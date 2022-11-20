- Home
Lolita's Pizza 129 Washington St
129 Washington St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Popular Items
Antipasto
Brussels Sprouts
whipped ricotta, apples, balsamic, hazelnuts
Crispy Calamari
calabrian chili aioli, lemon
Fried Arancini
salami, smoked gouda, fontina, creamy house ranch
Kale
pistachios, parmesan, bread crumbs, creamy lemon vinaigrette
Rosemary Flatbread
olive oil, rosemary
Wood Roasted Olives
rosemary, olive oil, balsamic
Side Dressing
Side of Whipped Ricotta
olive oil, sea salt, black pepper
Pasta
Cacio E Pepe
tortiglioni pasta, butter, black peppercorn, parmesan
Lumache
spicy pomodoro, garlic, calabrian chile, oregano, parmesan, bread crumbs
Ricotta Gnocchi
pork ragu, rosemary, grana padano
Kids Pasta
Please choose a pasta and a type of sauce
Side of Pork Meatballs
Side Tomato Sauce
Pizza
Fig & Coppa Pizza
garlic cream, taleggio, mozzarella, basil, figs, capicola, pecorino, salt & pepper rosemary honey
Margherita
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Mushroom
taleggio, fontina, truffle pecorino, mushrooms, scallions
New Yorker
tomato, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, caciocavallo
Pepperoni
tomato, garlic, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, oregano
Sausage & Fennel
garlic cream, mozzarella, gorgonzola, sausage, fennel jam, rosemary
Soppressata
tomato, garlic, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili honey
Vegan Pizza
vegan pizza toppings vary depending on season and product availability
Veggie Pizza
margherita base with veggie toppings (vary depending on season and product availability)
White
garlic cream, mozzarella, basil, lemon, pecorino, olive oil
Side Chili Honey
Dessert
Fried Dough
bourbon caramel, powdered sugar
Vanilla Cheese Cake
cheesecake, coffee, toffee pudding, cinnamon streusel
PB & J
peanut butter mousse, concord grape sorbet, peanut butter cookie crumble, peanut butter powder
Apple Cake
honeycrispy apples, vanilla bourbon ice cream
Cannoli
Specials
Cresto De Gallo Pasta
garlic, butter, speck, sherry, parsley, black pepper, heavy cream, grana padano
Carbonara Pizza
garlic cream, pancetta, mozzarella, pecorino, egg, black pepper, chives, sunflower shoots
Red Pizza 2.0
tomato, garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, fontina, pecorino, bacon jam, red onion
Apple Cake
Cannoli
Extended Wine List
00 Moet & Chandon - half -
000 Poema Cava
001 Sauvage, Blanc de Blancs
002 Gloria Ferrer, Brut Rose
003 Jubilee' Clinton Vineyards
004 Bouvet, Brut, Cremant
005 Chandon, Blanc de Blancs
01 Ca'del Bosco- half -
012 Sancerre 2013
013 Gewurztraminer, Hugel, 2011
016 Rhone Blend 2013 Sinister Hand
017 Pinot Noir 2013 Estate Oregon
018 Pinot Noir 2012 Etude
019 Cabernet Sauvignon 2011 Affinity
020 Cabernet Sauvignon 2010 Chimney Rock
021 Brunelle Di Montalcino 2010 Banfi
022 Sauternes 2004 Haut-Bergeron
023 Botrytis Semillon 2010
025 Riesling 2013 Glenora
026 Riesling 2014 Hermann J. Wiemer
027 Chardonnay 2015 Millbrook Special Reserve
029 Riesling Eroica
030 Grenache Blanc 2012 Daou
031 Sauvignon Blanc 2015 New Zealand
032 Chardonnay 2014 Terlato
033 Chardonnay 2010 Salus Winery
034 Gemini White, 2014, Volker Eisele
052 Muscadet 2013 Bonnet Huteau
056 Pinot Blanc, Albert Mann 2015
061 Pouilly-Fuisse 2014 Vielles-Vignes
062 Rully 2012 Les Thivaux
063 Chablis 2012 Domaine Servin 1er Cru
064 Meursault 2011 Les Narvaux
065 Puligny Montrachet 2014 Les Charmes
066 Batard Montrachet 2012
067 Savagnin 2010 La Pierre
086 Nosiola Vigneti 2014 Salvetta
100 Pinot Noir 2014 Millbrook
101 Pinot Noir 2012 Wild Horse Unbridled
103 Pinot Noir 2013 Hartford Court Velvet Sisters
104 Pinot Noir 2013 David Bruce
105 Pinot Noir, 2014, Erath
106 Pinot Noir Elouan
107 Au Contraire, 2013
