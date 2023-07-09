  • Home
HoloHolo Espresso, LLC Holoholo Drive Thru Espresso - Kailua

No reviews yet

330 Kuulei Road

Kailua, HI 96734

Cold Brew Drink

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew

Keiki Milk

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Espresso, Hot H2O

Latte

$4.50

Espresso, Milk, Foam

White Chocoloate Mocha

$5.25

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate

Mocha

$5.25

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, Whip

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso, Milk, Foam

Espresso

$3.50

2 oz Espresso

Breve

$5.25

Espresso, 1/2 & 1/2, Foam

Tea Drinks

Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mango Peach Iced Tea

$2.00

Tea Chest Mango Peach Iced Tea

Lilikoi Iced Tea

$2.00

Tea Chest Passion Fruit Iced Tea

Mint Mamaki Iced

$2.50

Caffeine Free Mint Mamaki Tea

Jasmine Mamaki

$2.50

Tea Chest Organic Caffeine Free Jasmine Mamaki

Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.00

Stash Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.00

Lipton Iced Tea

Italian Soda

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Italian Cream Soda

Italian Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake ICS

Italian Dragon's Blood

$4.00

Dragons Blood ICS

Italian Orange Creamsicle

$4.00

Orange Creamsicle ICS

Italian Pina Colada

$4.00

Pina Colada ICS

Italian Blue Sour Patch

$4.00

Blue Sour Patch ICS

Italian Caramel Apple

$4.00

Caramel Apple ICS

Italian Mermaid

$4.00

Mermaid ICS

Italian Sunrise

$4.00

Lotus Energy Drink

Lotus Aquamarine

$5.50

Lotus Bee In Paradise Tea

$5.50

Lotus Candy Colada

$5.50

Lotus Energy

$5.50

Lotus Lavender Lux

$5.50

Lotus Lilikoi

$5.50

Lotus Ocean Mist

$5.50

Lotus Paradise

$5.50

Lotus Peachy Palms

$5.50

Lotus Petty in Pink

$5.50

Lotus Pink Cotton Candy

$5.50

Lotus Strwbry Cream

$5.50

Lotus Strwbry Pineapple

$5.50

Mananalu Water

Mananalu Water

$3.00

Red Bull Infusion

RBI Blue Sour Patch

$6.25

24oz Blue Sour Patch ICS

RBI Caramel Apple

$6.25

24oz Caramel Apple ICS

RBI Dragon's Blood

$6.25

24oz Tiger's Blood ICS

RBI Mermaid

$6.25

24oz Mermaid ICS

RBI Orange Creamsicle

$6.25

24oz Orange Creamsicle ICS

RBI Pina Colada

$6.25

24oz Pina Colada ICS

RBI Strwbry Shrtck

$6.25

24oz Strawberry Shortcake ICS

RBI Sunrise

$6.25

Red Bull Infusion

$6.25

24oz Red Bull ICS

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Delivering delicious and refreshing beverages to Oahu's Windward Community.

330 Kuulei Road, Kailua, HI 96734

