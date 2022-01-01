Restaurant header imageView gallery

Illiano's Ristorante & Pizzeria - Meriden

2,807 Reviews

$$

510a West Main St

Meriden, CT 06451

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Wings (10)

Pizza

Large Pizza

$17.00

A 16 inch cheese pizza cut into 8 slices.

Verdolini Pie

$19.00

"toppings" go down first. Then sliced Mozzarella. Topped with a special Marinara sauce, EVOO, seasoning, basil and Parmigiano cheese. Please limit toppings to no more than 2. The Verdolini is an inspired pizza from an old famous restaurant in Meriden CT. Sadly the restaurant closed in 1992 due to a flood. Our Verdolini pizza is a recreation based on dozens of customers descriptions and feedback.

Grandma Pizza

$21.00

An old fashion style square pan pizza with a medium thick crust. Sliced mozzarella is placed on the dough first, then topped with marinara sauce, garlic and oil, seasoning, basil, and parmigiana cheese. Cut into 12 slices, one size only.

Sicilian Pizza

$21.00

Square thick crust cheese pizza. Cut into 12 slices. One size only.

3+ Topping Pizza

$25.00

This button is for pizzas with three or more toppings. Take in consideration that for each layer you add, the quantity of each layer gets smaller. Additional cheese costs extra. Max of 6 toppings.

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.00

A 10 inch Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza Crust. Almost any topping you like. Cut into 6. Limit 4 toppings.

Keto Pizza Casserole

$11.00

Baked in a 9 inch container we use our Marinara sauce (no sugar added) and mozzarella cheese. You can add up to 4 toppings.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

grilled chicken, mozzarella, and buffalo wing sauce

LG Baked Potato

$24.00

Sliced Fried Potatoes, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Scallions.

LG Big Mac Pizza

$25.00

Fresh beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed crust

LG Margherita

$21.00

"the best pizza btw" Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and Parmigiano.

LG Spinach And Art

$23.00

Homemade Spinach & artichoke dip in a garlic cream sauce, spread all over and topped with mozzarella.

LG Pulled Pork Mac And Cheese

$25.00

LG Mac-N-Cheese

$24.00

White cheese sauce, pasta, mozzarella & cheddar.

LG Special

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, and peppers.

LG Hawaiian

$23.00

A large cheese pizza with pineapple, and Boars head sliced ham.

LG Bianca

$20.00

Seasoned Ricotta, parmigiano and mozzarella.

LG Tomato Pesto

$22.00

Fresh sliced tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and parmigiano.

LG Chicken & Waffle

$23.00

Belgian waffles, fried chicken, cheddar, mozzarella & a side of syrup

LG White Clam

$22.00

"New Haven" style with chopped clams, garlic, EVOO, seasoning, and parmigiano cheese.

LG Clams Casino

$23.00

A white pizza with chopped clams, red roasted peppers, bacon, and mozzarella.

LG White Spinach

$22.00

Seasoned ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, garlic, and parmigiano.

LG Chicken Veggie

$24.00

Diced tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil, and mozzarella.

LG BBQ Chick

$23.00

LG Chorizo Hot Honey

$22.00

LG Chix Bac Ranch

$23.00

LG White Veggie

$22.00

Diced tomatoes, red onions, scallions, broccoli, garlic, basil, and mozzarella.

LG Dill Pickle

$20.00

Dill pickle chips, mozzarella, ranch, and dill weed seasoning.

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$35.00

A thick round pizza stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, salami, and mozzarella. Topped with a layer of pizza dough & served with a pint of tomato sauce.

Sicilian Special

$27.00

Square thick crust, with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, onions & peppers.

LG Half Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

LG Half Baked Potato

$22.00

LG Half Big Mac

$23.00

LG Half Mac-N-Cheese

$22.00

LG Half Pulled pork and Mac

$23.00

LG Half Margherita

$19.00

LG Half Chorizo Honey

$20.00

LG Half Special

$23.00

LG Half Bianca

$18.00

LG Half Tomato Pesto

$20.00

LG Half White Spinach

$21.00

LG Half White Veggie

$20.00

LG Half Grilled Chicken Veggie

$22.00

LG Half Chicken & Waffle

$21.00

LG Half White Clam

$20.00

LG Half Clams Casino

$21.00

LG Half Spin & Art

$21.00

LG Half Hawaiian

$21.00

LG Half BBQ Chick

$21.00

LG Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

LG Half Dill Pickle

$18.00

LG Half Sicilian Special

$25.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$0.70

Small pizza dough buns tied into knots, topped with fresh garlic, oil, and parm cheese. Automatically served with tomato sauce.

