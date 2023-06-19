Restaurant header imageView gallery

Far From France

review star

No reviews yet

1474 Barclay Pointe Boulevard

Suite 201

Wilmington, NC 28412

Dinner

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Tomato basil soup 8 oz

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Lobster bisque 8 oz

Les Salades

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Traditional caesar salad. Items Undercooked. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Meats Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs May Increase Your Risk of Foodborne Illness

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Crispy warm goat cheese, Parma ham and pine nuts on a bed of baby greens

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Salad with feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, and olives with red wine dijon vinaigrette

Tomato and Burrata Salad

$14.00

Tomato and burrata with pesto and balsamic vinaigrette

Les Hors D'Oeuvres

Osetra Caviar

$130.00

Toasts, Garniture and a Shot of Vodka

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Assorted hams and saucissons

Country Style Pate

$11.00

Country style pâté

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Assorted cheese plate

Foie Gras en Terrine

$24.00

Duck liver terrine with sauternes aspic

Snails with Garlic, Butter and Parsley

$15.00

Snails with garlic, butter and parsley

Steamed Mussels with Saffron

$15.00

Steamed mussels in white wine cream and saffron

Sea Scallops

$18.00

Sea scallops sautéed with tomatoes and basil

Smoked Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Smoked salmon tartare with shallots, sour cream, dijon mustard and cucumber salad with crostini

Napoleon of Mushrooms

$18.00

Mixed mushrooms served in pastry

Les Viandes

Tournedos Félix Faure

$42.00

Beef tenderloin with cracked black pepper, mushrooms, cognac and cream sauce served with matchstick fries and sautéed asparagus. Items Undercooked. Consuming Raw or Undercooked Meats Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs May Increase Your Risk of Foodborne

Rib-Eye Steak

$47.00

Rib-eye steak with merlot butter served with matchstick fries and sautéed asparagus. Items undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

New York Strip

$45.00

New York strip with king oyster mushrooms and artichokes with bordelaise sauce served with matchstick fries. Items undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Rack of Lamb with Ratatouille

$42.00

Rack of lamb with rosemary sauce served with ratatouille

Duck Breast with Blackcurrant

$37.00

Duck breast with cassis sauce served with wild rice

Chicken Breast

$25.00

Roasted chicken breast with olive sauce served with mashed root vegetables

Pork Tenderloin with Lavender Honey

$28.00

Pork tenderloin with lavender honey sauce served with mashed root vegetables

Vegetarian

Bowtie Pasta and Mix Vegetables

$16.00

Bowtie pasta with cherry tomatoes and mix vegetables in a light butter sauce

King Oyster Mushroom Scallop

$25.00

King oyster scallop with white miso beurre Blanc sauce served with carrot purée and mix vegetables

Eggplant Steak

$25.00

Eggplant steak with vegetarian demi-glace sauce served with mashed root vegetables and sautéed asparagus

Les Poissons

Fillet of Salmon

$27.00

Fillet of salmon with a creamy pesto sauce served with basmati rice

Seafood in Pastry Shell

$32.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallops, spinach, and mushrooms in a cream sauce and a pastry shell

Sauteed Trout

$30.00

Sautéed trout in butter with capers, lemon, and croutons served with turned potatoes and sautéed asparagus

Fisherman Pasta

$35.00

Fettuccine with salmon, sea scallops, shrimp and mussels

Branzino with Crab Meat

$35.00

Pan seared branzino with crab meat served with turned potatoes in a lemon beurre Blanc sauce

1962 Maxim's Special

Corvina Façon Albert

$38.00

Whole bread-crusted filet of corvina fish in a vermouth butter sauce served with turned potatoes and sautéed asparagus

Les Desserts

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Caramelized infused cream with lavender

Chocolate Profiteroles

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream in pastry with chocolate sauce

Apple Tarte (Order Upfront)

$11.00

Baked apple tart with vanilla ice cream

Soufflé (Order Upfront)

$11.00

Soufflé served with grand marnier sauce and whipped cream

Beignets (Order Upfront)

$10.00

Beignets served with raspberry, chocolate and crème anglaise sauces

Children Menu

Food Choices

Steak Hache

$10.00

Hamburger meat served with matchstick fries or fruit salad

Chicken

$10.00

Chicken tenders served with matchstick fries or fruit salad

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served with matchstick fries or fruit salad

Wine List

Red Wine by GLS

GLS Belles Eaux Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Chemin des Anges Chinon

$12.00

GLS Esprit Barville Cotes-du-Rhone

$11.00

GLS Chateau Fage Graves de Vayres

$11.00

GLS La Villette Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

White Wine by GLS

GLS Alsace Willm Pinot Blanc

$12.00

GLS Henri Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS R. Dutoit Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Reserve du Naufraget Vouvray

$12.00

Sparkling Wine and Rose by GLS

GLS Mi Mi en Provence Rose Wine

$12.00

GLS Andre Delorme Blanc de Blanc Brut

$11.00

GLS Andre Delorme Brut Rose Reserve

$12.00

Red Wine by BTL

BTL Belles Eaux Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Chemin des Anges Chinon

$46.00

BTL Esprit Barville Cotes-du-Rhone

$42.00

BTL Chateau Fage Graves de Vayres

$42.00

BTL La Villette Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Chateau Senejac Haut-Medoc

$60.00

BTL Clos des Menuts Saint-Emilion

$70.00

BTL Elisabeth Chambellan Chateauneuf

$75.00

BTL Fugue de Nenin Pomerol

$90.00

BTL Connetable de Talbot Saint-Julien

$84.00

BTL La Parde de Haut-Bailly Pessac-Leognan

$97.00

BTL Marquis de Mons Margaux

$79.00

BTL Angelique de Montbousquet

$68.00

BTL Chateau Lilian Ladouys Saint-Estephe

$85.00

BTL Echo de Lynch Bages Pauillac

$99.00

BTL Pavillon de Poyferre Saint-Julien

$93.00

BTL Moulin d'Issan Bordeaux Superieur

$54.00

White Wine and Rose by BTL

BTL Alsace Willm Pinot Blanc

$46.00

BTL Henri Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BTL R. Dutoit Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Reserve du Naufraget Vouvray

$46.00

BTL Mi Mi en Provence Rose Wine

$46.00

BTL Le G de Chateau Guiraud Bordeaux

$51.00

BTL Henri Bourgeois Pouilly-Fume

$59.00

BTL Les Hauts de Barville Chateauneuf

$79.00

BTL Domaine Barville Chateauneuf

$89.00

BTL Chateau Lespault-Martillac Blanc

$81.00

BTL Etienne Henri Sancerre

$97.00

BTL Domaine le Seurre Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Domaine du Colombier Chablis

$58.00

BTL The Butcher's Daughter Rose Wine

$41.00

Sparkling Wine by BTL

BTL Andre Delorme Blanc de Blanc Brut

$42.00

BTL Andre Delorme Brut Rose Reserve

$46.00

BTL Willm Cremant Blanc de Noirs

$41.00

Champagne by BTL

BTL Henri Dubois Brut Rose

$63.00

BTL Louis Dumont Brut

$57.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1474 Barclay Pointe Boulevard, Suite 201, Wilmington, NC 28412

