Honeycomb
264 Reviews
$$
248 Bay Road
South Hamilton, MA 01982
Popular Items
Beverages
S'mores Latte
A take on the fall cozy classic! House-made Cinnamon rich & 'Marshmallow' syrup. Vegan. Garnish contains gluten.
Pumpkin Cold Foam Iced Coffee
Contains Dairy & Egg.
Apple Cider
Chaider Latte
Chai Tea Concentrate combined with Apple Cider (No Milk). Can be served hot or iced.
Hot Drip Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Latte
Cappuccino
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
Espresso
2 oz Speedwell's Nine Bars Espresso
Americano
4 oz of espresso with water.
Cafe Au Lait
Coffee with steamed milk.
Hot Tea
London Fog
Earl Grey, Vanilla Syrup, Steamed Milk
Iced Tea
Milk
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Green Matcha Latte
Matcha Powder, Vanilla syrup, milk
Chocolate Milk
Steamer
Steamed Milk with your choice of flavor!
Coconut Water
Natalie's Orange Juice 8oz Bottle
Spindrift Seltzer
Everybody Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Little Wolf Canned Iced Coffee
Little Wolfs' Companion Blend canned Iced coffee! 12oz Can.
Breakfast Items
The Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Black Pepper Aioli, Choice of Bacon or House Made Sausage (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Pork)
The Other One Breakfast Sandwich
Fried Egg, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper Goat Cheese (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat)
Patatas Bravas Brekkie Bowl
Crispy Potato, Blistered Shishito, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Spinach, Fried Egg Allergens: Egg, Soy
Breakfast Burrito
House Made Chorizo, Black Beans, Cheddar, and Scrambled Egg (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Pork)
Broccoli, Cheddar & Egg Burrito (Vegetarian)
Roasted Broccoli, Cheddar, and Scrambled Egg (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Egg)
Quiche
Butter crust filled with Onion, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with a Petit Salad. (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat)
Avocado Tartine
Pickled Red Onion, House Everything Spice Allergens: Wheat, Sesame
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Lemon Caper Dill Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, and Sliced Tomato on Choice of Bagel (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Fish)
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Salt Bagel
Sides of Cream Cheese
Half Pints of Cream Cheese
Warm Wheelhouse Pretzel
Served Warm, Buttered and Salted (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat)
Vegan Chia Pudding
with fresh fruit compote
Housemade Granola
La Fermiere Yogurt
Pastries & Breads
Blueberry Muffin
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Butter Croissant
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Chocolate Croissant
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Ham And Cheese Croissant
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Pork, Sesame
Cranberry Orange Scone
GF Jam Bite
Allergens: Dairy, Egg
GF Banana Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat *Rotating flavors may have additional Allergens, please ask staff for current flavor allergens.
Apple Cranberry Danish
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat *Rotating flavors may have additional Allergens, please ask staff for current flavor allergens.
Kouign Amann
Croissant Dough layered with Caramelized Sugar Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
Cinnamon Sugar Donut
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Chai Spiced Glazed Donut
Apple Cider Donut
Pumpkin Cream Brioche
Cinnamon Bun
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Salt Bagel
Fruit & Nut Granola Bar
Allergens: Nuts, Dairy, GF, Sesame
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Chewy Ginger Cookie
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Shortbread Cookie
Allergens: Dairy, Wheat
Salted Honey Bar
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Lemon Bar
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
S'mores Bar
Brownie
Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat
Baguette
Allergen: Wheat
Sourdough Loaf
Allergen: Wheat
Focaccia Loaf
Allergen: Wheat
Dog Treat
All Day Menu Items
Quiche
Butter crust filled with Onion, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with a Petit Salad. (Allergens: Dairy, Egg, Wheat)
Thanksgiving Stuffing Mix
Ratatouille
Quart of Meatballs (Served Cold, Heat at Home!)
8 Meatballs
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Lemon Caper Dill Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, and Sliced Tomato on Choice of Bagel (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Fish)
Vegan Chia Pudding
with fresh fruit compote
Honeycomb Caramel Corn
Granola
Garlic Parm Bagel Chips
Yogurt & 'Nola Bowl
Greek Yogurt topped with nuts and fruit - flavor changes weekly! *Picture may be different than current toppings*
Everything Spice Jar
La Fermiere Yogurt
Honeycomb Buttermilk Rye Pancake Mix in Weck Jar
Warm Wheelhouse Pretzel
Served Warm, Buttered and Salted (Allergens: Dairy, Wheat)
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Salt Bagel
Half Pints of Cream Cheese
Sides of Cream Cheese
Chips
Hippeas Chickpea Puffs
Power Bowl
Meadowbrook Farms' Kale, Quinoa, White Beans, Dried Cranberries, Local Beets, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Pepper vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds, Soft Boiled Egg
Candles
Ceramics
Drink Mixers
Sangria Mixer
All Natural Wine & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen
Blackberry & Sage Mixer
Blackberry & Sage All Natural Cocktail & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen
Strawberry & Rhubarb Mixer
Blueberry & Lavender All Natural Cocktail & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen
Grapefruit & Rosemary Mixer
Grapefruit & Rosemary All Natural Cocktail & Mocktail Mixer by Wood Stove Kitchen
Hot Toddy
The Bees Knees
Farmhouse Pottery
Beehive Honey Pot & Wooden Dipper
Farmhouse Pottery Beehive Honey Pot
Dog Bowl, Small
Laurel Crock - 1 Gallon
Laurel Crock - 1 Quart
Laurel Crock - 2 Quart
Modern Bottle Pourer Weighted Gold
Farmhouse Pottery Modern Bottle Pourer Weighted Gold
Olive Oil Bottle
Farmhouse Pottery Olive Oil Bottle
Silo Pitcher - Large
Farmhouse Pottery Silo Pitcher - Large
Silo Pitcher - Medium
Farmhouse Pottery Silo Pitcher - Medium
Trunk Vase - Large
Farmhouse Pottery Trunk Vase - Large
Trunk Vase - Medium
Farmhouse Pottery Trunk Vase - Medium
Trunk Vase - Small
Farmhouse Pottery Trunk Vase - Small
Miller Laurel Crock - Small
Farmhouse Pottery Miller Laurel Crock - Small
Miller Laurel Crock - Large
Farmhouse Pottery Miller Laurel Crock - Large
Trunk Garden Pot - Small
Trunk Garden Pot - Large
Honey and Condiments
Honey Stick
Honey Dipper, Olive Wood
Essex County Honey 8 oz
Raw Wildflower Honey from Peabody, MA
Maine Street Bee
Honey Stick 50 Pack
The Beekeepr's Daughter Honey 16 oz.
Blueberry Raw Creamy Honey
The Beekeeper's Daughter 16 oz
Bradley's Bees - Essex, MA
6 oz Local Honey
Coffee Blossom Honey
12 oz Honey from Guatemala
Maple Syrup Organic 2oz - Republic of Vermont
Maple Syrup Organic 16oz - Republic of Vermont
Chocolate & Orange Spread
Fleur de Sal Ceramic Jar
Salted Butter Caramel
J. Leblanc Champagne Vinegar
J. Leblanc Balsamic Vinegar
Tapenade With Dried Tomatoes And Basil
Honeycomb Swag
*New* Honeycomb Building Tumbler
16oz Miir Tumbler Stainless Steel, Double-wall Vacuum Insulation, Locking Flip Lid
Honeycomb Crewneck Pullover
Honeycomb Pins
Honeycomb Hoodie
Honeycomb Navy Beanie
Honeycomb Zip-up Sweatshirt
Honeycomb Trucker Hat
Adjustable Trucker Hat with embroidered Honeycomb Logo
Honeycomb Tshirt
Honeycomb Baby Onesie
Honeycomb Tumbler
Honeycomb Post Card
Honeycomb Wine Bag
Misc.
Maine Street Bee Beeswax Lip Balm
Seasonal Defense Balm
Maine Street Bee Seasonal Defense & Cough Relief Beeswax Balm from Cumberland Maine
Bee Hat
Handemade Baby Hats with Bees
Bees Wrap Single Small
Bento Box
Takenaka Avocado Green Bento Box Size - 6.8" x 4.3" x 2.7"
Best Be Savvy Balm
Dual Level Bento Box
Takenaka Avocado Green Bento Box Size - 6.8" x 4.3" x 4.2"
Good Molly's Chocolate Chunk Baking Mix
Laguiole Ivory Spreader Set - Knife, Fork, Spreader
Laguiole Waiter Corkscrew Opener
Old Friend Goods Bunny
Coffee and Tea
Wine In The Fridge!
Subject To Change 2021 'Wine Pop' Sparkling Red Piquette Cans (4 Pack)
"We've been working on these cans for a few years now. We've always dreamed of an on the go, low alcohol, fizzy beverage that you can pop into a backpack or purse and hit the road. Great for all things adventure and outdoor or an easy drink to pop after work for a casual sip. Serve Ice Cold."
Sans Wine Co., 'Poor Ranch' (100% Zinfandel) CA 2018 - Can
Candied fruitfulness and fig to the front with a swift follow of a soothing plum & allspice body.
Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz 4 Pack
Ramona Dry Sparkling Rose Cans 4 Pack
Cider
Brutes 'Alright Alright Alright' 2020 Stockholm, Sweden
Let’s start with this is not your usual natty sparkler! Complicated, structured fruit- a cider with Plum headlining. Pear and apples lend a hand in bringing you acidity and tannins. AND! The label is both artist self portrait and the infamous Mathew McConaughey tribute.
Brutes 'Frown Flipper' 2021 Stockholm Sweden
Rose
Clos Fornelli Vin de Corse Rose 2020
Josée Vanucci is known for using Corsica's forgotten vines. Sciaccarello-based wines are lightly coloured with soft tannins, red fruit characters and an unmistakable herby, peppery note.
Cerro la Barco, 'Vegas Atlas Ancestral,' SP 2019
She's a rosé Pet-Nat! We're getting wicked yellow stone fruit, swings of citrus and the right kind of salinity pulling it all together!
Tegernseerhof, "Mittelbach Rosé" Austria (100% Zweigelt) 2020
Built different; Tips the scales with crushed strawberries while maintaining balance, never folding into confectionary!
Andi Knauss, 'La Boutanche Rosé' Austria 2020 (100% Trollinger) 1L
Begs for crushing in this bigger bottle. Crystalline pink, derived from cult followed Andi Knauss in his well kept hills, rich of limestone. Can't stress enough how awesome this is throughout- cherry spark, folded in with floral and citrus blossom. Snappy & Dry!
Cirelli, 'Vino di Travola Rosato' Abruzzo, Italy (Montepulciano)
“When I make wine, I imagine I am an alchemist preparing a magic potion. An antidote to misery, a balm for healing old wounds, a drink that makes us forgive but not forget.” An existential declaration, a message of unconditional love.” - Francesco Cirelli
Estezargues X Violette Private Label “Côtés de Rhône Rosé AB” 2021
Blend of Grenache + Syrah + Cinsault from different members of the COOP (All certified Organic). It’s fresh, it’s bright, and refreshing with notes of mixed berries!
Zillamina, Spanish Rose Wine, (100% Monastrell) Valencia, SP, 2021
Break out the adirondack chairs and unscrew(!) this bottle! Ease into this clean, impeccably light, Rainier cherry and plum drop palette. And! For anyone who tends to stay in the French regions, this is the grape known as Mourvèdre! FKA 'Fermina'!
White
Denthis 'Lost' Moschofilero, Greece
Finally temps are in the seventies and this pool pounder has your back! Hazy light yellow with aromas of lemon flowers, high acidity, and a smooth texture.
Camp, 'Sonoma County Chardonnay' CA 2021 (100% Chardonay)
Chablis-style California Chardonnay. Stunning! What value! Valencia citrus & white flowers.
Maloof 'No Clos Radio Riesling' 2020 Willamette Valley, OR
A sweet story of a couple originally from Philly, always in hospitality. Maloof’s first vintage from No Clos Radio, the estate vineyard and winery for Maloof Wines & Fossil & Fawn! FRESH acidity and perfectly refined & structured sugar.
Populis, Sauvignon Blanc, 2021 Mendocino CA
Summer Green minerality with “laser-like” acidity. “The minimalist approach in the cellar lends a wine that is highly drinkable and digestible.”
Clôt de L’Origine “Le P’tit Barriot Blanc” 2021 (Syrah)
White made from red grapes!!- Syrah nonetheless!! Tricks like this take wine making precision. The essence of Syrah distilled into a snowflake.
Montemelino, 'Bianco,' IT 2021
Woman owned, passed from Mother to Daughter, and it shows! Soft & with minerality of the overlooked Lake Trasimeno- read: an absolute country side Italian wine.
Licorne Mechante, "Le Phoque Plogeur" CA 2020 (Colombard, Muscat, Sauvignon Blanc)
Filling an important role at Les Lunes- this label is dedicated to the lemons-to-lemonade situations that come with each harvest. “Phoque Plongeur” means ‘the diving seal’. I’d suggest diving right into this not your ordinary Sauvignon Blanc blend. Aromatic, fun, & lively.
Oyster River Wine Growers 'American White Wine' (100% Chardonnay) Waren, ME
Musty & Honey smacked Quince. Our “upstairs” neighbors outdo themselves every. single. time!
Margins Wine, 'Contra Costa Country Muscat Blanc' CA 2020 (100% Muscat Blanc)
Megan Bell, who we have to thank for the Margins winemaking endeavor. Landed on perfection, again; Contrary to usual Muscat, bright & we’ll defined white flowers with rosewater dew, stone fruit back.
Land Of Saints, Chardonnay, CA 2021
The team at Land of Saints HYPES their grapes up, every bottling, obsessed with their beautiful land lending them to create wines that encapsulate a true sense of place. Balancing act of pillowy brioche bun & lemon mousse.
Poderi Cellario, 'La Frea' (Favorita) Langhe IT
Strain of the Vermintino grape! The embodiment of any north shore beach.. except all year round! Gooseberries, salt box & lemon rind.
Christina, Grüner Veltliner, 2021 Austria
Hazy Grüner from the organic winery helmed by the infamous vigneron, Christina Netzl. Green bits brought on like honeydew melon and kiwi. Lively yeast & salinity. Fresh as ever.
Margins Wine, 'Contra Costa Country Muscat Blanc' CA 2020 (100% Muscat Blanc)
Megan Bell, who we have to thank for the Margins winemaking endeavor. Landed on perfection, again; Contrary to usual Muscat, bright & we’ll defined white flowers with rosewater dew, stone fruit back.
Vignoble Dauny Sancerre "Terres Blanches" FR 2020
Coming from established and refined 25 year old vines which are rooted in chalk based soils known as “Terres Blanche”, from which its named. Dynamite Sancerre, begging to be bragged about. Yellow apple hues impart vibrant minerality with an expressive gooseberry elderflower bridge.
Le Fay D'Homme (Vincent Caillé), "Je T'aime Mais J'ai Soif" (Melon de Bourgogne, Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc) VdF, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine
Textured somebody with something to say- “I love you but Im thirsty”. And boy, does this quench. Acid bomb, holding its own with honeydew and lime zest.
Domaine Frantz Chagnoleau, 'Pouilly-Fuissé Pastoral' Burgundy, FR 2020
In a short amount of time, Frantz has turned his domaine into a must have for all Burgundy lovers. World Class; A whiff and a sip is all it takes to know we are dealing with something really special. Floral & Fresher.
Red
Chateau Tire Pe "Diem" Bordeaux, 2014
The answer to the infamous, "I'm not drinking any f*cking Merlot" - Sidways, 2004
Hervé Souhaut, 'La Souteronne' Northern Rhône, FR 2019
Arrive to your celebration presenting the luxury of a select Gamay, with the palette expressing to Pinot Noir Subscribers. Buoyant black fruit dominates the palate and is followed by pretty red berry tones, and minerality. Evokes something very familiar, Beaujolais-like, while cloaked under the influence of the Northern Rhône. (Gamay Noir, Souteronne)
Sous la Croix, Burgundy, FR 2016
A real deal serving your pocket, and even better hitting the glass! She's the right kind of acidic with pomagranate and a toast to marzinpan.
Sans Wine Co., 'Poor Ranch' (100% Zinfandel) CA 2018 - Can
Candied fruitfulness and fig to the front with a swift follow of a soothing plum & allspice body.
Las Jaras 'Glou Glou' 2021 CA
“This is the fifth installment of the Glou Glou series, which was created to be the perfect wine for circle foods (pizza and burgers).” “Serve this slightly chilled and you will be the hero of your next backyard barbecue..”
Montemelino 'Malpasso' IT (100% Sangiovese) 1 liter
"Naturally fermented and Organic from a 2nd generation female winemaker! Light and dry “table wine” not denoting quality, but meaning that it goes with everything, especially pizza!"
Meinklang 'Mulatschak Roter' 2020 (Zweigelt and St. Laurent) Burgunland, Austria
Cows are dancing, bulls are jumping, the lush pastures inhaling life. That's 'Mulatschak'! Cheerful celebrations, joyful being. A still juicy beauty to be celebrated with a chill.
Subject To Change 'FKA!' 2021 CA
Strawberry kissed salinity for a cheers to the best of summer. Field blend extroidinare.
Las Jaras 'Superbloom' 2021 CA
Not to be undermined with the humble “field blend” category. “Superbloom is named after the wildflowers that erupt in the desert after a wetter-than-normal rainy season. They’re a sign that winter is over and warmer; happier days are ahead.” Complex spice & texture, salted sweet rim.
Les Lunes, "Cosmic Blend" CA 2021
Trust ‘em and take the zany trip as our friends redefine what a Cabernet-Sauvignon based wine can taste like! Country style bistro wine that functions almost like an ‘estate’ bottling.
Fabien Jouves 'You F&@k My Wine?!' 2021 (Juracon Noir, Malbec)
"Fabien has repeatedly been told by the Cahor AOC regulators that he will never achieve an AOC status because of his experimental varieties and aging methods (or lack of them). The You F&@k My Wine pays homage to the ongoing fight between himself and the officers in charge of the appellation. It is reported that these arguments have been very heated at times. " Soft & Subtle.
Idler “Alte Reuben” Swabia 2019 (Trollinger)
Bursts of cherry in the nose. Light & zippy trollinger- chill & enjoy on all occasions.
Meinklang, 'Burgenland Red,' Austria 2020 (Zweigelt, Blaufränkisch & St. Laurent )
It can't be so easy to taste this good! Juicy, yet dry Hi-Punch. Serve with a slight chill.
Fattoria San Lorenzo ‘Il Casolare’ 2021 Marche, IT (Montepulciano, Sangiovese)
This is rock-solid, approachable, gutsy, versatile central Italian red wine. No brainer.
Maloof ‘Wax on, Wax Soif’ (Grenache Noir, Syrah, Voigner) Forest Grove, Oregon 2021
Bee Maloof represents the hard science behind the project. As a long-time lover of food and wine, Bee turned her scientific eye from rotorcraft to winemaking during the 2016 harvest. This is the red they set out to make. Bright, cranberry bog, structured. And as they say at Maloof, “Eat pizza, Suck Glass.”
Castello di Pontetino, 'Sacromontino' Tuscany IT 2021 (Sangoivese) 1L
"Have you eaten yet?" Nourishing, 1L for Sunday supper; its for family meal.
Swick, Pinot Noir, 2021 Willamette Valley, OR
Classy, Complex… could be the catalyst for you to be a Pinot Noir subscriber! Forest floor tones meld well with underbrush berries holding true.
Le Pavillon Champ Fleury, Bordeaux, FR 2018 (80% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc)
Old family estate, passed down for generations, set up high with a beaming result of fine and complex wine. Combing fruitiness and elegance. Dry backbone, with a smoke of green tobacco.
Domaine du Petit Oratoire, 'Babar is the Colour' (Viognier, Merlot and Syrah) Valliguières FR 2021
Versatile, pink hues slip bright & juicy gulps! Juicy red cherries, strawberry vine with keeping light.
Camp, Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast CA 2021
Let the fire roar and snuggle up with this juicy cab and a hearty meal!
Azienda Agricola Summer Wolff, ‘Gio Gio’ (Freisa Piccola) Piedmont, IT 2021
“For now I’ve only 2 hectares of land in the same valley as my husbands winery, Cascina Iuli, but I have plans of planting more… slowly, when the time is right. Coming from a hot season, Summer has said how pleased she is with this vintage. “The wine is named after my first son, Gioacchino, who at home we call GioGio.”
Dinamo, 'Nucleo 1', (50% Gamay del Trasimeno (Grenache) 50% Sangiovese) Umbria IT 2020
From a father and son, hardworking hands in the highest vineyards surrounding Lake Trasimeno, this duo puts wine on the table to energize you. Pure and cleanly energy, made to be drank to keep you going! Acid tongue, silky red fruit.
Poderi Cellario, "Galli" (Nebbiolo) 2020 Langhe IT
Powerful Nebbiolo with a down to earth touch. Suited with notes of cassis tracing forest floors.
Domaine Jean-Louis Dutraive- Famille Dutraive Fleurie "Champagne" 2020 Beaujolais FR
Known by the locals as “The heart of Beaujolais”, the most alluring of their wines, comes a reference to the grand potential of Gamay; Rich and joyous; Ethereal. Absolutely electric.
La Bastide Saint Dominique, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge 2020 FR
In a vintage that’s sacred, comes a Chateauneuf Du Pape that does everything right. In every aspect, it is loveliness that touches well balance. Ripeness folded into layers of acidity; Seamless tapered finish. Precision bottled for a precious moment- This holiday or any over the next decade!
Chateau de Masse, "Pommard" Southern Burgundy FR 2020
Bouquets of polished dark fruits; For an application that doesn’t always provide grace, comes a sophisticated power rich in complexity. Open and let breathe during appetizers and introductions, unfold together amidst your main course. Ripe plum & bilberry, chocolate and pepper.
Sparkling
Azimut Cava Extra Brut
This organic wine boasts a complex and intense aroma of mature white fruit and with its soft, elegant palate, the small and constant bubbles make it perfect for toasts and celebrations, along with light meals. Salud!
Filipa Pato, '3B' Blanc dE Blancs Portugal NV
Woman extraordinaire, Filipa Pato with husband, William Wouters, creating defined by their pure philosophy: make wines without make-up. Honest & elegant sparkling wine. Acidity to match. Scents of lemon and thyme.
Le Mesnil 750 mL (small)
Le Mesnil MAGNUM
Louis de Grennelle, 'Corail' Saumur Brut, Loire FR
This palest pink-colored wine is equally light and fresh to taste. It has a crisp raspberry flavor with a zest of orange squeezed over it.
Montesissa Emilio,' Frizzante Rosé' (Barbera, Bonarda) IT
Diamonds' in fizz. Cherry pie swept strawberry fields. A fine funk with perfection in acidity & minerality.
Osmote 'Cayuga Pet-Nat' (Cayuga White) Finger Lakes NY 2021
A hybrid varietal that's almost exclusively grown within the Finger Lakes region! True Verve with spinning acidity, orchid fruit & citrus. Perfectly refreshing and an expression of sparkling that could ONLY come from the Finger Lakes.
