Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Meriden
510a West Main St
Meriden, CT 06451
Popular Items
Pizza
Large Pizza
A 16 inch cheese pizza cut into 8 slices.
Verdolini Pie
"toppings" go down first. Then sliced Mozzarella. Topped with a special Marinara sauce, EVOO, seasoning, basil and Parmigiano cheese. Please limit toppings to no more than 2. The Verdolini is an inspired pizza from an old famous restaurant in Meriden CT. Sadly the restaurant closed in 1992 due to a flood. Our Verdolini pizza is a recreation based on dozens of customers descriptions and feedback.
Grandma Pizza
An old fashion style square pan pizza with a medium thick crust. Sliced mozzarella is placed on the dough first, then topped with marinara sauce, garlic and oil, seasoning, basil, and parmigiana cheese. Cut into 12 slices, one size only.
Sicilian Pizza
Square thick crust cheese pizza. Cut into 12 slices. One size only.
3+ Topping Pizza
This button is for pizzas with three or more toppings. Take in consideration that for each layer you add, the quantity of each layer gets smaller. Additional cheese costs extra. Max of 6 toppings.
Gluten Free Pizza
A 10 inch Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza Crust. Almost any topping you like. Cut into 6. Limit 4 toppings.
Keto Pizza Casserole
Baked in a 9 inch container we use our Marinara sauce (no sugar added) and mozzarella cheese. You can add up to 4 toppings.
LG Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken, mozzarella, and buffalo wing sauce
LG Baked Potato
Sliced Fried Potatoes, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Scallions.
LG Big Mac Pizza
Fresh beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed crust
LG Margherita
"the best pizza btw" Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano.
LG Spinach And Art
Homemade Spinach & artichoke dip in a garlic cream sauce, spread all over and topped with mozzarella.
LG Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese
LG Mac-N-Cheese
White cheese sauce, pasta, mozzarella & cheddar.
LG Special
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and peppers.
LG Hawaiian
A large cheese pizza with pineapple, and Boars head sliced ham.
LG Bianca
Seasoned Ricotta, parmigiano and mozzarella.
LG Tomato Pesto
Fresh sliced tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and parmigiano.
LG Chicken & Waffle
Belgian waffles, fried chicken, cheddar, mozzarella & a side of syrup
LG White Clam
"New Haven" style with chopped clams, garlic, EVOO, seasoning, and parmigiano cheese.
LG Clams Casino
A white pizza with chopped clams, red roasted peppers, bacon, and mozzarella.
LG White Spinach
Seasoned ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, garlic, and parmigiano.
LG Chicken Veggie
Diced tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil, and mozzarella.
LG BBQ Chick
LG Chorizo Hot Honey
LG Chix Bac Ranch
LG White Veggie
Diced tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil, and mozzarella.
LG Dill Pickle
Dill pickle chips, mozzarella, ranch, and dill weed seasoning.
Stuffed Meat Pizza
A thick round pizza stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, salami, and mozzarella. Topped with a layer of pizza dough & served with a pint of tomato sauce.
Sicilian Special
Square thick crust, with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions & peppers.
LG Half Buffalo Chicken
LG Half Baked Potato
LG Half Big Mac
LG Half Mac-N-Cheese
LG Half Pulled pork and Mac
LG Half Margherita
LG Half Chorizo Honey
LG Half Special
LG Half Bianca
LG Half Tomato Pesto
LG Half White Spinach
LG Half White Veggie
LG Half Grilled Chicken Veggie
LG Half Chicken & Waffle
LG Half White Clam
LG Half Clams Casino
LG Half Spin & Art
LG Half Hawaiian
LG Half BBQ Chick
LG Half Chicken Bacon Ranch
LG Half Dill Pickle
LG Half Sicilian Special
Appetizers
Garlic Knots
Small pizza dough buns tied into knots, topped with fresh garlic, oil, and parm cheese. Automatically served with tomato sauce.
Cold Antipasto
Buratta cheese surrounded by prosciutto, sliced chorizo, artichokes, olives, tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, drizzled with a balsamic production and Basil. Served with two homemade dinner rolls.
Wings (10)
One dozen Jumbo wings. Comes with Blue Cheese, unless you choose ranch. If you choose two flavors it will be 6 & 6.
5 Wings
French Fries
Zucchini Fries
Pulled Pork sliders
Delicious pulled pork with local BBQ sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw, sandwiched between a fresh garlic knot bun.
