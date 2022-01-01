Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Meriden

Verdolini Pie

$19.00

"toppings" go down first. Then sliced Mozzarella. Topped with a special Marinara sauce, EVOO, seasoning, basil and Parmigiano cheese. Please limit toppings to no more than 2. The Verdolini is an inspired pizza from an old famous restaurant in Meriden CT. Sadly the restaurant closed in 1992 due to a flood. Our Verdolini pizza is a recreation based on dozens of customers descriptions and feedback.