Veg Appetizers

Pakore nest

$5.99

"A unique and delightful dish featuring crispy pakoras served in a nest-like arrangement, garnished with chutneys, onions, and spices."

Paw bhaji

$11.99

"Savor the aromatic delights of Pao Bhaji, a flavorful street food dish that combines a medley of mashed vegetables cooked with spices and served with soft, buttered pav (bun), creating a satisfying and flavorful culinary experience that is loved by all.

Pan fried Momos (Veg)

$12.99

"succulent chicken-filled dumplings are expertly pan-fried to achieve a crispy exterior, creating a delightful combination of juicy chicken and a satisfying crunch that will leave you craving for more.

wada pao

$8.99

"a popular Indian street food, where a spiced potato fritter (wada) is sandwiched between a soft bun (pav), creating a delectable and satisfying snack that combines textures, flavors, and the essence of Indian culinary charm.

veg samosa

$6.99

Crispy triangles of delight filled with a savory medley of spiced vegetables, the veg samosa is a true culinary gem.

veg spring roll

$6.99

Golden and crispy, veg spring rolls wrap a vibrant mix of vegetables and aromatic flavors, bringing a delightful crunch to every bite.

Peri Peri fries

$5.99

"Spicy and tangy fries tossed in a Peri Peri seasoning, perfect for those who love a little extra heat and flavor in their fries."

Chole Bhature

$12.99

"A classic Punjabi dish featuring spicy and tangy chickpeas (chole) served with deep-fried fluffy bread (bhature) for a satisfying meal."

dahi ke kabab Chef Special

$10.99

"Melt-in-your-mouth kababs made from hung yogurt, infused with aromatic spices, and coated with breadcrumbs before being fried to perfection."

Tandoori soya chap

$10.99

"Marinated soya champs grilled to perfection in a traditional tandoor, resulting in smoky and flavorful vegetarian delights."

Tandoori Malai Soya chap

$10.99

"Tender and succulent soya champ marinated in a luscious blend of creamy spices, the tandoori malai soya champ is a melt-in-your-mouth vegetarian delight straight from the tandoor.

Harabara kabab

$10.99

"A delectable vegetarian delight, the hara bhara kabab combines the goodness of chana dal, green peas, paneer, spinach, and aromatic Indian spices, resulting in a crispy and flavorful kabab that can be savored by frying to perfection.

Ajwain paneer tikka

$11.99

Infused with the enticing flavors of ajwain (carom seeds) and marinated in a fragrant blend of spices, the ajwain paneer tikka presents a delectable fusion of soft paneer and tantalizing aromas, perfect for the ultimate vegetarian tikka experience.

Paneer 65

$11.99

"cubes of soft and succulent paneer are marinated in a spicy and aromatic blend of spices, deep-fried to perfection, and tossed with curry leaves and red chilies, creating a delightful vegetarian dish that is both crispy and bursting with bold flavors.

Haryali paneer tikka

$11.99

"Experience the verdant magic of the haryali paneer tikka, where succulent paneer cubes are enveloped in a vibrant green marinade bursting with fresh herbs and spices, delivering a delightful vegetarian tikka sensation.

Non Veg Appetizers

Fish Amritsari

$15.99

"A tantalizing blend of crispy golden fish marinated in aromatic spices, delivering a taste of Punjab's culinary excellence."

Fish Tikka

$17.99

"Experience the tantalizing flavors of Fish Tikka, where tender pieces of fish are marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, yogurt, and herbs, then grilled or baked to perfection, offering a mouthwatering dish that showcases the delicate flavors of the fish with a delightful charred crust.

Pan fried Momos (Chicken)

$11.99

"Delight in the delectable crispiness of Pan-Fried Veg Momos, where delicate dumplings filled with a flavorful vegetable medley are gently pan-fried to perfection, creating a delightful fusion of textures and flavors that will leave you craving for more.