Fried Calamari
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Meatball Sliders
4 garlic knots cut in half with meatball between each one. Topped with tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese.
Mozz Sticks
6 Fried Mozzarella sticks served with a side of sauce.
Fried Ravioli
6 Fried Raviolis served with a side of sauce.
Side Mac and Cheese
Bruschetta
Slices of toasted Italian bread served with tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, garlic, basil, scallions, and gated Ramano cheese. The topping is served on the side.
Mozzarella Caprese
Slices of fresh Mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, red roosted peppers, olive oil, and seasoning.
Eggplant Fries
served with a side of sauce
Salads
Create your own Salad
Make a salad just the way you want it.
Side Salad
A small side salad... Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives.
House salad
Romain lettuce with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red roasted peppers, cucumbers, and hot peppers.
Lg house salad
Romain lettuce with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red roasted peppers, cucumbers, and hot peppers.
Ceasar Salad w/Chicken
Romain lettuce, croutons, and parmigiano reggiano cheese, topped with grilled chicken. For pick up and delivery the dressing (Caesar) is on the side.
Cobb Salad
A large house salad topped with grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, shredded cheese, and sliced hard boiled egg.
Taco Salad
Chopped Romain lettuce topped with taco seasoned ground beef, chopped onions and tomatoes, black beans and corn, cheddar and mozz cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, and a wedge of lime. Beef can be substituted for chicken. The sour cream is the dressing.
Antipasto Salad
A large house salad topped with Boar's Head ham and Genoa salami combined with provolone cheese.
Chef Salad
A large house salad with sliced hard boiled egg and topped with Boar's Head ham and turkey combined with provolone cheese.
Four Seasons Salad
Made with a spring mix then topped with green apples, candied walnuts, craisins, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette on the side. Adding grilled chicken is popular.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A large house salad topped with Buffalo chicken tenders.
Ceasar Salad
Romain lettuce, croutons, and parmigiano reggiano cheese. For pick up and delivery the dressing (Caesar) is on the side.
Greek Salad
A large house salad topped with stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese, onions, and green peppers.
Cheeseburger Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound burger with cheese. It also comes with, fries, pickles, and tomatoes.
Roast Beef Salad
Baby spinach with fresh sliced Boar's Head roast beef. Then topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese along with grilled mushrooms. Served with homemade creamy horseradish dressing.
Soups
Pasta E Fagiole
Pasta and bean soup with tomato, celery, and prosciutto (ham), and parmigiano reggiano cheese. Served with our homemade dinner roll.
Stracciatelli Romano
A spinach egg dropped soup made with chicken broth and parmigiano reggiano cheese. Served with our homemade dinner roll.
Tortellini In Brodo
Chicken broth with cheese filled tortellinis. Served with our homemade dinner roll.
Chicken Noodle
Chicken, celery, carrots, onions, parsley, pasta, in fresh chick stock. Served with our homemade dinner roll.
Grinders
Philly Cheesesteak Grinder
Shaved steak with grilled onions. Toasted with american cheese. Lettuce and tomato added after.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Breaded chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Breaded Eggplant with tomato sauce and cheese.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with tomato sauce and cheese.
Meatball Parm Grinder
With tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Parm Grinder
Italian Sausage with tomato sauce and cheese.
Meatball & Sausage Parm Grinder
Veal Parmigiana Grinder
Breaded Veal Cutlet (yes, we actually make it in house) with tomato sauce and cheese.
Shrimp Parmigiana Grinder
Breaded Jumbo Shrimp with tomato sauce and cheese.
Buffalo Tender Grinder
Buffalo chicken tenders, with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Grilled Chix Grinder
Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Bacon Grinder
Six slices of our thick cut bacon with provolone, lettuce, and tomato.
Meatless Grinder
Only lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. This grinder is designed for more veggies to be added or you can add bacon for a BLT.
Genoa Grinder
Boar's Head Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Ham Grinder
Boar's Head Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Tuna Grinder
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Italian Grinder
A combo of Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
i-l-l-i-a-n-o Grinder
Fresh sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, red roasted peppers, Evoo, salt & pepper, and basil.
