Hint of Home Bakery and Cafe LLC 12 N 4th St

12 N 4th St

Breese, IL 62230

Breakfast Items

Kolache

$3.00

Burrito

$3.00

Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Drinks

Cappuccino (small)

$3.00

Cappuccino (large)

$4.00

Latte (small)

$3.00

Latte (large)

$4.00

Regular Coffee (small)

$2.00

Regular Coffee (large)

$3.00

Cold Brew (small)

$3.00

Cold Brew (large)

$4.00

Frappe (small)

$4.00

Frappe (large)

$5.00

Very Berry (small)

$4.00

Very Berry (large)

$5.00

Tropical (small)

$4.00

Tropical (large)

$5.00

Bakery Items

Cookies (1-3 dozen)

$24.00

Cookies (4+ dozen)

$20.00

Cake (6 in)

$35.00

Cake (8 in)

$45.00

Cake (10 in)

$55.00

Cookie Cake

$22.00

Cupcakes (1-3 dozen)

$20.00

Cupcakes (4+ dozen)

$18.00

Cake pops (1-3 dozen)

$18.00

Cake pops (4+ dozen)

$16.00

Lunch Items

Kolache

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Hint of Home Bakery and Cafe offers coffee, breakfast items, and custom cake and cookie orders.

Location

12 N 4th St, Breese, IL 62230

Directions

