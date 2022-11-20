Main picView gallery

Lolita's Pizza 129 Washington St

129 Washington St

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Popular Items

Kale
Margherita
Pepperoni

Antipasto

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

whipped ricotta, apples, balsamic, hazelnuts

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

calabrian chili aioli, lemon

Fried Arancini

$8.00

salami, smoked gouda, fontina, creamy house ranch

Kale

$13.00

pistachios, parmesan, bread crumbs, creamy lemon vinaigrette

Rosemary Flatbread

$4.00

olive oil, rosemary

Wood Roasted Olives

$5.00

rosemary, olive oil, balsamic

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side of Whipped Ricotta

$4.00

olive oil, sea salt, black pepper

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$20.00

tortiglioni pasta, butter, black peppercorn, parmesan

Lumache

$18.00

spicy pomodoro, garlic, calabrian chile, oregano, parmesan, bread crumbs

Ricotta Gnocchi

$24.00

pork ragu, rosemary, grana padano

Kids Pasta

$15.00

Please choose a pasta and a type of sauce

Side of Pork Meatballs

$5.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Pizza

garlic cream, pecorino, mozzarella, chili flakes, broccolini, red onion, lemon

Fig & Coppa Pizza

$18.00

garlic cream, taleggio, mozzarella, basil, figs, capicola, pecorino, salt & pepper rosemary honey

Margherita

$14.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Mushroom

$17.00

taleggio, fontina, truffle pecorino, mushrooms, scallions

New Yorker

$14.00

tomato, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, caciocavallo

Pepperoni

$16.00

tomato, garlic, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, oregano

Sausage & Fennel

$16.00

garlic cream, mozzarella, gorgonzola, sausage, fennel jam, rosemary

Soppressata

$17.00

tomato, garlic, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili honey

Vegan Pizza

$15.00

vegan pizza toppings vary depending on season and product availability

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

margherita base with veggie toppings (vary depending on season and product availability)

White

$16.00

garlic cream, mozzarella, basil, lemon, pecorino, olive oil

Side Chili Honey

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Dough

$6.00

bourbon caramel, powdered sugar

Vanilla Cheese Cake

$8.00

cheesecake, coffee, toffee pudding, cinnamon streusel

PB & J

$9.00

peanut butter mousse, concord grape sorbet, peanut butter cookie crumble, peanut butter powder

Apple Cake

$8.00

honeycrispy apples, vanilla bourbon ice cream

Cannoli

$3.00

honeycrispy apples, vanilla bourbon ice cream

Specials

Cresto De Gallo Pasta

$22.00

garlic, butter, speck, sherry, parsley, black pepper, heavy cream, grana padano

Carbonara Pizza

$18.00

garlic cream, pancetta, mozzarella, pecorino, egg, black pepper, chives, sunflower shoots

Red Pizza 2.0

$16.00

tomato, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, fontina, pecorino, bacon jam, red onion

Apple Cake

$8.00

honeycrispy apples, vanilla bourbon ice cream

Cannoli

$3.00

honeycrispy apples, vanilla bourbon ice cream

Extended Wine List

00 Moet & Chandon - half -

$58.00

000 Poema Cava

$30.00

001 Sauvage, Blanc de Blancs

$41.00Out of stock

002 Gloria Ferrer, Brut Rose

$52.00

003 Jubilee' Clinton Vineyards

$45.00

004 Bouvet, Brut, Cremant

$38.00

005 Chandon, Blanc de Blancs

$45.00

01 Ca'del Bosco- half -

$38.00

012 Sancerre 2013

$20.00

013 Gewurztraminer, Hugel, 2011

$25.00

016 Rhone Blend 2013 Sinister Hand

$30.00

017 Pinot Noir 2013 Estate Oregon

$32.00

018 Pinot Noir 2012 Etude

$40.00

019 Cabernet Sauvignon 2011 Affinity

$51.00

020 Cabernet Sauvignon 2010 Chimney Rock

$62.00

021 Brunelle Di Montalcino 2010 Banfi

$87.00

022 Sauternes 2004 Haut-Bergeron

$57.00

023 Botrytis Semillon 2010

$68.00

025 Riesling 2013 Glenora

$29.00

026 Riesling 2014 Hermann J. Wiemer

$42.00

027 Chardonnay 2015 Millbrook Special Reserve

$45.00

029 Riesling Eroica

$43.00

030 Grenache Blanc 2012 Daou

$65.00

031 Sauvignon Blanc 2015 New Zealand

$34.00

032 Chardonnay 2014 Terlato

$50.00

033 Chardonnay 2010 Salus Winery

$73.00

034 Gemini White, 2014, Volker Eisele

$55.00

052 Muscadet 2013 Bonnet Huteau

$27.00

056 Pinot Blanc, Albert Mann 2015

$36.00

061 Pouilly-Fuisse 2014 Vielles-Vignes

$50.00

062 Rully 2012 Les Thivaux

$42.00

063 Chablis 2012 Domaine Servin 1er Cru

$56.00

064 Meursault 2011 Les Narvaux

$100.00

065 Puligny Montrachet 2014 Les Charmes

$95.00

066 Batard Montrachet 2012

$250.00

067 Savagnin 2010 La Pierre

$45.00

086 Nosiola Vigneti 2014 Salvetta

$50.00

100 Pinot Noir 2014 Millbrook

$30.00

101 Pinot Noir 2012 Wild Horse Unbridled

$60.00

103 Pinot Noir 2013 Hartford Court Velvet Sisters

$100.00

104 Pinot Noir 2013 David Bruce

$120.00

105 Pinot Noir, 2014, Erath

$112.00

106 Pinot Noir Elouan

$50.00

107 Au Contraire, 2013

$90.00

108 Etude 2018

$60.00

110 Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars

$60.00

112 Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville

$90.00

114 Cabernet Sauvignon Volker Eisele

$85.00

116 Cabernet Sauvignon Jordan

$110.00

132 Merlot Duckhorn Vineyards

$105.00

133 Merlot Whitecliff Vineyards

$45.00

141 Zinfandel Ravenswood

$59.00

142 Zinfandel Michael & David Phillips

$95.00

143 Syrah Tenet Wines

$40.00

144 Syrah Qupe

$35.00

165 Blended Red Wine Flora Springs

$120.00

166 Blended Red Wine Joseph Phelps

$275.00

167 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2009

$325.00

168 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2010

$325.00

169 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2011

$325.00

170 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2014

$325.00

171 Blended Red Wine Uriah Spring Valley

$95.00

172 Blended Red Wine Chateau St. Michelle

$135.00

173 Blended Red Wine Orin Swift Machete 2015

$90.00

174 Blended Red Wine Orin Swift Machete 2018

$90.00

175 Orin Swift 2019 Eight Years in The Desert

$90.00

176 Sinister Hands, 2019

$60.00

200 Malbec Amado Sur

$32.00

201 Malbec Colome

$67.00

202 Cabernet Sauvignon Bin 9

$35.00

203 Shiraz Bin 28 Kalimna

$50.00

204 Shiraz Bella's Garden

$95.00

210 Gamay Noir Domaine Vissoux

$40.00

211 Gamay Noir Moulin a Vent

$53.00

213 Gamay Noir Beaujolais Vielles Vignes

$35.00

215 Pinot Noir Pommard, 2012

$135.00

216 Pinot Noir Santenay - Beauregard. 2013

$66.00

217 Pinot Noir Nuits-Saint-Georges 2012

$105.00

218 Pinot Noir Gevrey-Chambertin

$125.00

219 Arbois Poulsard Pinte Bien

$52.00

220 Trousseau Sous La Roche

$60.00

