Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hawaiian Bros - Belton

review star

No reviews yet

825 South 6th Street

Waco, TX 76706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plate Lunch

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.
Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

Classic - Huli Huli Chicken

$10.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

Small - Huli Huli Chicken

$8.95

Our signature dish! Marinated teriyaki chicken grilled fresh.

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

Classic - Honolulu Chicken

$10.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Small - Honolulu Chicken

Small - Honolulu Chicken

$8.95

Savory chicken infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Classic - Molokai Chicken

Classic - Molokai Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Small - Molokai Chicken

Small - Molokai Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy perfectly grilled chicken with a little heat.

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

Classic - Kilauea Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Small - Kilauea Chicken

Small - Kilauea Chicken

$8.95

Sweet & spicy grilled chicken with a lava hot kick.

Classic - Luau Pig

Classic - Luau Pig

$10.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Small - Luau Pig

Small - Luau Pig

$8.95

Slow roasted kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt.

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

Classic - Seasoned Vegetables

$8.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

Small - Seasoned Vegetables

$6.50

Mix of fresh vegetables with our own spice blend.

Classic - Mixed Plate

Classic - Mixed Plate

$11.95

Can’t decide? Mix it up! Choose any two entrées in one plate. Classic & large size only.

Sauce Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional Teriyaki Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Additional BBQ Packets

Sriracha Packets

Sriracha Packets

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

Website

Location

825 South 6th Street, Waco, TX 76706

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wacool Tacos & Tamales
orange star5.0 • 3
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
The Dough Re Mi
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Roni's Mac Bar
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Whizzbang's Hamburgers
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall - 720 Franklin Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Village Pizzaria & Gelato Bar
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Ave. Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waco

Fuego Tortilla Grill - Waco
orange star4.5 • 6,217
1524 Interstate 35 S Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange star4.3 • 1,892
3815 FRANKLIN Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Cafe Homestead
orange star4.8 • 1,282
608 Dry Creek Road Waco, TX 76705
View restaurantnext
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
orange star4.3 • 1,161
929 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Guess Family Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 811
2803 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waco
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston