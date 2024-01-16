- Home
Sushi Roll 1187 Broadway
No reviews yet
1187 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
- Corona$6.00
- corona Familiar$6.50
- Pacifico Especial$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Victoria
- Indio
- Heineken
- Heineken N/A
- Orange IPA
- IPA
- Harland Japanese Larger
- Sapporp$6.00
- Asahi$6.00
- Asahi$6.00+
- IPA Lagunitas$7.00+
- Modelo$6.00+
- Sapporo$6.00+
- Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Red Blend$10.00
- Pinot Noir$12.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Temecula 2
- Temecula 3
- Valle de Guadalupe 1
- Valle de Guadalupe 2
- Valle de Guadalupe 3
- Clericot Lychee$20.00
- Clericot Apple$17.00
- Clericot Red$18.00
- Dry 1
- Dry2
- Organico
- Variedad 1
- Variedad 2
- Variedad 3
- Bateo
- Crazy Mango$6.00
- Tropical Mango$6.00
- Bora Bora$6.00
- Calpis$4.00
- Calpi Colada$7.00
- Calpi Flag$7.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Orangeade$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Strawberry
- Mango
- Canatalope
- Pineapple
- Berry's
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Box Water$5.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Flavored Ramune$5.00
- Dr pepper$4.00
- Coke zero$4.00
- Caffe Americano$4.00
- Espresso$3.00
- Capuccino$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Tea 1$4.00
- Tea 2$4.00
- Tea 3$4.00
- Tea 4$4.00
- Tea 5$4.00
- Tea 6$4.00
Appetizers
- Baby Squid$12.00
150 g. Squid filled with baby paste, covered in an eel sauce
- Camaron Rokka$12.00
150 g. Crispy shrimp covered in a chipotle sauce, accompanied with salad
- Crab Roll$9.00
150 g. Nuggets of crab, salad, and sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Rice Tartar$10.00
150 g. Cabor rerum nes del endi remquo odis et aborum, vitae que
- Edamames$6.00
150 g
- Ika Dragon$13.00
150 g. Crispy squid rings and vegetables with a twist of lime and dragon sauce
- Kani Gyozas$6.00
5 pieces. Japanese dumplings filled with crab and cream cheese, accompanied with a sweet and sour sauce
- Magic Tofu$7.00
150 g. Battered tofu in tempura paste with grated turnips and chives
- Pizza Sushi$12.00
150 g. Crispy rice base topped with chipotle sauce, smoked salmon, crab, avocado, masago, and Tampico sauce
- Shishito Pepper Tempura$9.00
3 pieces. Edamame soybeans battered with tempura paste
- Tempura Mix$12.00
150 g. Shrimp, fish, chicken, and vegetables
- Chula Tartar$16.00
150 g. Tuna tartar marinated in yuzu sauce with avocado, masago, the crunch of wontons, and chilli garlic oil
- Tostada Roll$7.00
- shrimp tempura$16.00
Nigiri
- Crab Nigiri$6.00
16 g
- Eel Nigiri$9.00
16 g
- Masago Nigiri$9.00
10 g
- Imported Tuna Nigiri$11.00
16 g
- Nigiri Sampler$12.00
10 pieces. 116 g. Eel, salmon, shrimp, crab, octopus, Tampico sauce, and 4 pieces spicy roll
- Octopus Nigiri$11.00
16 g
- Salmon Nigiri$6.00
16 g
- Ikura Nigiri$12.00
15 g
- Sea Bass Nigiri$9.00
16 g
- Shrimp Nigiri$4.00
12 g
- Spicy Tuna Nigiri$11.00
16 g
- Tampico and Salmon Skin Nigiri$6.00
23 g
- Tampico Sauce nigiri$6.00
20 g
- Hamachi nigiri$13.00
- nigiri atun /maguro$7.00
Temaki
- Crab Temaki$5.00
15 g
- Eel Temaki$8.00
30 g
- Imported Tuna Temaki$7.00
30 g
- Masago$8.00
30 g. Nori. Avocado, spicy sauce with the fish of your choice: imported tuna, salmon, shrimp, or mixed
- Octopus Temaki$8.00
30 g
- Salmon Temaki$7.00
30 g
- Shrimp Temaki$5.00
15 g
- Seabass Temaki$7.00
30 g
- Ikura Temaki$9.00
40 g
- Spicy Tuna Temaki$7.00
30 g
- Tampico and Salmon Skin Temaki$4.00
30 g
- Tampico Sauce Temaki$4.00
30 g
- Temaki Light$6.00
2 pieces. 45 g. Crab, salmon, asparagus, avocado, carrot, tomato, and lettuce wrapped in cucumber and nori, without rice
- Temaki Roll$10.00
2 pieces. 185 g. Nori. Combination of fish and shellfish, Tampico sauce, masago, and chives
- Temaki Tropical$8.00
2 pieces. 80 g. Nori. Tuna (imported), salmon, mango, avocado, masago, and chipotle sauce
- Hamachi Temaki$9.00
125 g
Ramen
Sashimi
Los Tiraditos
Courses
- Salmon Miso$22.00
Grilled glazed salmon with a white miso sauce on a bed of steamed rice and asparagus
- Stir Fry$15.00
Grilled salmon with vegetables, salted noodles, accompanied with teriyaki sauce
- Tacos Rib Eye$24.00
Rib eye tacos in a flour tortilla with sesame sauce and chives, accompanied by salted vegetables and chilli peppers
- Tori Fry$18.00
Strips of breaded chicken
- Tori Katsu$19.00
Breaded chicken breast filled with vegetables and manchego cheese, accompanied by salad
Soup
Salads
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
35 g. Seaweed salad, crab on a bed of spinach, rice vinegar, and sprinkled with sesame seeds
- Sunomono$14.00
85 g. Shrimp, octopus, and crab with cucumber and harusame noodles with rice vinegar dressing
- Yasai$9.00
355 g. Tomato, avocado asparagus, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, beet, and mixed lettuce
Tempura
Poke Bowl
- Soho Tuna Bowl$12.00
Shari rice bowl, tuna cubes, avocado, chives, trisam sauce, and salmon seasoning
- Soho Salmon Bowl$12.00
Shari rice bowl, fresh salmon cubes, avocado, chives, trisam sauce, and salmon seasoning
- Soho Bowl$13.00
