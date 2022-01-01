Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Honeycomb

264 Reviews

$$

248 Bay Road

South Hamilton, MA 01982

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Iced Coffee

Beverages

S'mores Latte

$5.00

A take on the fall cozy classic! House-made Cinnamon rich & 'Marshmallow' syrup. Vegan. Garnish contains gluten.

Pumpkin Cold Foam Iced Coffee

$5.50

Contains Dairy & Egg.

Apple Cider

$4.00

Chaider Latte

$4.00

Chai Tea Concentrate combined with Apple Cider (No Milk). Can be served hot or iced.

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.15
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Espresso

$2.50

2 oz Speedwell's Nine Bars Espresso

Americano

$4.95

4 oz of espresso with water.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Coffee with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$3.05

London Fog

$3.85

Earl Grey, Vanilla Syrup, Steamed Milk

Iced Tea

$3.05+

Milk

$2.50

Chai Latte

$3.85

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
Green Matcha Latte

Green Matcha Latte

$4.50

Matcha Powder, Vanilla syrup, milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed Milk with your choice of flavor!

Coconut Water

$4.00

Natalie's Orange Juice 8oz Bottle

$2.75

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.00

Everybody Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

Little Wolf Canned Iced Coffee

$5.00

Little Wolfs' Companion Blend canned Iced coffee! 12oz Can.

Breakfast Items

The Classic Breakfast Sandwich

The Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Black Pepper Aioli, Choice of Bacon or House Made Sausage (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Pork)

The Other One Breakfast Sandwich

The Other One Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Egg, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper Goat Cheese (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat)

Patatas Bravas Brekkie Bowl

$8.95

Crispy Potato, Blistered Shishito, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Spinach, Fried Egg Allergens: Egg, Soy

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

House Made Chorizo, Black Beans, Cheddar, and Scrambled Egg (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Pork)

Broccoli, Cheddar & Egg Burrito (Vegetarian)

Broccoli, Cheddar & Egg Burrito (Vegetarian)

$8.00

Roasted Broccoli, Cheddar, and Scrambled Egg (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Egg)

Quiche

Quiche

$7.50

Butter crust filled with Onion, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with a Petit Salad. (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat)

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$8.00

Pickled Red Onion, House Everything Spice Allergens: Wheat, Sesame

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$10.75

Lemon Caper Dill Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, and Sliced Tomato on Choice of Bagel (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Fish)

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00
Salt Bagel

Salt Bagel

$3.00

Sides of Cream Cheese

Half Pints of Cream Cheese

Warm Wheelhouse Pretzel

Warm Wheelhouse Pretzel

$6.00

Served Warm, Buttered and Salted (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat)

Vegan Chia Pudding

$5.50

with fresh fruit compote

Housemade Granola

Housemade Granola

$5.00

La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.00

Pastries & Breads

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$4.25

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Pork, Sesame

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.25
GF Jam Bite

GF Jam Bite

$1.50

Allergens: Dairy, Egg

GF Banana Bread

GF Banana Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat *Rotating flavors may have additional Allergens, please ask staff for current flavor allergens.

Apple Cranberry Danish

$4.00

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat *Rotating flavors may have additional Allergens, please ask staff for current flavor allergens.

Kouign Amann

$4.00Out of stock

Croissant Dough layered with Caramelized Sugar Allergens: Dairy, Wheat

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$3.00

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Chai Spiced Glazed Donut

$3.00

Apple Cider Donut

$3.00

Pumpkin Cream Brioche

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00
Salt Bagel

Salt Bagel

$3.00
Fruit & Nut Granola Bar

Fruit & Nut Granola Bar

$4.00

Allergens: Nuts, Dairy, GF, Sesame

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Chewy Ginger Cookie

Chewy Ginger Cookie

$2.50

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Shortbread Cookie

Shortbread Cookie

$1.75

Allergens: Dairy, Wheat

Salted Honey Bar

Salted Honey Bar

$3.00

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$3.00

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

S'mores Bar

$4.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat

Baguette

$5.50Out of stock

Allergen: Wheat

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Allergen: Wheat

Focaccia Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Allergen: Wheat

Dog Treat

$2.00

All Day Menu Items

Quiche

Quiche

$7.50

Butter crust filled with Onion, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with a Petit Salad. (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat)

Thanksgiving Stuffing Mix

$8.00

Ratatouille

$3.95

Quart of Meatballs (Served Cold, Heat at Home!)

$12.00Out of stock

8 Meatballs

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$10.75

Lemon Caper Dill Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, and Sliced Tomato on Choice of Bagel (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Fish)

Vegan Chia Pudding

$5.50

with fresh fruit compote

Honeycomb Caramel Corn

$4.00

Granola

$6.50

Garlic Parm Bagel Chips

$4.00
Yogurt & 'Nola Bowl

Yogurt & 'Nola Bowl

$5.25

Greek Yogurt topped with nuts and fruit - flavor changes weekly! *Picture may be different than current toppings*

Everything Spice Jar

Everything Spice Jar

$7.00

La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.00

Honeycomb Buttermilk Rye Pancake Mix in Weck Jar

$12.00Out of stock
Warm Wheelhouse Pretzel

Warm Wheelhouse Pretzel

$6.00

Served Warm, Buttered and Salted (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat)

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.00
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.00
Salt Bagel

Salt Bagel

$3.00

Half Pints of Cream Cheese

Sides of Cream Cheese

Chips

$2.50

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs

$3.00

Power Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Meadowbrook Farms' Kale, Quinoa, White Beans, Dried Cranberries, Local Beets, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Pepper vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds, Soft Boiled Egg

Dinner & Dessert

Oven Roasted Salmon with Ratatouille and Red Quinoa Pilaf

$19.00Out of stock

Allergens: GF, DF, Fish

Cards

Handpainted Cards by Ariana

$8.00

Candles

Leif Candle

Leif Candle

$58.00

Ceramics

Costanova White Serving Bowl/Blue Rim

Costanova White Serving Bowl/Blue Rim

$30.00
Casafina Large Canister

Casafina Large Canister

$55.00
Costanova Tea Pot

Costanova Tea Pot

$30.00

Costanova Vase

$56.00Out of stock

Klayhouse Mug

$45.00

local Beverly artisan and former Honeycomb Barista, Kendall, makes these gorgeous one of a kinda mugs just for us!

Drink Mixers

Sangria Mixer

$15.00

All Natural Wine & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen

Blackberry & Sage Mixer

$15.00

Blackberry & Sage All Natural Cocktail & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen

Strawberry & Rhubarb Mixer

$15.00

Blueberry & Lavender All Natural Cocktail & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen

Grapefruit & Rosemary Mixer

$15.00

Grapefruit & Rosemary All Natural Cocktail & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen

Hot Toddy

$15.00

The Bees Knees

$15.00

Farmhouse Pottery

Beehive Honey Pot & Wooden Dipper

$85.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Pottery Beehive Honey Pot

Dog Bowl, Small

Dog Bowl, Small

$57.00Out of stock

Laurel Crock - 1 Gallon

$75.00

Laurel Crock - 1 Quart

$32.00

Laurel Crock - 2 Quart

$45.00

Modern Bottle Pourer Weighted Gold

$12.00

Farmhouse Pottery Modern Bottle Pourer Weighted Gold

Olive Oil Bottle

$125.00

Farmhouse Pottery Olive Oil Bottle

Silo Pitcher - Large

$175.00

Farmhouse Pottery Silo Pitcher - Large

Silo Pitcher - Medium

$125.00

Farmhouse Pottery Silo Pitcher - Medium

Trunk Vase - Large

$175.00

Farmhouse Pottery Trunk Vase - Large

Trunk Vase - Medium

$125.00Out of stock

Farmhouse Pottery Trunk Vase - Medium

Trunk Vase - Small

$75.00

Farmhouse Pottery Trunk Vase - Small

Miller Laurel Crock - Small

$95.00

Farmhouse Pottery Miller Laurel Crock - Small

Miller Laurel Crock - Large

$185.00

Farmhouse Pottery Miller Laurel Crock - Large

Trunk Garden Pot - Small

$45.00Out of stock

Trunk Garden Pot - Large

$95.00Out of stock

Honey and Condiments

Honey Stick

Honey Stick

$0.50

Honey Dipper, Olive Wood

$9.00

Essex County Honey 8 oz

$7.50Out of stock

Raw Wildflower Honey from Peabody, MA

Maine Street Bee

$16.50

Honey Stick 50 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

The Beekeepr's Daughter Honey 16 oz.

