Hector's Mariscos Broadway
1177 Broadway
Suite 14
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Popular Items
Agua
Sodas
Bebidas Calientes
Bebidas Infantil
Jugo Natural
Beer
Bohemia
Bud LT
Budweiser
Coors LT
Corona
Corona LT
Indio
MGD
Michelob Ultra
Mil LT
Modelo Esp
Negra Modelo
Odouls
Pacifico
Sculpin IPA
Sol
Tecate LT
Victoria
XX Amber
XX Lager
Tecate
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
XX Lager
Wine
Cold Appetizers
Ceviche de Pescado
Shredded fish cured in lemon juice and mixed with pico de gallo. Garnished with cucumber and avocado.
Ceviche de Salmon
Fresh salmon chunks, diced mango mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.
Ceviche de Tamarindo
Diced shrimp cured in lemon juice and tamarind pulp mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.
Ceviche Mazatlan
Diced shrimp cured in lemon cilantro juice, avocado, and selected peppers.
Ceviche Hector's
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, lemon juice and red peppers mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.
Ceviche Honolulu
Ahi tuna chunks, mixed with mango and pico de gallo.
Ceviche de Camaron
Diced shrimp cured in lemon juice mixed with pico de gallo and garnished with avocado and cucumbers.
Ceviche Endiablado
Diced shrimp cured in lemon juice, mixed with pico de gallo, avocado and selected peppers.
Aguachile Verde
Raw shrimp marinated in lemon juice, green peppers and onions. Garnished with cucumber.
Aguachile Rojo
Raw shrimp marinated in lemon juice, red peppers and onions. Garnished with cucumber.
Aguachile de Tamarindo
Raw shrimp cured in lemon juice, tamarind pulp and peppers.
Aguachile en Molcajete
Raw shrimp marinated in spicy lemon juice.
Ostras de la Baja
Fresh Pacific oysters on the half shell.
Almejas Frescas
Clams on the half shell, diced, mixed with pico de gallo, and lemon juice.
Botana de Camaron
Cooked shrimp garnished with sliced cucumber.
Botana Mixta
Cooked shrimp, octopus, raw scallops and oysters garnished with sliced cucumber.
Botana Mixta Especial
Cooked shrimp, octopus, raw scallops and oysters garnished with sliced cucumber.
Botana Suprema
Cooked octopus and shrimp over a base of shrimp ceviche. Garnished with cucumbers and avocado.
Ceviche Camaron Cocido
Diced cooked shrimp, lemon juice, pico de gallo and garnished with avocado and cucumbers.
Molcajete Diablillo
Cooked octopus, raw shrimp, scallops, clams, oyster and vegetables in a spicy lime sauce. Garnished with tomatoe, cucumber and avocado.
Molcajete Especial
Cooked octopus, raw shrimp, half moon scallops, clams, oyster and vegetables in a spicy lime sauce. Garnished with tomatoe, cucumber and avocado.
Callo de Hacha
Slices of raw half moon scallops, lemon juice, cucumber and onions.
Hot Appetizers
Tenazas de Jaiba
Steamed crab claws, half way peeled ready to eat.
Toritos
Yellow peppers stuffed with cheese, shrimp and tuna.
Mejillones al Mojo de Ajo
New Zealand green mussels cooked in garlic sauce.
Chicharrones de Pescado
Deep fried fish chunks served with fiery avocado salsa.
Camaron con Cabeza
Steamed, large Mexican whole shrimp ready to peel. Served with a side of aguachile sauce.(head-on,shell-on)
Cucarachas
Deep fried shrimp with shell on, garnished with cucumbers and onions.
Salpicones de Camaron
Crispy shrimp with shell on and marinated in fiery sauce.
Salpicones de Pulpo
Diced octopus sauteed in fiery sauce.
Chicharrones de Calamar
Deep fried calamari rings and tentacles. Served with a side of tartar sauce.
Ostiones a la Popeye
Cooked oyster on the half shell filled with shrimp, creamy spinach sauce and cheese.
Almejas a Las Brasas
Charbroiled clams filled with pico de gallo, cheese and a dash of chipotle hot sauce.
Almejas a La Popeye
Charbroiled clams filled with creamy spinach sauce and cheese.
Ostiones Rockefeller
Cooked oyster, bacon bits, cheese and a dash of chipotle hot sauce.
Salads
Cocktails
Coctel de Almeja
Raw clam, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.
Coctel de Camaron
Cooked shrimp, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.
Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo
Cooked shrimp & octopus, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.
Coctel Campechana
Cooked shrimp & octopus, raw scallops & oyster, mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.
Coctel de Pulpo
Cooked octopus mixed in cold shrimp broth, pico de gallo, cucumber, and lemon juice. Garnished with avocado.
Tostadas
Tostada Aguachile Rojo
Raw shrimp marinated in red chilies, lime juice and onions. Garnished with cucumber and avocado.
Tostada Aguachile Verde
Raw shrimp marinated in green chilies, lime juice and onions. Garnished with cucumber and avocado.
Tostada Calamar
Calamari stew garnished with onions on a hard shell. Garnished with avocado.
Tostada Callo de Hacha
Raw half moon scallops, cucumber and onions and lemon.
Tostada Camaron Cocido
Cooked shrimp, diced, mixed with lemon juice and pico de gallo. Garnished with avocado.
Tostada Camaron Crudo
Raw shrimp, diced and mixed with lemon juice and pico de gallo. Garnished with avocado.
Tostada Camaron y Pulpo
Tostada Campechanera
Cooked octopus, raw shrimp, scallops mixed with pico de gallo and cucumber. Garnished with avocado.
Tostada Ceviche Camaron
White shrimp cured in lime mixed with pico de gallo and garnished with avocado.
Tostada Ceviche Endiablado
Tostada Ceviche Pescado
Shredded white fish cured in lime, mixed with pico de gallo, and a hint of jalapeno. Garnished with avocado.
Tostada Ceviche Salmon
Tostada Ceviche Tamarindo
Tostada Marlin
Smoked tuna stew garnished with onions and avocado.
Tostada de Pulpo
Tostada Suprema
Cooked octopus and shrimp over a base of shrimp ceviche. Garnished with avocado.
Soups
Siete Mares
The famous 7 Seas soup with fish, shrimp, octopus, calamari, clams, mussels, and crab leg.
Siete Mares a la Diabla
The famous 7 Seas with fish, shrimp, octopus, calamari, clams, mussels, and crab leg in a fiery soup.
Caldo Cahuamanta
Sting ray soup.
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup.
Crema de Almeja
Clam Chowder.
Caldo Diablillo
Large Mexican whole shrimp in a fiery soup.(head-on,shell-on)
Caldo de Pescado
Fish soup.
Tacos
Taco de Carne Asada
Grilled diced beef taco, garnished with pico de gallo and avocado.
Taco de Camaron
Beer battered shrimp taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
Taco de Cahuamanta
Taco de Calamar
Like a crispy quesadilla, a charbroiled corn tortilla with calamari stew and cheese.
Taco de Callo
Grilled scallops taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
Taco Enchilado
Spicy buttered shrimp taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
Taco Gobernador
Like a crispy quesadilla, a charbroiled corn tortilla with buttered diced shrimp, poblano pepper and cheese.
Taco Hector's
Deep fried taco, diced shrimp and cheese. Garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing, and cotija cheese.
Taco de Jaiba
Shredded crab taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo and house dressing.
Taco de Langostino
Grilled langoustine taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
Taco de Marlin
Like a crispy quesadilla, a charbroiled corn tortilla with smoked tuna and cheese.
Taco de Pescado
Beer battered fish taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
Taco de Pollo
Taco de Pulpo
Grilled octopus taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing and avocado.
Orden Tacos Carne Asada
Two grilled diced beef tacos garnished with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Camaron
Two beer battered shrimp tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Cahuamanta
Orden Tacos Calamar
Like crispy quesadillas, two charbroiled corn tortillas with calamari stew and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Callo
Two grilled scallops tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Enchilado
Two spicy buttered shrimp tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Gobernador
Like crispy quesadillas, two charbroiled corn tortillas with buttered diced shrimp, poblano pepper and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Hector's
Two deep fried tacos with diced shrimp and cheese. Garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Jaiba
Two shredded crab tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Langostino
Two grilled langoustine tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Marlin
Like crispy quesadillas, two charbroiled corn tortillas with smoked tuna and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Pescado
Two beer battered fish tacos garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Orden Tacos Pollo
Orden Tacos Pulpo
Two grilled octopus taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing and avocado.
Burritos
Burrito Asada a la Carta
Burrito with diced grilled beef, pico de gallo, and avocado. Burrito Only - No sides.