Chicken tangri

$13.99

"Juicy, flavorful chicken drumsticks marinated in a harmonious blend of spices, creating a delightful culinary experience with every bite."

Chicken Tikka

$11.99

"Tender chunks of marinated chicken, lightly spiced and grilled to perfection, served with a side of mint-coriander chutney, the ultimate Indian appetizer to tantalize your taste buds

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$11.99

"Irresistibly juicy, minced chicken kebabs delicately seasoned with aromatic spices, grilled to perfection for a mouthwatering experience."

Mutton Seekh Kabab

$14.99

" A heavenly blend of succulent minced mutton, fragrant spices, and smoky charred perfection, offering a delectable kebab experience that will transport your taste buds to bliss."

Haryali Tikka

$11.99

"A vibrant twist to the classic chicken tikka, marinated in a delicious blend of mint, coriander, and other aromatic spices, resulting in a beautifully green and flavorful dish that will leave you craving for more"

Chicken Malai Tikka

$11.99

"A heavenly fusion of succulent chicken pieces marinated in a rich and creamy mixture of yogurt, cheese, and aromatic spices, creating a melt-in-your-mouth experience that is both indulgent and satisfying"

Tandoori Chicken(half)

$13.99

"An iconic Indian dish, marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection in a traditional clay oven, resulting in a tender and juicy chicken with a mildly spicy and smoky flavor that excites the palate"

Tandoori Chicken(Full)

$29.99

"An iconic Indian dish, marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, grilled to perfection in a traditional clay oven, resulting in a tender and juicy chicken with a mildly spicy and smoky flavor that excites the palate"

Mutton Keema with Paw

$12.99Out of stock

"A delectable combination of minced mutton cooked with aromatic spices, served with fluffy and freshly baked paws, creating a hearty and flavorful dish that is sure to satisfy your cravings for a traditional Indian meal"

Tandoori wings

$11.99Out of stock

"Succulent chicken wings marinated in a flavorful blend of Indian spices, grilled to perfection." Enjoy the deliciousness!

Tandoori shrimp

$17.99Out of stock

"Indulge in the succulent and smoky delight of Tandoori Shrimp, where plump and marinated shrimp are cooked to perfection in a traditional clay oven, infusing them with a tantalizing blend of spices and creating a dish that is bursting with bold flavors and irresistible charred goodness.

Chicken 65

$12.99

"tender pieces of chicken are marinated in a spicy blend of aromatic spices, deep-fried to perfection, and tossed with curry leaves and red chilies, creating a mouthwatering dish that is both irresistibly crispy and packed with bold flavors.

Egg Pakora

$5.99

"Crispy fritters made with boiled eggs coated in a spiced batter, fried until golden brown. A tasty and unique snack!"

Chaats

Dahi Bhala

$6.99

"Delightful and refreshing yogurt-based snack, made with lentil fritters soaked in tangy yogurt and garnished with chutneys and spices."

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$6.99

"A popular North Indian street food, Aloo Papdi Chaat is a savory medley of crispy papdis, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and tamarind chutney."

Aloo Tikki With Chana

$8.99

"Golden-crisp aloo tikki meets the comforting embrace of spiced channa, creating a heavenly duo of flavors in every bite."

Palak Chaat

$6.99Out of stock

"Vibrant green palak leaves take a crispy turn, topped with a burst of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors in this irresistible palak chaat."

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

"Crispy and flavorful samosas crumbled and topped with tangy chutneys, yogurt, and a medley of spices, creating a deliciously addictive snack."

Kathi Rolls ( served with Fries)

Chicken Kathi Roll

$9.99

"Tender pieces of succulent chicken tikka wrapped in a soft, flaky paratha with a tangy and spicy sauce. A popular street food favorite!"

Chicken with Egg

$10.99

"Enjoy the best of both worlds with this flavorful roll. Tender chicken tikka and scrambled eggs wrapped in a delicious paratha."

