprite

$2.50

Fountain Soda - Orange Fanta

$2.50

Fountain Soda - Iced Tea

$2.50