$14.00

Blueberry Raw Creamy Honey

$15.00

The Beekeeper's Daughter 16 oz

Bradley's Bees - Essex, MA

$10.00Out of stock

6 oz Local Honey

Coffee Blossom Honey

$16.00

12 oz Honey from Guatemala

Maple Syrup Organic 2oz - Republic of Vermont

$8.00

Maple Syrup Organic 16oz - Republic of Vermont

$24.00

Chocolate & Orange Spread

$12.00

Fleur de Sal Ceramic Jar

$30.00Out of stock

Salted Butter Caramel

$12.00

J. Leblanc Champagne Vinegar

$18.00

J. Leblanc Balsamic Vinegar

$30.00

Tapenade With Dried Tomatoes And Basil

$11.00Out of stock

Honeycomb Swag

*New* Honeycomb Building Tumbler

$28.00

16oz Miir Tumbler Stainless Steel, Double-wall Vacuum Insulation, Locking Flip Lid

Honeycomb Crewneck Pullover

$44.00

Honeycomb Pins

$6.00
Honeycomb Hoodie

Honeycomb Hoodie

$48.00
Honeycomb Navy Beanie

Honeycomb Navy Beanie

$16.00
Honeycomb Zip-up Sweatshirt

Honeycomb Zip-up Sweatshirt

$48.00
Honeycomb Trucker Hat

Honeycomb Trucker Hat

$26.00

Adjustable Trucker Hat with embroidered Honeycomb Logo

Honeycomb Tshirt

Honeycomb Tshirt

$20.00
Honeycomb Baby Onesie

Honeycomb Baby Onesie

$18.00Out of stock
Honeycomb Tumbler

Honeycomb Tumbler

$22.00

Honeycomb Post Card

$1.50
Honeycomb Wine Bag

Honeycomb Wine Bag

$5.00

Misc.

Maine Street Bee Beeswax Lip Balm

$7.50

Seasonal Defense Balm

$20.00

Maine Street Bee Seasonal Defense & Cough Relief Beeswax Balm from Cumberland Maine

Bee Hat

Bee Hat

$22.00

Handemade Baby Hats with Bees

Bees Wrap Single Small

$6.00

Bento Box

$28.00Out of stock

Takenaka Avocado Green Bento Box Size - 6.8" x 4.3" x 2.7"

Best Be Savvy Balm

$15.00

Dual Level Bento Box

$34.00

Takenaka Avocado Green Bento Box Size - 6.8" x 4.3" x 4.2"

Good Molly's Chocolate Chunk Baking Mix

$9.00

Laguiole Ivory Spreader Set - Knife, Fork, Spreader

$36.00

Laguiole Waiter Corkscrew Opener

$68.00

Old Friend Goods Bunny

$18.00

Wood

Honey Dipper, Olive Wood

$9.00

Berard Wooden Spreader

$8.00

Boldini Art Cutting Board

$38.00+

Coffee and Tea

Speedwell Honeycomb Blend Coffee

Speedwell Honeycomb Blend Coffee

$15.00

12oz Bag of Speedwells’ Honeycomb Blend. Coffee bean origins rotate seasonally and stay with notes of caramel, cocoa and citrus!

Wine In The Fridge!

Subject To Change 2021 'Wine Pop' Sparkling Red Piquette Cans (4 Pack)

$32.00

"We've been working on these cans for a few years now. We've always dreamed of an on the go, low alcohol, fizzy beverage that you can pop into a backpack or purse and hit the road. Great for all things adventure and outdoor or an easy drink to pop after work for a casual sip. Serve Ice Cold."

Sans Wine Co., 'Poor Ranch' (100% Zinfandel) CA 2018 - Can

$6.00

Candied fruitfulness and fig to the front with a swift follow of a soothing plum & allspice body.

Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz 4 Pack

Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz 4 Pack

$20.00
Ramona Dry Sparkling Rose Cans 4 Pack

Ramona Dry Sparkling Rose Cans 4 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

Cider

Brutes 'Alright Alright Alright' 2020 Stockholm, Sweden

$27.00Out of stock

Let’s start with this is not your usual natty sparkler! Complicated, structured fruit- a cider with Plum headlining. Pear and apples lend a hand in bringing you acidity and tannins. AND! The label is both artist self portrait and the infamous Mathew McConaughey tribute.

Brutes 'Frown Flipper' 2021 Stockholm Sweden

$25.00

Rose

Clos Fornelli Vin de Corse Rose 2020

Clos Fornelli Vin de Corse Rose 2020

$16.00

Josée Vanucci is known for using Corsica's forgotten vines. Sciaccarello-based wines are lightly coloured with soft tannins, red fruit characters and an unmistakable herby, peppery note.

Cerro la Barco, 'Vegas Atlas Ancestral,' SP 2019

Cerro la Barco, 'Vegas Atlas Ancestral,' SP 2019

$20.00Out of stock

She's a rosé Pet-Nat! We're getting wicked yellow stone fruit, swings of citrus and the right kind of salinity pulling it all together!

Tegernseerhof, "Mittelbach Rosé" Austria (100% Zweigelt) 2020

$15.00

Built different; Tips the scales with crushed strawberries while maintaining balance, never folding into confectionary!

Andi Knauss, 'La Boutanche Rosé' Austria 2020 (100% Trollinger) 1L

$18.00Out of stock

Begs for crushing in this bigger bottle. Crystalline pink, derived from cult followed Andi Knauss in his well kept hills, rich of limestone. Can't stress enough how awesome this is throughout- cherry spark, folded in with floral and citrus blossom. Snappy & Dry!

Cirelli, 'Vino di Travola Rosato' Abruzzo, Italy (Montepulciano)

$15.00

“When I make wine, I imagine I am an alchemist preparing a magic potion. An antidote to misery, a balm for healing old wounds, a drink that makes us forgive but not forget.” An existential declaration, a message of unconditional love.” - Francesco Cirelli

Estezargues X Violette Private Label “Côtés de Rhône Rosé AB” 2021

$15.00

Blend of Grenache + Syrah + Cinsault from different members of the COOP (All certified Organic). It’s fresh, it’s bright, and refreshing with notes of mixed berries!

Zillamina, Spanish Rose Wine, (100% Monastrell) Valencia, SP, 2021

$14.00Out of stock

Break out the adirondack chairs and unscrew(!) this bottle! Ease into this clean, impeccably light, Rainier cherry and plum drop palette. And! For anyone who tends to stay in the French regions, this is the grape known as Mourvèdre! FKA 'Fermina'!

White

Denthis 'Lost' Moschofilero, Greece

Denthis 'Lost' Moschofilero, Greece

$15.00

Finally temps are in the seventies and this pool pounder has your back! Hazy light yellow with aromas of lemon flowers, high acidity, and a smooth texture.

Camp, 'Sonoma County Chardonnay' CA 2021 (100% Chardonay)

$18.00

Chablis-style California Chardonnay. Stunning! What value! Valencia citrus & white flowers.

Maloof 'No Clos Radio Riesling' 2020 Willamette Valley, OR

$27.00

A sweet story of a couple originally from Philly, always in hospitality. Maloof’s first vintage from No Clos Radio, the estate vineyard and winery for Maloof Wines & Fossil & Fawn! FRESH acidity and perfectly refined & structured sugar.

Populis, Sauvignon Blanc, 2021 Mendocino CA

$22.00

Summer Green minerality with “laser-like” acidity. “The minimalist approach in the cellar lends a wine that is highly drinkable and digestible.”

Clôt de L’Origine “Le P’tit Barriot Blanc” 2021 (Syrah)

$21.00

White made from red grapes!!- Syrah nonetheless!! Tricks like this take wine making precision. The essence of Syrah distilled into a snowflake.

Montemelino, 'Bianco,' IT 2021

$20.00

Woman owned, passed from Mother to Daughter, and it shows! Soft & with minerality of the overlooked Lake Trasimeno- read: an absolute country side Italian wine.