Turkey Grinder
Boar's Head Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Roast Beef Grinder
Boar's Head Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Chorizo Grinder
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Romain lettuce, parmigiano cheese and homemade Caesar dressing.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Shaved steak on the grill with onions, toasted with American cheese and served with lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Grilled Chix Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Made with Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Ham Wrap
Made with Boar's Head Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.
Turkey Wrap
Made with Boar's Head Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.
Roast Beef Wrap
Sliced to order Boar's Head Roast Beef, with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Chorizo Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.
Bacon Wrap
Meatless Wrap
Only lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. This grinder is designed to be a base for veggie grinders in which you add more vegetables. Or and bacon for a BLT.
Genoa Wrap
Made with Boar's Head Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.
Italian Wrap
Made with Ham, Genoa, and Pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Illiano Wrap
Fresh sliced prosciutto, with red roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, evoo, salt and pepper, and basil.
Eggplant Parm Wrap
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Veal Parm Wrap
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parm Wrap
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Meatball parm Wrap
Meats balls and tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parm Wrap
Sweet Italian sausage with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Shrimp Parm Wrap
Burgers
Build a Burger
Half pound burger on a fresh homemade bun with lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich w/fries
Fresh pulled pork, special BBQ sauce, and homemade coleslaw on our homemade bun. Served with fries.
Bacon Mac and Cheeseburger
Its bacon mac and cheese all over everything.
Caprese Burger
a Garlic Bread Bun, Fresh Mozz, Sliced Tomato, Basil and a Balsamic Reduction, comes with a side of eggplant fries and tomato sauce.
Slices & Specialties
Garlic Knots
Small pizza dough buns tied into knots, topped with fresh garlic, oil, and parm cheese. Automatically served with tomato sauce.
Slice Cheese
Slice Grandma
Slice Sicilian
Slice Buffalo Chicken
Slice Baked Potato
Slice Big Mac
Slice Pulled Pork & Mac
Slice Chorizo Honey
Spin And Art Slice
Slice Tomato Pesto
Slice Grilled Chicken Veggie
Gormet Slice
Calzone
Ricotta and Mozzarella.
Chicken Roll
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, and cheese.
Stromboli
Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.
Custom Stromboli
Custom stuffed bread. Comes with mozzarella.
Lg Stuffed Bread
A giant stuffed bread made the way you want. 16 inches long.
Chips
Deep River Chips, Original Sea Salt, BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Horseradish, and Maui Onion.
Pasta
Create Your Own Pasta
Choose your pasta, sauce, and any other items you like.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne Pasta tossed in a vodka cream sauce with seasoned ground beef. You can sub the beef for chicken.
Pasta Alfredo
Bomba Buratta
Pasta with Meatballs
Your choice of pasta with two 3oz meatballs and our homemade tomato sauce.
Pasta with Sausages
Your choice of pasta with three Italian sausage links, and our homemade tomato sauce.
Pasta with Meatballs and Sausage
Your choice of pasta with one 3 oz meatball, two Italian sausage links, and our homemade tomato sauce.
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Pasta with our homemade Tomato Sauce
Penne Con Broccoli
Penne pasta in a garlic, butter, parmigiana cheese sauce with broccoli.
Pasta with Garlic and Oil
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Marinara sauce is VERY basic. It's good but you should know how simple it is (crushed plum tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper, and bail). Our tomato sauce is much more complex.
Pasta with Butter Dinner
simple, butter in a sautee pan with high heat, tossed.
Italian Drunken Noodles
Fettuccine, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes, eggs, chicken, Italian sausage, and shrimp in a sweet and spicy garlic Marsala sauce.
Pasta Carbonara
Sauteed onions, bacon, & egg, in a light garlic cream sauce tossed with your choice of pasta. It's amazing.
Gnocchi Del Madre
Potato gnocchi dumplings tossed in tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese and basil.
Tortellini Alla Fini
Cheese filled Tortellini in an Alfredo sauce with Ham, peas, and mushrooms. This is an amazing dish that doesn't get ordered enough.
Side Mac and Cheese
Baked Dishes
Baked Penne
Penne Pasta tossed with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, basil, and baked with mozzarella.
Baked Sampler
Half portion of lasagna, eggplant parm, and raviolis, all topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella.
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Layers of eggplant topped with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta, ground beef, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, and mozzarella.
Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo cheese ravioli baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Eggplant Florinten
Eggplant rolled up with ricotta and baby spinach. Baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Comes with a side of pasta.
