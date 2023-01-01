Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Woodbridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Woodbridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Woodbridge

Must-try Woodbridge restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Woodbridge Brewery

33 Main St., Woodbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WBC Champion Burger$14.95
Small Caeser$7.95
Tacos Fresca$16.95
More about Woodbridge Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Siwa Thai Restaurant

96 Main Street, Woodbridge Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Spring Rolls$8.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with glass noodle and mixed vegetables served with sweet peach sauce
Pad Thai$13.95
Sautéed rice noodles with egg, bean curd, spring onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts
Tom Ka Kai$7.95
A combination of coconut milk, lemongrass, galanga and chicken with mushroom
More about Siwa Thai Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Fresco by Haveli -

145 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fresco by Haveli -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Woodbridge

Chicken Tenders

Calamari

French Fries

Map

More near Woodbridge to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston