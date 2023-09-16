Hudson & Packard - Poughkeepsie 29 Academy St
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hudson & Packard, home of the award winning 'Crust you can Trust' is the only authentic Detroit pizzeria in the Hudson Valley.
Location
29 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