Cold Antipasto

$16.00

Buratta cheese surrounded by prosciutto, sliced chorizo, artichokes, olives, tomatoes, smoked Gouda cheese, drizzled with a balsamic production and Basil. Served with two homemade dinner rolls.

Wings (10)

$17.00

One dozen Jumbo wings. Comes with Blue Cheese, unless you choose ranch. If you choose two flavors it will be 6 & 6.

5 Wings

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Zucchini Fries

$6.00
Pulled Pork sliders

$10.00

Delicious pulled pork with local BBQ sauce, topped with homemade coleslaw, sandwiched between a fresh garlic knot bun.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$5.00

Meatball Sliders

$10.00

4 garlic knots cut in half with meatball between each one. Topped with tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese.

Mozz Sticks

$9.00

6 Fried Mozzarella sticks served with a side of sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

6 Fried Raviolis served with a side of sauce.

Side Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Slices of toasted Italian bread served with tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, garlic, basil, scallions, and gated Ramano cheese. The topping is served on the side.

Mozzarella Caprese

$9.00

Slices of fresh Mozzarella with sliced tomatoes, red roosted peppers, olive oil, and seasoning.

Eggplant Fries

$7.00

served with a side of sauce

Salads

Create your own Salad

$11.00

Make a salad just the way you want it.

Side Salad

$5.00

A small side salad... Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and kalamata olives.

House salad

$8.00

Romain lettuce with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red roasted peppers, cucumbers, and hot peppers.

Lg house salad

$10.00

Romain lettuce with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red roasted peppers, cucumbers, and hot peppers.

Ceasar Salad w/Chicken

$14.00

Romain lettuce, croutons, and parmigiano reggiano cheese, topped with grilled chicken. For pick up and delivery the dressing (Caesar) is on the side.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

A large house salad topped with grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, shredded cheese, and sliced hard boiled egg.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romain lettuce topped with taco seasoned ground beef, chopped onions and tomatoes, black beans and corn, cheddar and mozz cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, and a wedge of lime. Beef can be substituted for chicken. The sour cream is the dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

A large house salad topped with Boar's Head ham and Genoa salami combined with provolone cheese.

Chef Salad

$14.00

A large house salad with sliced hard boiled egg and topped with Boar's Head ham and turkey combined with provolone cheese.

Four Seasons Salad

$13.00

Made with a spring mix then topped with green apples, candied walnuts, craisins, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette on the side. Adding grilled chicken is popular.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

A large house salad topped with Buffalo chicken tenders.

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce, croutons, and parmigiano reggiano cheese. For pick up and delivery the dressing (Caesar) is on the side.

Greek Salad

$13.00

A large house salad topped with stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese, onions, and green peppers.

Cheeseburger Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce topped with a half pound burger with cheese. It also comes with, fries, pickles, and tomatoes.

Roast Beef Salad

Roast Beef Salad

Baby spinach with fresh sliced Boar's Head roast beef. Then topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese along with grilled mushrooms. Served with homemade creamy horseradish dressing.

Soups

All made fresh in house. Comes in a 1 Pint container (16oz) Also comes with a fresh dinner roll.

Pasta E Fagiole

$6.50

Pasta and bean soup with tomato, celery, and prosciutto (ham), and parmigiano reggiano cheese. Served with our homemade dinner roll.

Stracciatelli Romano

$6.50

A spinach egg dropped soup made with chicken broth and parmigiano reggiano cheese. Served with our homemade dinner roll.

Tortellini In Brodo

$6.50

Chicken broth with cheese filled tortellinis. Served with our homemade dinner roll.

Chicken Noodle

$6.50

Chicken, celery, carrots, onions, parsley, pasta, in fresh chick stock. Served with our homemade dinner roll.

Grinders

Philly Cheesesteak Grinder

$13.00

Shaved steak with grilled onions. Toasted with american cheese. Lettuce and tomato added after.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$10.00

Breaded Eggplant with tomato sauce and cheese.

Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with tomato sauce and cheese.

Meatball Parm Grinder

$10.00

With tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parm Grinder

$10.00

Italian Sausage with tomato sauce and cheese.

Meatball & Sausage Parm Grinder

$11.00

Veal Parmigiana Grinder

$15.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet (yes, we actually make it in house) with tomato sauce and cheese.

Shrimp Parmigiana Grinder

$15.00

Breaded Jumbo Shrimp with tomato sauce and cheese.

Buffalo Tender Grinder

$12.00

Buffalo chicken tenders, with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Grilled Chix Grinder

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Bacon Grinder

$11.00

Six slices of our thick cut bacon with provolone, lettuce, and tomato.

Meatless Grinder

$8.00

Only lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. This grinder is designed for more veggies to be added or you can add bacon for a BLT.

Genoa Grinder

$11.00

Boar's Head Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Ham Grinder

$11.00

Boar's Head Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Tuna Grinder

$11.00

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Italian Grinder

$11.00

A combo of Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

i-l-l-i-a-n-o Grinder

$15.00

Fresh sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, red roasted peppers, Evoo, salt & pepper, and basil.

Turkey Grinder

$11.00

Boar's Head Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Roast Beef Grinder

$13.00

Boar's Head Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Chorizo Grinder

$11.00

Wraps

Served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, Romain lettuce, parmigiano cheese and homemade Caesar dressing.

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$14.00

Shaved steak on the grill with onions, toasted with American cheese and served with lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$12.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Grilled Chix Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Made with Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, and made with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Ham Wrap

$12.00

Made with Boar's Head Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Made with Boar's Head Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.

Roast Beef Wrap

$14.00

Sliced to order Boar's Head Roast Beef, with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Chorizo Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Made with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.

Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Meatless Wrap

$8.00

Only lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. This grinder is designed to be a base for veggie grinders in which you add more vegetables. Or and bacon for a BLT.

Genoa Wrap

$12.00

Made with Boar's Head Genoa Salami, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.

Italian Wrap

$12.00

Made with Ham, Genoa, and Pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Illiano Wrap

$16.00

Fresh sliced prosciutto, with red roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, evoo, salt and pepper, and basil.

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$12.00

Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Veal Parm Wrap

$16.00

Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parm Wrap

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball parm Wrap

$12.00

Meats balls and tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parm Wrap

$12.00

Sweet Italian sausage with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Shrimp Parm Wrap

$18.00

Burgers

Build a Burger

$12.00

Half pound burger on a fresh homemade bun with lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/fries

$12.00

Fresh pulled pork, special BBQ sauce, and homemade coleslaw on our homemade bun. Served with fries.

Bacon Mac and Cheeseburger

$19.00

Its bacon mac and cheese all over everything.

Caprese Burger

$16.00

a Garlic Bread Bun, Fresh Mozz, Sliced Tomato, Basil and a Balsamic Reduction, comes with a side of eggplant fries and tomato sauce.

Slices & Specialties

Garlic Knots

$0.70

Small pizza dough buns tied into knots, topped with fresh garlic, oil, and parm cheese. Automatically served with tomato sauce.

Slice Cheese

$3.50

Slice Grandma

$3.50

Slice Sicilian

$3.50

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

Slice Baked Potato

$5.00

Slice Big Mac

$5.00

Slice Pulled Pork & Mac

$5.00

Slice Chorizo Honey

$4.50

Spin And Art Slice

$5.00

Slice Tomato Pesto

$5.00

Slice Grilled Chicken Veggie

$5.00

Gormet Slice

$5.00

Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta and Mozzarella.

Chicken Roll

$10.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, and cheese.

Stromboli

$10.00

Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.

Custom Stromboli

$8.00

Custom stuffed bread. Comes with mozzarella.

Lg Stuffed Bread

$15.00

A giant stuffed bread made the way you want. 16 inches long.

Chips

$2.25

Deep River Chips, Original Sea Salt, BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Horseradish, and Maui Onion.

Pasta

Choice of Penne (like ziti), Linguine, Angel hair, and Fettuccine. Served with bread and a side salad.

Create Your Own Pasta

$16.00

Choose your pasta, sauce, and any other items you like.

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Penne Pasta tossed in a vodka cream sauce with seasoned ground beef. You can sub the beef for chicken.