Shari rice bowl, fresh salmon cubes and tuna, avocado, chives, trisam sauce, and salmon seasoning
- Chirashi Tampico$10.00
Special Rolls
- Apple Roll$17.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Cream cheese and battered deep-fried apple, eel sauce, and chipotle. Breaded fish and avocado
- Bieber Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Shari rice, avocado, beef steak topping, fried garlic, chives, and trisam sauce. Nori, masago, tempura asparagus, kani, and cream cheese
- Bora Bora Roll$19.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Breaded salmon with coconut and Bora Bora sauce. Avocado and cream cheese
- Bunny Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Shari rice, fresh salmon, beet sprouts, eureka lemon, and yuzu mango sauce, sriracha drops. Spicy tuna and avocado
- Crazy Roll$20.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Shari rice, tuna, flamed salmon, masago, chives and tartar, trisam, and chipotle sauces. Kani and breaded shrimp
- Dali Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Battered deep-fried mixed vegetables and eel sauce. Crab, avocado, and cream cheese
- Dragon Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Cream cheese, grilled salmon, and dragon sauce. Tempura shrimp, battered deep-fried mixed vegetables, and avocado
- Fujiyama Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Fresh salmon and melted cheese with a mix of chipotle and shrimp. Avocado
- Gaga Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Rice in coconut tempura battered, mango pico, yuzu mango sauce, and sriracha drops. Cream cheese, fresh salmon, and avocado
- Gyo Roll$17.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Beef filet and eel sauce. Spinach, avocado, cream cheese, and battered deep-fried mixed vegetables
- Ika Dragon Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Shichimi, tampico sauce, tempura squid, jalapeño chilli, and chives. Avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese
- Inn Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Cucumber leaf, Tampico sauce, breaded shrimp, and eel sauce. Cream cheese, avocado, and crab
- Kani Crunch Roll$16.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Breaded nori seaweed, chipotle sauce, and sriracha sauce. Breaded crab, avocado, and cream cheese
- Lennon Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Masago. Salmon, crab, Tampico sauce, salmon skin, cucumber, and avocado
- Manchego Roll$16.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Breaded. Manchego cheese, chives, grilled jalapeño chilli, and avocado
- Monkey Roll$16.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Banana, chipotle, and tempura sliced chilli on the top. Fried shrimp, kakiage, and cream cheese
- Ocean Roll$22.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Nori, avocado, ikura, chives, and yuzu-miso sauce. Bass fish, tuna, fresh salmon, and cucumber
- Almond Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Eel, almond, and eel sauce. Breaded shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese
- Salmon BBQ Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Salmon flamed with BBQ, sliced chilli, and BBQ sauce on the top. Asparagus, avocado, and baby paste
- Samurai Roll$16.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Nori. Fried shrimp, chipotle sauce, avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese
- Sanje Roll$17.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Cream cheese, salmon seasoning, and eel sauce. Fried shrimp, avocado, and baby paste
- Spicy Almond Roll$16.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Toasted almond. Spicy tuna
- Spicy Ebi Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Fried shrimp with pantai sauce and kushiage. Avocado, red pepper, and manchego cheese
- Sunset Roll$17.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Mango, avocado, caramelized pecan, and eel sauce. Fried shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado
- Rainbow Roll$18.00
10 pieces. 280 g. 5 kinds of fish and shellfish. Avocado, cucumber, crab, cream cheese, and masago
- Tic Toc Roll$17.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Shari rice, sesame mix, tampico, tempura shrimp and eel sauce. Nori, cucumber, and avocado
- Tottori Roll$16.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Nori and chipotle sauce. Crispy chicken, carrot, lettuce, avocado, and cream cheese
- Yellow Roll$133.00
10 pieces. 280 g. Mango, bean sprouts, wasabi, or chipotle mayonnaise. Avocado and fried shrimp
- Queen Roll$16.00
CLASSICS
- California Roll$8.00
10 pieces. 270 g. Contains sesame. Avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese
- Crab Roll$8.00
- Eel Roll$10.00
- Octopus Roll$10.00
- Salmon Roll$9.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
- Tampico Roll$10.00
- Vegetarian Roll$8.00
- Caterpillar Roll$12.00
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Kappamaki$5.00
- Tekkamaki$6.00
- Umemaki$6.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
- Jalapeño Hamachi Roll$13.00
- Super Crunch Roll$12.00
Hibachi Grill
Yakitori
Kushiages
Yakimeshi
Tostada Roll
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1187 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910