Chicken & Veal & Specials
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Chicken Marsala
A Marsala sauce with mushrooms and prosciutto. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.
Chicken Francese
A white wine lemon butter sauce with a side of pasta and tomato sauce.
Chicken Piccata
A white wine lemon butter sauce with garlic and capers. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.
Chicken Illiano
A Marsala Cream sauce with mushrooms. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.
Chicken Verde
White wine butter sauce topped with baby spinach and mozzarella. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.
Chicken Almodina
Chicken ala Grilia
Grilled chicken on top of spinach sauteed with garlic and oil. Served with a side of pasta and tomato sauce.
Veal Francese
A white wine lemon butter sauce with a side of pasta and tomato sauce.
Veal Illiano
A Marsala Cream sauce with mushrooms. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.
Veal Marsala
A Marsala sauce with mushrooms and prosciutto. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.
Veal Parmigiana Dinner
Veal Piccata
A white wine lemon butter sauce with garlic and capers. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.
Veal Verde
White wine butter sauce topped with baby spinach and mozzarella. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.
Veal Almodina
Seafood
Fett Lobster And Shrimp
Lobster and shrimp in a brandy cream sauce tossed with fettuccine. Served with a dinner salad and bread.
Frutta di Mare (Red)
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari in a marinara sauce with linguini.
Ling White Clam Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Parm Dinner
Ling Red Clam Sauce
Frutta Di Mare (White)
Kids Meals
Desserts
Side Protein
Side Pasta
Side Sauce/Dressing
Side Grated Cheese 4oz
Side Hot Pep Flakes
Side Tom Sauce 4oz
SIDE BLUE CHEESE 4oz
SIDE RANCH 4oz
Side Peppercorn 4oz
Side Sour Cream 4oz
Side BBQ Sauce 4oz
PINT TOMATO SAUCE
PINT MARINARA SAUCE
PINT MEAT SAUCE
PINT VODKA SAUCE
PINT ALFREDO SAUCE
PINT HOUSE DRESS
PINT CAESAR DRESS
Pint Mozz Cheese
Side Veggie/Misc
Utensils/Napkins/plates/cups?
This is a minimal charge per person for the utensils for the meal. Depending on what you ordered it may be plates, forks, knives, napkins, and cups.
DINNER ROLL
GRINDER ROLL
SIDE BROC G and Oil
SIDE BROC STEAMED
SIDE VEGGIES G and Oil
SIDE SPIN STEAMED
SIDE SPIN G and Oil
Large Dough Ball
Small Dough Ball
Meriden Made Hot Sauce/BBQ Bottle
Drinks
Two Liter Bottle
Pepsi, Diet, Ginger Ale, Mist, Dr.Pepper, Orange
BOTTLED DRINK
20 oz. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr.Pepper, Diet Dr.Pepper, Mist, Ginger Ale, Gatorade, Orange, cranberry.. You might want to include a secondary choice if the first isn't available.
Bottle Water
16oz CAN MTN DEW or Sunkist Pineapple
Beer
Coors Golden Banquet
COORS LIGHT
Magichat #9
BLUE MOON
STELLA ARTOIS
Sea Hag IPA
GUINESS DRAUGHT Stout
Sol (Better Than Corona)
Angry Orchard
Twisted Tea
Kitchen Beer
This isn't a beer. It's a tip to the kitchen workers. Thank you!
Narragansett
Sam Octoberfest
Wine
Bottle of Campobello Chianti
Red wine from Tuscany Italy, our most dry red wine.
Bottle of Auspicion Cabernet
Red wine from California, Med dry, fruity
Bottle of Waterbrook Merlot
Red wine made in Washington, med dry.
Bottle of Scileppi Homemade
Red wine made in Washingtonville NY, a sweet wine, very popular.
Bottle of DueTorri Pinot Grigio
White wine from Veneta, Italy. Dry wine. Very Popular.
Bottle of Auspicion Chardonnay
White wine from California, Med Dry
Bottle of Sonoma Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine from Chile, a fruity dry wine
Bottle of Riesling
Bottle of Moscato
Mango Mimosa Bottle
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
A popular Meriden restaurant with unique Pizzas, Pasta, Fresh Burgers, Large Salads, Dinners, Grinders, Slices, homemade desserts. Illiano's has the capability, creativity, and ingenuity to produce just about anything you desire.
510a West Main St, Meriden, CT 06451