Licorne Mechante, "Le Phoque Plogeur" CA 2020 (Colombard, Muscat, Sauvignon Blanc)

$20.00

Filling an important role at Les Lunes- this label is dedicated to the lemons-to-lemonade situations that come with each harvest. “Phoque Plongeur” means ‘the diving seal’. I’d suggest diving right into this not your ordinary Sauvignon Blanc blend. Aromatic, fun, & lively.

Oyster River Wine Growers 'American White Wine' (100% Chardonnay) Waren, ME

$24.00

Musty & Honey smacked Quince. Our “upstairs” neighbors outdo themselves every. single. time!

Margins Wine, 'Contra Costa Country Muscat Blanc' CA 2020 (100% Muscat Blanc)

$25.00

Megan Bell, who we have to thank for the Margins winemaking endeavor. Landed on perfection, again; Contrary to usual Muscat, bright & we’ll defined white flowers with rosewater dew, stone fruit back.

Land Of Saints, Chardonnay, CA 2021

$24.00

The team at Land of Saints HYPES their grapes up, every bottling, obsessed with their beautiful land lending them to create wines that encapsulate a true sense of place. Balancing act of pillowy brioche bun & lemon mousse.

Poderi Cellario, 'La Frea' (Favorita) Langhe IT

$17.00

Strain of the Vermintino grape! The embodiment of any north shore beach.. except all year round! Gooseberries, salt box & lemon rind.

Christina, Grüner Veltliner, 2021 Austria

$20.00

Hazy Grüner from the organic winery helmed by the infamous vigneron, Christina Netzl. Green bits brought on like honeydew melon and kiwi. Lively yeast & salinity. Fresh as ever.

Margins Wine, 'Contra Costa Country Muscat Blanc' CA 2020 (100% Muscat Blanc)

$25.00

Megan Bell, who we have to thank for the Margins winemaking endeavor. Landed on perfection, again; Contrary to usual Muscat, bright & we’ll defined white flowers with rosewater dew, stone fruit back.

Vignoble Dauny Sancerre "Terres Blanches" FR 2020

$27.00

Coming from established and refined 25 year old vines which are rooted in chalk based soils known as “Terres Blanche”, from which its named. Dynamite Sancerre, begging to be bragged about. Yellow apple hues impart vibrant minerality with an expressive gooseberry elderflower bridge.

Le Fay D'Homme (Vincent Caillé), "Je T'aime Mais J'ai Soif" (Melon de Bourgogne, Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc) VdF, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine

$20.00

Textured somebody with something to say- “I love you but Im thirsty”. And boy, does this quench. Acid bomb, holding its own with honeydew and lime zest.

Domaine Frantz Chagnoleau, 'Pouilly-Fuissé Pastoral' Burgundy, FR 2020

$42.00

In a short amount of time, Frantz has turned his domaine into a must have for all Burgundy lovers. World Class; A whiff and a sip is all it takes to know we are dealing with something really special. Floral & Fresher.

Red

Chateau Tire Pe "Diem" Bordeaux, 2014

Chateau Tire Pe "Diem" Bordeaux, 2014

$17.00

The answer to the infamous, "I'm not drinking any f*cking Merlot" - Sidways, 2004

Hervé Souhaut, 'La Souteronne' Northern Rhône, FR 2019

$39.00

Arrive to your celebration presenting the luxury of a select Gamay, with the palette expressing to Pinot Noir Subscribers. Buoyant black fruit dominates the palate and is followed by pretty red berry tones, and minerality. Evokes something very familiar, Beaujolais-like, while cloaked under the influence of the Northern Rhône. (Gamay Noir, Souteronne)

Sous la Croix, Burgundy, FR 2016

Sous la Croix, Burgundy, FR 2016

$26.00

A real deal serving your pocket, and even better hitting the glass! She's the right kind of acidic with pomagranate and a toast to marzinpan.

Sans Wine Co., 'Poor Ranch' (100% Zinfandel) CA 2018 - Can

$6.00

Candied fruitfulness and fig to the front with a swift follow of a soothing plum & allspice body.

Las Jaras 'Glou Glou' 2021 CA

$30.00

“This is the fifth installment of the Glou Glou series, which was created to be the perfect wine for circle foods (pizza and burgers).” “Serve this slightly chilled and you will be the hero of your next backyard barbecue..”

