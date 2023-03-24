Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hnina's Seafood

No reviews yet

1104 S. Clarke Rd

Ocoee, FL 34761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

1lb Crawfish
1 Snowcrab Combo
10 Garlic Shrimp Combo

Hnina's Seafood

Build a Combo - Served with Corn and Potatoes

3 Lobster Tails with Corn & Potatoes
10 Garlic Shrimp

10 Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

Garlic butter and Old Bay

20 Garlic Shrimp

20 Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Garlic butter and Old Bay

1lb Crawfish

1lb Crawfish

$13.00

Louisanna Crawfish, Garlic butter and Old Bay

Clams

$12.00Out of stock

Steamed Clams, Garlic butter and Old Bay Corn & Potato

Garlic Mussels

Garlic Mussels

$11.00

Garlic butter Mussels and Cajun Corn & Potatoes

SnowCrab Cluster

SnowCrab Cluster

$20.00

Large Snow Crab Cluster With Corn and Potatoes

6oz Lobster Tail

6oz Lobster Tail

$20.00
(3) 6oz Lobster Tails

(3) 6oz Lobster Tails

$48.00

3 6oz Cold Water Lobster Tails in Garlic Butter and Seasons With Corn & Potato

Garlic Shrimp Combos

Large Garlic Shrimp cooked with Old bay and Cajun spices
10 Garlic Shrimp

10 Garlic Shrimp

$12.00

10 Garlic Shrimp Corn & Potatoes add 3 Eggs for $3

10 Garlic Shrimp Combo

10 Garlic Shrimp Combo

$20.00

Garlic Shrimp with the works. Corn, Potatoes, 3 Eggs and Sausage

20 Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

20 Garlic Shrimp Corn & Potatoes add 3 Eggs for $3

20 Shimp Combo

20 Shimp Combo

$28.00

20 Garlic Shrimp with the Works Corn & Potato, 3 Eggs and Sausage

30 Jumbo Shrimp-Garlic

30 Jumbo Shrimp-Garlic

$30.00

30 Garlic Shrimp 2-Corn & Potatoes

Fried Platters

Fried plates served with French Fries or Hushpuppies and Coleslaw
10 Fried Shrimp

10 Fried Shrimp

$14.00

With French Fries or Hushpuppies

15 Fried Shrimp

15 Fried Shrimp

$20.00

With French Fries or Hushpuppies

20 Fried Shrimp

20 Fried Shrimp

$25.00

With French Fries or Hushpuppies

Fish & Chips (Snapper)

$15.00

10oz Fried snapper Filet with French fries or Hushpuppies

Catfish Nuggets

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Cat Fish Nuggets With French Fries or Hushpuppies

Garlic Combos

3 Med Crab, Corn & Potato

$19.00

3 Large Crab Corn & Potato

$25.00

3 Large Crab Corn & Potato

6 Blue Crabs Corn & Potato

$34.00

6 Garlic Crabs with Corn & Potatoes

1 Snowcrab Combo

1 Snowcrab Combo

$32.00

1 Cluster 10 Garlic Shrimp Corn & Potato 3 Eggs

2 Snow Corn & Potatoes,

2 Snow Corn & Potatoes,

$38.00

2 Large Clusters 10 Garlic Shrimp 2 Corn & Potatoes

1 Dungeness Combo

1 Dungeness Combo

$27.00

Dungeness Cluster 10 Garlic Shrimp Corn & Potatoes

2 Dungeness Crab / 10 Garlic Shrimp / Corn & Potato

2 Dungeness Crab / 10 Garlic Shrimp / Corn & Potato

$42.00
2 Dungeness Corn & Potato

2 Dungeness Corn & Potato

$34.00

2 Dungeness Clusters With 2 Corn & Potatoes

Crawfish Corn & Potatoes

Crawfish Corn & Potatoes

$13.00

1 Lb Crawfish With Corn & Potatoes add 10 Garlic Shrimp for $9

1 lb Crawfish / 10 J / CP

1 lb Crawfish / 10 J / CP

$22.00

1 lb Crawfish 10 Garlic Shrimp Corn & Potatoes

Snowcrab and Dungeness Combo

Snowcrab and Dungeness Combo

$48.00

1 Snow Cluster 1 Dungeness Cluster 10 Garlic Shrimp 2 Corn & Potatoes + 3 EGGS

10 Shrimp 1-Lobster Corn, Potatoe, 1 Egg

$30.00

Family Combos

Hnina combo 1

Hnina combo 1

$120.00

2 Snow clusters, 2 Lobster tail, 30 Jumbo Shrimp, 1lb Crawfish 3 Corn and Potatoes 6 eggs 2 Sausages

Crawfish Crazy

$75.00

5lbs crawfish 30 Jumbo Shrimp 3 corn and potatoes 6 eggs 2 sausages

Side Orders

Corn & Potato

Corn & Potato

$4.00

Corn & Potato

Sausage (Smoked)

$5.00

Sausage

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Hush Puppies

French Fries

$3.00

French Fries

Corn

$1.00

Corn on the Cob

3 Garlic Egg

$3.00

Garlic Eggs

Corn Potato Sausage

$9.00

1 Garlic Egg

$1.25
Potatoes

Potatoes

$4.00

Appetizer

6 Wings

$10.00Out of stock

10 Wings

$15.00Out of stock

20 Wings

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips (4)

$10.00Out of stock

6 Chicken Tenders with French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00+

Steamed Dumplings (8)

$7.99Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Coke Coke Zero Sprite PowerAid Red PowerAid Blue

Powerade

$2.49

Water Bottle

$1.69

Lunch Menu

Garlic Butter Lunch Menu

8 Shrimp Corn and Potato

$10.00

1 lb Crawfish Corn and Potato

$10.00

1 snow crab Corn and potato

$19.00

Snow & 8 Shrimp

$25.00

Fried Lunch Menu

8 Fried Shrimp

$10.00

10 oz Snapper File

Cat fish Nuggets

6 wings

Drinks

Fountain Drinks (Copy)

Fountain Drinks

Bottle Soda

$2.99

Coke Coke Zero Sprite PowerAid Red PowerAid Blue

Water Bottle

$1.69

Powerade

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Casual Dining Seafood Restaurant. Indoor and outdoor seating. Dine-in and Take-out.

1104 S. Clarke Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