Pasta Alfredo

$18.00

Bomba Buratta

$20.00

Pasta with Meatballs

$16.00

Your choice of pasta with two 3oz meatballs and our homemade tomato sauce.

Pasta with Sausages

$16.00

Your choice of pasta with three Italian sausage links, and our homemade tomato sauce.

Pasta with Meatballs and Sausage

$16.00

Your choice of pasta with one 3 oz meatball, two Italian sausage links, and our homemade tomato sauce.

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$16.00

Pasta with our homemade Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Penne Con Broccoli

$15.00

Penne pasta in a garlic, butter, parmigiana cheese sauce with broccoli.

Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$13.00

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$13.00

Marinara sauce is VERY basic. It's good but you should know how simple it is (crushed plum tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper, and bail). Our tomato sauce is much more complex.

Pasta with Butter Dinner

$10.00

simple, butter in a sautee pan with high heat, tossed.

Italian Drunken Noodles

$19.00

Fettuccine, basil, onions, peppers, tomatoes, eggs, chicken, Italian sausage, and shrimp in a sweet and spicy garlic Marsala sauce.

Pasta Carbonara

$18.00

Sauteed onions, bacon, & egg, in a light garlic cream sauce tossed with your choice of pasta. It's amazing.

Gnocchi Del Madre

$17.00

Potato gnocchi dumplings tossed in tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese and basil.

Tortellini Alla Fini

$21.00

Cheese filled Tortellini in an Alfredo sauce with Ham, peas, and mushrooms. This is an amazing dish that doesn't get ordered enough.

Side Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Baked Dishes

All baked dishes are served with bread and a side salad.

Baked Penne

$18.00

Penne Pasta tossed with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, basil, and baked with mozzarella.

Baked Sampler

$20.00

Half portion of lasagna, eggplant parm, and raviolis, all topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$18.00

Layers of eggplant topped with tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta.

Lasagna

$20.00

Layers of pasta, ricotta, ground beef, sweet Italian sausage, tomato sauce, and mozzarella.

Ravioli Dinner

$15.00

Jumbo cheese ravioli baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Eggplant Florinten

$19.00

Eggplant rolled up with ricotta and baby spinach. Baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Comes with a side of pasta.

Chicken & Veal & Specials

All dinners are served with a side of pasta with tomato sauce. You can request the dinner to be placed 'over pasta', this automatically omits the tomato sauce. Served with bread and a side salad.

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$21.00

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

A Marsala sauce with mushrooms and prosciutto. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.

Chicken Francese

$21.00

A white wine lemon butter sauce with a side of pasta and tomato sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

A white wine lemon butter sauce with garlic and capers. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.

Chicken Illiano

$21.00

A Marsala Cream sauce with mushrooms. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.

Chicken Verde

$21.00

White wine butter sauce topped with baby spinach and mozzarella. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.

Chicken Almodina

$21.00

Chicken ala Grilia

$19.00

Grilled chicken on top of spinach sauteed with garlic and oil. Served with a side of pasta and tomato sauce.

Veal Francese

$24.00

A white wine lemon butter sauce with a side of pasta and tomato sauce.

Veal Illiano

$24.00

A Marsala Cream sauce with mushrooms. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.

Veal Marsala

$24.00

A Marsala sauce with mushrooms and prosciutto. Comes with a side of pasta with tomato sauce.

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$24.00

Veal Piccata

$24.00

A white wine lemon butter sauce with garlic and capers. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.

Veal Verde

$24.00

White wine butter sauce topped with baby spinach and mozzarella. Served with pasta and tomato sauce.

Veal Almodina

$24.00

Seafood

served with bread and a side salad.
Fett Lobster And Shrimp

$36.00

Lobster and shrimp in a brandy cream sauce tossed with fettuccine. Served with a dinner salad and bread.

Frutta di Mare (Red)

$29.00

Shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari in a marinara sauce with linguini.

Ling White Clam Sauce

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$24.00

Ling Red Clam Sauce

$24.00

Frutta Di Mare (White)

$29.00

Kids Meals

Ideal for kids 12 and under

Kids Chicken Tenders and fries

$5.50

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$5.50

Kids Pasta with Meatball

$5.50

Kids Ravioli

$5.50

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Pasta & Butter

$5.50

Kids Pasta w Meat Sauce

$5.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Huckleberry Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Toasted Almond Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Tort

$7.50

Tiramisu

$7.00

Brownie Fudge Cake

$7.50

Cannoli

$4.00

Made fresh to order.

