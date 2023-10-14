Popular Items

Double Burger

Double Burger

$11.00

PERFECTION ON A BUN. CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND A MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL.

SM - Fries

SM - Fries

$5.00
Single Burger

Single Burger

$7.00

PERFECTION ON A BUN. CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND A MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL.


Burgers

Single Burger

Single Burger

$7.00

PERFECTION ON A BUN. CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND A MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL.

Double Burger

Double Burger

$11.00

PERFECTION ON A BUN. CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND A MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL.

Triple Burger

Triple Burger

$14.00

PERFECTION ON A BUN. CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF, CARAMELIZED ONION, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND A MARTIN'S POTATO ROLL.

Fries

Tulsa Fries

Tulsa Fries

$13.00

DRIZZLED WITH OKC CHEESE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BACON AND SCALLION

SM - Fries

SM - Fries

$5.00
LG - Fries

LG - Fries

$7.00
OKC Fries

OKC Fries

$12.00

DRIZZLED WITH RANCH & BBQ SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BACON AND SCALLION

LG - Sweet Potato Fries

LG - Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
SM - Sweet Potato Fries

SM - Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Ice Cream

12 oz Plain - Ice Cream

$10.00

12oz Brunch Crunch - Ice Cream

$10.00

12oz Get Lucky - Ice Cream

$10.00

12oz The Classic - Ice Cream

$10.00

12oz Fruity Pebbles - Ice Cream

$10.00

12oz Ice Cream of the Month

$10.00

ICE CREAM OF THE MONTH: OREO PUMPKIN 🤤 Pumpkin Oreo cookies mixed in your choice of vanilla strawberry or chocolate haagen daaz ice cream topped with whipped cream, pumpkin Oreo, Pumpkin Spiced Popcorn, Pumpkin Pie Drizzle

12oz Create Your Own Ice Cream!

$10.00

20oz Plain - Ice Cream

$16.00

20oz Fruity Pebbles - Ice Cream

$16.00

FRUITY PEBBLES MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM. TOPPED WITH FRUITY PEBBLES AND MARSHMALLOW DRIZZLE

20oz Brunch Crunch - Ice Cream

$16.00

FRENCH TOAST CRUNCH AND CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRIES, HONEY TEDDY GRAHAMS & MAPLE SYRUP.

20oz Get Lucky - Ice Cream

$16.00

LUCKY CHARMS MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM.TOPPED WITH LUCKY CHARMS CEREAL& MARSHMALLOW DRIZZLE

20oz The Classic - Ice Cream

$16.00

OREO'S & COOKIE CRISPS MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAN TOPPED WITH OREOS. COOKIE CRISPS AND CHOCOLATE SAUCE

20oz Ice Cream of the Month

$16.00

ICE CREAM OF THE MONTH: OREO PUMPKIN 🤤 Pumpkin Oreo cookies mixed in your choice of vanilla strawberry or chocolate haagen daaz ice cream topped with whipped cream, pumpkin Oreo, Pumpkin Spiced Popcorn, Pumpkin Pie Drizzle

20oz Create Your Own Ice Cream!

$16.00

Shakes

12oz Plain - Shake

$10.00
12oz Brunch Crunch - Shake

12oz Brunch Crunch - Shake

$10.00
12oz Get Lucky - Shake

12oz Get Lucky - Shake

$10.00
12oz The Classic - Shake

12oz The Classic - Shake

$10.00
12oz Fruity Pebbles - Shake

12oz Fruity Pebbles - Shake

$10.00
12oz Shake of the Month

12oz Shake of the Month

$10.00

SHAKE OF THE MONTH: OREO PUMPKIN 🤤 Pumpkin Oreo cookies mixed in your choice of vanilla strawberry or chocolate haagen daaz ice cream topped with whipped cream, pumpkin Oreo, Pumpkin Spiced Popcorn, Pumpkin Pie Drizzle

12oz Create Your Own Shake!

$10.00

20oz Plain - Shake

$16.00
20 oz Brunch Crunch - Shake

20 oz Brunch Crunch - Shake

$16.00

FRENCH TOAST CRUNCH AND CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRIES, HONEY TEDDY GRAHAMS & MAPLE SYRUP.

20 oz Get Lucky - Shake

20 oz Get Lucky - Shake

$16.00

LUCKY CHARMS MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM. TOPPED WITH LUCKY CHARMS CEREAL & MARSHMALLOW DRIZZLE

20 oz Fruity Pebbles - Shake

20 oz Fruity Pebbles - Shake

$16.00

FRUITY PEBBLES MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAM. TOPPED WITH FRUITY PEBBLES AND MARSHMALLOW DRIZZLE

20 oz The Classic - Shake

20 oz The Classic - Shake

$16.00

OREO'S & COOKIE CRISPS MIXED IN YOUR CHOICE OF ICE CREAN TOPPED WITH OREOS. COOKIE CRISPS AND CHOCOLATE SAUCE

20oz Shake of the Month

20oz Shake of the Month

$16.00

SHAKE OF THE MONTH: OREO PUMPKIN 🤤 Pumpkin Oreo cookies mixed in your choice of vanilla strawberry or chocolate haagen daaz ice cream topped with whipped cream, pumpkin Oreo, Pumpkin Spiced Popcorn, Pumpkin Pie Drizzle

20oz Create Your Own Shake!

$16.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Coke Zero

$1.85

Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Lemonade

$1.85

Root Beer

$1.85

Mellow Yellow

$1.85

Iced Tea

$1.85

Sweet Tea

$1.85

Coke - Large

$2.50

Diet Coke - Large

$2.50

Sprite - Large

$2.50

Coke Zero - Large

$2.50

Dr. Pepper - Large

$2.50

Lemonade - Large

$2.50

Root Beer - Large

$2.50

Mellow Yellow - Large

$2.50

Iced Tea - Large

$2.50

Sweet Tea - Large

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

Kids Burger & Fries

$12.00

Sides

$ Pickle Chips

$1.00

$ Garlic Aioli

$1.00

$ Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

$ Cheese Sauce

$1.50

$ Burger Sauce

$1.00

$ BBQ Sauce

$1.00

$ Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Merch

Shirt - S

$22.00

Shirt - M

$22.00Out of stock

Shirt - L

$22.00Out of stock

Shirt - XL

$22.00Out of stock

Shirt - 2XL

$26.00Out of stock

Shirt - 3XL

$26.00Out of stock

BURGER BOX

No Onion, No Cheese, And Add Bacon Modifications Available To ALL Burgers In Box (No Modifying Half Or A Few) Absolutely No Other Modifications To Burgers Available Only Monday - Thursday 30-45 Min Wait Time Possibility
6 Singles

6 Singles

$38.00
12 Singles

12 Singles

$78.00
6 Doubles

6 Doubles

$60.00
12 Doubles

12 Doubles

$122.00