108 Etude 2018
110 Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars
112 Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville
114 Cabernet Sauvignon Volker Eisele
116 Cabernet Sauvignon Jordan
132 Merlot Duckhorn Vineyards
133 Merlot Whitecliff Vineyards
141 Zinfandel Ravenswood
142 Zinfandel Michael & David Phillips
143 Syrah Tenet Wines
144 Syrah Qupe
165 Blended Red Wine Flora Springs
166 Blended Red Wine Joseph Phelps
167 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2009
168 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2010
169 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2011
170 Blended Red Wine Opus One 2014
171 Blended Red Wine Uriah Spring Valley
172 Blended Red Wine Chateau St. Michelle
173 Blended Red Wine Orin Swift Machete 2015
174 Blended Red Wine Orin Swift Machete 2018
175 Orin Swift 2019 Eight Years in The Desert
176 Sinister Hands, 2019
200 Malbec Amado Sur
201 Malbec Colome
202 Cabernet Sauvignon Bin 9
203 Shiraz Bin 28 Kalimna
204 Shiraz Bella's Garden
210 Gamay Noir Domaine Vissoux
211 Gamay Noir Moulin a Vent
213 Gamay Noir Beaujolais Vielles Vignes
215 Pinot Noir Pommard, 2012
216 Pinot Noir Santenay - Beauregard. 2013
217 Pinot Noir Nuits-Saint-Georges 2012
218 Pinot Noir Gevrey-Chambertin
219 Arbois Poulsard Pinte Bien
220 Trousseau Sous La Roche
230 Cabernet Franc Chinon
231 Pinot Noir Sancerre Rouge, 2014
232 Bordeaux Chateau Alexandre
233 Bordeaux Chateau Haut-Faugeres
235 Bordeaux Chateau des Eyrins
240 Croze Hermitage Classique
241 Cote Rotie Colline de Couzou
242 Gigondas La Louisianne
252 Grenache Vignobles Frederick David
254 Chateauneuf-du-Pape
259 Malbec Cahors
260 Chianti Classico Fattoria La Ripa
261 Super Tuscan Ad Astra IGT
262 Super Tuscan Modus IGT Ruffino
264 Brunello di Montalcino Castello Banfi
265 Brunello di Montalcino La Macioche
266 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Carrara
267 Crognolo, Sette Ponti
268 Oreno, Sette Ponti
269 Sogno Mediterraneo 2014
270 Langhe Pinot Nero Deltetto
272 Barbara D'Asti Superiore Tenuta Olim Reverdito
276 Valpolicella Classico Superiore Figari
292 Amarone della Valpolicella Gugliemi Di Jago
294 Tintilia del Molise Sator
295 Piedirosso Roccamonfina
305 Syrah Borsao
306 Garnatxa blend Mas Martinet
320 Pinot Noir Markowitsch, 2011
321 Blaufrankisch Eisenberg Schiefer
401 Riesling For a Song
402 Riesling Reserve Gustave Lorentz
403 Muscat Sec Deux Puits
404 Cotes Du Rhone Reserve Famille Perrin
405 Favorita Ressia
Canned Beer/Cider
14th Star Maple Breakfast Stout
Citizen Cider Tulsi (Holy Basil)
Citizen Cider Unified Press
Downeast Cider
Drekker Blueberry Orange Guava Sour Smoothie
Guinness
12oz can
Kings Court - Selection -
Neon Beer Hug Can 12oz
PBR
Sloop Juice Bomb Can
Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager
12oz can
Trout Town Brown
16oz can
Specialty Cocktails
Black Manhattan
buffalo trace, carpano antica, black walnut biters, charcoal
Blackberry Bramble
blackberry, jameson, lemon, orange, bitters
Bombay Sunset
bombay dry gin, lavender-hibiscus tea, herbal blue tea, lemon
Jack's Old Fashioned
jack daniels, orange, cherry, bitters
Lolita Marie
tomato, horseradish, tabasco, old bay, black pepper, lemon, pickling juice (green chili vodka or .blank vodka) served with a mini pizza
Mediterranean Mule
fig vodka, ginger beer, lemon juice
Oaxacan Tree Tapper
mezcal, maple chili honey, lemon
Pear Cosmo
pear brandy, arancello, lime, pomegranate
Pepperoncini-Tini
vodka, pepperoncini, dry vermouth, tabasco, spiced tahin rim
Pink Drink
blank. vodka, aperol, lemon, st. germain, cassis
Renee's Electric Lemonade** contain's alcohol
huckleberry vodka, hibiscus mint syrup, lemon, strawberry-basil
Night Cap
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
129 Washington St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601