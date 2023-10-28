- Home
Hatch 44 - Bradley
No reviews yet
401 Main Street
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Daily Food Menu
Main Chics
Signature mashed avocado topped with pico, served with fried plantain chips
Chic pea omelet stuffed with kale, seasonal squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions topped with pico, avocado served with sweet plantains
Marinated skirt steak and two fresh eggs, (served any style, topped with a chimmichurri sauce served with seasoned potatoes
Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, onions, served with seasoned potatoes and toast
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, Belgian waffle, a scoop of homemade bacon jam, maple mustard syrup, powdered sugar topped with a sunny side egg
Seasoned mashed avocado, feta, and sriracha mayo, two fresh eggs sunny side served on a sourdough bread with mixed greens topped with a balsamic glaze
Three fresh eggs scrambled, Chorizo, Monterey jack cheese, jalapeños, peppers, onions, avocado, and fresh cilantro served with seasoned potatoes, pico, Queso fresco, Mexican crema, with a side of corn tortillas (Pork dish)
Hatched Eggs
Egg-Stonishing Bites
Shredded beef marinated, Monterrey Jack cheese , Queso fresco, and Mozzarella cheese on a grilled sour dough served with side of homemade Birria consome and French fries
Two smashed beef patties, cheddar cheese, Taylor ham, maduro(sweet plantain),sunny egg, tomato, mixed greens, roasted tomato and garlic aioli served open face on an English muffin served with French fries
Eggs your way, cheddar cheese, choice of meat on a brioche bun served with seasoned potatoes
Smoked salmon, sautéed spinach, two poached eggs, topped with a smoked hollandaise sauce on a English muffin served with a side of mixed greens
Sandwiches
Fried chicken breast or grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, spicy house kimchi slaw, house pickles served on a brioche sesame bun with French fries
Grilled eggplant, fried tomatoes, Mozzarella, fresh basil, spinach, and garlic mayo spread on a grilled herb panini served with French fries
Glazed ham, baked marinated pork loin, Swiss cheese, topped house pickles and a maple dijon crema served on a grilled panini served with French fries
Straight From The Griddle
Three fluffy butter milk pancakes, powdered sugar, topped with fresh seasonal fruit
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in a cappuccino, vanilla & cinnamon batter stuffed with a coffee cream, topped with raspberry jam and fresh seasonal fruit
Challah bread dipped in a vanilla & cinnamon batter powdered sugar and seasonal fruit
Belgian waffle brushed with butter, coated in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with caramel sauce, topped with whip cream and seasonal fruit
Belgian waffle topped with mascarpone, coulis, powdered sugar, and caramelized pecans drizzled with a mascarpone syrup
Three fluffy pancakes, oreos, topped with a Nutella mousse, coulis, fresh seasonal fruit and powdered sugar
Salads
Lil' Chicks (12 and under only)
Ella's Hatch Attacks (Soupas & Empanadas)
Abuela's Porridge
Sides
Chorizo, seasoned potatoes, dried cranberries
Skirt Steak
Sauces
Daily Drink Menu
Cafe & Drinks
Latte with an organic healthy grade A green matcha tea, sweetened or non-sweetened
Seasonal Flavor
Mango and passion fruit flavor with a floral aroma, a clean and sweet finish
Summer Drinks
Cold brew, house maple rose syrup, lechera (condensed milk) garnished with dried roses. served over ice
Jersey peaches, basil, agave, lime juice, triple sec, topped with lemon lime soda
Thai Tea, tapioca pearls, brown sugar, oat milk garnished with mint sprig
Refreshing summer drink-Fresh OJ, Greek yogurt, ginger, agave, lime juice, turmeric served over ice
Organic Hibiscus and Mint tea, fresh lemonade, Organic Pea Tea, agave, served on ice garnished with mint
Muddled blackberries, agave, ginger, topped with gingerale garnished with a rosemary sprig served on ice
Mocktail- Dragonfruit lemonade, house infused jalapeño syrup
Hatch and Go Merch Menu
Hatch & Go Merch
Help Support the people of Turkey with food distribution
Summer Specials
Summer Menu
Fresh mixed greens ,arugula, red onions, grape tomatoes, blueberries, tossed with a soy ginger dressing, topped with sautéd Jersey peaches and goat cheese
Blackened shrimp topped with a mango-peach salsa, pickled cabbage, mango cilantro crema, on three corn tortillas served with a side of street corn riblets
Thick cut Brioche toast dipped in a vanilla and cinnamon custard, stuffed with an Amaretto cream topped with cinnamon toast crunch and seasonal fruit
BBQ pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickled onions, tomatoes and a tomato romulade served on a tostone sandwich served with a side salad
Overnight oats and chia seeds steeped in our Earl grey creme tea, almond milk, brown sugar, topped with fresh seasonal fruit, drizzled with sun butter
Three fluffy cakes topped with cheesecake cream, lemon mouse, blueberries and crushed graham crackers
Milk chocolate infused fluffy cakes topped with bitter sweet chocolate mascarpone, whip cream, chocolate chips and chocolate covered strawberries
Oh You Flancy Huh Two fluffy cakes topped with a Mexican flan, cardamom passion fruit mousse, seasonal fruit, passion fruit house syrup
Fried eggplant, tomatoes, mozzarella, houses law, lemon dill butter on a toasted ciabatta served with a cucumber, onions, tomato, side salad topped with feta cheese
Mocktail made of fresh limes, lechera milk, coconut water
Fall Drinks
Espresso, pumpkin pie sauce, topped with house whip cream and cinnamon
Espresso, caramel and mocha topped with whip cream, chocolate shavings, Kosher Salt and a wafer roll
Organic apple tea blend infused with Chai spice, agave topped with a cinnamon stick and a baked apple slice
Espresso, house butterscotch sauce, vanilla, graham cracker rim
Espresso, heavy cream, house chai simple syrup shaken, raw brown sugar rim
Muddled pears, lime juice, house rosemary syrup topped with soda, salt rim
Fall Specials
Fall Menu
Homemade vegetarian chili made with butternut squash, quinoa, black and pinto beans, tomatoes, topped with cream and avocado
Belgian pumpkin spice waffle drizzled with a chai glaze topped with a house pumpkin butter, caramelized pecans, seasonal fruit, house whip cream and powdered sugar
Three fluff cakes cinnamon topped with flambeed apples, strudel, and a maple brown sugar syrup
Seasonal roasted veggies-Sweet potato, butternut squash, brussel sprouts, onions, peppers, shredded beef, topped withtwo sunny eggs and queso fresco
Challah bread dipped in a cinnamon, sugar and granola fried, raspberry jam, banana pudding smothered in between topped with house whip cream, wafer crumbles and fresh
BBQ shredded pork topped with an apple cider slaw, truffle baked Mac and cheese, topped with a brioche bun embedded with a sunny side up fresh egg, served with French fries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
401 Main Street, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
