Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hero Doughnuts Trussville

review star

No reviews yet

314 Main Street

Trussville, AL 35173

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Bun
Side Kicks
Kolache Sausage & Cheese

Doughnuts

Original Glazed*

Original Glazed*

$1.75Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)

Chocolate Glaze*

Chocolate Glaze*

$2.50

Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.

Strawberry Glaze*

Strawberry Glaze*

$2.50

Real Strawberry infused glaze.

Sprinkle White*

Sprinkle White*

$2.50

Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies

OG Doughnut Box

$16.00

G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen

$21.50

G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen

$11.75
Banana Pudding*

Banana Pudding*

$4.50Out of stock

Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top

Blueberry Cake*

Blueberry Cake*

$3.25Out of stock

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and vanilla glazed.

Boston Cream Filled*

Boston Cream Filled*

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Bread Pudding*

Bread Pudding*

$4.50Out of stock

Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.

Cereal Milk*

Cereal Milk*

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.

Fritter Apple*

Fritter Apple*

$4.50Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$3.25

Raspberry Jam Filled

$4.50
Side Kicks

Side Kicks

$4.50

Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.

Smores

Smores

$3.25

Wil's Pick Dozen

$31.50

Wil's Pick Half Dozen

$15.75
Beignets

Beignets

$5.00
Chocolate Cream Filled*

Chocolate Cream Filled*

$4.50

Whipped Chocolate buttercream filled and dusted with powdered sugar

Breakfast Buns

Our famous brioche buns stuffed with your favorite breakfast fillings.
Egg & Cheese Bun

Egg & Cheese Bun

$5.00

Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

$6.00

Conecuh sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.

Kolache Jalepeno

Kolache Jalepeno

$6.00

Conecuh sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Breakfast Plates

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Delicious with a side of bacon
Hero Breakfast

Hero Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, toasted HERO bun with jam Choose Bacon, patty sausage or conecuh sausage

AG Power Plate

AG Power Plate

$11.00

2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill

Loaded Hashbrowns

Loaded Hashbrowns

$9.00

fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3

Big A** French Toast

Big A** French Toast

$9.00

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon

Breakfast Bowls

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.00Out of stock

oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls

Yogurt + Granola

Yogurt + Granola

$7.50

Salad

Hero House Salad

Hero House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Buns

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch.
Hero Burger

Hero Burger

$7.50

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Double Hero Burger

$10.75

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.00

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Double Classic Burger

$11.25

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Dad Burger

Dad Burger

$9.00

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Double Dad Burger

$12.25

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Super Crunch

Super Crunch

$9.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce

Buffalo Super Crunch

Buffalo Super Crunch

$9.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Turkey + Avocado

$8.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch

Sidechicks

Sidechicks

$7.50

6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce

BLT

$8.00

Sliders

Hero Slider

$4.00

hero cheeseburger on our parker house roll

Chicken Salad Slider

$3.75

Grandma Drake’s recipe...but smaller

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Crunch Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick, pepper jam, pickle and cracked sauce

Super Crunch Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick, pepper jam, pickle and cracked sauce

Little Hero

Kids Hero Slider

Kids Hero Slider

$6.00

Kids Chicken Salad Slider

$6.00
Kids Sidechicks

Kids Sidechicks

$6.00

4 Fried Chicken Nuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.75
Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$5.25
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$3.75
Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

$5.25
Crunchy Slaw

Crunchy Slaw

$3.75Out of stock
Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$3.75
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00
SD Egg

SD Egg

$1.50

Add Protein

NON-ALC

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

$2.50
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Iced Tea

SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Tea

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

MILK

$1.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

HOT COCOA CUP

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50Out of stock

LIQUID DEATH (MOUNTAIN WATER)

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER)

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP 10 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.25
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.25
NITRO COFFEE

NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT LATTE

DRAFT LATTE

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Large Mocha Latte

$7.00

Large Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

BULK

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49

PACKAGES

OFFICE HERO PACK (OL)

$45.00

Be an office Hero! Includes 1 96oz carafe of our original drip coffee and 1 dozen assorted doughnuts.

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious - Casual - Convenient Come inside and dine-in, carry out, or order online. Pick up your order without having to get out of your car at our pick-up window.

Location

314 Main Street, Trussville, AL 35173

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pinchgut Pies
orange starNo Reviews
129 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Trussville
orange starNo Reviews
218 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
158 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Ferus Artisan Ales
orange star4.1 • 75
101 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
The Three Earred Rabbit - Trussville
orange starNo Reviews
209 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Meals by Misty
orange star4.8 • 81
108 Watterson Parkway Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Trussville

Rock N Roll Sushi Trussville
orange star4.5 • 4,139
5078 Pinnacle Sq Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Meals by Misty
orange star4.8 • 81
108 Watterson Parkway Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Ferus Artisan Ales
orange star4.1 • 75
101 Beech St Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trussville
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston