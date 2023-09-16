Popular Items

Food

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, roasted red and yellow tomatoes, croutons, house caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

Fattoush

$14.00

Romaine, citrus vinaigrette, cucumber, red onion, Roma tomato, radish, chives, pita chips, sumac

We Got The Beets

$15.00

Mesclun mix, candied walnuts, red & golden beets, goat cheese, red wine basil vin

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

House Buffalo sauce, mild spice level

Lemon Pepper Wings 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Dry rub

Buffalo Wings Dozen

$16.00

BBQ Wings Dozen

$16.00

Hot BBQ Wings Dozen

$16.00

Lemon Pepper Wings Dozen

$16.00

Pizza

Super Charged V(egan)8

$18.00

Loaded up V8, can't decide what to get, let the chefs build it for you. Violife comes on all SCV8s!

The V(egan)8

$14.00

Vegan build your own, choose any 4 veggies, additional cost for some options

Chicky Parmy

$24.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, red sauce, basil pesto, fresh burrata

Ford Funghi

$21.00

Roasted cremini and shiitake mushrooms with garlic and thyme, goat cheese, caramelized onion, lemon zest, truffle oil

Cutlass Supreme

$20.00

Thick cut bacon, ham, cup & char pepperoni, hot Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, olive tapenade, red sauce, fresh grated parmesan

S-Class

$18.00

Roasted garlic parmesan sauce, artichoke, banana peppers, fresh baby spinach, fresh grated parm

The Ambassador

$19.00

A layer of Ezzo's thick cut pepperoni underneath the cheese, Ezzo's cup & char on top, red sauce, fresh basil, grated parm. A true Detroit classic

Hudson Hornet

$18.00

House pickled jalapeno, Ezzo's thick cut pepperoni, red sauce, Mike’s Hot Honey

Haole

$19.00

Roasted chicken, bbq sauce, pineapple, ham, red onion, scallion, pecorino

PYT

$18.00

Heirloom cherry tomato, roasted red peppers, fresh mozz, basil pesto (made with sunflower seeds), aged balsamic, fresh grated parmesan

Thunderbird

$18.00

Roasted rosemary chicken, thick cut bacon, red onion, ranch, pecorino

Firebird

$19.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, red onion, buffalo sauce, your chouce of ranch or bleu cheese

The Assembly Line Custom

$15.00

Our Big Cheese, assembled your way

SCALOPPINE AL MARSALA

$25.00

Veal cutlet, marsala sauce, roasted mushrooms, broccolini, charred pearl onions, fresh thyme

Dessert

Grandma Carol's Green Cake

$7.00

Pistachio-walnut bundt cake, pistachio whipped frosting

Fried Dough

$6.00

Our award winning Detroit pizza dough deep fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar! Served with your choice of peanut butter or Nutella dipping sauce.

Sauces

House Ranch

$2.00

Our house made ranch

Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00+

Smokey Bleu Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Drinks

Non-alcoholic

Joe's Tea

$3.00

Joe's Tea, Select a flavor!

Mexican Coke

$3.00

A'Siciliana Italian Soda

$3.00

Select a flavor

Johnny Ryan Diet Cola

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

A&W Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vernors Gingerale

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Alcohol

Sloop Juice Bomb

$6.00

Industrial Arts Wrench

$8.00

Downeast Original

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Torch & Crown Tenement

$6.00

Bell's Kalamazoo Stout

$7.00

Bell's Oberon

$6.00

B. Nektar Zombie Killer

$7.00

B. Nektar Punk Lemonade

$7.00

B. Nektar Kill All The Golfers

$7.00

Bell's Lager for the Lakes

$6.00

Rare Form Confetti

$6.00