Montemelino 'Malpasso' IT (100% Sangiovese) 1 liter

Montemelino 'Malpasso' IT (100% Sangiovese) 1 liter

$18.00Out of stock

"Naturally fermented and Organic from a 2nd generation female winemaker! Light and dry “table wine” not denoting quality, but meaning that it goes with everything, especially pizza!"

Meinklang 'Mulatschak Roter' 2020 (Zweigelt and St. Laurent) Burgunland, Austria

$20.00

Cows are dancing, bulls are jumping, the lush pastures inhaling life. That's 'Mulatschak'! Cheerful celebrations, joyful being. A still juicy beauty to be celebrated with a chill.

Subject To Change 'FKA!' 2021 CA

$24.00

Strawberry kissed salinity for a cheers to the best of summer. Field blend extroidinare.

Las Jaras 'Superbloom' 2021 CA

$30.00

Not to be undermined with the humble “field blend” category. “Superbloom is named after the wildflowers that erupt in the desert after a wetter-than-normal rainy season. They’re a sign that winter is over and warmer; happier days are ahead.” Complex spice & texture, salted sweet rim.

Les Lunes, "Cosmic Blend" CA 2021

$24.00

Trust ‘em and take the zany trip as our friends redefine what a Cabernet-Sauvignon based wine can taste like! Country style bistro wine that functions almost like an ‘estate’ bottling.

Fabien Jouves 'You F&@k My Wine?!' 2021 (Juracon Noir, Malbec)

$24.00

"Fabien has repeatedly been told by the Cahor AOC regulators that he will never achieve an AOC status because of his experimental varieties and aging methods (or lack of them). The You F&@k My Wine pays homage to the ongoing fight between himself and the officers in charge of the appellation. It is reported that these arguments have been very heated at times. " Soft & Subtle.

Idler “Alte Reuben” Swabia 2019 (Trollinger)

$27.00Out of stock

Bursts of cherry in the nose. Light & zippy trollinger- chill & enjoy on all occasions.

Meinklang, 'Burgenland Red,' Austria 2020 (Zweigelt, Blaufränkisch & St. Laurent )

$17.00

It can't be so easy to taste this good! Juicy, yet dry Hi-Punch. Serve with a slight chill.

Fattoria San Lorenzo ‘Il Casolare’ 2021 Marche, IT (Montepulciano, Sangiovese)

$16.00

This is rock-solid, approachable, gutsy, versatile central Italian red wine. No brainer.

Maloof ‘Wax on, Wax Soif’ (Grenache Noir, Syrah, Voigner) Forest Grove, Oregon 2021

$27.00

Bee Maloof represents the hard science behind the project. As a long-time lover of food and wine, Bee turned her scientific eye from rotorcraft to winemaking during the 2016 harvest. This is the red they set out to make. Bright, cranberry bog, structured. And as they say at Maloof, “Eat pizza, Suck Glass.”

Castello di Pontetino, 'Sacromontino' Tuscany IT 2021 (Sangoivese) 1L

$17.00

"Have you eaten yet?" Nourishing, 1L for Sunday supper; its for family meal.

Swick, Pinot Noir, 2021 Willamette Valley, OR

$27.00

Classy, Complex… could be the catalyst for you to be a Pinot Noir subscriber! Forest floor tones meld well with underbrush berries holding true.

Le Pavillon Champ Fleury, Bordeaux, FR 2018 (80% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc)

$18.00

Old family estate, passed down for generations, set up high with a beaming result of fine and complex wine. Combing fruitiness and elegance. Dry backbone, with a smoke of green tobacco.

Domaine du Petit Oratoire, 'Babar is the Colour' (Viognier, Merlot and Syrah) Valliguières FR 2021

$23.00

Versatile, pink hues slip bright & juicy gulps! Juicy red cherries, strawberry vine with keeping light.

Camp, Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast CA 2021

$18.00

Let the fire roar and snuggle up with this juicy cab and a hearty meal!

Azienda Agricola Summer Wolff, ‘Gio Gio’ (Freisa Piccola) Piedmont, IT 2021

$26.00

“For now I’ve only 2 hectares of land in the same valley as my husbands winery, Cascina Iuli, but I have plans of planting more… slowly, when the time is right. Coming from a hot season, Summer has said how pleased she is with this vintage. “The wine is named after my first son, Gioacchino, who at home we call GioGio.”