230 Cabernet Franc Chinon

$30.00

231 Pinot Noir Sancerre Rouge, 2014

$54.00

232 Bordeaux Chateau Alexandre

$27.00

233 Bordeaux Chateau Haut-Faugeres

$64.00

235 Bordeaux Chateau des Eyrins

$80.00

240 Croze Hermitage Classique

$47.00

241 Cote Rotie Colline de Couzou

$89.00

242 Gigondas La Louisianne

$60.00

252 Grenache Vignobles Frederick David

$44.00

254 Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$120.00

259 Malbec Cahors

$30.00

260 Chianti Classico Fattoria La Ripa

$35.00

261 Super Tuscan Ad Astra IGT

$40.00

262 Super Tuscan Modus IGT Ruffino

$50.00

264 Brunello di Montalcino Castello Banfi

$115.00

265 Brunello di Montalcino La Macioche

$135.00

266 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Carrara

$35.00

267 Crognolo, Sette Ponti

$75.00

268 Oreno, Sette Ponti

$134.00

269 Sogno Mediterraneo 2014

$45.00

270 Langhe Pinot Nero Deltetto

$40.00

272 Barbara D'Asti Superiore Tenuta Olim Reverdito

$58.00

276 Valpolicella Classico Superiore Figari

$52.00

292 Amarone della Valpolicella Gugliemi Di Jago

$250.00

294 Tintilia del Molise Sator

$65.00

295 Piedirosso Roccamonfina

$55.00

305 Syrah Borsao

$40.00

306 Garnatxa blend Mas Martinet

$87.00

320 Pinot Noir Markowitsch, 2011

$38.00

321 Blaufrankisch Eisenberg Schiefer

$65.00

401 Riesling For a Song

$35.00

402 Riesling Reserve Gustave Lorentz

$32.00

403 Muscat Sec Deux Puits

$28.00

404 Cotes Du Rhone Reserve Famille Perrin

$25.00

405 Favorita Ressia

$30.00

Canned Beer/Cider

14th Star Maple Breakfast Stout

$9.00

Citizen Cider Tulsi (Holy Basil)

$9.00

Citizen Cider Unified Press

$9.00

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Drekker Blueberry Orange Guava Sour Smoothie

$9.00

Guinness

$7.00

12oz can

Kings Court - Selection -

Neon Beer Hug Can 12oz

$8.00

PBR

$3.00

Sloop Juice Bomb Can

$8.00

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$5.00

12oz can

Trout Town Brown

$8.00

16oz can

Specialty Cocktails

To-Go cocktails must be purchased with a meal, thank you for your understanding!

Black Manhattan

$15.00

buffalo trace, carpano antica, black walnut biters, charcoal

Blackberry Bramble

$14.00

blackberry, jameson, lemon, orange, bitters

Bombay Sunset

$13.00

bombay dry gin, lavender-hibiscus tea, herbal blue tea, lemon

Jack's Old Fashioned

$14.00

jack daniels, orange, cherry, bitters

Lolita Marie

$14.00

tomato, horseradish, tabasco, old bay, black pepper, lemon, pickling juice (green chili vodka or .blank vodka) served with a mini pizza

Mediterranean Mule

$14.00

fig vodka, ginger beer, lemon juice

Oaxacan Tree Tapper

$13.00

mezcal, maple chili honey, lemon

Pear Cosmo

$14.00

pear brandy, arancello, lime, pomegranate

Pepperoncini-Tini

$14.00

vodka, pepperoncini, dry vermouth, tabasco, spiced tahin rim

Pink Drink

$13.00

blank. vodka, aperol, lemon, st. germain, cassis

Renee's Electric Lemonade** contain's alcohol

$13.00

huckleberry vodka, hibiscus mint syrup, lemon, strawberry-basil

Night Cap

To-Go cocktails must be purchased with a meal, thank you for your understanding!

Irish Coffee

$12.00

whiskey, coffee, house made whipped cream

Espresso Martini

$14.00

espresso, vodka, coffee liquor (optional: baileys cream)

Hot Toddy

$12.00

harney & son’s english breakfast tea, bourbon, ginger syrup, lemon

Mocktails

Renee's Lemonade

$7.00

vanilla bean, lemon

Starry Night

$7.00

blue tea, rose-lavender sparkle syrup, lemon, mint, activated charcoal

The Eggplant

$6.00

pomegranate, lime, spice syrup, ginger beer

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Directions

