Henry's Restaurant - Wilmington 2508 Independence Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The local's place for casual American cuisine
Location
2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nori Asian Fusion - 1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006
No Reviews
1412 Barclay Pointe Blvd Unit 1006 Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Pine Valley Market for Sea Scape Properties
No Reviews
3520 S. College Rd. Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant