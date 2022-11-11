A map showing the location of Hotel Lilien 6629 New York 23AView gallery

Hotel Lilien 6629 New York 23A

6629 New York 23A

Tannersville, NY 12485

Order Again

Food

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Mixed Olives, Cara Cara Orange, Lemon, Thyme, Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Red Pepper Flakes, Fennel Seeds, Salt, EVOO

Roasted Mixed Nuts

$6.00

Almonds, Pecans, Cashews, Rosemary, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Italian Herbs, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, EVOO

French Fries

$7.00

Baby Gem Salad

$16.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Dill, Watermelon Radish, Cucumber, Toasted Pepitas, Baby Gem Salad Dressing, Black Pepper, Salt

Burrata

$18.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Burrta, Basil, Basil Oil, Salt, Pepper, Sourdough Bread

Charcuterie / Cheese Board

$32.00

Kunik Cheese, Hard Cheese, Prosciutto, Salami, Cornichon, Olives, Nuts, Dried Fruit, Sourdough Bread, Grainy Mustard, Hot Honey Pepper Oil

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Butter Board

$11.00

Dessert

Cookies and Milk

$8.00

Ice Cream Sugar Cone Bowl

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

6629 New York 23A, Tannersville, NY 12485