Osmote, 'This is Red' Finger Lakes, NY 2021(Léon Millot, Marquette, Cabernet Franc)
Fuchsia bubbles ignite a fiery opening! High bush fruits, reds and blues carry this bottle on its back. Blue violet & chalky tannins a plus!
Pretty Fun
Ramona Dry Sparkling Rose Cans 4 Pack
Ramona Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz 4 Pack
Scarpetta Prosecco
High-end Prosecco from Master Sommelier, Bobby Stuckey.
Subject To Change 2021 'Wine Pop' Sparkling Red Piquette Cans (4 Pack)
"We've been working on these cans for a few years now. We've always dreamed of an on the go, low alcohol, fizzy beverage that you can pop into a backpack or purse and hit the road. Great for all things adventure and outdoor or an easy drink to pop after work for a casual sip. Serve Ice Cold."
Leon Gold x Super Glou “Pink Gold” Pet’Nat (Trollinger) Swabia 2021
Slips of ruby grapefruit while holding your tongue with wild rose, days-before-harvest raspberries.
Oyster River 'Morphos' Rose Pet-Nat 2021 Warren, ME
Softly fizzed hibiscus, pressed strawberry with a settling of floral notes. Fresh to death. Up north neighbors, you dont say 'no' to!
Cruse Wine Co, "Rancho Chimiles Vineyard" 2020 CA (Valdiguié)
Michael Cruse, master maker, with an aim to make “thoughtfully crafted table wines” excels far beyond our scope, with this bottle as the grand gesture. This Blanc de Noir (white wine made from a red grape) delivers an elevated experience; youthful & energetic, Tart cranberries and white pepper, exhilarating mouth feel with incredible bubble structure.
Domaine de l'Ocre Rouge, "Le Perle Blanc" 2020 FR (Chardonnay & Pinot Noir)
Southern Rhône “Champagne”- as close to the name without being so! Classy while remaining fun, serious while retaining accessible deliciousness. Expect prestige and a pearly finish.
Beer
Barewolf Brewing 'Kilgore Stout' Irish Dry Stout
Schilling 'Landbier Lager'
Proclamation 'Tiny Little Sticks' Rice Lager
Stillwater Artisanals 'Insetto' Dry Hopped Sour
Dry hopped sour ale with Italian plum.
Stillwater Artisanals 'First Crush' Gose
Dry-hopped gose style ale with Phantasm Powder (a New Zealand powder derived from Sauvignon Blanc grape skins) and
Definitive Brewing 'Raspberry Vanilla Dome' IPA Imperial Milkshake
Definitive Brewing 'Contee' Kolsch
Proclamation 'Laggy Pop' Lager
Proclamation 'The Stalk' DIPA
Zero Gravity 'Little Wolf' Pale Ale
Austin Street 'Anodyne' IPA
Austin Street 'Rally' Session IPA
Singlecut 'Hop Sounds' Dry Hopped Kolsch
Kent Falls ‘Hörde’ Dortmunder Export Inspired Lager
Hudson Valley 'Hiding Place' Sour IPA
Marlowe 'Sleeping Bees' (Double IPA With Honey)
Barclay 'Vibrations: Rakau' IPA
Short Zone Brewing 'Bone Zone' Session IPA
Fiddlehead 'Second Fiddle' DIPA
Marlowe Artisanal Ales 'Asking Kindly' (El Dorado) IPA
EOC Brewing 'Coolship Lager' European Style Lager
Athletic Non Alcoholic 'Free Wave' Hazy IPA
Athletic 'Upside Dawn' Golden N/A Beer
Brick & Feather 'Half-Light Sunbeam' IPA
Definitive 'Distant Gardens' DIPA
Kent Falls 'Neversink Botantical Wheat Ale'
Hudson North Cider 'Cider Donut'
Pony Shack Cider 'Pumkpin Cider'
Definitive 'Spirals' DIPA
Schilling Brewery 'Augustin' Amber Lager
Honeycomb Wine Bags