Burrito de Asada Combo
Grilled beef burrito with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito de Camaron
Shrimp burrito prepped in choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Burrito Combo
Shrimp, scallops and crab burrito prepped in choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Burrito de Langostino
Langoustine burrito prepped in choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Burrito de Pescado
Beer battered fish burrito with cabbage, pico de gallo and house dressing. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Chimichanga de Camaron
Shrimp fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Chimichanga Mix
Shrimp, scallops & crab fried-burrito prepped in choice of suace, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, dressing and cotija cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Burrito de Frijol
Fish Entrees
Filete Chipotle
Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy chipotle sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Jalapeno
Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy jalapeno sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Al Mojo de Ajo
Grilled fish fillet smothered in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete A la Culichi
Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Ranchero
Grilled fish fillet smothered in tomato sauce, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Zarandeado
Charbroiled fish fillet, smothered in our special house sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Al Ajillo
Fish fillet grilled with garlic chunks. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete A la Popeye
Grilled fish fillet smothered in creamy spinach sauce, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete A la Veracruzana
Grilled fish fillet smothered in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Empanizado
Breaded fish fillet served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete A la Plancha
Grilled fish fillet served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete A la Diabla
Grilled fish fillet smothered in spicy and garlicky red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Hector's
Steamed fish fillet & shrimp with chipotle sauce, spinach and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Filete Relleno
Steamed fish fillet & shrimp, with bacon, olives, capers and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Brochetas de Pescado
Charbroiled fish chunks skewers with bacon, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Shrimp Entrees
Camarones Chipotle
Sauteed shrimp in creamy chipotle sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones Jalapeno
Sauteed shrimp in creamy jalapeno sauce(slightly spicy). Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
Six grilled shrimp smothered in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones A la Culichi
Sauteed shrimp in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones Rancheros
Sauteed shrimp in tomato sauce, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones Zarandeados
Six charbroiled shrimp smothered in our special house sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and fish broth.
Camarones Al Ajillo
Six shrimp grilled with garlic chunks. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones A la Popeye
Grilled shirmp smothered in creamy spinach sauce, mushrooms and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones A la Veracruz
Sauteed shrimp in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones Empanizados
Sauteed shrimp in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones A la Plancha
Six grilled shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones A la Diabla
Sauteed shrimp in extra spicy and garlicky red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Camarones Rellenos
Shrimp wrapped in bacon and stuffed with choice. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Molcajete de Camaron
Grilled shrimp over melted cheese, mushrooms and garnished with serrano sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Fajitas de Camaron
Shrimp grilled with onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Medallones de Camaron
Shrimp smothered in creamy mushroom, bacon bits and cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Brochetas de Camaron
Charbroiled shrimp skewers with bacon, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pasta de Camaron
Shrimp fettuccine in chipotle or culichi sauce. Served with salad and fish broth.
Salmon Entrees
Salmon Zarandeado
Charbroiled salmon, smothered in our special house sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Salmon Al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed octopus chunks in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Salmon A la Plancha
Grilled Alaskan salmon, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Salmon Ladrillo
Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with chipotle chili sauce and jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Salmon A la Veracruzana
Grilled salmon, sauteed in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions, and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Octopus Entrees
Pulpo Zarandeado
Charbroiled octopus chunks smothered in our special house sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pulpo Al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed octopus chunks in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pulpo A la Plancha
Grilled octopus chunks, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pulpo A la Chipotle
Sauteed octopus chunks in creamy chipotle sauce and slightly spicy. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pulpo A la Culichi
Sauteed octopus chunks in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pulpo Al Olivo
Grilled octopus in olive oil, laurel leaves, and olives. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pulpo A la Diabla
Sauteed octopus chunks in extra spicy and garlicky red sauces. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Squid Entrees
Calamar Zarandeado
Charbroiled calamari steak and marinated in special sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar Al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed calamari steak in garlic sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar A la Plancha
Grilled calamari steak, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar A la Chipotle
Sauteed calamari steak in creamy chipotle sauce and slightly spicy. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar A la Culichi
Sauteed calamari steak in creamy poblano pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar A la Olivo
Grilled calamari steak in olive oil, laurel leaves, and olives. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar A la Diabla
Sauteed calamari steak in extra spicy and garlicky red sauces. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar Empanizado
Breaded calamari steak, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Calamar A la Veracruzana
Calamari steak, sauteed in tomato sauce, bell peppers, olives, onions, and capers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinations
Combinacion A la Plancha
Grilled fish, shrimp, octopus, scallops, calamari, clams, mussels, and crab leg. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinacion A la Chipotle
Mixed grilled seafood smothered in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinacion Ranchera
Mixed seafood sauteed with tomato based sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinacion A la Diabla
Mixed seafood sauteed in a garlicky spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinacion A la Veracruz
Mixed seafood sauteed with tomato sauce, onions, bell peppers, and olives. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinacion Al Mojo d Ajo
Mixed grilled seafood smothered in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Combinacion Fritanga
Shrimp, fish, scallops & calamari. All breaded and served with French fries.