Soya Champ Kathi Roll

$9.99

"Tasty and protein-packed vegetarian roll made with marinated and grilled soya champs wrapped in a soft and flaky paratha."

Soya with Egg Kathi Roll

$10.99

"A delicious combination of soya chunks and scrambled eggs, wrapped in a paratha for a filling and flavorsome treat."

Paneer Kathi Roll

$9.99

"Indulge in this classic Indian street food delight featuring succulent paneer tikka wrapped in a warm paratha with tangy sauces."

Paneer with Egg Kathi Roll

$10.99

"Get the best of both worlds – soft paneer tikka and scrambled eggs rolled together in a paratha to create a scrumptious and satisfying meal."

Veg Main Course

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.99

"A creamy and indulgent curry made with cottage cheese (paneer) cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy, finished off with a dollop of butter."

Paneer Labadar

$12.99

"Indulge in the rich and creamy symphony of flavors with paneer lababdar, where soft paneer pieces are bathed in a velvety tomato and cashew gravy, creating a luxurious vegetarian dish that is sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Kadhai Paneer

$12.99

"Spicy and aromatic curry featuring chunks of paneer cooked with a blend of spices, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a traditional kadhai."

Mattar Paneer Bhurji

$12.99

"Delight in the wholesome combination of crumbled paneer and vibrant green peas in the delectable matar paneer bhurji, a flavorful vegetarian dish that promises a burst of savory goodness with every bite.

Palak Paneer

$12.99

"Embrace the harmonious union of velvety spinach and creamy paneer in the exquisite palak paneer, a classic vegetarian delight that offers a delectable blend of flavors and a vibrant burst of green on your plate.

Sarso ka saag

$12.99

"Savor the authentic taste of Punjab with sarson ka saag, a luscious and hearty dish made from mustard greens, spinach, and aromatic spices, delivering a burst of earthy flavors and a touch of traditional warmth.

Soya Champ Masala Chef Special

$12.99

"Elevate your taste buds with the flavorful extravaganza of soya champ masala, where marinated soya champ pieces are cooked to perfection in a rich and aromatic blend of spices, creating a vegetarian delight that is both satisfying and full of bold flavors.

Bhindi do Pyaza

$11.99

"Experience the irresistible marriage of tender okra and caramelized onions in the tantalizing bhindi do pyaza, a vegetarian dish that harmonizes the vibrant flavors of spices with the sweetness of onions, creating a delightful symphony of taste and texture.

Channa Saag

$12.99

"Embark on a flavorful journey with channa saag, where plump chickpeas mingle with velvety spinach in a harmonious blend of spices, resulting in a vegetarian dish that is both nourishing and brimming with a delightful taste.

Baigan Bharta

$11.99

"Delight in the smoky charm of baingan ka bharta, where roasted eggplant is transformed into a savory delight with a medley of spices, creating a vegetarian dish that is rich in flavor and offers a unique culinary experience.

Mix vegetable

$12.99

"Dive into a colorful symphony of flavors with mix vegetable, a delightful medley of garden-fresh vegetables cooked to perfection, ensuring a vibrant and nutritious vegetarian dish that celebrates the essence of nature on your plate.

Allu Gobhi

$11.99

"Indulge in the comforting simplicity of aloo gobhi, where tender cauliflower florets and perfectly cooked potatoes come together in a harmonious blend of spices, creating a vegetarian dish that is both satisfying and soul-warming.

Malai Kofta

$12.99Out of stock

Non Veg Main Course

Dilli Wala Butter Chicken Chef Special

$15.99

"Indulge in the iconic flavors of Delhi with Dilli Wala Butter Chicken, where succulent pieces of chicken are bathed in a creamy, buttery tomato-based gravy, delivering a delectable blend of spices and a culinary experience that is truly unforgettable.

