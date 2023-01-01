Woodbridge restaurants you'll love
Woodbridge Brewery
33 Main St., Woodbridge
|Popular items
|WBC Champion Burger
|$14.95
|Small Caeser
|$7.95
|Tacos Fresca
|$16.95
Siwa Thai Restaurant
96 Main Street, Woodbridge Township
|Popular items
|Thai Spring Rolls
|$8.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with glass noodle and mixed vegetables served with sweet peach sauce
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Sautéed rice noodles with egg, bean curd, spring onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts
|Tom Ka Kai
|$7.95
A combination of coconut milk, lemongrass, galanga and chicken with mushroom