Parrillada a la Plancha
Platter with grilled steak and chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Parrillada Zarandeada
Charbroiled whole shrimp and fish fillet marinated with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Parrillada Hectors
A mix of grilled, charbroiled, and breaded seafood for a party of four. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Parrillada #1
Shrimp shish-kabob, cheese enchilada & breaded shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Parrillada #2
Stuffed shrimp, shrimp shish-kabob & shrimp enchilada served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Parrillada #3
New York steak & breaded shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and broth.
Parrillada #4
New York steak & 1/2 lobster tail served with rice, beans, salad and broth.
Parrillada #5
Cheese stuffed shrimp & grilled seafood combination served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Parrillada #6
New York steak & shrimp medallion served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Brochetas Mix
Charbroiled shrimp and fish skewers with bacon, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Almejas & Mejillones
Steamed clams and mussels with garlic, mushrooms and onions
Molcajete Mixto
Shrimp and diced steak over melted cheese and garnished with serrano sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Fajitas Camaron y Pollo
Shrimp and chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Fajitas Pollo,Asada,Camar
Shrimp, chicken and beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Other Entrees
Pescado Frito
Whole Fish - deep fried to perfection served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pescado Zarandeado
Whole Fish - charbroiled with house sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Cola de Langosta
Puerto Nuevo style lobster tail served with baked potato, rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Langostinos Al Ajillo
Grilled split prawns in garlic chunks and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Langostinos Al Mojo d Ajo
Split prawns in garlic sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Langostinos A La Plancha
Grilled split prawns served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Langostinos Zarandeados
Charbroiled split prawns with special house sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Machaca de Jaiba
Shredded crab and Mexican salsa served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Pechuga de Pollo
Chicken breast served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth. Choose your sauce or style.
Pasta de Pollo
Chicken fettuccine in chipotle or culichi sauce. Served with salad and fish broth.
Estofado de Cahuamanta
Smoked tuna stew served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Estofado de Marlin
Smoked tuna stew served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Corte New York
New York steak served with grilled onions, yellow peppers, rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Enchiladas de Camaron
Two shrimp enchiladas smothered in your choice of sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Enchiladas de Langostino
Two langoustine enchiladas smothered in your choice of sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and broth.
Enchiladas Combo
Two enchiladas with a mix of shrimp, scallops & crab smothered in your choice of sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Enchiladas de Pollo
Two chicken enchiladas smothered in your choice of sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Enchiladas de Jaiba
Two crab enchiladas smothered in your choice of sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Enchiladas de Marlin
Two smoked tuna enchiladas smothered in your choice of sauce and served with rice, beans, salad and fish broth.
Enchiladas de Queso
Cheese Enchiladas
Paella
Valencia style Paella (Saturday-Sunday only)
Quesadilla
Nachos Hectors
Carne Asada Fries
Kids
Mini Botana de Camaron
Cooked shrimp garnished with cucumber.
Mini Filete
Breaded fillet and French fries.
Mini Fritanga
Breaded shrimp and French fries.
Mini Quesadilla con Papas
Mini quesadilla with French fries.
Hamburgesa con Queso
Cheeseburger and French fries.
Hamburgesa de Pescado
Fish burger and French fries.
Hamburgesa de Camaron
Shrimp burger and French fries.
Side Orders
Aguacate
Full order of avocado side(sliced)
1/2 Aguacate
Half order of avocado side(sliced)
Guacamole
Avocado based dip prepared with pico de gallo.
Chiles Toreados
Grilled peppers with onions.
Pepinos
Side order of Cucumber slices.
Papas a la Francesa
French Fries.
Arroz
Side of Rice.
Frijoles Fritos
Side of refried beans.
Consome de Pescado
Side order of our popular Fish Broth.
Consome de Camaron
Side order of our delicious Shrimp Broth.
Consome Pascual
Mixed seafood broth.
Salsas al Gusto
Side of Sauce of choice.
Salsa de Mesa
4oz. side of our popular salsa fresca.
Totopos
Tortillas
Side Aguachile
Chips & Salsa
Side Clamato
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1177 Broadway, Suite 14, Chula Vista, CA 91911