Dhaba Style Chicken Curry

$13.99

"Experience the rustic charm of Dhaba Style Chicken, where tender chicken pieces are cooked with aromatic spices and a blend of flavorful ingredients, reminiscent of the authentic flavors found at traditional roadside dhabas, bringing a delightful touch of nostalgia to your plate.

Kadhai Chicken

$13.99

"Savor the robust flavors of Kadhai Chicken, where succulent chicken pieces are stir-fried with a medley of aromatic spices, bell peppers, and onions in a traditional kadhai (wok), creating a tantalizing dish that showcases the essence of Indian cuisine with every bite.

Tawa Chicken

$13.99

"Delight in the tantalizing flavors of Tawa Chicken, where succulent pieces of chicken are cooked on a sizzling hot tawa (griddle), infused with a delightful blend of spices, resulting in a dish that boasts a perfect balance of smoky char, aromatic spices, and juicy tenderness.

Chicken Saag

$13.99

"Experience a delightful fusion of succulent chicken and vibrant spinach in Chicken Saag, where tender chicken pieces are cooked in a velvety spinach gravy infused with aromatic spices, resulting in a flavorful and nutritious dish that showcases the best of both worlds.

Rara Goat Curry

$19.99Out of stock

"Indulge in the hearty delight of Rara Goat Curry, where tender pieces of goat meat are slow-cooked in a rich and aromatic gravy of minced goat, infused with a special blend of spices and finished with a touch of indulgence, offering a truly satisfying and flavorsome culinary experience.

Kadhai goat

$15.99Out of stock

"Embrace the bold and robust flavors of Kadhai Goat, where tender goat meat is cooked in a traditional kadhai (wok) with a medley of aromatic spices, bell peppers, and onions, resulting in a tantalizing dish that captures the essence of Indian cuisine and takes your taste buds on a flavorful journey.

Egg curry

$11.99

"Satisfy your cravings with the comforting goodness of Egg Curry, where hard-boiled eggs are immersed in a luscious and flavorsome gravy, delicately spiced to perfection, creating a delightful dish that showcases the versatile appeal of eggs in Indian cuisine.

Egg Bhurji

$9.99

"Delight in the savory symphony of flavors with Egg Bhurji, where scrambled eggs are infused with a fragrant blend of spices, onions, and tomatoes, creating a delectable dish that is both comforting and satisfying, perfect for a hearty breakfast or a quick meal.

Fish Curry

$15.99

"A fragrant and flavorful curry made with tender fish pieces simmered in a tangy and spicy gravy, perfect for seafood lovers."

Tawa Fish

$13.99

"Dive into a symphony of flavors with Tawa Fish, where succulent fish fillets are marinated with a blend of spices, seared to perfection on a sizzling hot tawa (griddle), delivering a delightful combination of tender fish with a tantalizing charred crust, creating an exquisite seafood experience.

Daal/Lentels

Dal Makhni

$12.99

"Delight in the creamy indulgence of dal makhni, a slow-cooked blend of black lentils and kidney beans simmered with aromatic spices and finished with a velvety touch of butter, resulting in a luxurious vegetarian dish that is sure to please your palate.

Yellow Dal Tarka

$12.99

"Experience the comforting simplicity of yellow dal tarka, where a blend of yellow lentils is infused with aromatic spices and tempered with sizzling tadka, creating a flavorful vegetarian dish that is both nourishing and deeply satisfying.

Channa masala

$12.99

"Indulge in the robust and tangy flavors of channa masala, where chickpeas are simmered in a zesty tomato-based gravy infused with aromatic spices, offering a vegetarian dish that is hearty, flavorful, and undeniably satisfying.

Kadi pakora

$12.99

"Delight in the culinary harmony of kadi pakora, where fritters made from gram flour are submerged in a tangy yogurt-based curry, resulting in a delectable vegetarian dish that combines crispy goodness with a creamy and savory twist which goes with plain or jeera rice.

Rajma Masala

$12.99

"Savor the rich and aromatic flavors of Rajma masala, where tender kidney beans are cooked in a flavorful blend of spices and a luscious tomato-based gravy, creating a vegetarian dish that is both comforting and utterly satisfying.

Breads

Plain Naan

$1.99

"Experience the timeless classic of Plain Naan, a soft and pillowy Indian bread, expertly baked to perfection in a traditional tandoor, offering a versatile and delightful accompaniment to savor the rich flavors of any meal.

Makki Roti

$1.99

"Savor the rustic charm of Makki Roti, a golden and earthy cornmeal flatbread, lovingly handcrafted and grilled to perfection, bringing a delightful crunch and a touch of warmth to your plate, making it an essential companion to relish the flavors of Punjabi cuisine.

Garlic Naan

$2.99

"Elevate your naan experience with the aromatic delight of Garlic Naan, where the soft and fluffy bread is infused with the pungent and savory notes of garlic, creating a flavorful and irresistible accompaniment that adds an extra layer of aromatic goodness to any meal.

Chilli garlic Naan

$2.99

"Embark on a spicy and flavorful journey with Chili Garlic Naan, where the delectable combination of fiery chili and aromatic garlic enhances the soft and fluffy bread, creating a tantalizing fusion of heat and flavor that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

Roti- Tandoori | Tawa

$1.99

"Embrace the essence of tradition with Tandoori Roti, a smoky and wholesome Indian bread, baked in a traditional clay oven or on a tawa, offering a rustic and authentic experience that complements a wide range of delectable dishes.

Kulcha- Aloo | Onion

$3.99

"Experience the culinary charm of Kulcha, a soft and fluffy Indian bread, stuffed with a savory filling of your choice, whether it's spicy potato, paneer, or tangy onion, creating a delightful explosion of flavors and textures that will transport you to a world of taste sensations.

Pudina Lacha Paratha

$3.99

"Delight in the fragrant and crispy delight of Pudina Lacha Parantha, where layers of flaky, multi-layered bread are infused with the refreshing essence of mint (pudina), offering a tantalizing blend of aromatic flavors and a satisfying crunch with every bite.

Keema Parantha chicken | Goat

$4.99

"Savor the hearty indulgence of Keema Parantha, where unleavened bread is generously stuffed with a spiced minced meat filling, creating a flavorful and satisfying culinary experience that combines the richness of meat with the comforting embrace of freshly cooked bread.

Biryani (Served with Raita)

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Indulge in the aromatic masterpiece of Veg Biryani, where fragrant basmati rice is cooked with an assortment of colorful vegetables, aromatic spices, and a perfect blend of flavors, resulting in a tantalizing vegetarian dish that is both aromatic and satisfying.

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

"Delight in the regal flavors of Chicken Biryani, where succulent chicken pieces are marinated with aromatic spices, layered with fragrant basmati rice, and slow-cooked to perfection, creating a mouthwatering symphony of flavors and textures that is fit for royalty.

Goat Biryani

$19.99Out of stock

"Indulge in the rich and aromatic delight of Goat Biryani, where tender pieces of goat meat are cooked with fragrant basmati rice, infused with a harmonious blend of spices, creating a heavenly combination of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds to culinary bliss.

Sides

Plain Rice

$2.99

"Enjoy the simple elegance of Plain Rice, where fluffy and perfectly cooked grains take center stage, providing a versatile and comforting base to complement any dish, allowing the flavors of accompanying curries and gravies to shine.

Jeera Onion Pea Pulao

$4.99

"Savor the aromatic magic of Jeera Pea Pulao, where fragrant basmati rice is delicately flavored with cumin seeds (jeera) and studded with sweet and tender green peas, resulting in a flavorful and visually delightful rice dish that elevates any meal with its vibrant colors and irresistible taste.

Roasted Papad

$2.99

"Indulge in the crispy delight of Roasted Papad, where thin and crunchy lentil discs are expertly roasted to perfection, offering a delightful accompaniment that adds a satisfying crunch and a burst of flavor to any meal, making it an irresistible addition to your dining experience.

