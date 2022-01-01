Main picView gallery

Hodgies Too of Stratham

review star

No reviews yet

95 Portsmouth Avenue

Stratham, NH 03885

Thanksgiving Half Gallons (PICKUP ONLY 11/17-11/20)

Apple Pie

$10.50

Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla swirled with caramel, marshmallow, heathbar, and hydrox cookies)

$10.50

Butter Pecan

$10.50

Cannoli (mascarpone-ricotta blend ice cream with cannoli shells and chocolate chips)

$10.50

Caramel Apple (apple with caramel swirl)

$10.50

Chocolate

$9.75

Chocolate Chip

$9.75

Chocolate Walnut

$9.75

Cider Donut Supreme (french vanilla with cider donuts and caramel swirl)

$10.50

Coconut Custard (coconut-french vanilla blend)

$10.50

Coffee

$9.75

Coffee Cookies ’n’ Cream

$9.75

Dairy Free Apple

$11.75

Dairy Free Peanut Butter

$11.75

Dairy Free Peanut Butter Oreo

$11.75

Dairy Free Pumpkin

$11.75

Dairy Free Pumpkin Chip

$11.75

Eggnog

$10.50

French Vanilla

$9.75

Hodge Podge (vanilla with m&m’s and hydrox cookies)

$10.50

Indian Pudding (cornmeal-molasses blend with cinnamon and ginger)

$10.50

Kahlua Chip

$9.75

Leaf Pile (pumpkin and apple swirled with ginger snaps and caramel swirl)

$10.50

Maple Cookies ’n’ Cream

$10.50

Maple Walnut

$9.75

M&M

$9.75

Mint Chip

$9.75

Moosetracks (vanilla with chocolate chips and peanut butter cups)

$10.50

Mudslide Chip

$10.50

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.75

Pumpkin

$10.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.50

Pumpkin Cookies ’n’ Cream

$10.50

Pumpkin Snap (pumpkin with ginger snaps)

$10.50

Salty Caramel Chip

$10.50

Vanilla

$9.75

Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pies (PICKUP ONLY 11/17-11/20)

Apple Ice Cream Pie (apple ice cream topped with caramel swirl and shortbread cookies in a shortbread crust)

$23.95

Brickle Pie Ice Cream Pie (coffee & vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl topped with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel sauce, and marshmallow sauce in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Chocolate Lover’s Pie (double-rich chocolate ice cream topped with fudge sauce, hydrox cookies, and chocolate chips in a chocolate crust)

$23.95

Cannoli Pie (mascarpone-ricotta blend ice cream with cannoli shells and chocolate chips topped with cannoli shells and chocolate chips in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Gingerbread House Pie (french vanilla ice cream topped with caramel sauce and ginger snaps in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Indian Pudding Pie (indian pudding ice cream with ginger snaps and a sprinkle of brown sugar in a graham cracker crust)

$23.95

Peanut Butter Lover’s Pie (peanut butter cup ice cream topped with peanut butter sauce, fudge sauce, peanut butter cups, and reese’s pieces in a chocolate crust)

$23.95

Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie (pumpkin ice cream in a graham cracker crust)

$21.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Homemade Ice Cream

Location

95 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885

Directions