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Reeses Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Side Protein

Side 2 Meatballs

$5.00

Side 3 Meatballs

$7.50

Side 2 Sausage

$5.00

Side 3 Sausage

$7.50

Side 1 MB, 1 SSG

$5.00

Side 2 Fried Tenders

$5.00

Side 3 Fried Tenders

$7.50

Side 2 Grilled Chix

$4.00

Side 3 Grilled Chix

$6.00

Side Chix Cutlet

$9.00

1 Meatball

$2.50

Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Side Pasta

Side Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Side Pasta Tom Sauce

$8.00

Side Pasta Butter

$6.00

Side Pasta Garlic Oil

$8.00

Side Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

Side Pasta Meatsauce

$10.00

Side Sauce/Dressing

Side Grated Cheese 4oz

$1.50

Side Hot Pep Flakes

$0.25

Side Tom Sauce 4oz

$1.50

SIDE BLUE CHEESE 4oz

$1.50

SIDE RANCH 4oz

$1.50

Side Peppercorn 4oz

$1.50

Side Sour Cream 4oz

$1.50

Side BBQ Sauce 4oz

$2.00

PINT TOMATO SAUCE

$5.00

PINT MARINARA SAUCE

$4.00

PINT MEAT SAUCE

$7.00

PINT VODKA SAUCE

$7.00

PINT ALFREDO SAUCE

$8.00

PINT HOUSE DRESS

$6.00

PINT CAESAR DRESS

$8.00

Pint Mozz Cheese

$5.00

Side Veggie/Misc

Utensils/Napkins/plates/cups?

$0.25

This is a minimal charge per person for the utensils for the meal. Depending on what you ordered it may be plates, forks, knives, napkins, and cups.

DINNER ROLL

$1.00

GRINDER ROLL

$1.50

SIDE BROC G and Oil

$5.00

SIDE BROC STEAMED

$4.00

SIDE VEGGIES G and Oil

$5.00

SIDE SPIN STEAMED

$4.00

SIDE SPIN G and Oil

$5.00

Large Dough Ball

$6.00

Small Dough Ball

$4.00

Meriden Made Hot Sauce/BBQ Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Two Liter Bottle

$3.95

Pepsi, Diet, Ginger Ale, Mist, Dr.Pepper, Orange

BOTTLED DRINK

$2.95

20 oz. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr.Pepper, Diet Dr.Pepper, Mist, Ginger Ale, Gatorade, Orange, cranberry.. You might want to include a secondary choice if the first isn't available.

Bottle Water

$2.50

16oz CAN MTN DEW or Sunkist Pineapple

$2.25

Beer

Coors Golden Banquet

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

Magichat #9

$4.50

BLUE MOON

$4.50

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

Sea Hag IPA

$4.50

GUINESS DRAUGHT Stout

$5.00

Sol (Better Than Corona)

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Kitchen Beer

$2.00

This isn't a beer. It's a tip to the kitchen workers. Thank you!

Narragansett

$4.00

Sam Octoberfest

$4.00

Wine

Bottle of Campobello Chianti

$20.00

Red wine from Tuscany Italy, our most dry red wine.

Bottle of Auspicion Cabernet

$22.00

Red wine from California, Med dry, fruity

Bottle of Waterbrook Merlot

$22.00

Red wine made in Washington, med dry.

Bottle of Scileppi Homemade

$19.00

Red wine made in Washingtonville NY, a sweet wine, very popular.

Bottle of DueTorri Pinot Grigio

$20.00

White wine from Veneta, Italy. Dry wine. Very Popular.

Bottle of Auspicion Chardonnay

$21.00

White wine from California, Med Dry

Bottle of Sonoma Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

White Wine from Chile, a fruity dry wine

Bottle of Riesling

$20.00

Bottle of Moscato

$19.00

Mango Mimosa Bottle

$20.00
A popular Meriden restaurant with unique Pizzas, Pasta, Fresh Burgers, Large Salads, Dinners, Grinders, Slices, homemade desserts. Illiano's has the capability, creativity, and ingenuity to produce just about anything you desire.

510a West Main St, Meriden, CT 06451

