Fabien Jouves 'You F&@k My Wine?!' 2021 (Juracon Noir, Malbec)

$24.00

"Fabien has repeatedly been told by the Cahor AOC regulators that he will never achieve an AOC status because of his experimental varieties and aging methods (or lack of them). The You F&@k My Wine pays homage to the ongoing fight between himself and the officers in charge of the appellation. It is reported that these arguments have been very heated at times. " Soft & Subtle.