Dinamo, 'Nucleo 1', (50% Gamay del Trasimeno (Grenache) 50% Sangiovese) Umbria IT 2020

$21.00

From a father and son, hardworking hands in the highest vineyards surrounding Lake Trasimeno, this duo puts wine on the table to energize you. Pure and cleanly energy, made to be drank to keep you going! Acid tongue, silky red fruit.

Poderi Cellario, "Galli" (Nebbiolo) 2020 Langhe IT

$22.00

Powerful Nebbiolo with a down to earth touch. Suited with notes of cassis tracing forest floors.

Domaine Jean-Louis Dutraive- Famille Dutraive Fleurie "Champagne" 2020 Beaujolais FR

$42.00

Known by the locals as “The heart of Beaujolais”, the most alluring of their wines, comes a reference to the grand potential of Gamay; Rich and joyous; Ethereal. Absolutely electric.

La Bastide Saint Dominique, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge 2020 FR

$39.00

In a vintage that’s sacred, comes a Chateauneuf Du Pape that does everything right. In every aspect, it is loveliness that touches well balance. Ripeness folded into layers of acidity; Seamless tapered finish. Precision bottled for a precious moment- This holiday or any over the next decade!

Chateau de Masse, "Pommard" Southern Burgundy FR 2020

$58.00

Bouquets of polished dark fruits; For an application that doesn’t always provide grace, comes a sophisticated power rich in complexity. Open and let breathe during appetizers and introductions, unfold together amidst your main course. Ripe plum & bilberry, chocolate and pepper.

Sparkling

Azimut Cava Extra Brut

Azimut Cava Extra Brut

$17.00

This organic wine boasts a complex and intense aroma of mature white fruit and with its soft, elegant palate, the small and constant bubbles make it perfect for toasts and celebrations, along with light meals. Salud!

Filipa Pato, '3B' Blanc dE Blancs Portugal NV

$17.00

Woman extraordinaire, Filipa Pato with husband, William Wouters, creating defined by their pure philosophy: make wines without make-up. Honest & elegant sparkling wine. Acidity to match. Scents of lemon and thyme.

Le Mesnil 750 mL (small)

$48.00

Le Mesnil MAGNUM

$98.00
Louis de Grennelle, 'Corail' Saumur Brut, Loire FR

Louis de Grennelle, 'Corail' Saumur Brut, Loire FR

$22.00Out of stock

This palest pink-colored wine is equally light and fresh to taste. It has a crisp raspberry flavor with a zest of orange squeezed over it.

Montesissa Emilio,' Frizzante Rosé' (Barbera, Bonarda) IT

$25.00

Diamonds' in fizz. Cherry pie swept strawberry fields. A fine funk with perfection in acidity & minerality.

Osmote 'Cayuga Pet-Nat' (Cayuga White) Finger Lakes NY 2021

$20.00Out of stock

A hybrid varietal that's almost exclusively grown within the Finger Lakes region! True Verve with spinning acidity, orchid fruit & citrus. Perfectly refreshing and an expression of sparkling that could ONLY come from the Finger Lakes.

Osmote, 'This is Red' Finger Lakes, NY 2021(Léon Millot, Marquette, Cabernet Franc)

$20.00

Fuchsia bubbles ignite a fiery opening! High bush fruits, reds and blues carry this bottle on its back. Blue violet & chalky tannins a plus!

Pretty Fun

$35.00
Ramona Dry Sparkling Rose Cans 4 Pack

Ramona Dry Sparkling Rose Cans 4 Pack

$20.00Out of stock
Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz 4 Pack

Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz 4 Pack

$20.00
Scarpetta Prosecco

Scarpetta Prosecco

$15.00

High-end Prosecco from Master Sommelier, Bobby Stuckey.

Subject To Change 2021 'Wine Pop' Sparkling Red Piquette Cans (4 Pack)

$32.00

"We've been working on these cans for a few years now. We've always dreamed of an on the go, low alcohol, fizzy beverage that you can pop into a backpack or purse and hit the road. Great for all things adventure and outdoor or an easy drink to pop after work for a casual sip. Serve Ice Cold."

