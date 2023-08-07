Popular Items

The Sandwich Combo

$16.74

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Tendie Trio Combo

$16.74

Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with your choice of side & a drink

THE Sandwich

$12.99

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun

Donations

The Great Banana Pudding Drive - CT Foodshare

The Great Banana Pudding Drive

$1.00

Menu

Combos

NOT Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.25

Oven-roasted, double-fried cauliflower steak, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Chicken and Waffles Combo

$18.74

Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of side & a drink

Kids Combo

$6.99

Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce, drink, & kid's side (Mac & Cheese or French Fries)

Featured Items

THE Sandwich

$12.99

Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun

Tendie Trio

$12.99

Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce.

The NOT Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Roasted & fried cauliflower steak, house-made creamy + tangy slaw, garlic pickles, & Rob sauce on a Martin's potato roll

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Two Jumbo Halal Tenders over a pair of toasted, sugary-crunchy Liege waffles, drizzled with maple brown-sugar aioli and dusted with powdered sugar.

Tendie Roulette

$18.99

Five buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies - Country, Mild, Medium, Hot, and Haven heat levels - garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce

Snack Menu

NOT Chicken Nugs

$7.49

Oven-roasted, fried cauliflower florets served with choice of sauce

Tendie Slider

$6.49

Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun

Single Tendie

$4.49

Buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendie served on white bread with garlic-dill pickles and a sauce of your choice.

Fuego Fries

$10.49

Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake

Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries

Large French Fries

$10.49

BIG Box full of our crispy fries

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni

Large Mac N Cheese

$17.99

1 BIG quart of our White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotelle Macaroni

Banana Puddin'

$4.49

French Vanilla puddin' layered with Nilla wafers and fresh sliced banana, topped with whipped cream & Nilla wafer crumbles

Creamy Vinegar Slaw

$3.49

Shredded cabbage, sliced red onion, carrot, & celery in our house-made dressing

Large Creamy Vinegar Slaw

$11.49

1 BIG quart of our creamy slaw

Garlic-Dill Pickles

$2.49

Garlic-Dill pickles to cool the burn

Large Garlic-Dill Pickles

$7.99

1 BIG quart of Garlic-Dill Pickles to help cool the burn

Single Waffle

$3.49

Toast - 2 Slices

$1.25

We'd like to make a toast! 2 slices of Martin's Potato Bread expertly toasted and a perfect vehicle to sop up all your HHC juices!

Buy a Loaf! (sliced bread)

$5.75

Who needs sandwich buns?

$5.75

Who needs slider buns?

$5.75

Sauces

Rob Sauce

$1.00
House Ranch

$1.00
Sweet Sauce

$1.00
Blue Cheese

$1.00
Honey

$1.00
Pancake Syrup

$0.60

Large Rob Sauce

$3.49

Large House Ranch

$3.49

Large Blue Cheese

$3.49

Large Sweet Sauce

$3.49

Drinks

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Orange

$2.00
Lemonade

$2.00
Pure Leaf Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00
Water (Carton)

$2.00

For The Whole Flock

Slider Kit - 12pk

$62.99

Build your own sliders with a DOZEN jumbo Halal tenders, DOZEN Martin’s potato slider buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart famous creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats & choice of any large sauce.

Sandwich Kit - 6pk

$62.99

Build your own sandwiches with 6 buttermilk marinated Halal boneless chicken breasts, 6 Martins Potato Buns, 1 quart garlic-dill pickles, 1 quart creamy slaw, choice of 4 heats and any large sauce.

Tendies by the Dozen

$40.99

Twelve buttermilk-marinated jumbo halal tendies, a couple slices of Martin's bread, choose of up to 4 heat levels, a garlic-dill pickle garnish and any large sauce.

Order Attention Required