Boondi/Plain Raita

$2.99

"Cool and refreshing, Boondi Raita combines crispy chickpea flour balls (boondi) with creamy yogurt, seasoned with aromatic spices, creating a delectable and tangy side dish that adds a burst of texture and flavor to your meal.

Fresh garden salad

$4.99

Green chatni

$4.99

Desserts

Rasmalai

$5.99

"delicate and spongy cottage cheese dumplings are soaked in sweet, creamy milk, infused with cardamom and garnished with pistachios, creating a heavenly dessert that melts in your mouth, leaving a lingering taste of pure indulgence.

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

" soft and syrup-soaked milk dumplings are infused with cardamom and rose flavors, offering a delectable bite-sized dessert that is rich, indulgent, and irresistibly sweet, leaving you craving for more.

Safron kheer

$5.99

"aromatic Basmati rice is simmered in creamy milk, delicately flavored with saffron strands, and sweetened to perfection, creating a luscious and fragrant dessert that captivates your senses with its heavenly taste and vibrant hue.

Moong Dal Halwa

$7.99

"Delight in the velvety decadence of Moong Dal Halwa, where golden lentils are slow-cooked with ghee, infused with aromatic spices, and sweetened to perfection, resulting in a rich and indulgent dessert that offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience, leaving you in pure bliss with each spoonful.

Gajar Halwa

$7.99

"Indulge in the classic delight of Gajar Ka Halwa, where grated carrots are simmered in ghee, cooked in sweetened milk, and garnished with nuts, creating a luscious and aromatic dessert that encapsulates the essence of traditional Indian sweets, offering a heavenly combination of flavors and textures.

Drinks

Soda(Limca,Thumsup,Coke)

$1.99

Water

$1.25

Lassi (Salted|Mango|Sweet)

$3.99

"Quench your thirst and indulge in creamy bliss with Lassi, a refreshing yogurt-based drink that combines the richness of yogurt, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of aromatic flavors, creating a heavenly concoction that rejuvenates your senses and transports you to a state of pure refreshment.

Aam panna

$3.99Out of stock

"Experience the tangy and refreshing delight of Aam Panna, a rejuvenating summer beverage made from raw mangoes, infused with a blend of spices and a touch of sweetness, offering a burst of tropical flavors that quenches your thirst and revitalizes your palate with every sip.

Catering - Tray Orders Appetizers

Vegetable Appetizers (Half)

$55.00

Vegetable Appetizers (Full)

$85.00

Paneer/Chicken (Half)

$60.00

Paneer/Chicken (Full)

$110.00

Lamb (Half)

$65.00

Lamb (Full)

$125.00

Seafood (Half)

$95.00

Seafood (Full)

$160.00

Catering - Tray Orders Main Course

Dal/rajma/Chole (Half)

$55.00

Dal/rajma/Chole (Full)

$100.00

Vegetable/Chicken (Half)

$60.00

Vegetable/Chicken (Full)

$110.00

Lamb (Half)

$75.00

Lamb (Full)

$135.00

Goat (Half)

$95.00

Goat (Full)

$150.00

Seafood (Half)

$95.00

Seafood (Full)

$160.00

Rice & Noodles (Half)

$50.00

Rice & Noodles (Full)

$80.00

Biryani Veg/Chicken (Half)

$55.00

Biryani Veg/Chicken (Full)

$95.00

Biryani Goat/Lamb (Half)

$75.00

Biryani Goat/Lamb (Full)

$140.00

Asst. Bread (Half)

$40.00

Asst. Bread (Full)

$70.00

Stuffed Breads (Half)

$50.00

Stuffed Breads (Full)

$85.00

Desserts (half)

$50.00

Desserts (Full)

$95.00

Suggested Serving:

Half Tray For 10-15 people

Full tray For 25-30 People