Leon Gold x Super Glou “Pink Gold” Pet’Nat (Trollinger) Swabia 2021

$29.00

Slips of ruby grapefruit while holding your tongue with wild rose, days-before-harvest raspberries.

Oyster River 'Morphos' Rose Pet-Nat 2021 Warren, ME

$25.00

Softly fizzed hibiscus, pressed strawberry with a settling of floral notes. Fresh to death. Up north neighbors, you dont say 'no' to!

Cruse Wine Co, "Rancho Chimiles Vineyard" 2020 CA (Valdiguié)

$40.00

Michael Cruse, master maker, with an aim to make “thoughtfully crafted table wines” excels far beyond our scope, with this bottle as the grand gesture. This Blanc de Noir (white wine made from a red grape) delivers an elevated experience; youthful & energetic, Tart cranberries and white pepper, exhilarating mouth feel with incredible bubble structure.

Domaine de l'Ocre Rouge, "Le Perle Blanc" 2020 FR (Chardonnay & Pinot Noir)

$27.00

Southern Rhône “Champagne”- as close to the name without being so! Classy while remaining fun, serious while retaining accessible deliciousness. Expect prestige and a pearly finish.

Beer

Barewolf Brewing 'Kilgore Stout' Irish Dry Stout

$15.50

Schilling 'Landbier Lager'

$15.00

Proclamation 'Tiny Little Sticks' Rice Lager

$16.00

Stillwater Artisanals 'Insetto' Dry Hopped Sour

$14.00

Dry hopped sour ale with Italian plum.

Stillwater Artisanals 'First Crush' Gose

$20.00

Dry-hopped gose style ale with Phantasm Powder (a New Zealand powder derived from Sauvignon Blanc grape skins) and

Definitive Brewing 'Raspberry Vanilla Dome' IPA Imperial Milkshake

$21.00

Definitive Brewing 'Contee' Kolsch

$15.50

Proclamation 'Laggy Pop' Lager

$17.00

Proclamation 'The Stalk' DIPA

$20.00

Zero Gravity 'Little Wolf' Pale Ale

$13.00

Austin Street 'Anodyne' IPA

$18.00Out of stock

Austin Street 'Rally' Session IPA

$17.00

Singlecut 'Hop Sounds' Dry Hopped Kolsch

$16.00

Kent Falls ‘Hörde’ Dortmunder Export Inspired Lager

$19.00

Hudson Valley 'Hiding Place' Sour IPA

$24.00

Marlowe 'Sleeping Bees' (Double IPA With Honey)

$25.00

Barclay 'Vibrations: Rakau' IPA

$22.00

Short Zone Brewing 'Bone Zone' Session IPA

$19.00

Fiddlehead 'Second Fiddle' DIPA

$18.00

Marlowe Artisanal Ales 'Asking Kindly' (El Dorado) IPA

$21.00

EOC Brewing 'Coolship Lager' European Style Lager

$15.00

Athletic Non Alcoholic 'Free Wave' Hazy IPA

$13.00

Athletic 'Upside Dawn' Golden N/A Beer

$13.00

Brick & Feather 'Half-Light Sunbeam' IPA

$19.00

Definitive 'Distant Gardens' DIPA

$21.00

Kent Falls 'Neversink Botantical Wheat Ale'

$18.00

Hudson North Cider 'Cider Donut'

$14.00

Pony Shack Cider 'Pumkpin Cider'

$15.00

Definitive 'Spirals' DIPA

$21.00

Schilling Brewery 'Augustin' Amber Lager

$16.00

Honeycomb Wine Bags

4 Bottle Carrier with Pocket
Honeycomb Wine Bag

Honeycomb Wine Bag

$5.00

Sherry

Valdespino VOS Oloroso Viejo Sherry, 375 mL

$29.00Out of stock

Admin Fee Info

We apply a 12% percent Administrative fee. This fee is not a gratuity, tip or service charge. We use this fee to supplement wages and benefits for all our employees, both back and front of house. Please visit our website at honeycombhamilton.com for more information on equitable wages

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfortable neighborhood bakery & cafe

Website

Location

248 Bay Road, South Hamilton, MA 01982

Directions

Gallery
Honeycomb image
Honeycomb image

